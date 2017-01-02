Monday Morning Uni Watch

The Jets can’t seem to do anything right, a state of affairs that was nicely symbolized by wide receiver Charone Peake’s laughably off-center nameplate in yesterday’s game against the Bills. It almost looks like nameplate had once had a first initial that was later removed, although I’m not aware of anyone else named Peake having played for the Jets.

Peake is a rookie, so the photographic record on him is not particularly deep. I was able to find only one rear-view photo of him in a green jersey, from a preseason game back in August. His nameplate back then was fine:

There are several rear-view shots of him in a white jersey, none of which show anything amiss with his nameplate, so yesterday’s glitch was apparently a one-time thing. Weird.

In other news from the final Sunday of the regular season:

• The Bengals went mono-black.

• The Titans went mono-blue.

• The Dolphins went mono-aqua — woof.

• The Bucs wore red-topped socks — except for kicker Roberto Aguayo, who wore black-topped socks (click to enlarge):

• At least one of the end zones in Tennessee looked a bit off. Anyone know what that was about?

• Boys with toys: Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib tore the gold necklace off of Raiders wideout Michael Crabtree’s neck.



Aqib Talib been listening to a lot of Run The Jewels this week https://t.co/1qoXUH6wVO — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) January 1, 2017

• Vikings wide receiver Cordarelle Patterson wore socks featuring himself:

• At U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, the Vikings/Bears game was briefly upstaged when protesters hung a banner urging stadium sponsor advertiser U.S. Bank to divest from the Dakota Access Pipeline (further details here). One of the protesters was wearing a Brett Favre Vikings jersey.

• Only one team wore white at home: the Rams.

• Here’s a list of players who protested during the national anthem.

Sorry, didn’t have time to compile postgame jersey swaps this time around. Enjoy the rest of your long New Year’s weekend.

(My thanks to all contributors, including Chris Herman, Tony Shiffman, and our own Mike Chamerinik.)

• • • • •

Let’s do it again in 2117: The NHL’s Centennial was held yesterday. Uniform-wise, I thought it was largely a wash — both teams looked okay, but I thought both uni designs had major flaws (the Wings’ unnecessary silver trim, that big honking “T” on the Leafs’ pants, etc.). Also, many fans complained that the shade of blue used for Toronto’s pants didn’t match the blue used for the jersey and socks. Lots of additional photos — like, more than 500 of them — here.

Today: the Winter Classic — weather permitting.

• • • • •

Curling update: Another week, another win, as we scored five in the first end and then coasted to a 9-2 victory. This one didn’t count in our league standings (a lot of people were out of town for the holidays, so this week’s games didn’t count), but we still played really well. In fact, this was probably the best I’ve ever curled — the rocks were doing pretty much everything I told them to do. Very satisfying!

• • • • •

The Ticker

By Paul

Baseball News : New 20th-season logo for the Fresno Grizzlies. … Here’s a quiz on Cubs logos through the ages. “The playlist provides links to similar quizzes for the Yankees, Phillies, Angels, and Washington football,” says Dustin Semore. … Youngstown State used to have a vest with a penguin chest patch.

College Football News : The Tampa police force will have special badges for the College Football Playoff championship game. The badges include the CFP logo, which frankly seems pretty messed up to me. Police officers are public servants, and their uniforms should never include commercial logos or other forms of advertising (from James Gilbert).