MLB to Let Inmates Run Asylum for ‘Players Weekend’

Padres manager Andy Green hinted last week that the team might soon be experimenting with nickNOBs. Turns out it’s an MLB thing, not a Padres thing, and it’s part of a three-day promotion that will also involve a crazy quilt of colored shoes and other accessories, along with jersey patches saluting formative influences in the players’ lives.
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports broke the story last night. Here are the key bits:
The event, called Players Weekend, is planned for Aug. 25-27 and was negotiated between the league and MLB Players Association. Players long have sought to express their personal style on the field and capitalize on the intersection of fashion and sports in a way other leagues don’t allow, and the result will be a test of boundaries baseball may be inclined to stretch in the future depending on the weekend’s success.
Players will have the option to wear a jersey with a nickname — though they are limited to just one, according to the memo, and “inappropriate or offensive” nicknames will be banned.
The items with minimal color restrictions include spikes, batting gloves, wristbands, compression sleeves, and catcher’s masks. The colors, according to the memo, must avoid interfering with the game and an umpire’s ability to make a call. White gloves, wristbands and sleeves are prohibited.
Each jersey will feature a patch with space for a player to personalize it by “writing the name of an individual or organization that was instrumental to his development,” according to the memo.
A few thoughts:
• This seems rather transparently modeled on the NFL’s 2016 move to allow custom-painted shoes for one weekend last season, although that promotion was limited to footwear and tied to charity. For better or worse, the leagues are letting players exercise a bit more personal style.
• The program also echoes the NBA’s move to allow nickNOBs for a few select games during the 2013-14 season.
• NickNOBs, of course, are not new to MLB. A scattering of players wore them in the 1960s and early ’70s (mostly for the A’s, but not exclusively), and the 1976 Braves took the concept about as far as it can go. It’s funny that the prime movers behind those initiatives — Charlie Finley and Ted Turner — were considered renegade owners at the time. The world has finally caught up with them.
• Speaking of the Braves, infielder Johan Camargo currently wears No. 17. He wasn’t born yet in 1976 and has probably never heard of Andy Messersmith, but there’s really only one possible nickNOB for him to wear. Here’s hoping the Braves make it so.
• Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard will presumably wear “Thor” (well, assuming he’s off the DL by late August, which is not a sure thing). If the Mets are smart, they’ll have former Twins pitcher Paul Thormodsgard on hand for some sort of photo op, because he wore that same nickNOB back in the late 1970s.
• I’m not necessarily opposed to nickNOBs. But like so many other initiatives these days, this one feels like it’s following the rule that states, “Anything worth doing is worth overdoing.” Is it really necessary to stretch this out over a three-day weekend? Also, does it really make sense to mix the “personal style” thing with the “formative influences” thing? Or to put it another way, if you’re writing the name of an important person from your past onto a jersey patch, is that person really going to feel honored if you’re wearing orange shoes, a plaid compression sleeve, polka dot socks, neon batting gloves, and a goofy name on your back? Maybe. But it doesn’t seem like the best fit.
• What exactly are the Yankees going to do about the nickNOBs? Or about all the other flair?
• While we’re at it: The Red Sox, who go NNOB at home, have a weekend series at Fenway on Aug. 25-27. Will they add nickNOBs or will they stick with their standard home jerseys? (The Giants also go NNOB at home, but they’ll be on the road that weekend.)
• Timing is everything: The just-announced fight between boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. and MMA champ Conor McGregor will be taking place on Aug. 26, so that may suck up a lot of the sports oxygen that weekend.
• I find it hilarious that the promotion is called “Players Weekend.” Come on, now — when you’re paid millions of dollars to play a game, every weekend is players weekend, no? Reminds me of this Peanuts panel. (And yes, this is the second time in the past two weeks that I’ve referenced Peanuts. I guess it made a big impression on me when I was growing up.)
Anyway: This promotion is still more than two months away, so
there’s plenty of time for the Earth to be hit by an asteroid by then it’ll be interesting to see how the nickNOBs develop during that time.
A very nice gesture: In the wake of yesterday’s alarming shooting of Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise, which took place during a practice for the annual Congressional baseball game, an excellent uni-related response has emerged.
First, some quick background: Players in the Congressional ballgame usually wear the uniforms of teams from their home district or state. (Former Congressman Ron Paul, who represented a district in Texas, went so far as to go tequila sunrise with FNOB [too bad about the two-in-ones, though].) In Scalise’s case, he was known for wearing LSU uniforms.
And now it turns out that both teams — Republicans and Democrats — will honor Scalise by wearing LSU unis for this year’s game, which will go on as scheduled today.
Although I doubt they planned it this way, all that LSU purple will be doubly appropriate, because purple has become the color of nonpartisanship — a mix of Republican red and Democratic blue. So the implicit chromatic message, intentional or not, will be, “We’re all in this together,” which is something Washington could surely use more of.
Update: Reader/commenter Dane Drutis points out that there won’t be that much purple after all. According to the linked article, they’ll be wearing LSU T-shirts for the game, and “Republicans will wear black, Democrats white.” I’m thinking there’ll still be purple graphics, though.
But it’s a dry heat: The NHL and Adidas will be unveiling their new uniforms next Tuesday in Las Vegas. I’ll be heading out there to cover the event in person, and I’m thrilled, just thrilled, by the weather forecast for the three days I’ll be Sin City:
That’s something, eh? I’ve experienced 100-degree heat before, but not 110, and definitely not 116. The whole idea of it is upsetting. I mean, people (and most other living things) aren’t supposed to be exposed to that, right? I’ll be indoors most of the time, of course, but still. And what if the power grid goes down? What if they shut down the airport and I’m stuck there? (Actually, that wouldn’t be so bad, because the temperature’s slated to down to only 112 a few days later. Downright chilly!)
There’s something really perfect about all of this happening as part of a hockey event. Sure, the NHL in the desert on the summer solstice — what could possibly go wrong?
Contest and Father’s Day reminders: Phil here. In case you missed it last weekend, I announced our latest jersey design contest (design a fauxback jersey for a team born 1990 or later). If you have any questions about whether a team you’d like to design meets the parameters, feel free to shoot me an email. Deadline is next Tuesday, June 20.
Also, Sunday is Father’s Day, and I’ll be continuing my annual tradition of posting photos of “Dads In Uniform.” It’s something I began doing in 2013, and continued in 2014, 2015, and again last year, and I’m looking forward to keeping it going strong.
If you’d like to have a photo of your dad (or granddad!) featured this Sunday, please send me an email along with a photo (just one, please) and description. I’ll run all submissions this Sunday.
The Ticker
By Mike Chamernik
Baseball News: The Padres wore their splendid 1990s throwbacks yesterday, which were even better without the New Era logos on the caps. The Padres also used retro graphics on their scoreboard (from several readers, including @chrisinleucadia and Brandon Wright). … Gabriel Luis Manga designed a cap that combines two similarly named New York institutions: the Mets and the Met. “The woman who designed the new Met museum logo even found me and bought two of them,” he says. … The Fresno Grizzlies will wear Simpsons-themed jerseys on June 29 against the Albuquerque Isotopes, a team that took its name from a Simpsons episode. … A little tough to see, but vendors at Minute Maid Park wear Astros tequila sunrise throwbacks (from Rob Snyder).
NFL News: Jeremy Maclin will wear No. 18 for the Ravens. He wore 19 with the Chiefs, but that number is retired in Baltimore for Johnny Unitas — which is a little weird, since Unitas played for the Colts, not the Ravens, but anything Colts-related is still a loaded topic in Baltimore (from Andrew Cosentino). … Odell Beckham Jr. wore cleats with the logos of ESPN, TMZ, and the New York Post crossed out. The media had made a big deal this offseason about the WR skipping the Giants’ voluntary OTAs. … It seems that the Bengals are changing the collar color on their black jerseys to solid orange. You have to click on the second photo to see beyond the Twitter default cropping.
College Football News: Michigan State will wear all-white, including white helmets, for a Sept. 9 home game against Western Michigan. As @broc1984 notes, the helmet decal has a sublimated Greek key meander pattern on it. The Spartans last wore white helmets in 1954. … On a related note, here is a collection of the best Michigan State uni combos since 2007, and the worst Spartans uniforms since 2000 (from Phil). … The LA Coliseum, home to USC and the Rams, added new video boards (from Phil).
Hockey News: Team USA will wear Buffalo Bills-styled jerseys against Canada at the 2018 World Junior Championship, which will be played at New Era Field in Buffalo in late December. Here’s an illustration of the jerseys. As Paul notes, the jersey’s collar style doesn’t match the Bills’ new collar. … The Kootenay Ice revealed their new uniforms (from Brad McLeod). … When a ring on the Stanley Cup gets full, it gets removed and sent to the Hockey Hall of Fame and another fresh ring is added. If all the rings had been left in place, the Cup would be more than six feet tall (from James Gilbert).
NBA News: The Clippers are expected to announce plans for a new arena in Inglewood today. It will be financed entirely by team owner Steve Ballmer. … A Detroit ice cream truck has a logo that’s based on the Pistons logo (from @RickyH174). … High-top basketball shoes are fading away. For years it was believed that they better prevented ankle injuries, but players such as Kobe Bryant prefer lightweight soccer-inspired low-top sneakers that make it easier to cut, change directions, and start and stop (from Tommy Turner). … We’ve seen this before, but the Lakers had a lot of problems with mismatched shades of purple back in the day. In addition to the jerseys not always matching each other, they often didn’t match the shorts.
Soccer News: Here’s a look at every new kit in the Premier League for the upcoming season (from Josh Hinton). … New font for Real Madrid. … New third kit for Borussia Dortmund.
Grab Bag: Root Sports will become the AT&T Sports Network, and adopt the familiar AT&T ball logo. [No plans for an “I Still Call It Root Sports” shirt. — PL] … Here’s everything that goes into how logos are selected, arranged, and priced on those big blue lodging, food, and gas signs that you see along the Interstates (from Joel Mathwig). … New uniforms for the Boston Crusaders drum and bugle corps. This promotional video shows more (from Don Martinez). … A handful of amateur vexillologists redesigned San Francisco’s flag. Some critics think the city’s current flag is unattractive. Consider this a mini-Question of the Week: What’s your favorite, and least favorite, city flag in the U.S.? (Thanks to Joshua Tretakoff for the San Francisco link.)
Special thanks to Ken Weimer. He knows why. Enjoy your vacation, Ken!
mQotW:
Best – Chicago and it isn’t close
Worst – Seattle, but there are lots of other options
Yes, Chicago, but DC is very, very close. There are a handful of city flags that almost give Chicago and DC a run for their money. Quebec (la ville, not the province) and Ottawa in Canada, for example.
Worst: Provo, Pocatello, and Milwaukee. Milwaukee is bad in a way that almost stumbles into accidental goodness, but Provo and Pocatello are just godawful in every way.
I’m a homer, but the St. Louis flag (http://www.riverfron...) has always been an example of a great design to me. Chicago as well of course. I’ve always had the thought in the back of my head to get a flag tattoo for the three places I’ve lived: StL, Chicago, and Austin; but Austin doesn’t have a city flag, and I can’t bring myself to get the Texas flag as a substitute.
FLAGS – As a Wisconsin native, I’ve always been jealous of the brilliance that is the Chicago flag while beyond embarrassed about the Milwaukee flag. The “People’s Flag of Milwaukee” https://milwaukeefla... is a step in the right direction, but there doesn’t seem to be any push to make it official… sad. Living in DC now, I’m pretty pleased with that one as well.
TLDR: CHICAGO >>>>> MILWAUKEE
If there’s one thing today’s comments are proving (at least so far), it’s that people read all the way thru to the very end of the Ticker!
That People’s Flag of Milwaukee is gorgeous.
If Montreal returns to MLB, can they be called the Expos? The Nationals category leaders include players who were exclusively Expos. I think that’s bad for both teams. I would hope the Expos name and uniforms would return. (And Mascot!) No love for that stadium, though.
We already have a situation like that with the Arizona Coyotes and the Winnipeg Jets.
Good luck with the Vegas heat, Paul. The casinos really don’t want anyone to go outside anyway. When I lived in Phoenix, 110F was about the cutoff when it was unbearably hot…
Denver’s flag is pretty cool…
https://en.wikipedia...
Considering that with both redesigns of the Stanley Cup, the winning teams on the rings that were replaced had their names re-inscribed on the new version, the “unabridged” Cup would be duplicating over 30 winning teams, with about 20 of them being duplicated twice!
Thanks for the link on how the Isotopes got their name, now I will be reading about how some other teams got their name, the rest of the morning.
According to the article about the Congressional Baseball game, it won’t be a purple-fest. They are getting LSU baseball T-shirts, and “Republicans will wear black, Democrats white.”
Here’s hoping for a full recovery to everyone affected by Wednesday’s attack.
Good catch. I’ll add that to the text.
If you’re in Vegas when it’s that hot, I’d suggest not doing anything exerting. If you’re just walking from casino to casino, 110 will feel like 85-90 with humidity back East. Luckily everything’s air-conditioned out there.
I’m actually taking an outdoor tour of the Neon Sign Museum on Tuesday morning, 9:20am. Hopefully it’ll “only” be about 95 then.
Agree with Rich and was going to say the same thing – 110+ feels like a typical humid, 85-90 degree Brooklyn day. It’s not as horrible as it sounds.
I’ve lived in the midwest my whole life. My first time in Vegas (about 6 years ago), it was 110+ all 5 days we were there. I honestly would take 110 of dry Vegas heat over 90 and humid in the midwest.
It didn’t get bad until the humidity picked up on our 4th day out there. We made the stupid mistake of walking from one end of the strip to the other and almost passed out – I think my wife and I each drank a gallon of water when we got to our restaurant and we waited about 20 minutes before we could even think about ordering food.
My vote for best city flag goes to Ocean City, Md. Check it out:
https://upload.wikim...
It’s fantastic! Simplistic with a retro vibe, and the city’s initials look like waves.
Quirky and better than flags that are simply a seal on a blue background, but looks to me like it is representing a shopping mall.
Proofreading:
“(mostly for the A’s,”
– That link goes to a Cleveland player
“because the temperature’s slated to down to”
– “go” down to
The 90s Padres uniforms are probably my favorite of theirs. The burnt orange makes a nice accent color with the Navy.
The Washington, DC flag is also nice, though it looked better as George Washington’s coat of arms. And there is the nitpicky issue of if it is a city flag or a district flag. Thankfully the former mayor never signed the legislation that would have ruined it with a slogan. But as a former resident of Chicago, the two colors and 6 point stars are nicer.
Apparently in 2004, the North American Vexillological Association published a survey of city flags. https://nava.org/dig...
This nickname initiative feels totally forced, and its not fun like it was in the spirit of Pistol Pete Maravich or Catfish Hunter. Those nicknames were organic and grew to the level that it made sense for them to be on a jersey. Lately nicknames just seem more like a marketing gimmick, ways to be cool and sell yourself. I mean, there is nothing intrinsically cool about the name Catfish, it just sounds like one of those things you call your friends that come from a good story. And really, if you pick or push your own nickname is seems incredibly manufactured.
Funny that. Per the Wiki entry on Hunter, Charlie Finley gave him the nickname as a gimmick.
“Finley gave Hunter the nickname “Catfish” in 1965 because he thought his 19-year-old pitcher needed a flashy nickname.”
Chicago, St. Louis, and Portland each have great city flags.
“Odell Beckham Jr. wore cleats with the logos of ESPN, TMZ, and the New York Post crossed out.”
Yeah, that will show them. He’s an embarrassment to my alma mater.
Big fan of the Indianapolis Flag which represents the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in the heart of downtown Indy.
City flag…Buffalo, NY.
https://en.wikipedia...
I’ll take that as a nominee for “worst”
Worst city flag: Columbus, Ohio
As someone who live in Columbus, Amen to this!
mQotW:
Best: Chicago’s has already been mentioned, as has Portland’s, but I’m a big fan of the Des Moines flag as well: https://en.wikipedia...
Worst: There are some really bad ones. The former flag of Provo is one of my favorite terrible flags: https://upload.wikim...
in addition, the flag of Pocatello, Idaho: http://99percentinvi...
I’m partial to the Cincinnati City Flag:
https://en.wikipedia...
Oh and Paul, take a sweatshirt to Vegas. As hot as it will be outside, the hotels/casinos are always cold, particularly when you come in from the outside.
Chicago, DC and Los Angeles all have great flags. One that probably no one else is going to bring up is Rockville, Maryland.
I wonder if this MLB influencer patch will end up on the Mother’s & Father’s Day jerseys. That seems to make the most sense.
I could also see it being used as part of their Stand Up to Cancer program, where the players wear a patch with someone’s name.
At the risk of sounding like an old fart, two objections to MLB allowing nicknames on jerseys, even for a weekend:
1. Allowing players to show “personal style” defeats the whole idea of a uniform.
2. The XFL was the first pro league to allow players to choose any name or nickname they wanted, and a good general rule is to avoid doing anything the XFL did.
Also, no discussion of nicknames on uniforms is complete without a mention of Ted Turner’s infamous “Channel 17” ploy, where Turner assigned Andy Messersmidt the nickname “Channel” and the number 17, which also happened to be the channel that Ted’s local TV station appeared on at the time.
Madison, WI has a solid city flag, but it’s lately coming under heat for “cultural appropriation” for the use of a Southwestern indigenous symbol:
http://isthmus.com/n...
While I am not persuaded by the “cultural appropriation” claims in this instance, the yellow sun symbol is the weakest element of the flag, and the design would be improved if it were removed or changed to reflect a more locally relevant image.
While it’s a snappy motto, I’m just not a fan of words on flags