Fauxback Jersey Contest - The Entrants (Part III)

By Phil Hecken

Back today with Part III of the Fauxback Jersey Contest (if you missed Part I, which ran last Saturday, click here. Everything’s explained in that link, so I won’t repeat it all here. Part II was held last Sunday. You’ll see the four finalists from Part I following this post, and I’ll post Part II’s finalists with tomorrow’s post.

Below are the third 25 submissions (in alpha-order), numbered and labeled with the team (and year if applicable) the concepter is throwing back to, as well as a description, if provided; following the submissions, we’ll have voting. As you scroll through the graphics, be sure to make note of the concept(s) you like — you’ll be able to vote for as many as you like (but you can only vote once). You guys know the drill by now (click to enlarge, etc.), so let’s get started!

1. Michael Malinowski (1967 Anaheim Ducks)



My submission is an imagining of what the Anaheim Duck’s jersey might have looked had southern California been awarded two expansion franchises for the 1967 season instead of Oakland getting the California Seals.

2. Don Martinez (1976 Arizona Diamondbacks)



My entry is a 1976 throwback for the Arizona Diamondbacks that I’m calling “Phoenix Sunset,” as a tribute to the main inspiration, the classic Houston Astros tequila sunrise. I’ve tried to include multiple throwback elements including a TV number on the left sleeve, the two-button pullover construction, and playful curved typeface for the main word mark. The main visual is based on the state flag of Arizona; I credit my wife for reminding me the sun on the flag is replaced by a copper star, which I’ve included into the design as a pass-through from the front to the back along the left side. The sleeve patch on the right sleeve is a copper baseball diamond with a coiled snake hissing below the AZ lettering.

3. Matt Medium (1979-80 San Jose Sharks)



Description in graphic

4. Mina Mikhael (1986 LA Galaxy)



No description provided

5. Josh [for Elliott] Miller (1975 Arizona Diamondbacks)



Attached is the 1975 Diamondbacks jersey drawn by my 10 year old son, Elliot Miller. He was very excited to submit this creation!

6. Randy Miller (1976 San Jose Sharks)



Attached is my 1976 San Jose Sharks fauxback design. I like to think this would have been a 1970’s representation with added bicentennial stars around the sleeve numbers (which would have been a 1 year thing) Notice NO BLACK. This is way before BFBS!

7. Trayton Miller (1983 Oklahoma City Thunder)



The 1982/83 Oklahoma City Thunder sported one of the most unique jerseys in NBA history. Featuring a striking lightning bolt design and an eye-popping sky blue, sunset orange, lightning yellow, and cloud white color scheme, this road jersey has become an ironic (and sometimes unironic) fan favorite in recent years.

8. John Nelson (1980 Arizona Diamondbacks)



I figured I would send you my idea of what the Arizona Diamondbacks would look like if they where founded in 1980 instead of 1998. Colors are based on the original D-Backs colors (sans purple) , and “threwback” the logos. lettering, and numbers; in a style prevalent for the time.

9. Dave Newlands (1983 Colorado Rockies)



Description in image

10. Jimmy Nutini (1976 New England Revolution)



Taking inspiration from the old NASL, I wanted to see what the New England Revolution may have looked like in 1976. I couldn’t think of a more fitting year than America’s Bicentennial.

11. Justin Peterson (1965 Florida Marlins)



The 1965 Florida Marlins sport a cream colored, vested jersey, featuring orange piping around the neck and sleeves, teal undershirts with team patches, a Miami art-deco style logo and era-approprate NNOB.

12. Bryan Phillips (1940s Anaheim Mighty Ducks)



Using the Mallard as inspiration, I picked Forest Green, Athletic Gold, and Purple for team colors, and made the collar white to replicate the ring around the Mallard’s neck. I designed a Mallard logo in a 1940s logo style and kept “Mighty” because adjectives in team names were more common.

13. Timothy Phillips (Colorado Rockies)



Description in image

14. Zachary Philyaw (1977 Arizona Diamondbacks)



An alternate past—1977, 40 years ago—where the Diamondbacks shared the same colors as their Phoenix counterparts, the Suns. The design features a pinstriped pullover that places it within the style of the times with a nod to their actual jerseys from the 90s through today.

15. Jared Pike (1963 Jacksonville Jaguars)



If the Jacksonville Jaguars had existed in 1963, I’m guessing they would have the simplest uniform imaginable: white shirt, white helmet, black pants. No design at all, even on the helmet. Too bad the pendulum has swung the other way in the last 50 years.

16. Deuce Prince (1974 Jacksonville Jaguars)



No description provided

17. Alfie Ramirez (1956 Florida Marlins)



I was inspired by the 1956 International league Miami Marlins jersey (which the Fish have used before) as well as the original Florida colorway of teal, silver and Black. It is Gray Wool Flannel with Black and teal accents made for Sachel Paige #26

18. Wilson Ramos (Washington Nationals)



my washington baseball club fauxback. I used to love the nats script on the syracus nationals, and so i tried to combine that with the current alternate design plus the classic senators W.

19. Aiden Rathmann (1961 Minnesota Wild)



I chose to create a 1961 Minnesota Wild fauxback.

20. Derek Reese (1977 Florida Panthers)



Presenting the 1977 Florida Panthers of the WHA. From an alternate history where Miami Dolphins owner Joe Robbie purchased the World Hockey Association’s Miami Screaming Eagles franchise rights and based them out of the Hollywood Sportatorium, adopting the doomed effort’s team colors (and it’s high-profile player signings), but changing the team name.

21. Matt Rewitzer (1969 Colorado Rockies)



No description provided

22. Glenn Riley (1976 Jacksonville Jaguars)



1976 Jacksonville Jaguars Fauxback (Home)

23. Matt Rogers (1975 Oklahoma City Thunder)



Because a Sonics throwback is not happening, I took the Thunder back to 1975. Muted the current blue to a sky blue that was used heavily in the 70’s across sports, used an era appropriate woodmark font and created a themed number housing inspired by Golden State during the period.

24. R. Scott Rogers (1976 Washington Nationals)



Had the Washington Nationals existed in 1976, surely they’d have adopted a special jersey to celebrate the Bicentennial. I’ve included tequila-sunrise-esque stripes, stars, and a W based on the text of the Constitution. Since it’s a modern-day fauxback, it’s powder blue for use at home.

And there you have it — the third group of entries for the Fauxback Jersey Contest. Voting is below (remember, you can vote for as many designs as you’d like, but you may only vote one time).

Let’s have a big hand for the third set of contestants. Let them know what you think (and maybe even lobby for your favorites) in the comments below!

Your First Four Finalists…

…in the Fauxback Jersey Contest.

The results of the first set of voting are in, and we have our first four finalists. Congratulations to Garrett Beatty, John Baranowski, Sean Connor, and Gary Chanko. Here’s a look at the final voting (it was a very close race!):

I’ll have the results of Group II, and the second four finalists, tomorrow.

Here’s a look at the entries of our first four finalists:

Garrett Beatty (1970 Jacksonville Jaguars)



My name’s Garrett Beatty and I’m a sophomore in high school. Funny story: I actually made a faxback jersey for the Royals and didn’t realize the year rule until after I finished. But here’s a Jacksonville Jaguars one. If I do win, is it possible to get the jersey in the long-sleeved version? If not that’s fine. Made a long sleeved and normal sleeved version of the jersey.

John Baranowski (1930s Columbus Blue Jackets)



No description provided

Sean Connor (1975 Miami Marlins)



I’ve got a 1975 Miami Marlins road jersey for you. In his first year of free agency, it would have made sense for Jim Hunter to sign with “The Fish.”

Gary Chanko (1976 Miami Marlins)



For the 1976 season the Marlins introduced the legendary “collared” jersey. The style was popular among the players and fans and remained unchanged until 1980. The Chicago White Sox attempt with a similar jersey style proved a disaster and was quickly abandoned.

Congratulations to the finalists, and thanks to everyone who participated!



By Phil

And that’s it for today. Thanks to everyone who submitted for the Fauxback Jersey contest. If you haven’t already done so, don’t forget to vote for your favorites! I’ll have the fourth (and final) set tomorrow.

MLB begins four days of “patriotic” unis today (and continues through Tuesday), so if you guys would tweet “@” me anything special/odd/crazy/weird today (especially any custom shoes, sweatbands, bats, etc.), I’ll run your tweets tomorrow. I’m not sure how much baseball I’ll be watching the next four days. Till then…

Peace.

“Wearing the same helmet at age 31 that you wore at age 12? That just doesn’t seem right at all.”

— Rob S.