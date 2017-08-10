ALL RISE: MLB Introduces ‘Players Weekend’ Jerseys; Even Yanks Will Wear NOB (First Time Ever)

Click to enlarge
[Editor’s Note: Paul is on his annual August break from site. Deputy editor Phil Hecken is in charge from now through Aug. 25, although Paul is still on the clock over at ESPN and may be popping up here occasionally.]
By Phil Hecken
“All Rise”
“Don’t You Know”
“Thor”
“Bringer Of Rain”
If you didn’t know these NickNOBs (or even that the players associated with these nicknames had those nicknames), that’s all going to change on games played between August 25-27, which MLB has designated as “Players Weekend.” We knew this one was coming for a few months, but yesterday, MLB officially introduced the caps and jerseys (all of which will feature player nicknames on back — although not everyone has a nickname) for the promotion. This includes the Yankees, who have NEVER before worn any kind of NOB. The ghosts of Ruth, Gehrig and Steinbrenner are surely all rolling over in their graves.
What you see above in the splash is the backs of the jerseys — you’d be forgiven if you don’t recognize some (many?) of the names, or even can tell which teams they are for. MLB has given all teams new pullover jerseys with contrasting sleeves and new caps (one assumes they will pair these with their regular pants or the special pants they were all given for earlier promotions like Mothers Day, Fathers Day or Memorial Day).
Nicknames. Custom gear. And the sickest jerseys you’ll ever see.#PlayersWeekend is coming: Aug. 25-27. https://t.co/yHdg1ehoig pic.twitter.com/i9BEbcfaX1
— MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2017
The jerseys themselves are brightly colored, and in most cases will take colors from the team’s color palette.
Those jerseys will also contain a patch on the right sleeve where each player can write the name of a person or organization that “helped them on their journey to the majors.”
The pullovers (I have some extra tissues for Jimmer Vilk and Phantom Dreamer) are designed to look like “youth” baseball jerseys, and the vibe MLB is trying to give off is that baseball is fun and a kid’s game.
Excited to participate in #PlayersWeekend Aug. 25-27!
Players will wear youth league-inspired unis, w/nicknames! https://t.co/yeE4vNjb9C pic.twitter.com/0GsOLZMchS
— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 9, 2017
(You will note in the above tweet and photo that the Cleveland team is getting the “Block C” cap)
Speaking of caps, they’re all very bright (some would say “vibrant”) as well, liberally using colors from a team’s palate.
In some cases, the caps contain colors that do not come from the official team color list.
In keeping with the spirit of the unis/caps, the aforementioned patch on the players’ right sleeves features a new logo, showing a player’s progress from from Little League and to the majors.
MLB Players Weekend jerseys, to be worn 8/25-27, include patch for player to write in name of mentor/inspiration (photo by @sportslogosnet) pic.twitter.com/mMrg8JXVsb
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 9, 2017
All teams have now shown off their jerseys showing player NickNOBs, some stacking them widthwise across the screen, while others went for the more upright approach. In all cases, they showed the team’s special cap and the front of the jersey, along with the backs of all NickNOB’ed players.
Of course, the players will get special socks to wear as well:
You can see more of the caps and jerseys here (in some cases, the caps have logos the teams have never worn before):
Two (lucky?) teams will also get to wear these uniforms on August 20th, as the Pirates and Cardinals will play a game in Williamsport, PA (home of the Little League World Series — but not on that field). They’ll pair off on a diamond which is home of the Class A Williamsport Crosscutters of the NY-Penn League. More info on that here.
.@MLB announced the jerseys we'll wear for the 8/20 Little League Classic AND during Player's Weekend (8/25-27)! https://t.co/u2IYnZNf52 pic.twitter.com/ZEsiY2nm1v
— Pirates (@Pirates) August 9, 2017
Of course, aside from MLB cramming another weekend-long
merchandise selling campaign promotion down everyone’s throats (no matter how “bright” and “fun” these jerseys and caps are), we will be witnessing MLB history (and probably not in the way the team envisioned it), when the Bronx Bombers take the field wearing jerseys with NOBs. Here’s a look at Aaron Judge’s being created:
Not only will MLB be “relaxing” the dress code for the jerseys and pants, players will also be permitted to style — so the shoes, batting gloves, sleeves, and other protective gear will also be, should the player want, as loud or crazy as can be imagined. Basically it’s going to be an everything goes, color bonanza. Jimmer Vilk may enjoy this, but I will likely be avoiding the TV for these three days.
There were far too many reaction tweets, but a couple caught my eye here:
Oh yeah, just imagine it… 😑😑 @UniWatch @PhilHecken #Yankees pic.twitter.com/zGqspIuR82
— B-Dilly (@Titan4Ever2488) August 9, 2017
Mets P Noah Syndergaard to wear "Thor" nickname for MLB Players Weekend. But Twins P Paul Thormodsgard already wore that back in late ’70s! pic.twitter.com/mm8FjsxBDe
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 9, 2017
@UniWatch @PhilHecken one would think with the release of the jerseys today, @MLB wouldn't have included players no longer on the roster pic.twitter.com/sEkhKavYI9
— dennis werley (@denniswerley) August 9, 2017
so @AaronHicks31 has the best jersey for Players Weekend hands down. absolutely amazing @PhilHecken @KeeganMKey @KeyAndPeele @Yankees pic.twitter.com/3ZG5I6yKsE
— Deploraphil 👌🏼 (@deploraphil) August 9, 2017
Our pal Chris Creamer over at Sports Logos dot net appeared to have been given an exclusive, so he has a tremendous rundown of everything going on and lots of photos as well. And of course, a certain ESPN scribe had a column on these as well. If you haven’t seen your team NickNOB’s I know Paul’s Twitter Stream has a lot of them covered.
While the new jerseys and caps are
purely a greedy money-grab designed to encourage fan purchases, game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off at MLB.com after they are worn. According to MLB, “The league will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation.”
It’s all a little too much fun for my tastes, but I can at least see where MLB is trying to raise fan interest (and drain fan pockets) with all this colorful stuff. I’d be much more OK with this if they just had one or two of the elements. But the special caps, jerseys, socks, NickNOBS, plus allowing the players to basically wear whatever accoutrements they please feels like overkill. God only knows what kind of mish-mash the “teams” will look like on the field. I’m all for making baseball “fun” again, but this seems like more forced fun than anything else, with a healthy dose of marketing thrown in. And, like the Mothers Day, Memorial Day, Fathers Day and Independence Day uniforms that were all worn two or three days too many — having this take place over three days is waaaaay too much fun.
YMMV. Discuss.
.
Jazz Unveil New Uniforms
The Utah Jazz unveiled two new uniforms yesterday (a white and a navy, with those funny names Nike has given them). They are essentially unchanged from previous unis, but still there are some differences.
The Note x The Swoosh
It’s in the details: ➡️ https://t.co/N7gYFsC0Mj pic.twitter.com/yCqkkGrgwr
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 9, 2017
As mentioned above, the differences between these two new uniforms and their previous ones are slight. The white uniform has thicker trim around the arm holes and neckline than before. On the white jersey, the number is green. That uniform features (of course) the Nike swoosh on the right side of the chest, with a slightly different wrinkle: The “ad” patch is an ad for “5 for the Fight” — a campaign to fight cancer by asking people to donate $5 to “fight cancer.”
.@Qualtrics x #5ForTheFight ✋
Join the fight against cancer: https://t.co/72tB4i4J9Z pic.twitter.com/RuHRNmnMyd
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 9, 2017
The rest of the uniform looks pretty much like the old uniform (with the exception of the collar and sleeve striping). The “Jazz” wordmark is unchanged, featuring a note made up of a basketball in blue, green and gold colors. The number on the jersey is now green. The pants are white with side stripes mirroring those on the jersey. A large Jazz logo is on the left side of the pants, and a waist logo remains.
The back of the jersey features the NBA logo atop a radially arched player NOB (rendered in solid blue lettering), with the uniform number in green.
How do these stack up compared to the previous uni?
Side-by-side comparison of Jazz's old and new white uniforms. pic.twitter.com/jhD2b8sQlq
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 9, 2017
The blue uniform is also almost unchanged from the past uniform, but it too contains the thicker striping and a one-color collar.
The back of the blue uniform basically mirrors the white, with the NBA logo atop the player NOB, and a gold number. Player name is in solid white radially arched lettering. Like every new Nike jersey, all stripes are truncated in the back of the jersey. Pants have a Jazz note logo on the left front leg.
And how do the blue unis compare to the prior set?
Side-by-side comparison of Jazz's old and new blue uniforms. pic.twitter.com/971nDG2UBn
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 9, 2017
So there you have it — almost no change from last year (of course, these are but two of the four uniforms the team will get).
Stay Tuned… pic.twitter.com/YXP1tNiRdX
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 9, 2017
Stay tuned…
.
.
.
Too Good…
for the Ticker
He’s back!
A couple days ago Gene Sanny shared with us some amazing electronic football figurines he had customized for the 1920 Duluth Eskimos; today he returns with a glimpse at another team from more recent vintage. (you can click the images below to enlarge).
Here’s Gene:
“Ron Mix, 1960 Los Angeles Chargers.
“Sculpted sleeves, but the big experiment I tried on this one is in the 2nd picture…. on helmets without stripes, throwback helmets always look incomplete to me without the “ridge”, and painting it never really looks real, so I printed a decal with really thin lines.”
Thanks Gene! Another stellar job!
OK. Now, on to the ticker…
.
The Ticker
By Mike Chamernik
Baseball News: Angels players wore full NBA uniforms around the clubhouse before yesterday’s game. Here’s the entire team (from Kristopher Sharpe). … Pawtucket Red Sox utility man Tzu-Wei Lin has the flag of his native Taiwan on the knob of his bat (from @bucky1382). … How about this: An old-time team in throwbacks! The 1950 Terre Haute Phillies celebrated a half-century of the Illinois–Indiana–Iowa League by wearing uniforms from 1901 (from Marc Viquez). … Michael Raymer spotted a photo of Eddie Mathews wearing a flocked helmet with a hand-drawn “M” at the Braves’ new ballpark. … Someone stole a framed Carlton Fisk jersey from a pub in New Hampshire (from Tris Wykes). … Oops! There was a baseball cap continuity error in Straight Outta Compton (from Leon Frager).
NFL News: The Chargers released their uniform schedule. Once again, they will wear white for the first month of the year, plus they won’t wear their standard navy jerseys until late November (from Kenny Saidah). … Newly-acquired WR Anquan Boldin will wear No. 81 with the Bills. Boldin had worn the number throughout his career except for the last two years when he was with Detroit, where Calvin Johnson wore 81 (from Andrew Cosentino). … A few barbers were on hand at Bills camp to shave logos in the back of customers’ heads. … The Panthers will not have a new uniform template this season (from Nick Lineback). … New Dolphins QB Jay Cutler swung a deal with backup QB Brandon Doughty to get back No. 6, which Cutler wore in Denver and Chicago (from Brinke, via Phil).
College Football News: Arizona State will host a “Stripe Out” game in late October where fans will wear gold or maroon based on the section where they are seated. Here are the rest of ASU’s themed games this season (from Patrick Sesty).
Hockey News: After initially denying a trademark request in December, the U.S. Trademark Office has approved for the Vegas Golden Knights to continue to use its name for identification and competition purposes. The trademark to protect the Knights’ logo on merchandise and sportswear is still pending. … After a few decades with white helmets, Team USA’s U18 squad has switched to blue (from Harvey Lee).
NBA News: Unclear if this was intentional, but Andrew Wiggins leaked the Timberwolves new shorts design. … The T-Wolves asked people who work in their office to name their favorite basketball uniform. … Ryan Beth found a Scottie Pippen throwback jersey that has a Dennis Rodman tag on it. … The home of the Wizards, Capitals, and Georgetown hoops has a new corporate name (from JohnMark Fisher). … The NBA tweaked its logo last month, but the home office has yet to reflect that change. … New uniforms for the Argentina basketball team (from Moe Khan). … Also from the baseball section: Angels players wore full NBA uniforms around the clubhouse before yesterday’s game. Here’s the entire team (from Kristopher Sharpe). … The LA Clippers will be unveiling their new unis on Friday. The two middle columns spell out “BLUE BACK” (from ouɐlossǝd).
Soccer News: Puma will outfit five EPL clubs this season, the highest share among the eight manufacturers who have deals with teams (from Josh Hinton). … New dark green jersey for SE Palmeiras, a Brazilian club (from @griffinward). … “Lamar Neagle, who’s from suburban Seattle, got traded back to the Seattle Sounders earlier this week,” says Kenny Ocker. “He wanted back his former jersey number, 27. New teammate Bryan Meredith convinced Neagle he was giving up 27 and managed to extort a free breakfast for it. But Meredith has worn 35 all year.”
Grab Bag: New kits for Edinburgh Rugby (from Adam Ingle). … A friend of Robert Brashear created a nifty Pittsburgh sports cornhole set. … Alan Peckolick, the graphic designer who created logos and typefaces for GM, Revlon, and Mercedes-Benz, has died.
.
The “I’m calling it Cap Centre” shirts are coming, right?
A few Phillies have their real last names on the back of those “new” jerseys. How many other players are saying “enough is enough” and doing the same?
Click on the second link in the first paragraph.
Maybe because I’m on the very old end of the millenial scale and am therefore ruining literally everything, but hey, I like them. It’s fun, and sometimes MLB is sorely lacking in the fun category.
Also I’m a Red Sox fan, so I’m having fun imagining Steinbrenner rolling in his grave over the Yankees finally wearing NOBs.
I’m with you – I prefer these to the Mother’s Day/ Father’s Day/ flag desecration uniforms, since these are all within the team’s colors. Some of them look cool, some look kind of stupid, but it’s mostly harmless.
And forget about Steinbrenner, look at what these unis are doing to Yankees fans right here in the comment section!
sometimes MLB is sorely lacking in the fun category
Honest question – what does this mean, exactly?
How about overly sensitive players who fight each other for looking at a home run for too long?
How about the code of omerta for the sin of (gasp) stealing signals?
The MLB players weekend is so bush league. I feel for anyone who is going to Yankee Stadium for the first time and instead of seeing pinstripes, they get those jerseys.
The idea that the jerseys themselves are meant to look like LL unis didn’t come across when I first saw these yesterday, so with that new information, it makes a little more sense. The execution is still a bit iffy with regard to the color choices with certain teams, though. Who really thought orange-on-gray would look good at all, much less for three teams?
And I don’t know what the hell is going on with those Stance socks, but they are hideous AF.
I do like the LL-to-MLB logo, though.
Orange on grey is terrible. As a Tigers fan, add in the teal, orange and grey, and its a pure mess. The Yankees NOB is a joke as well.
Here’s how I’d fix it:
Navy on orange for the Tigers
Black on orange for the Orioles
Orange on black for the Giants, and put their opponent, the Diamondbacks, in red on teal so both teams aren’t in black.
Couldn’t agree more with Rob S. Nothing about these unis says “Little League” to me. When I was a player in the 1980s and a coach in the 2000s, everyone wanted to look like actual big-league teams, not like discount-store knockoffs. So all but my first year as a player, my teams wore the actual cap logo of the pro team whose name we used, and our shirts and jerseys were either a solid color in the team’s dominant color or reproductions of the team’s uniform in its primary color with its actual primary jersey logo. (As a player, I spent five years wearing either Astros rainbow guts or Padres dark brown jerseys.) If a coach or league official had given me any of these caps or jerseys, I’d have been mightily disappointed.
But knowing what MLB was going for here, I guess I don’t mind quite as much.
This money-grab abomination from MLB proves “my” theory that sometime in the late 1980’s the scale in pro sports tilted heavily toward entertainment and away from competition.
There were always holdouts who stood against the tide… including the team my family has followed since the early 1920’s, the Yankees. Through all the nonsense of polyester pullovers to sans-belts to turn-ahead the clock nonsense, the Yankees stood firm.
This break from tradition, wearing these abominations, means the end of tradition in pro sports has ended.
What insulted even more was reading in this morning’s NY Post that this ‘promotion’ was OPTIONAL!!!! Meaning, the Yankees gladly went along with it when they could have chosen not to! Why not just wear them for BP before all 3 games and then play the games dressed like men??
Unforgivable.
After this radical change it is logical to ask: “why don’t the Yankees just put names on their jerseys already?” Fans already wear “authentic” jerseys with names ridiculously on the back now, so why not??
So, this is what the stoic, button-up Yankees have come to: $200 softball top pullovers with silly nicknames on the back.
I’m not going to overreact and throw all my stuff out… nor will I burn anything like so many do.. One thing is for sure though, I will NEVER look at, respect, or defend the Yankee history/tradition like I always have.
BAM! Couldn’t have said it better.
Pro sports has always been entertainment.
I respectfully/somewhat disagree Tim… While I concede that pro sport has always leaned heavily on entertaining, I still believe that the competition was much more fierce decades ago..
The balance was tilted toward competition, while they entertained crowds.
Being a Pro sports fan beginning in the late ’70’s I have witnessed the change. So many aspects of all pro sports have changed to cater to the entertainment dollar.
One could argue that the event that marked this shift was the advent of the pre-All Star Game Home Run Derby.
…isn’t competition entertainment?
Well said, I agree 100%! As a Yankee fan, I am incredibly disappointed by the Yankees. I complained to them on social media via Twitter and Facebook, and I hope countless others have too.
I find it interesting that at least as of late last night, the Yankees official twitter and Facebook accounts haven’t posted about the players jerseys. Do they fear the fan feedback?
The fact that the Yankees apparently never tried to fight back against the MLB-wide pandering jerseys of recent years suggests to me that that ship sailed a long time ago.
Correct. All the other “special” uniform programs — Ma’s Day, Pa’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day — are also optional. Yanks could have opted out of any of those.
Compare that to the 1999 TATC program, which the Yanks and several other teams *did* opt out of. Times have changed.
Compare that to the 1999 TATC program, which the Yanks and several other teams *did* opt out of. Times have changed.
Ownership has changed.
Some of us thought the Yankees actually did do the TTAC…..by stayogn exactly the same!
George may not have been around for the start of the pandering jersey shenanigans, but he was there for the start of the cap shenanigans in 2008.
Excellent point RobS..
I was not aware that the ma/pa day as well as Independence Day were optional…
About as “optional” as sitting for the National Anthem is…
“Why not just wear them for BP before all 3 games and then play the games dressed like men??”
Have whatever opinion you want, but this is unnecessary.
Agreed.
I don’t hate that idea as much.
I know it’s a long shot, but any chance Yankees fans and baseball fans in general can sway the Yankees from wearing these in a game? I’m sure most would accept it being worn for BP, but that’s it. Maybe if fans contact them to complain.
Twitter: @Yankees
Facebook: New York Yankees
Instagram: @yankees
Customer service: 1-718-293-4300
Email page:
http://newyork.yanke...
Turns out sometimes you do play for the name on the back of the jersey, not the name on the front.
Actually, they’re playing for the name on the front of the jersey, and the name handwritten on the sleeve. Is that really so bad?
I’m sure I’m not the first to ask for some ode to Nassau Coliseum?
Actually, yes, you are.
Technically the Mausoleum is still there. Sure, they gutted the inside, but the outside shell remains (an eyesore). Not sure it warrants a tee
Well, there were at least some good sports memories to be had there – two ABA championships and four straight Stanley Cups. But those were a long time ago.
Puma outfitting five EPL clubs, not EFL. EFL refers to the EPL, The Championship (England’s second tier of soccer), Leagie One (third tier), and League Two (fourth tier).
I don’t consider these “playing like a kid” shirts and hats to be authentic jerseys/uniforms. They are, as Paul would write, costumes. And I am treating them as such. The military and patriotic pandering is bad enough, now it’s Romper-Room time. Kids game? Then start charging little league prices at games. Nothing more than another means for MLB to separate cash from the dopes, I mean fans, who would go for this rubbish.
I dunno, they appear to be selling like hotcakes on MLB Shop.
Which only proves Hank’s point.
P.T. Barnum would be proud of MLB
Hank-SJ,
Kerrect Hank and Paul, it’s a costume made for a Pee Arrrgh stunt, and since we are talking about it here – good or bad (mostly) that part of it is working. As for the jerseys… well, they make me long for the 1980’s when the only way to wear a big league jersey was to be a big league player.
You can call the Jazz dark colored jerseys blue. I’m calling them purple.
Well, according to Colorwerx, you’d be wrong, then.
Would have been great if the Jazz brought back the purple. Should have brought back their complete classic colour scheme. Purple belongs better as their primary trimmed with yellow and green compared to having the navy blue with these colours.
Sort of a reverse Jack Kent Cooke thing, eh?
I prefer to spell it Foxboro
… which is… exactly how it’s spelled on the shirts? I don’t understand your comment here.
I really don’t understand some of these color choices in the Players Weekend stuff, but one in particular just has me befuddled.
– The Astros – what?
I kind of like something about almost all the caps, but also kind of hate something about almost all the caps. Brewers, for example: Navy M on a yellow cap: Brilliant! But royal blue drop shadow and barley underline? Terrible!
They should’ve used the ball-in-glove logo.
I’d have done different shades of orange.
MLB is getting closer and closer to what I call the 162 mark — 162 games…162 different uniforms.
So in addition to the traditional grey and white uniforms, MLB has added mother’s day, father’s day, memorial day (up to 2), independence day (up to 2), and players weekend. That makes up to 9 different uniforms that a team would have to wear based on MLB initiatives. Yep, almost up to 162 now. Just 153 more uniforms to go!
Sure, many teams have their own alternate uniforms, but that is not MLB wide, and even the worst offenders are still probably less than 16 different uniforms, which isn’t even 10% of the way to 162.
You’re so literal, Special K. I once drove across the United States with a literal-minded individual like yourself and became an abstract expressionist by the time we reached St.Louis.
Re: white Utah Jazz jersey differences.
“The number on the jersey is now green”.
The number on the jersey was green before this year:
http://www.nba.com/j...
My bad — I was rushing this one yesterday and simply basing it off Paul’s OLD/NEW tweet in which it appeared blue. Will adjust text.
Thanks.
Horror!!! Why do institutions like MLB get away from their own unique identity that makes them great? What makes MLB great? The pastoral, historic, old fashion and timelessness of it. It is something you could talk about with you great grandfather. It is the same game as it was in 1900. Embrace that, no need for this trendy, special jersey nonsense in the bigs.
So much outrage and consternation over uniforms that will be worn for 3/162 = 1.9% of the games this season. Yes, of course I agree they are silly and strange and probably driven partly by a desire to get fans to buy more jerseys and caps. But if you really want to see the Yankees in pinstripes with no NOB, there are plenty of other games this year when you can see just that.
Toss in Ma’s Day (2 games), Pa’s Day (2 games), Memorial Day (3 games), and Independence Day (4 games) and now you have 14 games with gimmicky costumes — 8.6% of the schedule.
Is that a huge amount? No. But it’s approximately 8.6% more than is necessary.
And we all know that number is going to head in only one direction.
It’ll eventually swing back the other direction, just like the NFL is (finally) scrapping Pinktober.
The ratchet only turns one way…
I wouldn’t say it’s outrage — for me, at least, it doesn’t rise to that level of importance. More like annoyance.
Boldin only played one season in Detroit and was never a teammate of Johnson. However, he he chose not to wear #81 out of respect for him
I’ve said this before, when it was announced a while ago that they’d be using it as the cap logo for the Players’ Weekend, but the Dodgers using their script D just seems wrong, especially since, as far as I know, they’ve never used the D by itself ever before. It’s always been the interlocked LA or the full script Dodgers.
The D, by itself, just reminds me of Dynamo Moscow.
Speaking of logos that feel wrong, that Reds script just doesn’t feel right at all on a white jersey. Either go with the wishbone-C logo, or put the script on a red jersey.
the Dodgers using their script D just seems wrong, especially since, as far as I know, they’ve never used the D by itself ever before. It’s always been the interlocked LA or the full script Dodgers.
It does look wrong, but the Dodgers have already been using it for BP.
The D, by itself, just reminds me of Dynamo Moscow.
Good call. But it has a slightly different association in my mind.
I completely forgot about that! And I do like that movie. XD
I’ll be the devil’s advocate on this one. A “D” on the Dodgers’ hat makes a nice switch-up, certainly in light of the fact one of their road uniforms has two “LA’s” and a “Los Angeles” without a solitary “Dodgers” indication. Everybody loves a new spin on an old favorite, if you ask me. I could even be kinder to an additional insignia which has the “shooting baseball” flying through a big D.
Where will the Jazz put their corporate advertiser logo???
It’s on there.
Is “5 for the Fight” the advertiser?
Yes, it is. Paul covered this when it was announced in February.
The Compton Sox cap thing is WAY old news. The date on that story is 2015 (same year the movie was released)!!
For someone who is supposed to be on a their annual break, I believe Paul hasn’t actually had a day off from this site or ESPN at all!
Well, actually, Saturday’s and Sunday’s reminders were copy-pasted from Friday’s, and there were similar short reminders the last two days. Plus, this is the first time I’ve noticed him being active in the comments in a number of days.
He really hasn’t. Every day I get new reminders, he’s VERY active over on the Twitter, and he’s penned like 3 or 4 ESPN columns (plus had an Op-Ed in the Daily News).
Some vacation!
The awesome cornhole set was made by David Stamper of New Lebanon, Ohio for hsi brother in law (my brother) John Brashear of Sylvania, Ohio…..
Little League weekend jerseys for MLB. I don’t have anything to add about the nicknames or any names on the Yankees.
The blue numbers on the slightly darker blue jerseys are terrible.
Everybody is wearing one-color Wilson numbers. If you take the MLB corporate speak at face value, then maybe it looks like Little League because they wouldn’t have all the fonts–just one. But honestly it really looks like a cheap everybody-on-a-template money grab.
Whatever.
The jerseys are garbage. All of them. If the aesthetic they were going for is a fake pullover made of mailer bag material that you sent away for with a bunch of soup labels in 1981, then they hit the mark perfectly.
Some of the caps look pretty good on their own. The Marlins, Twins, Orioles, and Giants all look good. Some would look good if they used the regular blue rather than teal, like the Mets, Phillies, and Tigers. That Cubs cap is the worst thing I’ve ever seen.
To not use kelly green for the A’s is a crime against humanity.
The Yankees cap COULD look ok. AS A ROAD CAP. Why are the Yankees wearing gray at home? Did these Fulbright scholars even LOOK at the schedule? Gray is NOT a “Yankees color” any more than it is for any other team (except the Diamondbacks I guess), geniuses!
I have to go lie down now.