A Look Back at Stanley Cup Goalie Equipment

[Editor’s Note: With the Penguins and Predators facing off for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final(s) this evening, today we have a guest entry from Noah Sidel, who’s done some research on the gear worn by Cup-competing goalies. — PL]

By Noah Sidel

In hockey circles, it’s common knowledge that goalies are gearheads. I’ve been a goalie since I was eight and have been obsessed with the equipment ever since I got my first pair of brown leather D&R pads (similar to what Glenn Hall and Jacques Plante wore to the beginnings of today’s ultra-light and colorful pads, blockers, and trappers.

Overall, Vaughn has had the most Stanley Cup success. Murray will be the 16th Final goalie since 1990 in Vaughn equipment; the next-best manufacturer is Reebok, with just eight. But if you combine CCM and all of the companies it has acquired and/or merged with over the years (Reebok, Koho, Heaton), it becomes the winner with 20.

With all that in mind, here’s a look at who’s worn what since 1990. This list was compiled based on Google images and memory. And one important note: There have been several goalies, especially in the earlier years, who mixed and matched. For example, at one point Patrick Roy wore Ferland gloves and Lefevre pads. In those cases, I went with the most predominant brand, which usually means the leg pads.

1990: Oilers (Bill Ranford, Vaughn) vs. Bruins (Andy Moog, Vaughn)

1991: Penguins (Tom Barrasso, Brown) vs. North Stars (Jon Casey, Vaughn)

1992: Penguins (Tom Barrasso, Vic) vs. Blackhawks (Ed Belfour, Brown)

1993: Canadiens (Patrick Roy, Koho) vs. Kings (Kelly Hrudey, Brown)

1994: Rangers (Mike Richter, Vaughn) vs. Canucks (Kirk McLean, Vaughn)

1995: Devils (Martin Brodeur, Heaton) vs. Red Wings (Mike Vernon, Cooper)

1996: Avalanche (Patrick Roy, Koho) vs. Panthers (John Vanbiesbrouck, Brown)

1997: Red Wings (Mike Vernon, Vic-McMartin) vs. Flyers (Ron Hextall, Vaughn)

1998: Red Wings (Chris Osgood, Vaughn) vs. Capitals (Olaf Kolzig, Heaton)

1999: Stars (Ed Belfour, Vaughn) vs. Sabres (Dominik Hasek, Bauer)

2000: Devils (Martin Brodeur, Heaton) vs. Stars (Ed Belfour, Vaughn)

2001: Avalanche (Patrick Roy, Koho) vs. Devils (Martin Brodeur, Heaton)

2002: Red Wings (Dominik Hasek, TPS) vs. Hurricanes (Arturs Irbe, Koho)

2003: Devils (Martin Brodeur, Heaton) vs. Mighty Ducks (J-S Giguere, Koho)

2004: Lightning (Nikolai Khabibulin, Bauer) vs. Flames (Miikka Kiprusoff, Heaton)

2005: Season cancelled

2006: Hurricanes (Cam Ward, Vaughn) vs. Oilers (Dwayne Roloson, TPS)

2007: Ducks (J-S Giguere, Reebok) vs. Senators (Ray Emery, Brian’s)

2008: Red Wings (Chris Osgood, Itech) vs. Penguins (Marc-Andre Fleury, Reebok)

2009: Penguins (Marc-Andre Fleury, Reebok) vs. Red Wings (Chris Osgood, Brian’s)

2010: Blackhawks (Antti Niemi, TPS) vs. Flyers (Michael Leighton, Reebok)

2011: Bruins (Tim Thomas, Vaughn) vs. Canucks (Roberto Luongo, Reebok)

2012: Kings (Jonathan Quick, Vaughn) vs. Devils (Martin Brodeur, Sher-Wood)

2013: Blackhawks (Corey Crawford, Reebok) vs. Bruins (Tuukka Rask, Vaughn)

2014: Kings (Jonathan Quick, Vaughn) vs. Rangers (Henrik Lundqvist, Bauer)

2015: Blackhawks (Corey Crawford, Reebok) vs. Lightning (Ben Bishop, Reebok)

2016: Penguins (Matt Murray, Vaughn) vs. Sharks (Martin Jones, Vaughn)

2017: Matt Murray (Penguins, Vaughn) vs. Predators (Pekka Rinne, CCM)

That leaves us with the following standings:

Great stuff. Thanks, Noah! Enjoy the Pens and Predators tonight.

