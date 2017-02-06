Monday Morning Uni Watch, Super Bowl Edition

Click to enlarge
Weird scene in the third quarter of last night’s Super Bowl, as Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney and Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett somehow got their facemasks interlocked. Here’s how it looked in real time:
So far this is my favorite #SuperBowl highlight. (cc: @UniWatch @PhilHecken) pic.twitter.com/gI2liABlEt
— Damon Hirschensohn (@nevadapackfan) February 6, 2017
In other notes from the final game of the NFL season:
• Pats quarterback Tom Brady was wearing a hand-warmer pouch (although it was rotated toward his backside), an odd accessory to be using at a warm-weather site with the roof closed:
• In another odd development, Pats coach Bill Belichick wore a completely blank pullover — no Pats logo or lettering, no Nike logo creep, no Super Bowl logo:
As you can see there, Belichick did wear Nike track pants. He did wear a Pats sweatshirt during pregame warm-ups, but not during the game.
Several people told me his game pullover was actually inside-out, but that’s not right. For starters, the zipper pull on his collar was onthe right side, which wouldn’t be the case if the garment had been inside-out. During the postgame press conference, where the lighting was different, it became much more apparent that the pullover had previously had a Patriots logo, which had apparently been removed:
Turns out he had worn this same pullover, with the telltale stitching where Flying Elvis had been removed, during practices last week:
Lots of people asked me if Belichick was trying to stick it to the league for some reason. I have no idea, but I’ll ask around. Lots of people also asked if he’ll be fined. I honestly don’t care, so I won’t ask around about that, sorry.
• Speaking of missing logos, Brady appeared to be breathing Ethier during the postgame activities:
• And speaking of Brady, he believes that the jersey he wore during the game was stolen. (Update: It actually wasn’t stolen. The equipment staff moved it.)
• Neither team wore captaincy patches. I didn’t have time to check on how often that’s happened in the “C” patch era. Perhaps Jay Braiman, our resident Super Bowl number-cruncher, can check on that and report back to us.
• In an odd move, the NFL promoted the game’s livestream on NFL Mobile by showing the Falcons wearing white Reebok-era uniforms.
Watch #SB51 LIVE on NFL Mobile.
Only with Verizon: https://t.co/UdSxtWadoy pic.twitter.com/RRSKqsHZG3
— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2017
• While this isn’t a Super Bowl thing per se, it appears that the Pats recently made an adjustment to their helmet logo decals:
@UniWatch small change, but it looks like the patriot face on the helmet decals went from silver to clear sometime after Oct pic.twitter.com/NsGUSlzJro
— Pro Line Designs (@prolinedesigns) February 6, 2017
And that’s a wrap. Congrats to the Patriots and their fans. How long until pitchers and catchers?
(My thanks to Grady Bing, Kenneth Fields, Joe Gemma, and Timmy Shannon for their contributions.)
So this happened: I’ll let this one speak for itself.
The Ticker
By Alex Hider
Hockey News: The Caps wore white at home yesterday against the Kings. That’s the second straight game that the Kings have worn black on the road (from Nas.) … The Pittsburgh Blackhawks? Or Chicago Penguins? (From The J Factor). … Good workaround by the makers of this Kris Letang candy bar, who used what looks like the Pirates’ ’90s wordmark instead of a Penguins logo (from David Shucosky). … This cool time-lapse video shows Bridgestone Arena moving from Preds hockey to Arenacross motorsports.
NBA News: All of these are from Zach Loesl: GThe Raptors and Nets went color-on-color in Brooklyn yesterday. … The Thunder and Trail Blazers also went color-on-color. … The Nuggets and Spurs went color on “color” on Saturday. … Grizzlies coach David Fizdale wore a memorial pin for former National Basketball Coaches Association executive director Michael H. Goldberg. … Not sure if we’ve seen advertising on this part of the scorers’ table before. … Finally, has anyone noticed how Madison Square Garden’s backboard posts are super skinny?
College Hoops News: Hakeem Olajuwon wore Nos. 34 and 35 while playing in college at Houston. Anyone know why he switched? (From Bubbi Lucas.) … Wake Forest and Georgia Tech went color on color on Saturday (from James Gilbert). … Color-on-color matchup between the Penn State and Northwestern women — with the Wildcats in pink (from Travis Clemens).
Grab Bag: WWE designed football helmets for some of its biggest superstars (from Yancy Yeater). … There’s a meme circulating on social media that features strange Atlanta Falcons uniforms. … Air Force lacrosse is taking a page out of the football team’s book and wearing “Sharktooth” helmets this season (from Jared Buccola). … Looks like there are some inconsistencies on Egypt men’s national team’s‘s kit (from Donald Wine II). … Here’s the logo for the eight-team Australian Football League women’s competition, which started this weekend (from Graham Clayton).
That WWE helmet thing is old, i think you had it back in Sept ’16 if memory serves me right.
But I’m grateful to see it again. That Rowdy Roddy Piper helmet is one of my favorite things ever.
Regarding Hakeem Olajuwon’s different numbers, prior to the 90’s it was very common for the home and away jerseys to have different numbers…usually a 1 digit difference. I have no idea why…but I’m guessing there’s some archaic reason that probably made sense at the time.
We’ve discussed this before. By having teams wear even numbers at home and odd numbers on the road, there was no question about who #25 was. That’s useful for officials identifying players. As time went on, associating players with a single number became more important; the rise of television may have been a factor. By the time Hakeem got to Houston, the two sets of numbers had become rare.
All of this. Plus, since digits 6 through 9 are illegal in NCAA basketball because the ref can’t do those one handed, you see how 34 and 35 are a unit together.
Re: Hakeem’s number discrepancy – Houston used even numbers at home, odd on the road. I think this was fairly common with college teams back in the day.
my dad carried a Swiss Army knife with him everyday. I have a couple and should carry mine with me if only as a reminder of him. He always said “carry a knife, save a life.”
also, I always referred to them as a “pen knife”
If the Raptors and Nets could go red on black why couldn’t the Caps wear red against the Kings’ black?
I’ve carried a Wenger Traveler for many years. The perfect pocket knife in my opinion. Why Wenger? I prefer their style of scissors – they use a lever to control the cutting action while Victorinox utilizes a spring instead. The Wenger is a better design.
I have a Leatherman one I got as a groomsman’s gift that I really like. The scissors operate much like their larger models with pliers.
I thought it was strange that the official locker room shirts and sweatshirts were from NFL Pro Line, rather than Nike. Does anyone know if Nike lost some kind of deal there?
Watched SB LI on tv. Thought the SB logo on the field looked a little faded compared to the NFL logo.
The nfl logo looked like it was new turf, probably easier to do that then paint over the Texas logo. The super bowl logo was painted on the regular turf. Also that why the Endzone logos looked faded as well and the paint did not look dried. On white’s td run he fell into Atlanta’s Enzo be and his jersey was covered in red.