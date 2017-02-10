We Interrupt This Uni-Verse to Present a Video That Will Blow Your Mind

My friend Tony Millionaire posted this video on Facebook the other day. It shows the technique for paper marbling, and it’s absolutely mesmerizing. There are lots of design applications you can do with a computer, and that’s fine, but it’s soooooo much cooler that this particular technique can be done by hand.

After I shared the video on Facebook, former Uni Watch intern Garrett McGrath got in touch to say that the three-minute clip is actually part of a 13-minute documentary from 1970, called Art of the Marbler. Having now watched the whole thing, I’d say the segment ebmedded at the top of today’s page is still the best part, but the whole thing is definitely worth watching. Here you go:

Imagine if today’s sports designers — people who work at places like Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, or even Brandiose — knew how to do stuff like this. I’m not saying the patterns shown in the video would necessarily make for good sports graphics, but I’m definitely saying that it would nice if people working in the uni-verse had this type of visual arts craftsmanship. Great stuff.

• • • • •

ESPN reminder: In case you missed it yesterday, the results of our Chargers-redesign contest have finally been published. Enjoy.

Speaking of redesign contests, I’ll have the results of our “Redesign the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Induction Jersey” challenge next week.

Party reminder: Uni Watch party next Sunday, Feb. 19, 3pm, in the back room of the Douglass (which is the same place we used to meet at, Sheep Station, but with a new name). Phil will be there, I’ll be there, I may have theoretical T-shirts to sell, etc. Come join us!

• • • • •

The Ticker

By Paul

’Skins Watch : Cleveland Scene, the alt-weekly paper run by Uni Watch alum Vince Grzegorek, has announced the winners of its Indians-redesign contest. … The bad news: A school board in Paw Paw, Mich., has voted to keep calling its teams the Redskins. Further info here (from John Chapman and Max Weintraub). … The good news: A school in Delaware is changing its team name from Redskins to Red Wolves (from Jeff Huckel).

Baseball News : Eight new uniform combos for LSU. “The changes are mostly to the jersey construction,” says Jeremy Poursine. … Pink/cancer jerseys upcoming this May for the Charlotte Knights (from Craig Kirkpatrick). … The Orioles have announced their 2017 promotional schedule (from Andrew Cosentino). … Also from Andrew: Angelo in San Diego has come up with a good brown-centric Padres design. … Here’s a look at the state of the Mariners’ uniforms (thanks, Brinke). … Here’s one observer’s picks for the throwbacks he’d like to see from American League and National League teams this season (from @keyvon212 and Robert Hayes, respectively). … The U. of Memphis has new uniforms, and one of them was modeled by New England Patriots kicker Stpehn Gostkowski (from @cdiddy79). … Black alternate jersey for Army (from Greg Gebhardt). … New uniforms, with candy-striped sleeve trim, for Indiana (from Darrell Frazier). … Here’s Korea’s jersey for the World Baseball Classic.

NFL News : Here’s video of Bears K Bob Thomas kicking a field goal with his chinstrap unsnapped in a 1977 game (from Scott Mason). … Here’s a composite image showing the potential helmets and jerseys that Tony Romo could end up wearing with a new team (from Will Edge).

College Football News : Army’s equipment room has a new display featuring a dizzying array of helmet options (from @LouiseBrooksFC). … This is pretty cool: an Indiana football helmet made from Lego (from Brice Wallace).

Hockey News : Here’s a good interview with Penguins equipment manager Dana Heinze, who discusses the team’s yellow Stadium Series helmets and the NHL’s new rules for slimmer goalie pants (from David Shucosky). … Remember how the tobacco industry insisted cigarettes didn’t cause cancer? And then the NFL insisted football didn’t cause brain damage? The NHL is still pretending that the connection between hockey and CTE is inconclusive. Shameful (from Ted Arnold). … Slapshot-style throwbacks upcoming for the Milwaukee Admirals (from Blain Fowler).

NBA News : Nike has created a timeline showcasing five decades of basketball sneaker highlights. … If you’re a fan of the Bucks’ old rainbow-green period, you’ll want to see this (from John Okray). … The NBA is starting its own esports league.

College Hoops News : Rick Barry’s son, who plays at Florida, is shooting his free throws underhanded, just like his dad did. … Throwbacks on tap for Nebraska (from Josh E.). … ETSU and the Citadel went color vs. color last night (from Brandon Keys). … So did BYU and Pepperdine (from @MicrowaveTrout). … This is nuts: Texas-Rio Grande Valley and Grand Canyon went grey vs. dark grey (from Steven Davis).

Soccer News : A Hull City player — not sure who — wore a black blood jersey the other day (from Khaled Abdallah). … Louisville City FC will provide jerseys and shorts to Campbellsville University’s team, whose uniforms were destroyed in a fire two days ago. … New away kit for the Los Angeles Galaxy (from Josh Hinton). … Also from Josh: The Houston Dynamo leak in yesterday’s Ticker was a fake. … New uniforms for Sporting KC.