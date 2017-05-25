Left Is Right and Right Is Wrong

Funny moment in last night’s Cardinals/Dodgers game, as L.A. catcher Yasmani Grandal stepped into the left-handed batter’s box during the bottom of the first while wearing a right-handed helmet.

Grandal is a switch-hitter, so he has two helmets. We’ve seen switch-hitters accidentally wear the wrong lid a few other times over the years, but this is the first instance I’m aware of from this season. Of course, one way to avoid this problem is to wear a double-flapped helmet, but there are very few double-flappers in the bigs these days. (By rule, all minor leaguers are double-flapped, but that’s another story for another day.)

Grandal grounded out to end the inning, and neither team’s broadcast crew noticed the helmet glitch while he was batting. But after the Dodgers came back from commercial, their play-by-play man — Joe Davis, I think — had this:

Yasmani Grandal accidentally wore the wrong helmet during his first at-bat 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oxtT0stY7I — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) May 25, 2017

During Grandal’s next plate appearance, in the bottom of the fourth, Davis noted, “Yasmani’s got the right helmet this time!” and then moved on.

No mention of the incident from the Cardinals’ broadcasters. But hey, if the umpires didn’t notice, you can’t blame the broadcasters for missing it as well.

(My thanks to Ty Murphy, Tim Di Martino, and @The_Maddin for their contributions to this one.)

Click to enlarge

Rather ripped: I had some business to attend to yesterday in New Jersey, and along the way I stopped at Hiram’s Roadstand, a hot dog joint that I’d driven past many times over the years but had never stopped at. As you can see above, they delivered the goods, and then some.

The franks at Hiram’s, like those at many doggeries in New Jersey and Connecticut, are deep-fried. In northern New Jersey this type of hot dog is known as a “ripper,” because the frank rips apart in the hot oil. You can see this more clearly in this photo that I took before I added the mustard:

Membership update: Four new designs — all nauseatingly purple — have been added to the membership card gallery (including Kyle Coons’s Orlando City SC treatment, shown at right; click to enlarge if you want to see the fine details). The printed/laminated versions of those designs will mail out shortly. We’ll continue to plow our way through all the Purple Amnesty Day orders over the next week or so.

Thanks to these latest additions, the membership gallery now has over 1,800 designs. Amazing.

Remember, a Uni Watch membership card now entitles you to 15% off of any of the merchandise in our Teespring shop (if you’re an existing member and would like to have the discount code, email me). As always, you can sign up for your own custom-designed card here, you can see all the cards we’ve designed so far here, and you can see how we produce the cards here.

The Ticker

By Mike Chamernik

Baseball News : Indians OF Daniel Robertson normally wears high-cuffed pants, but yesterday he added stirrups to his look (from Robert Hayes). … New uniforms for Boise State (from Evan Olson). … The Biloxi Shuckers will wear pink jerseys on June 2 (from Zachary Loesl). … Florida State and Notre Dame went garnet-vs.-green yesterday in the ACC Tournament opener (from Josh Sandin). … Todd Bohnenkamp has a preschooler-sized MLB logo cap that he’s had since he was a kid. The hat is from the mid-1970s, and all the logos are rendered in blue and red. … Willie Stargell’s children are unhappy with his widow’s decision to sell off his memorabilia (from Jerry Wolper).

Pro and College Football News : New white helmets for the Toronto Argonauts (from Phil). … Eagles QB Carson Wentz is one of the first NFL players to wear a Vicis Zero1 helmet, which is designed to reduce head trauma. The league approved the helmets for this season (from Chris Cruz). … The Omaha Beef of the Champions Indoor Football pretty much wear the wildest uniforms imaginable. … Jon Solomonson spotted a bizarre Falcons logo on an old gumball helmet on eBay. … Bartell Drugs had excellent NFL posters 45 years ago. … Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium turns 100 this year, so each Badgers home game will have its own retro-themed ticket design (from Dave Balke).

Hockey News : Here’s what the Stanley Cup Final patch looks like on the Predators’ jerseys. … Yesterday we noted that Jack Lynch of the Capitals wore a lacrosse helmet back in 1975. David Holland found another photo. By the way, I didn’t know that Louisville Slugger used to make hockey sticks.

NBA News : The Cavs still need one more win to defeat Boston, but Dick’s Sporting Goods jumped the gun and started advertising Cavaliers Eastern Conference champions and NBA Finals gear (from Chris Spisak). … Here’s a ranking of the five best Suns uniforms of all time (from Phil). … A graphic designer created a Charlotte Hornets football uniform concept. The honeycomb pattern stripes are a nice touch (from Andrew Cosentino).