A Look Back at Stanley Cup Goalie Equipment

[Editor’s Note: With the Penguins and Predators facing off for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final(s) this evening, today we have a guest entry from Noah Sidel, who’s done some research on the gear worn by Cup-competing goalies. — PL]
By Noah Sidel
In hockey circles, it’s common knowledge that goalies are gearheads. I’ve been a goalie since I was eight and have been obsessed with the equipment ever since I got my first pair of brown leather D&R pads (similar to what Glenn Hall and Jacques Plante wore to the beginnings of today’s ultra-light and colorful pads, blockers, and trappers.
Overall, Vaughn has had the most Stanley Cup success. Murray will be the 16th Final goalie since 1990 in Vaughn equipment; the next-best manufacturer is Reebok, with just eight. But if you combine CCM and all of the companies it has acquired and/or merged with over the years (Reebok, Koho, Heaton), it becomes the winner with 20.
With all that in mind, here’s a look at who’s worn what since 1990. This list was compiled based on Google images and memory. And one important note: There have been several goalies, especially in the earlier years, who mixed and matched. For example, at one point Patrick Roy wore Ferland gloves and Lefevre pads. In those cases, I went with the most predominant brand, which usually means the leg pads.
1990: Oilers (Bill Ranford, Vaughn) vs. Bruins (Andy Moog, Vaughn)
1991: Penguins (Tom Barrasso, Brown) vs. North Stars (Jon Casey, Vaughn)
1992: Penguins (Tom Barrasso, Vic) vs. Blackhawks (Ed Belfour, Brown)
1993: Canadiens (Patrick Roy, Koho) vs. Kings (Kelly Hrudey, Brown)
1994: Rangers (Mike Richter, Vaughn) vs. Canucks (Kirk McLean, Vaughn)
1995: Devils (Martin Brodeur, Heaton) vs. Red Wings (Mike Vernon, Cooper)
1996: Avalanche (Patrick Roy, Koho) vs. Panthers (John Vanbiesbrouck, Brown)
1997: Red Wings (Mike Vernon, Vic-McMartin) vs. Flyers (Ron Hextall, Vaughn)
1998: Red Wings (Chris Osgood, Vaughn) vs. Capitals (Olaf Kolzig, Heaton)
1999: Stars (Ed Belfour, Vaughn) vs. Sabres (Dominik Hasek, Bauer)
2000: Devils (Martin Brodeur, Heaton) vs. Stars (Ed Belfour, Vaughn)
2001: Avalanche (Patrick Roy, Koho) vs. Devils (Martin Brodeur, Heaton)
2002: Red Wings (Dominik Hasek, TPS) vs. Hurricanes (Arturs Irbe, Koho)
2003: Devils (Martin Brodeur, Heaton) vs. Mighty Ducks (J-S Giguere, Koho)
2004: Lightning (Nikolai Khabibulin, Bauer) vs. Flames (Miikka Kiprusoff, Heaton)
2005: Season cancelled
2006: Hurricanes (Cam Ward, Vaughn) vs. Oilers (Dwayne Roloson, TPS)
2007: Ducks (J-S Giguere, Reebok) vs. Senators (Ray Emery, Brian’s)
2008: Red Wings (Chris Osgood, Itech) vs. Penguins (Marc-Andre Fleury, Reebok)
2009: Penguins (Marc-Andre Fleury, Reebok) vs. Red Wings (Chris Osgood, Brian’s)
2010: Blackhawks (Antti Niemi, TPS) vs. Flyers (Michael Leighton, Reebok)
2011: Bruins (Tim Thomas, Vaughn) vs. Canucks (Roberto Luongo, Reebok)
2012: Kings (Jonathan Quick, Vaughn) vs. Devils (Martin Brodeur, Sher-Wood)
2013: Blackhawks (Corey Crawford, Reebok) vs. Bruins (Tuukka Rask, Vaughn)
2014: Kings (Jonathan Quick, Vaughn) vs. Rangers (Henrik Lundqvist, Bauer)
2015: Blackhawks (Corey Crawford, Reebok) vs. Lightning (Ben Bishop, Reebok)
2016: Penguins (Matt Murray, Vaughn) vs. Sharks (Martin Jones, Vaughn)
2017: Matt Murray (Penguins, Vaughn) vs. Predators (Pekka Rinne, CCM)
That leaves us with the following standings:
———
Great stuff. Thanks, Noah! Enjoy the Pens and Predators tonight.
Sorry, no Ticker today — I gave Alex the day off and spent my Sunday at a pig roast. The Ticker will return tomorrow.
To all who are mourning a fallen service member on this Memorial Day, please accept my condolences. See you back here tomorrow. Peace. — Paul
It’s weird to think that goalies were wearing the cage/helmet combo as late as 2009.
And maybe later? I remember Rick DiPietro wore one for a bit after he broke his jaw, I think that was like 2011.
Just a note to say that the Glenn Hall link doesn’t work & the 1992 Ed Belfour link is the same as Tom Borrasso’s.
Re: 2006 Edmonton Oilers finals goalie. That series went 7 games but Dwayne Roloson only played in game 1 and did not play the full game. He was injured and Jussi Markkanen started the other 6 games.