What If Color Rush Had Been Throwback Thursdays?

Got a note yesterday from reader Crispian Routh, as follows: “Now that the Color Rush games are mercifully over, it got me thinking. What if the Thursday games were Throwback Thursdays instead? I know the NFL’s one-shell rule makes it harder to do throwbacks, but what if that rule was abandoned?”
Crispian is far from the only NFL fan to have said, “I wish they’d done Throwback Thursdays instead of Color Rush.” Literally dozens of people have told me the same thing, and I actually said the same thing myself in the little bio graf at the end of one of my recent ESPN columns.
But Crispian went a step further: He mocked up how this season’s Thursday games could have looked if they’d gone with a throwback program. I’ll let him explain:
Using uniform graphics from the Gridiron Uniform Database, I reimagined all of the Thursday games (excluding Opening Night, but including all three Thanksgiving Day games) and the Christmas Day game in throwback unis.
I realize not everyone will agree with my uni choices. Some teams, like Denver and San Diego, had multiple great unis to choose from; Dallas fans probably don’t want to see their “jinxed” 1970s blue jerseys; and some prefer black cleats over white cleats, or vice versa. Also, there are two teams, Houston and Carolina, that don’t have throwbacks to choose from, so I used unis from their first seasons, including their inaugural season patches.
Quibbles aside, the point was to just show how much better throwback games would look compared to the Color Rush games. You can be the judge.
To see the difference between reality and Crispian’s fantasy, here’s a graphic showing all of this season’s Thursday-night uniform pairings as they actually looked, followed by a graphic showing the same teams in his proposed throwback pairing (click to enlarge):
A few thoughts on this:
• One might argue that this isn’t really a fair fight, since Crispian conveniently suspended the one-shell rule for his imaginary throwbacks but Nike didn’t have that luxury for the real Thursday-night uniforms. (Yes, I’m actually sympathizing with Nike. Someone take a screen shot!)
• That said, even if the one-shell rule had been suspended this season, it’s still a no-brainer: The throwbacks look better than the mono-tards. (And “Throwback Thursdays” is a few jillion times less cringe-inducing that “Color Rush.”)
• Regarding the Texans and Panthers: Instead of going with their existing uniforms and inaugural season patches, I’d suggest going with Houston’s original white prototype helmet and Carolina’s original prototype uniforms. These would be more along the lines of phantoms than throwbacks, but it would still honor the throwback spirit of reviving an old design.
Nice job by Crispian to show us how this could actually play out. Like he said, you can be the judge. What do you folks think?
Lord of the rink: Last night I watched a PBS special about the great architect and furniture designer Eero Saarinen (the whole thing is embedded above). He’s most famous for designing the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, the TWA terminal at JFK Airport, and the womb chair (I was lucky enough to grow up with one of those in our living room), but he also designed lots of other stuff, including Yale University’s hockey arena, which opened in 1958. I didn’t know anything about this arena, but it has an amazing exterior and a really interesting series of wooden rafters on the inside.
The TV show spends a few minutes talking about the arena (that segment begins at the 34:57 mark). At one point one of Saarenin’s old associates explains, “Saarinen sent people out from his office, all over the country, to look and see what a great hockey rink would be like. They came back and said, ‘They’re all horrible! They’re all just barns with ice in the middle.” So I guess that was the state of mid-century hockey arena design.
The show is really good. Watch the embedded version shown above!
The Ticker
By Paul
Baseball News: Reader Erick Kriewaldt found these Brewers and Packers “Mug o’ Nuts” containers in his grandparents’ attic. “My grandma thinks they’re from either the late ’70s or early ’80s, when my dad and uncle were growing up,” he says.
NFL News: When the 1959 Colts won the NFL championship, the players each received a gold Rolex watch. … Here’s a really good spot regarding a small inconsistency with the Chiefs’ uni numbers. … I put this in the baseball section, but I’ll put it here as well: Erick Kriewaldt found these Packers and Brewers “Mug o’ Nuts” containers in his grandparents’ attic. “My grandma thinks they’re from either the late ’70s or early ’80s, when my dad and uncle were growing up,” he says. … For years I’ve had this photo of Bucs QB Doug Williams’s “shark tank” helmet, but I’m not sure I’d seen an in-game shot of it until now (from Jacob M). … Speaking of crazy facemask rigs, check out what Cardinals OL Dan Dierdorf wore after breaking his jaw in 1977 (from Donovan Moore). … There’s an emoji for Chargers QB Philip Rivers, and for some reason it shows the lightning bolts on his jersey as being red (from Jared Buccola). … Here’s a seat cushion from the 1964 NFL title game between the Browns and Colts. I didn’t realize seat cushions existed back then. When were they invented? (From Dave Robertson.)
College Football News: Here’s what Pitt will be wearing today for the Pinstripe Bowl (from Jerry Wolper). … In a related item, here’s a video clip on what Northwestern will be wearing for that game (from Matthew Simpson). … A North Texas player in yesterday’s Heart of Dallas Bowl had one of the wing decals on his helmet peeling off. … Here’s Youngstown State’s patch for the FCS championship game (from Robert Hayes). … Each player in the Gator Bowl will get a customized bobblehead of himself (from Michael Rich). … Temple went with stars/stripes helmet graphics for yesterday’s Military Bowl (from John M.). … Here’s what Colorado will be wearing in the Alamo Bowl. … Florida players went bowling last night. Their attire was Jordan Brand, if you care about such things. … Baylor and Boise State went grey vs. white last night in the Cactus Bow. … In a related item, a Boise State player had some helmet decal issues last night in that game.
Hockey News: When the calendar turns over to 2017, all NHL teams will be adding the NHL centennial logo as a jersey patch. Here’s how it looks for the Blue Jackets (from @BenKehoe). … An Adidas-made Penguins practice jersey has surfaced on eBay, and SportsLogos.net honcho Chris Creamer has confirmed that it’s legit. Of course, it’s only a practice jersey, so it’s hard to care too much one way or the other. Wake me when there’s an Adidas game jersey to see. … Members of the Red Wings’ 1997 Stanley Cup championship team had a reunion, complete with jerseys and championship-anniversary patches (from Adam Globerson). … More on the Red Wings reunion: Nicklas Lidstrom wore a jersey with a captain’s “C,” which annoyed Dustin Burns. “Lidstrom was wearing the “A” in 1997,” he says. “He didn’t become captain until 2006-07.” Steve Yzerman, who was the captain of the ’97 squad, also wore the “C” at the reunion. … Wade Heidt was watching the Spengler Cup tournament in Davos, Switzerland, and noticed that the penalty box seating is pretty plush. … Blues G Jake Allen has new gear for the Winter Classic (from David Lee).
College and High School Hoops News: DePaul’s heavily slanted back uni numbers make it hard to center the NOB (from Joe Ringham). … Note the discrepancies on the team in white. Some players have sleeves, some don’t. Different number fonts, too. “That’s a JV game by Meadowbrook High School in Ohio, my mom’s alma mater,” says Ian Lee. “My dad explained that this is because players like No. 33 are on both the varsity and JV teams. So to save time, they play the JV game in the varsity jersey.”
Grab Bag: Interesting story on the fabric used on British train seats (from WIlliam Yurasko). … During a 1988 Aussie rules football game between Sturt and Port Adelaide, Sturt player Andrew Underwood had emergency repairs made to his jumper with masking tape (from Graham Clayton). … Love the precision of this schematic for a U.S. Border Patrol patch (big thanks to Dave Lang).
Couldn’t they get around the one shell rule by using big decals?
http://www.uni-watch...
What, make them look like the gumball machine mini-helmets?
A word about the big decals…
Workers who use helmets in their everyday jobs, for example construction workers and firefighters, are very limited in the number of stickers and decals they can place on their helmets. The reason is that if the helmet cracks, it’s not safe any more, and if that crack is hidden under a sticker, that makes it harder to find. So wrapping a whole helmet in one of those vinyl appliques could conceivably cause a player to wear a broken helmet just long enough to have his skull broken.
Here’s an OSHA document discussing it:
https://www.osha.gov...
This is an excellent, excellent point that I had not heard before. Thank you! I’m going to add it to my FAQ page on the one-shell rule.
I love the visible repairs on the Youngstown State jersey.
But not enough to root for them!
Go DUKES! JMU! JMU! JMU!!
Re: the Chiefs’ “discrepancy”: it isn’t. Teams using standard NFL Block Varsity numbers have this problem (Raiders, Redskins, Packers, etc.). The front numbers are usually smaller than the back numbers by about 2″. Because front and back are of equal width, the back numbers are narrowed slightly so they are taller but occupy the same width across the back of the jersey. (Or the front numbers are shortened, depending on your philosophy.) By the same process, the TV numbers are in most cases much wider relative to their height when compared to the back numbers.
great idea on the Throwback Thursday uni combos. one that i might change: the Vikings vs Lions Thanksgiving…i’d put Minnesota in the 1960 purple pants: http://media.gettyim...
That sound you just heard was Paul’s head exploding and his breakfast being splattered across Long Island.
I live in Brooklyn, not Long Island. (And yes, Brooklyn is technically part of the land mass of Long Island, and so is Queens, but nobody — NOBODY — refers to Brooklyn or Queens as Long Island.)
Sorry, couldn’t remember which of the two boroughs you were in, and I wanted to imply a bigger downrange dispersal area.
just having a little “purple hate” fun. of course, the less purple the better. might be fun to recreate the 1964 white vs white game: http://farm4.static....
and the unfortunate second half: http://farm4.static....
Some of these are great but there are problems:
– Because of copyright problems, I’m not sure Baltimore can use that helmet logo.
– A few of the uniforms (Eagles, Giants, Seahawks) would need to be adjusted for today’s uniform template.
– The Color Rush program has some duds but also some very cool looks. The Steelers should use theirs as an alternate, and the Pats and Saints should consider re-designs based on their Color Rush unis.
So maybe letting teams choose between Color Rush and Throwback Thursday is the way to go. The Saints, who had the best Color Rush, kinda mixed the two concepts with great results.
When the PBS station in New York broadcast college hockey in the 70s the announcers called Yale’s rink the Yale Whale but never showed the outside. Those pics are amazing!
The numbers that the Chiefs wear are or have been worn by several teams. The back numbers are actually quite different than the front numbers in design. For whatever reason, when whatever company made those numbers did so, they didn’t just scale the front numbers up to 12 inches. They made a new set that is taller, but not much wider. Similarly, the sleeve numbers are proportionally much shorter and wider than the other numbers.
I’ve seen number inconsistencies on college jerseys a lot. The back numbers seem to be stretched to be taller while leaving the width the same. And then the number outlines on the TV numbers are always thicker to stand out at the smaller scale.
One way around the lack of throwbacks for the newer teams is go the way of the Tampa Bay Rays with the fauxbacks. Give ’em some classic stripes down the pants and throw some shit on the shoulders.
And as much as I love this throwback idea, the intent of this Color Rush scheme looks more and more like a cry for attention and ratings from the non-NFL fans instead of indulging their base who actually gives a fuck what they look like.
It was nice to see the Wings reunion, but giving Lidstrom the C for his jersey honoring THAT team just seemed wrong. Also of note, Tomas Holmstrom was wearing his familiar 96, but he didn’t wear that number on the 1997 team – he wore 15 that year, and didn’t switch to 96 until the Wings acquired Dmitri Mironov at the trade deadline in 1998.
It’s also amusing to point out that the Red Wings were one of the few NHL teams that wore Nike jerseys in the 1996-97 season. In fact, the Stanley Cup Finals against Philly marked the only time both participants in the Cup had Nike jerseys.
Bad enough they got issued Reebok jerseys for the reunion instead of pulling out some vintage CCM stock, but even more disappointing that they were the crappy Premier retail stock.
No offense taken and I’m sure none intended but but the word, “mono-tards” could be an unfortunate double entendre.
I am betting this was intended as a portmanteau of “monochrome” and “leotard”
I note that the “throwback” Ravens uniform includes their original helmet logo, which they’re legally precluded from using since they stole it from the original designer. I can’t imagine Nike would pay to license it for a one-off usage. (Maybe they could dress up as the Baltimore Stallions of the CFL?)
Nike would not be the ones paying for it; the Ravens would be. (And yes, I agree that it would be unlikely to happen.)
Screw the throwback logo. They should really mess with viewers and play to their true past as the Browns or the city’s Baltimore Colts.
The NFL COLORRUSH program sucks. Monotards are horrible. Must the socks and cleats match the assinine monotard uniform? Shouldn’t the entire point be to have the best looking uniform for each team, even if you commit to an alternate? How much better would the monotards have looked with colored or contrasting or striped socks?
The idea of Throwback Thursday instead of jackass monotardism is a 10000 percent improvement. As great as my Saints looked wearing 1967 White jerseys and 1975 White pants, imagine how much better they would have looked in 1967 Old Gold pants and striped socks? The other teams’ better choice examples are endless.
My opinion – At some point the Bengals should wear their prototype Orange 1967 jerseys that were used in all of their initial marketing and AFL Press releases- it is a clean and unique look that wascand is different from anything else worn then and now, and the look does have the provinence of being marketed by the tem and the league. I’d pay to knowvwhy Paul Brown flinched at the end and adopted a very familiar “Browns” look for his new Bengals.
For the NY Giants, you gotta use the stylized 1975-76 “NY”logo which would fit the NFL’s assinine one shell rule.
As I’ve said before repeatedly, the story of how and why respective teams chose certain colors and uniform templates are as interesting as the actual uniforms themselves. Did the owner pick the name or uniform? The wife or kids? The GM or the Coach? Why? Family choices or connections? Regional traditions?
Original Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Hugh Culverhouse announced that his team would wear Green and White, but within months they were outfitted in Orange and Red Creamcicle unis? Why? Is it because they conflicted with the NY Jets, who wore Green and White because the Jets then-owner Sonny Werblin loved St. Patricks Day- his birthday?
These stories are incredibly interesting. I’d love to know more.
Throwback Thursday is an improvement over Color Rush, but I still think Thursday NFL games are a boondoggle. That being said, I’d like to see the Texans in white helmets. The surplus of red, white & blue teams means someone is always biting someone else’s appearance.
Shouldn’t the Rivers emoji be throwing a pick?
I’ve always liked the expression “old barn” when referring to hockey arenas of years past. It’s neat that the builders saw them the same way.
I love it when architecture makes its way into Uni Watch. Eero Saarinen is one of my favorite architects. His father, Eliel, was a significant and influential architect as well.
The TV show spends a lot of time explaining and Eero was often competing with Eliel — literally and figuratively. In fact, Eliel submitted a design for the Gateway Arch competition that Eero ended up winning. They show Eliel’s model — it was like a giant widget!
http://mediad.public...
Saarinen was a true visionary. Something that’s sadly missing in architecture today in my humble opinion. Thanks for the heads up on the American Masters show, Paul. My Tivo is already set.
Ah, I remember the Mug ‘O Nuts. Definitely early ’80s, we had two or three White Sox “batter man” ones. Only glasses we had that could hold the 16 Oz. glass bottles of pop. (Yes, I said pop. It’s a Midwest thing.)
Haha. It took about eight years for me to mock the pop out of my native Chicagoan wife.
There are Massachusites in my family; anyone for tonic?
I remember those mugs – they were my family’s everyday dinner glasses for years. Fisher Nuts used to market the NFL mugs in the 80’s. In addition to the one’s with team helmets, they also released a special with the Superbowl logo each year.
http://i.ebayimg.com...
yep.
http://www.ebay.com/...
PBS has the full documentary available for streaming at the moment.
http://www.pbs.org/w...
Oh! I’ll embed that instead.
If you want to see the part about the Yale arena, skip ahead to the 34:57 mark.
Really, though, you should watch the whole thing. It’s great!
I’m sure this has been addressed before and I just missed or forgot it, but why are there only 2 Color Rash games all season where both teams are wearing colors? There are tons of matchups with possible color combos that aren’t similar to each other. I mean, come on NFL. If you’re going to do something this egregious, don’t half-ass it. Whole-ass it!
Did it not dawn on Atlanta they could have gone solid black versus Tampa Bay? Don’t say insufficient contrast because I’ve seen a black team play a red team (Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 17th). The Falcons have worn black components of this uniform before, they didn’t even have to design anything.
This is why the whole thing is a failure. The fact is, EVERY SINGLE POSSIBLE NFL MATCHUP can be played color vs color if the league is willing to dictate what the teams wear. Some teams might have to go fauxback or use trim colors as the primary or whatever, but they’re all do-able. Instead… we got garbage.
They can use the throwback decals on their current color helmets. It wouldn’t look as good, but at least we would get to see the cool old jerseys.
The Jets did this in 1993 and 1994 because Boomer wanted the green helmets to stand out; which is supposedly the reason the Jets switched in the first place in the 70’s as the rest of the division wore white helmets.
I was not aware of the Ravens original logo issues. Given their short history, I don’t think the using their current helmet logo with their original unis would be that big of a problem
I do remember the Texans original helmet design. I really liked it and think it would be a great idea for their throwbacks.
I had seen the Panthers original concept unis before but had forgot about them. There is also a website “daydream rebrand: Carolina Panthers” that reimagines the Panthers in fauxback unis and helmet logos. Both would be workable.
Not all of the color rush unis were trainwrecks. I really liked the Packers and Saints looks but they needed some color to break up the all white pants, socks and cleats. I thought the Bengals unis were great but would’ve looked better had the helmet been white with black stripes. For me, it was hard watching some teams (Dolphins, Seahawks, Jags, Bucs) in their unis. As a whole, I wasn’t impressed with the program overall.
Like I said in my article, there are many throwback unis that could be used by many of the teams. I’m not an expert in fans favorite throwback unis. I just picked out some that stood out to me. The Chargers, Broncos and Redskins all have many great throwbacks to choose from. The stylized “NY” that the Giants used briefly and the Patriots original “hat” logo are both very eye catching. As a Dolphins’ fan, I would love to see Miami wear their 1972 unis with the wide, thin numbers. The whole point was to show that if the NFL would back off the “one shell” rule, throwback games would be far more interesting to watch than color rush.