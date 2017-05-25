Left Is Right and Right Is Wrong

Click to enlarge
Funny moment in last night’s Cardinals/Dodgers game, as L.A. catcher Yasmani Grandal stepped into the left-handed batter’s box during the bottom of the first while wearing a right-handed helmet.
Grandal is a switch-hitter, so he has two helmets. We’ve seen switch-hitters accidentally wear the wrong lid a few other times over the years, but this is the first instance I’m aware of from this season. Of course, one way to avoid this problem is to wear a double-flapped helmet, but there are very few double-flappers in the bigs these days. (By rule, all minor leaguers are double-flapped, but that’s another story for another day.)
Grandal grounded out to end the inning, and neither team’s broadcast crew noticed the helmet glitch while he was batting. But after the Dodgers came back from commercial, their play-by-play man — Joe Davis, I think — had this:
During Grandal’s next plate appearance, in the bottom of the fourth, Davis noted, “Yasmani’s got the right helmet this time!” and then moved on.
No mention of the incident from the Cardinals’ broadcasters. But hey, if the umpires didn’t notice, you can’t blame the broadcasters for missing it as well.
(My thanks to Ty Murphy, Tim Di Martino, and @The_Maddin for their contributions to this one.)
Rather ripped: I had some business to attend to yesterday in New Jersey, and along the way I stopped at Hiram’s Roadstand, a hot dog joint that I’d driven past many times over the years but had never stopped at. As you can see above, they delivered the goods, and then some.
The franks at Hiram’s, like those at many doggeries in New Jersey and Connecticut, are deep-fried. In northern New Jersey this type of hot dog is known as a “ripper,” because the frank rips apart in the hot oil. You can see this more clearly in this photo that I took before I added the mustard:
Membership update: Four new designs — all nauseatingly purple — have been added to the membership card gallery (including Kyle Coons’s Orlando City SC treatment, shown at right; click to enlarge if you want to see the fine details). The printed/laminated versions of those designs will mail out shortly. We’ll continue to plow our way through all the Purple Amnesty Day orders over the next week or so.
Thanks to these latest additions, the membership gallery now has over 1,800 designs. Amazing.
Remember, a Uni Watch membership card now entitles you to 15% off of any of the merchandise in our Teespring shop (if you’re an existing member and would like to have the discount code, email me). As always, you can sign up for your own custom-designed card here, you can see all the cards we’ve designed so far here, and you can see how we produce the cards here.
The Ticker
By Mike Chamernik
Baseball News: Indians OF Daniel Robertson normally wears high-cuffed pants, but yesterday he added stirrups to his look (from Robert Hayes). … New uniforms for Boise State (from Evan Olson). … The Biloxi Shuckers will wear pink jerseys on June 2 (from Zachary Loesl). … Florida State and Notre Dame went garnet-vs.-green yesterday in the ACC Tournament opener (from Josh Sandin). … Todd Bohnenkamp has a preschooler-sized MLB logo cap that he’s had since he was a kid. The hat is from the mid-1970s, and all the logos are rendered in blue and red. … Willie Stargell’s children are unhappy with his widow’s decision to sell off his memorabilia (from Jerry Wolper).
Pro and College Football News: New white helmets for the Toronto Argonauts (from Phil). … Eagles QB Carson Wentz is one of the first NFL players to wear a Vicis Zero1 helmet, which is designed to reduce head trauma. The league approved the helmets for this season (from Chris Cruz). … The Omaha Beef of the Champions Indoor Football pretty much wear the wildest uniforms imaginable. … Jon Solomonson spotted a bizarre Falcons logo on an old gumball helmet on eBay. … Bartell Drugs had excellent NFL posters 45 years ago. … Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium turns 100 this year, so each Badgers home game will have its own retro-themed ticket design (from Dave Balke).
Hockey News: Here’s what the Stanley Cup Final patch looks like on the Predators’ jerseys. … Yesterday we noted that Jack Lynch of the Capitals wore a lacrosse helmet back in 1975. David Holland found another photo. By the way, I didn’t know that Louisville Slugger used to make hockey sticks.
NBA News: The Cavs still need one more win to defeat Boston, but Dick’s Sporting Goods jumped the gun and started advertising Cavaliers Eastern Conference champions and NBA Finals gear (from Chris Spisak). … Here’s a ranking of the five best Suns uniforms of all time (from Phil). … A graphic designer created a Charlotte Hornets football uniform concept. The honeycomb pattern stripes are a nice touch (from Andrew Cosentino).
Grab Bag: Here’s a look at the Seattle Sounders’ MLS Cup rings (from @pleatedfront). … All the cars in this weekend’s Indy 500 IndyCar race and Coca Cola 600 NASCAR race will have a #CheckIt4Andretti decal, meant to raise awareness for colonoscopies after racing legend John Andretti was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer (from Kevin Tamosaitis). … New uniforms for USA Rugby (from Tim Dunn). … The upcoming Indigenous Round in Aussie rules football celebrates the contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people to the sport. This year is the 50th anniversary of a 1967 referendum where Australians largely voted in favor of changes to the constitution which discriminated against Aboriginal people. Teams will wear uniforms designed by indigenous artists, and 10 players will change their uni numbers to either 50 or 67 (from James MacNeil and Chris Bamford). … Sports memorabilia collector Joel Platt is looking to sell his one million-piece collection, which may be worth as much as $250 million. Among the items in the set are Jim Brown’s NFL retirement letter, Cassius Clay’s Olympic jacket, and the beanball that killed Ray Chapman (from Cary O’Reilly). … Irish boxer Mick Conlan has been training in a Republic of Ireland soccer jersey (from @teddyice13). … Henry County, Va., has a new logo for the 70th year of Martinsville Speedway. … New logo for the Little Italy Historic District in Rochester, N.Y. … New volleyball uniforms for the Serbian women’s team, the Japanese men’s team, and Corinthians São Paulo. Also, the Estonian volleyball mascot has a FIVB volleyball as his nose (all that from Jeremy Brahm).
When l was a kid and lived up in north Jersey, my dad used to take me to Callahan’s in Fort Lee…those were awesome deep fried hot dogs. I can remember Callahan’s had a store in Toms River about 20 years ago…but they just didn’t taste the same when l was a kid…unlike White Castle hamburgers…
Last September a switch-hitter wore the wrong helmet.
https://twitter.com/...
Ah, good one. I’ll adjust the text accordingly.
Regarding Boise State, I’m about to ask a very stupid (maybe it should be called a rhetorical) question and my alma mater (LSU) is also a prime offender of this. And the reason I think it’s stupid (or rhetorical) is because I think the answer is “Because they can.” But why in the hell does a team need more than one version of a uniform in the same color? I don’t understand the need for a solid white uniform and a version of pinstripes. And I really don’t understand the need for a cream set because cream is so close to white.
This rant is not to solely pick on Boise State. As I said, my alma mater wears a set of pinstriped uniforms just for midweek games, which I think is overkill. And a lot of schools do this. I think a gray set, white set, and a couple of colored tops is plenty for a season that lasts roughly 60 games, give or take a few for postseason play. If you want to throw back, then just throw back permanently. Throw in the fact that there are probably 25 schools at most (and that may be a generous estimate) that make money off college baseball, and it seems even more absurd.
Yeah, it seems that a lot of teams (especially college and minor league) can’t decide which look they like best, so they go with 5 or 6 different ones. “Do we want pinstripes, headspoon piping, or nothing? White or cream for the standard home? Blue or orange for the alternate? Block lettering, script, or arched wordmark? Which color cap do we want? Oh, I can’t decide! Let’s wear them all!”
Just pick a look! You can’t be all the teams. Just be you!
I was packing for a trip overseas last night, and one of my usual chores is making a travel wallet, transferring essential stuff to a slim wallet and leaving unnecessary stuff like all those discount cards with two stamps behind in the overstuffed wallet I normally carry. Pretty easy exercise: ID, credit card, cash, medical cards make the switch; anything that won’t help me in an emergency stays home. (Library card stays behind, even though a Chicago library card did get me, absurdly, out of a bureaucratic jam once.) Anyway, there at the back of the stack of non-essential cards and photos and folded clippings were my Uni Watch membership cards. First one, from 2007, listed “Membership Level” on the front (“Wool Flannel,” which seems about right); the subsequent cards list “Member Since” in that spot. I couldn’t help but toss my most recent UW membership card – 2016 Purple Amnesty Day 2001 D-Backs home – into the travel wallet. You just never know who you’ll meet wandering the earth, and there are some bona fides a person needs to be prepared to prove.
I like this idea of a “travel wallet” — I’ll start doing that myself!
And of course I like what you’ve chosen to carry in your travel wallet even more. Thanks, Scott. Travel safe!
I question your definition of “non-essential” ;)
re: NBA finals… i was at Disney World yesterday and they had an ABC ad for NBA finals add that featured Lebron and Steph Curry.. so DSG is not the only one jumping the gun on this
That exterior shot of Hiram’s shows a painted flag on the sign with an arrangement of 50 stars I’ve never before seen in the canton: 6 rows of 7 stars, each offset left or right from the row above or below it, above 1 row of 8 stars. (The normal arrangement is 5 rows of 6 stars alternating with 4 rows of 5 stars.) I’d love to know what went into the choice to paint the flag that way. Presumably it involved a desire to get all 50 stars on there, but did not involve familiarity with, or the chance to look at, a normal flag at the time the sign was painted. In any event, the odd, almost accidental-looking flag, gives the sign terrific character. I’d stop for a dog just on account of appreciating the flag alone!
Anyone who doesn’t know Louisville Slugger used to make hockey sticks hasn’t watched “Slap Shot” closely enough. Goalie Denis Lemieux wields a Louisville Slugger goal stick that has “Slugger” in big letters along the paddle.
The Toronto Argonauts would benefit from making their logo on their white helmets the same size as the logo on their primary dark blue helmets.
http://www.argonauts...
With the logo being a circle, it is a slight bit too large on the white helmets to have it centered properly.
The farther back placement of the logo on this type of helmet model reminds me of other Canadian football teams in the past which had strangely placed logos on the helmet. Such as the 1980s Hamilton Tiger-Cats with the leaping tiger hovering just over the earhole:
http://scottgrant.ph...
Or the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees with the horse head logo placed far back:
https://www.geegees....
Holy mackerel…I have never seen a shot of the Ti-Cats with the helmet decal sitting so low. Thanks for sharing!
Also, are the Argos only wearing their new white lids with the white away unis, or as their full time helmet?
Yikes, I can’t believe I live that close to such a terrible uniform…. omaha beef… I’m gonna hop in the car and go put a stop to this….
Todd Bohnenkamp’s cap might be the best thing ever!
LOVE Hirams – my boss introduced me to that joint on a road trip to visit a customer right down the road (we’re in CT) and the dogs are excellent.
on the same note – being from CT Ive driven by Blackies a number of times without ever realizing it was a hot dog stand. I will now make it a point to stop in next time I am remotely close to it, so thanks!
You made me homesick with the Hiram’s pics. I always went to Callahan’s which was next store. Palisades Amusement Park was right around the bend. And just a little bit beyond that was Manny’s Baseball Land.
I’ve heard many good things about Callahan’s. Wish I could have tried it when it was still operating.
Here’s an interesting tidbit from an interview with Mark Greczmiel, who produced the recent documentary on the defunct NHL California Golden Seals (my team!):
“One of Finley’s other innovations was to put the players names on the backs of their jerseys. He received push back from some NHL owners, who feared that would cut into their ticket sales, and they wouldn’t let the Seals wear those jerseys at their arenas so the team had to travel with two sets uniforms – one with the names, and one without.”
Full interview here:
http://www.calisport...
