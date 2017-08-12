This real money site caters to all players, with reviews on mobile games you can play, including slots, blackjack, and roulette.

Lakers and Spurs Unveil New Unis

By John Ekdahl, on August 12th, 2017

Subtle changes for two of the most consistent uniforms in the NBA last night, with both the Lakers and Spurs unveiling their new uniforms. First up the Lakers:

As you can see, the purple and gold Icon and Statement jerseys have the same look and color scheme that the franchise has used for the past 50 years, with the notable exception of a large Nike swoosh on the right side. The Lakers kept their white uniforms, which they introduced in the 2001-02 season, but we’ve yet to see whether Nike will continue the “Hollywood Nights” black jerseys that the team has worn sporadically since the 2013-14 season as the team’s fourth option.

And the Spurs:

The Spurs have consistently boasted one of the NBA’s best jersey sets, rarely undergoing changes. Of course, it helps that they’ve been consistent title contender with their current design.

Their new Nike jerseys retain much of the same overall look. Their “Association” jersey is a slight re-design of the home white with the black away jersey becoming their “Icon” jersey. The only big change is the font of the name and number.

Stripe changes on the Niners jerseys last night:

The 49ers made a slight alteration to their jerseys for 2017 that offers a significant upgrade.

San Francisco’s uniforms, when done correctly, are among the best in the NFL. Their simplicity is classic while the red and gold combination has an iconic pop. No other team in sports can pull off those colors like the 49ers.

Be sure to check out the all-red Indians unis being worn tonight.

It’s only because Paul is on vacation that I’m able to get away with posting this:

Apologies for the light coverage this morning. We’ll have much more about the NBA changes tomorrow and this afternoon.

6 comments to Lakers and Spurs Unveil New Unis

  • Martina | August 12, 2017 at 11:27 am | Reply

    The Spurs switching from radial to vertical arching for their front wordmark feels like a kind of big deal, relatively speaking. I’m sure Paul has thoughts on this

    • Eltee of DC | August 12, 2017 at 1:03 pm | Reply

      If you are a Spurs fan it’s bigly huuuge. Nice touch.

  • Sunny Moon | August 12, 2017 at 12:52 pm | Reply

    Aren’t the Lakers the first team to bring out 3 uniforms? I mean everyone knew it was coming but still.

    • Nick Jones | August 12, 2017 at 1:32 pm | Reply

      They are the first. The Clippers said that they’ll be releasing their statement edition in September.

  • Paul Shea | August 12, 2017 at 1:16 pm | Reply

    The Minnesota Lynx unveiled a new logo last night.

