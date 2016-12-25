Sunday Morning Uni Watch

Paul here, pinch-hitting for Phil, who has the weekend off. The Rams wore their throwbacks yesterday against the 49ers. It marked the third different horn color they’ve worn in three weeks — gold against the Falcons on Dec. 11, white against the Seahawks on Dec. 15, and now yellow against the Niners.

I’m sure there was lots of other uni-notable action yesterday, but I was out and about doing holiday stuff and didn’t have time to pay attention to football — sorry. The comments are open, so feel free to discuss stuff among yourselves.

Meanwhile: Santa’s leaving something extra under the tree for three dozen lucky Uni Watch readers this year — the winners of our annual year-end raffle. Here are those three dozen winners, and the prizes they’ve won:

1. Uni Watch membership — David Forbes*

2. An MLB Ballpark Pass-Port — Daniel Swartos

3. Wallet with uniform lining — Eric Sawyer**

4. Packers blanket — Henry Miller

5. Ohio State calendar — Tyler Dresbach

6. Texas calendar — Ian Townsend

7. Alabama calendar — Paul W. Peters

8. Electric Football calendar — John Weiss

9. Orioles “vintage girl” bobble — Scott Fite

10. St. Louis Officials Association patch — Dylan Nir

11. San Francisco City FC jersey — David Upton

12. Orioles T-shirt — Kevin Lynch

13. Phillies Liberty Bell stirrups — Matthew Garry Moon

14. Phillies socks — James Couto

15. 1994 World Series baseball — Rex Doane

16. Professional Bull Riding jersey — Dan Secord

17. A’s ringer tee — Stephen Breslin=

18. A’s hooded sweatshirt — Dave Amerikaner

19. Curtis Granderson socks — Keith Wells

20. Globetrotters pom-pom hat — David Caruso

21. Pacers socks — Jimmy Lonetti

22. NBA striped crew socks — Brent Light

23. Indians crooked-C cap — Jason Hillyer

24. “Mets Rushmore” T-shirt — Mark Zrebiec

25. Roberto Clemente T-shirt — Bryan Hoekzema

26. Jackie Robinson T-shirt — Jamie Morrison

27. Cardinals uniform book — Marc-Louis Paprzyca

28. Another Cardinals uniform book — Jon Morse

29. Orioles jersey — Josh Lassiter

30. Two Five Apparel T-shirt — Austin Elmore

31. Another Two Five T-shirt — Scott Kaplan

32. Two Five thermal pullover — Lisa Hill

33. Another Two Five pullover — Dan Sym

34. Lehigh Valley IronPigs cap — Alex Putelo

35. Uni Watch magnifying glass — Josh Wilson

36. Oklahoma City Hornets sneakers — Aaron Johnson *David Forbes, get in touch to let me know the particulars of what you want for your membership card. **Eric Sawyer, get in touch to let me know which team’s uniform you’d like for your wallet lining.

Congrats to the winners, and thanks to all who entered. It may take me a week or so to get all of these items, packed, addressed, and shipped. Thanks for your patience.

I’ll be busy with Christmas stuff today. Whatever your plans are, please accept my best wishes for a great holiday. Peace. — Paul

(My thanks to Carrie Klein for her creative assistance with today’s post.)