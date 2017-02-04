This Is The End (Zone)

By Phil Hecken, with Mike Goodman

The Big Weekend is here. As has been the tradition dating back to as long as I’ve been the Weekend (Deputy) Editor, I’ll be having a history of the uniforms worn by the two combatants in the Super Bowl — the Falcons and Patriots — and those will run tomorrow. For the past several years, I’ve been ably assisted by our friend and Gridiron Uniform Database co-founder, Tim Brulia . I’d normally run the two teams over two days, but since the Falcons are the only team who have not appeared in the Super Bowl since 2009 (and the Patriots have been in like three — we’ve run their uni histories before), we’ll get to the uniforms tomorrow.

Last Sunday, I ran a sub-lede, “Some More Super Trivia” (click here, scroll down), and in which I asked if anyone would be interested in doing an “analysis” of end zones and colors for the Supe. I received a couple responses, and the first one came from Mike Goodman, who offered up his services. I was honestly not expecting anything too in-depth, but Mike absolutely knocked it out of the park, and his rundown (more like a term paper, lol) is below. Yes, it’s a bit lengthy, but it’s incredibly detailed and well worth reading through, especially if you’re into the intricate details that Mike gets into. He’s also compiled “stats” for each game. You can click on any inline images to enlarge. I’ll now turn the rest of the lede over to Mike:

+ + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + +

Hi all, Mike Goodman here.

First of all, massive credits to Austin Snelick and the rest of the crew at gridiron-uniforms.com for all the 2D images used, as well as the database I to remind me what happened in every Super Bowl, saving me hours of research.

Super Bowl fields were once more flavorful then they are now, showing team helmets, an awesome Super Bowl logo, even outlined 20 and 50 yard lines, and of course the conference logos. Sadly, know we get no more than the wordmark and team logo, with a bland NFL logo and an even blander Super Bowl logo.

———-

SUPER BOWL I

The first ever Super Bowl, called the NFL AFL championship, showcasing the Chiefs and Packers. The field had both endzones in yellow, with the wordmark surrounded by NFL and AFL logos, respectively.

The yard lines were numbered by the fives, the outline switching between the NFL’s blue and the AFL’s red. The “flat” hashmarks on the fives as well were outlined, both red and blue. The grounds crew even colored the kickoff dots at the 40!

The midfield was very unique, showing a football with a crown with the writing NFL AFL separated by a star.

Endzones stats: Yellow and Secondary colors: 1-1

———-

SUPER BOWL II



The leagues changed up the endzone template, including the team logos before the wordmarks. This template would run through Super Bowl III. The Raiders’ endzone was black; the Packers’ was again yellow.

The yard lines were numbered by the tens, outlined in red on both sides of the field. Flat hashmarks were still red and blue unlike the numbers.

The 40 yard kickoff dot was drawn as a football. A bit lame perhaps, but it looks pretty neat.

The midfield contained dueling helmets, making their first appearance.

Endzones stats: Yellow and Secondary colors: 2-1 Black and Primary colors: 0-1

———-

SUPER BOWL III



The endzones were colored, Jets in green and the Colts in blue.

The yard lines were numbered by the tens, outlined in an alternating blue and red. The colored flat hashmark era had come to an end.

A white football was painted by the 40 yard line; its nose was where the kickoff dot would’ve been.

The dueling helmets at midfield were replaced by the Lombardi trophy with a 10 yard wide blue rectangle behind it.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 1-2 Blue 0-1 Green 1-0

———-

SUPER BOWL IV

The third endzone template in 4 years was introduced. The team logo was placed on a colored silhouette of the conference logo, white for the Chiefs, blue outlined in gold (more about that later) for the Vikings. This was followed by the wordmark, then the league logo. The NFL was celebrating 50 years, so the NFL logo in the Vikings endzone had a gold outline. The background of the endzones was purple for the Vikings, yellow for the Chiefs.

The yard lines were numbered by the tens, outlined in an alternating blue and red. The 50 number was colored in gold instead of white, but the red outline remained. The extra point line was outlined as well as the same football was painted on by the 40s as Super Bowl III, as well as the Lombardi trophy with a 10 yard wide blue rectangle behind it.

The dueling helmets returned, between the Lombardi trophy and the 40 yard line.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 1-3 and Secondary colors and yellow: 3-1 Purple: 0-1

———-

SUPER BOWL V

The fourth endzone template was quickly brought in, used for three Super Bowls. The team’s logo was placed on a white circle, followed by the wordmark, followed by the conference logo on another white circle, very similar to the Colts current endzone. Both the Colts’ and the Cowboys’ endzone were in blue.

Sadly, nothing, not the numbers or the extra point line, was outlined.

A new, properly colored, football appeared with its nose on the 40.

The Lombardi trophy was placed at midfield without a blue background.

Dueling helmets didn’t appear for this game.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 2-4 Blue: 1-2

———-

SUPER BOWL VI

The endzones were green for Miami and blue for Dallas. The only slight change to the template had Dallas’ circles in grey/silver not white.

Once again there were no outlines on the field of play, but there was an extra line at the three yard line, right on top of the extra point line. Also, flat hashmarks appeared on both sides of the regular ones.

Nothing was painted on the 40 yard line.

The NFL logo appeared at midfield. It would stay there until Super Bowl XXIX.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 3-5 Blue: 2-2 Green 1-1

———-

SUPER BOWL VII

The endzones were yellow for the Redskins and green for the Dolphins. Since both logos had circles in them, neither was placed in a circle.

The number’s outline returns, red leading up to Washington’s endzone, orange toward Miami’s.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 4-5 Secondary Colors and yellow: 3-2 Green 2-1 2

———-

SUPER BOWL VIII

This new endzone template, the fifth, would last a while, not to be replaced until Super Bowl XXXI. The team’s helmet appeared to the left of the team wordmark. The right of the wordmark contained the team helmet, just with the conference logo in place of the team logo. Dolphins were again in green, the Viking, due to their purple helmet, were in yellow.

Both the hashmarks and the numbers were outlined, purple for the Vikings, orange for the Dolphins. The kickoff X on the 40 was colored as well, purple and orange respectively.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 5-5 Secondary colors: 3-3 Green 3-1 Yellow: 3-3

———-

SUPER BOWL IX



Steelers and Vikings both had yellow endzones.

Only the extra point line was outlined, purple and black respectively.

Sadly, nothing was painted at the kickoff location, and a plan NFL logo was at midfield.

Endzones stats: Secondary colors: 4-4 Yellow: 4-3

———-

SUPER BOWL X

Steelers once again had yellow endzones, the Cowboys in their blue.

No outlines in the field of play. The kickoff X was given an elaborate white box, outlined in red.

The NFL shield was given a white outline.

Endzones stats: Secondary colors: 5-4 Primary colors: 5-6 Yellow: 5-3 Blue: 2-3

———-

SUPER BOWL XI

Vikings had a yellow endzone, Raiders a black one.

The yard lines were numbered by the tens, the outline switching between the blue and the red. The flat hashmarks on were outlined in purple. The outside hashmarks (by the sideline) where outlined alternating red and blue opposite of the numbers.

A Super Bowl logo appeared on both 35s, staying there until Super Bowl XXXI, expect for XXV.

The NFL shield on midfield lost its white outline

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 6-6 Secondary colors: 5-5 Yellow: 5-4 Black: 1-1

———-

SUPER BOWL XII

The Broncos endzone was in orange, the Cowboys in blue.

Numbers were plan white, but the arrows were given a team colored extension. Orange pointed at the main team helmet, blue at the conference helmet. Extra point line was outlined same as the endzones.

For the 2 Super Bowls the NFL tried coloring the Super Bowl logo on the 35 team colors. Thankfully they dropped it after Super Bowl XIII.

NFL shield on midfield again had a white outline.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 7-7 Orange: 0-1 Blue: 3-3

———-

SUPER BOWL XIII



Cowboys had a blue endzone, Steelers a yellow one.

Numbers were outlined in blue and red for the conferences, going toward their representatives. Extra point line was outlined as well, red and blue respectively. 20s were outlined in both red and blue.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 7-8 Secondary colors: 6-5 Blue: 3-4 Yellow: 5-5

———-

SUPER BOWL XIV

Rams and Steelers both had yellow endzones.

Numbers were outlined in yellow, but the 50 was outlined in blue. The arrows were outlined black on the Steelers’ side, blue on the Rams. Both 20 outlined in both red and blue.

Endzones stats: Secondary colors: 7-6 Yellow: 6-5

———-

SUPER BOWL XV

Eagles were in grey, Raiders in black as far as endzones.

Only the extra point line was outlined in team colors, black for both. 20s were outlined in both red and blue.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 8-8 Secondary colors: 7-7 Grey:0-1 Black:2-1

———-

SUPER BOWL XVI

49ers were in red, Bengals in black as far as endzones.

The 20s were outlined in team colors, orange and black for the Bengals, red and gold for the 49ers. The 50 was in the classic red and blue.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 9-9 Black: 2-2 Red: 1-0

———-

SUPER BOWL XVII

Redskins in yellow, Dolphins in blue for endzones.

20s were red and yellow for Washington, blue and orange for Miami. 50 in the classic red and blue

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 9-10 Secondary colors: 8-7 Yellow: 7-5 Blue:3-5

———-

SUPER BOWL XVIII

Redskins in yellow, Raiders in black for endzones.

20s were red and yellow for Washington, black for LA, 50 in the classic red and blue.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 10-10 Secondary colors: 8-8 Black: 3-2 Yellow: 7-6

———-

SUPER BOWL XIX



49ers were in red, Dolphins in orange.

20s were orange and blue for Miami, red and gold for San Francisco, 50 in the classic red and blue.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 11-10 Secondary colors: 8-9 Red: 2-0 Orange: 0-2

———-

SUPER BOWL XX

Patriots in red, Bears in orange for endzones.

20s were red and blue for New England, orange and blue for Chicago, 50 in the classic red and blue.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 12-11 Red: 2-1 Orange: 1-2

———-

SUPER BOWL XXI

Giants in red, Broncos in orange.

20s were red and blue for New York, orange and blue for Denver, 50 in the classic red and blue.

Numbers were red for the Giants with blue arrows, Orange for Denver with blue arrows. The 50 was colored blue

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 12-12 Secondary Colors: 9-9 Red: 3-1 Orange: 1-3

———-

SUPER BOWL XXII

Redskins in yellow, Broncos in orange.

20s were red and yellow for Washington, orange and blue for Denver, 50 in the classic red and blue.

Numbers were red for the Redskins with yellow arrows, Blue for Denver with orange arrows. One 50 was colored blue, the other red.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 12-13 Secondary Colors: 10-9 Orange: 1-4 Yellow: 8-6

———-

SUPER BOWL XXIII

49ers in red, Bengals in black.

20s were red and gold for San Francisco, orange and black for Cincinnati, 50 in the classic red and blue.

Numbers were gold for the 49ers with red arrows, orange for Cincinnati with black arrows. The 50 was colored blue.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 13-14 Red: 4-1 Black 3-3

———-

SUPER BOWL XXIV



49ers in red, Broncos in orange.

20s were red and gold for San Francisco, orange and blue for Denver, 50 in the classic red and blue.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 14-15 Orange: 1-5 Red: 5-1

———-

SUPER BOWL XXV

Giants in red, Bills in blue.

20s were red and blue for New York and Buffalo, 50 in the classic red and blue.

Numbers were red for the Giants with blue arrows, Blue for Buffalo with red arrows. The 50 was colored like the rest.

Super Bowl logo and NFL logo swapped places.

Endzones stats: Secondary Colors: 11-10 Red: 6-1 Blue: 3-6

———-

SUPER BOWL XXVI

Redskins in yellow, Bills in blue.

20s were red and yellow for Washington, blue and red for Buffalo, 50 in the classic red and blue.

Super Bowl logo and NFL logo swapped places back to the usual spots.

Endzones stats: Secondary Colors: 12-11 Yellow: 9-6 Blue: 3-7

———-

SUPER BOWL XXVII

Cowboys and Bills both had blue endzones.

20s were blue and silver for Dallas, blue and red for Buffalo, 50 in the classic red and blue.

Numbers were blue leading to the Cowboys’ endzones, red to the Bills’. One 50 in red, one in blue.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 15-15 Secondary Colors: 12-12 Blue: 4-8

———-

SUPER BOWL XXVIII

Cowboys and Bills both had blue endzones.

20s were blue and silver for Dallas, blue and red for Buffalo, 50 in the classic red and blue.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 16-15 Secondary Colors: 12-13 Blue: 5-9

———-

SUPER BOWL XXXIX



49ers in red, Chargers in yellow, but the NFL logo replaced the NFC/AFC logo on the right helmet.

20s were red and gold for the 49ers, blue and yellow for the Chargers, 50 in the classic red and blue.

Numbers were blue on one side of the field, red on the other.

NFL’s 75’s anniversary logo was on a diamond at midfield. Super Bowl logo is moved to the 30.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 17-15 Secondary Colors: 12-14 Red: 7-1 Yellow: 9-7

———-

SUPER BOWL XXX

Steelers in yellow, Cowboys in blue.

20s were blue and silver for Dallas, black and yellow for Pittsburgh, 50 in the classic red and blue.

Numbers were blue leading to the Cowboys’ endzones, black to the Steelers’. One 5 in red, one in blue, one 0 in red, one in blue, not matched.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 18-15 Secondary Colors: 12-15 Blue: 6-9 Yellow: 9-8

———-

SUPER BOWL XXXI

And our sixth endzone template, taking us to Super Bowl XXXIII was used. The dueling helmets were gone; rather the conference logo would be out of helmet, followed by the wordmark, followed by the NFL logo. Patriots in red, Packers in green.

20s were yellow and green for Green Bay, blue and red for New England, 50 in the classic red and blue.

Dueling helmet were placed on the 35s were the NFL logo was.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 19-15 Secondary Colors: 12-16 Red:7-2 Green: 4-1

———-

SUPER BOWL XXXII



Broncos in blue, Packers in green.

20s were yellow and greed for Green Bay, blue and orange for Denver, 50 in the classic red and blue.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 20-16 Blue: 7-9 Green: 4-2

———-

SUPER BOWL XXXIII

Broncos in blue, Falcons in red. Also team logos were changed for conference logos in the endzone. This 7th template would last until Super Bowl XXXVIII.

20s were black and red for Atlanta, blue and orange for Denver, 50 in the classic red and blue.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 21-16 Secondary Colors: 12-17 Blue: 8-9 Red: 7-3

———-

SUPER BOWL XXXIV



Titans in blue, Rams in yellow.

20s were light blue and dark blue for the Titans, blue and yellow for the Rams, 50 in the classic red and blue.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 21-17 Secondary Colors: 13-17 Blue: 8-10 Yellow: 10-8

———-

SUPER BOWL XXXV

Giants in blue, Ravens in purple

20s were blue for the Giants; purple for the Ravens, the 50 was in the classic red and blue.

Numbers were blue for the Giants with red arrows and a red 50, purple for the Ravens with black arrows and a black 50.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 22-18 Blue: 8-11 Purple: 1-1

———-

SUPER BOWL XXXVI

Pats and Rams were both in blue.

20s were blue and silver for the Patriots, gold and blue for the Rams.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 23-19 Blue: 9-12

———-

SUPER BOWL XXXVII



Buccaneers in red, Raiders in black.

20s were black and silver blue for the Raiders, black and red for the Buccaneers, 50 in the yellow and black.’

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 24-20 Red: 7-4 Black: 4-3

———-

Super Bowl XXXVIII

Patriots in blue, Panthers in black

20s were red and blue for the Pats, blue and black for the Panthers, 50 in the classic red and blue. Team helmets replace NFL logo in endzones, but the conference logo remains outside of one. This template remains until Super Bowl 50, with an excepction fo XXXIX and additions for XL and XLI.

NFL logo is back at midfield, in remains there next week.

Super Bowl logo is on the 25 remains there next week.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 25-21 Black: 4-4 Blue: 10-12

———-

Super Bowl XXXIX

Eagles in green, Patriots in blue.

20s are green for the Eagles, and blue for the Patriots. The 50 in its the classic red and blue.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 26-22 Blue: 11-12 Green: 4-3

———-

Super Bowl XL



Steelers in yellow, Seahawks in blue. A grey “banner” was added around the conference logos for this version of the Super Bowl, and the team logos appeared not a helmet. This template lasted until Super Bowl 50.

The 20 and 50 yard lines weren’t outlined.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 26-23 Secondary Colors: 14-17 Blue: 11-13 Yellow: 11-8

———-

Super Bowl XLI

Bears and Colts both in blue. The banners are blue this year and end before the end of the endzone, thus better resembling banners.

The 20s were blue for both teams, the 50 was in red and blue.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 27-24 Blue: 12-14

———-

Super Bowl XLII



Patriots and Giants both had blue endzones. The banners are gone, so the conference logo matches the team logo.

The era of painted 20 and 50 yard lines is over.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 28-25 Blue: 13-15

———-

Super Bowl XLIII



Steelers in yellow, Cardinals in red. The Cardinals are the first and last team to include their city in the endzone.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 28-26 Secondary Colors: 15-17 Red: 7-5 Yellow: 12-8

———-

Super Bowl XLIV

Saints in gold, Colts in blue.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 28-27 Secondary Colors: 16-17 Gold 1-0 Blue: 13-16

———-

Super Bowl XLV

Steelers in yellow, Packers in green.

The generic silver Super Bowl logo begins its run, replaced in Super Bowl 50.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 29-27 Secondary Colors: 16-18 Yellow: 12-9 Green: 5-3

———-

Super Bowl XLVI

Patriots and Giants both had blue endzones.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 30-28 Blue: 14-17

———-

Super Bowl XLVII

49ers in red, Ravens in purple.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 31-29 Red: 7-6 Purple: 2-1

———-

Super Bowl XLVIII

Seahawks and Broncos in blue

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 32-29 Secondary Colors: 16-19 Blue: 15-18

———-

Super Bowl XLIX



Patriots and Seahawks in blue.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 33-30 Blue: 16-19

———-

Super Bowl 50

Panthers in black, Broncos in blue.

Endzones stats: Primary colors: 33-31 Secondary Colors: 17-19 Blue: 17-19 Black: 4-5

+ + + + +

FINAL STATS

Primary Colors: 33-31

Secondary Colors: 17-19

Gold: 1-0

Purple: 2-1

Yellow: 12-9

Green: 5-3

Red: 7-6

Blue: 17-19

Black 4-5

Orange: 1-5

Grey: 0-1

+ + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + +

Thanks, Mike — that was an incredibly researched and technically stat-heavy review! Thanks for taking on the challenge.

SPRING (Training) Is In The Air…

We’d already seen the home Yankees Spring Training cap (which looks awful with the pinstripes on the brim), but late Thursday night the Mariners released a beaut.

By yesterday morning, most of the rest of the remaining caps had been released. This includes the New York Mets, who’ve removed “Mr. Met” from the cap (they also removed Mr. Met from the sleeve of their blue alternate jerseys for the 2017 season).

Paul did a nice breakdown of the caps over on the Mothership.

Here’s also a gif showing all the jerseys (from Robert Hayes). Of course, at least one team seems to be tone deaf (via Bart Mihailovich) on the caps. As was pointed out by Paul the other day, some teams have more caps than others.

In Case You Missed It…

Earlier this week (Wednesday, in fact), with Super Bowl LI on the horizon, Paul had his Uni Watch’s annual Super Bowl column over on ESPN, in which he took look at all the uni-related nuances and subtleties regarding the big game.

While it’s not my most favorite column Paul does on the Mothership (that honor still goes to the Annual MLB preview), it’s definitely up there.

If you haven’t had a chance to check it out, here ya go. As always, it’s a great one!

Uni Watch News Ticker

By Phil

Baseball News : Whoa — check this out: Yesterday in 1961, Charlie Finley burns a bus marked “Shuttle Bus To Yankee Stadium” as a symbolic end of the A’s sending players to the Yankees (from Bruce Menard, of course). … That didn’t take long — The Score has already ranked the 3 best and 3 worst spring training caps (from Josh Hinton). And hot on their heels, SI’s Extra Mustard has its own rankings. … More from Bruce Menard: check out this awesome 1970 Cincinnati Reds Spring Training Program, featuring Sparky Anderson, a “Big Red Machine” & the new Riverfront Stadium. … Stance is still having problems lining up the stripes on MLB socks (from #MultipleSauces). … You gotta love MiLB: “NEW in 2017: Casual Fridays! The (Daytona) Tortugas will be the best dressed team in MiLB, wearing a different speciality jersey EVERY Friday!” (from the Daytona Tortugas). … Single digit pitcher alert (from Ethan Kassel). … Do you have a favorite FSU throwback? (h/t Christy). I think those gold numbers with the pillbox caps fall into the “so bad they’re great” category, myself. … Tweeter Thomas Mims notes this picture doesn’t convey the color as well as it should, but, this is a Majestic Reds hoodie with Bengals colors. … How great is this Mizzou baseball poster (from Poster Swag).

NFL/College/Football News : “Even with all of Brinke’s Collector’s Corner mentions of Technigraph helmets over the years, I didn’t realize (or recall, if he has mentioned them) that there was such a thing as a “mini” Technigraph helmet,” writes Leo Strawn, Jr., “but I ran across an eBay seller with a few. Most notable among them is this black 1969 preseason Saints helmet!” … Justin 4-F was watching old NFL Films highlights & noticed the 1990 Falcons replaced a TV number w/an anniversary patch. … Tweeter Austin Perry notice that in Friday Night Lights, a movie set in 1988, Under Armour apparel can be seen. Under Armour was founded in 1996. … HAH — check out the “LAme” Chargers shirt behind Mike Tirico (from Bris Kreider). … For many Supe fans, building a “Snackadium” has become a Super Bowl tradition (h/t SonsOfJohnnieLe). … According to this article, which quotes heavily from Paul’s UW piece yesterday, the Rams unis are “likely returning to blue and white.” … Here’s a bunch of great Old School stuff from Ray Hund: “They called him SuperPatriot…and yes, he’s standing on a phone booth;” More from Ray “First Uni-Consciousness? All this uni-stuff in the same issue. Previous issues…not so much.” Examples here, here and here; and one more from Ray: “Old School New Uniform Rollout — First two are from Prolog ’75. The second from a ’72 issue of Pro!. The third is from the book 25 Years: The NFL Since 1960.” … More Mary Tyler Moore: “Check out this behind the scenes video on shooting the show’s opening,” writes Anthony Juliano. “I saw the article on figuring out Mary’s purple No. 10 and whether it truly was a Vikings jersey, etc. Well, this video around minute 11 shows a few more of the production staff wearing replica Vikings jerseys and also some commentary on tucking or not tucking it in (as opposed to the 49ers according to one producer).” … You cannot make this stuff up: a Tom Brady helmet tattoo covers head of Patriots superfan wanted by Florida police. … After Sports Authority went belly up last year, the Broncos were left without a “sponsor” for their stadium. That may soon change. … Hmmm. Check out these Houston Texans sweatshirts with the Houston Oilers logo for the “eye” (great spot by Fifth Liner). … The Salt Lake Screaming Eagles, the first professional football team run entirely by its fans, have implemented fan input in choosing the team’s location, name, uniform design and more. Next, they need a name for their Eagle mascot (from the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles). … “While looking for something else, I came across this photo of Charley Johnson in his New Mexico State football uniform,” writes Joanna Zwiep. “I didn’t remember seeing stripes like that on a football uniform before. (Although that could just be my ignorance of college football–I don’t watch a lot of games, plus I wasn’t alive in the ’50s & ’60s when these were worn.)” More pages with photos are here, here, here, and here.

Hockey News : Wisconsin hockey wore patches to honor former coach Jeff Sauer, who passed away Thursday, during last evening’s game (h/t Jerry Nitzh, via Paul). Here’s a look at the jersey from the stitcher’s point of view (also from Jerry). … Did you ever want to see Ric Flair (Nature Boy) in a Flyers Stadium Series jersey? Me neither but there you go — but wait, there’s more! (from A Man Called Sting). … The Toledo Walleye will wear these really…REALLY… pink sweaters for their annual “Pink in the Rink” games on March 4 & 5 (h/t Paul). … The San Jose Sharks are doing a Golden State Warriors-crossover shirt giveaway today. More details here. … First my Islanders moved away from me (I live about 10 minutes from the Nassau Coliseum) to Paul’s neighborhood (he lives about 10 minutes from Barclays). Now, there’s talk of the Isles moving to Connecticut. If they do, they better just become the Hartford Whalers “again” (assuming Carolina would give up the rights — and they’ve done nothing to indicate they want any part of that history). From Paul Friedman. If you’re going to move my Isles off the Island, just put me out of my misery. And I can’t think of a better logo (and unis) that no longer exists. … From Will Scheibler, comes lots of “Peter Puck & hockey sweaters from old department store catalogues” goodness: from Library and Archives Canada – 1975 Eaton’s catalogue (in french) some Peter Pucks items; from the same catalogue: In with the NHL jerseys, WHA 1974 Team Canada jersey, and blank jerseys there is one Peter Puck jersey in a Montreal Canadiens pattern; 1939-40 Eaton’s with these NHL styled sweaters (only Toronto has a crest); 1945-46 Simpson’s; 1950-51 Eaton’s has these NHL replicas; And if you want to go way back for hockey sweaters 1915-16.

NBA News : “Jahlil Okafor forgot to take off his Black History Month warm up shirt before entering Wednesday night’s Sixers/Mavs contest,” writes Neil Vendetti. “It was quickly pointed out to him and he remedied the situation.” … Now this here is an outstanding pennant from the Boston Celtics vs. Buffalo Braves 1976 Eastern Conference Semifinals round, notes Sports Paper. It would be difficult to agree more. … Check it out: Here is a 2017 Derrick Rose All-Star jersey, (from Fernando Oyarzun) who goes on to point out, “only issue is.. he isn’t an All-Star. At an Adidas Store in Barcelona, Spain.” … The Houston Rockets retired Yao Ming’s jersey last night. … The Kings and Suns went color vs. color last night (from Rich).

College Hoops News : Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue had his Nebraska Cornhuskers jersey retired Thursday night. … Looks like some new uniforms for North Dakota State University (via Paul). … More MLB than college hoops, but the Major League World Series trophy made a stop in front of the Pat Summit statue while the Tennessee Smokies (MiLB AA affiliate of the Cubs) had it in their possession (from James Gilbert). … “Sports Illustrated ranks UK’s checkerboard uniforms among the best in college basketball (Yes, really)” writes Josh Hinton, who adds, “here in Lexington, we despise our checkerboard uniforms. We think they’re too much like Tennessee, and we all know their faults. However, some guy who gets paid to talk actually thinks ours aren’t just good, but Nike’s best this year.”

Soccer News : From our pal Conrad Burry: “We’ve got an actual photo leak of the new USA 3rd kit“; of course, Conrad has mad skills and he did a full render of how the kit will look here. I’m liking it — unless the shoulders are black (can’t tell if they’re just dark navy there). But if they’re BFBS, then I’m not a fan — well, it looks like those shoulders may just have gradients (not sure that’s much better tho). From Footy Headlines). … If the “football” club Juventus had an American Football uniform here’s what it might look like (from Tony). They’ll play the winner of the Pats/Falcons Supe next weekend. LOL. … The good folks of St. Looey may have lost out on the Rams, but there are some St. Looey’ians determined to finance a soccer stadium for a MLS team. … Here are some new kit numbers for the Bethlehem Steel (from Thom D). .. Here is an interesting explanation on how player numbers work in the Premier League (from Terry Mark).

Grab Bag : Check out all the one-off jerseys for this weekend’s Auckland Nines rugby league tournament (from Josh Gardner). … “I can’t stand flip flops,” writes noted mandal fan Jimmer Vilk, “But I dislike these Surrey Cricket ones less than others.” … Dale Earnhardt Jr. is already outdoing every other driver with his new helmet.

And that’s it for today. Big thanks to Mike for that tremendous end zone research.

I’ll be back tomorrow with the annual (and hopefully eagerly awaited) uniform histories of the two Supe combatants, from the always awesome Timmy Brulia, plus lots of other good stuff, so make sure you check back then. Until tomorrow, then…

Follow me on Twitter @PhilHecken.

Peace.

.. … ..

“I’ve got three rules for jersey wearing:

1) NEVER tuck your jersey in

2) Don’t wear counterfeit jerseys – especially Seahawks fans

3) If you wear something underneath your jersey, make sure it at least somewhat matches – like don’t wear a red shirt underneath a Vikings jersey”

— Chuck