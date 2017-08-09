Navy Is The New Powder: Nuggets Unveil New Unis

[Editor’s Note: Paul is on his annual August break from site. Deputy editor Phil Hecken is in charge from now through Aug. 25, although Paul is still on the clock over at ESPN and may be popping up here occasionally.]

By Phil Hecken

The latest team to unveil new white and color uniforms in the NBA were the Denver Nuggets, who broke out their new duds yesterday. As you can see from the splash photo, the big change for the team is the change in color from powder blue to navy blue for the dark uniform. But there are a few changes to the uniforms from last season.

Let’s do the model turning around gif first:

And then the quick “backstage” video:

UPDATE – New Video



Now then, let’s start with the new navy uniform first (for all images below you can click to enlarge):

You’ll notice immediately the swoosh and the Western Union ad, but after that, it’s pretty nice. The collar is gold and white, and unlike many of the new uniforms we’ve seen so far, there is only slight white piping on the armholes. It’s a solid navy, and the wordmark (“DENVER”) is rendered in gold with white and powder blue outlines — so the powder blue which made up the base of the previous dark uniform isn’t completely gone, but it’s no longer the dominant color. The font seems to be the same as the one from the previous set, though perhaps thicker, and it’s pretty nice.

The front number is solid white, with a gold outline. You can see white side panels with a powder blue and gold stripe. The pants are solid blue, with the striping pattern continued town the sides. A “pickaxe” logo (keeping up Nike’s preference for adding logos to the waistband) is present, and the Nuggets logo is situated on the pants stripe.

The back of the jersey features the NBA logo atop a radially arched NOB rendered in white letters. The number on the back is the same style (white with gold outline) as on the front. Simple. Nice.

So how does this one compare to the prior set?

The white uniform mirrors the navy one in almost every way — except that it says “NUGGETS” rather than “DENVER.” The collar has a navy and gold stripe, and the shoulder loops have thin navy blue stripes around the armholes. “NUGGETS” is rendered in gold, with a navy and powder blue outline. The number is navy blue, with a gold outline.

Side panels are navy with a powder and gold stripe, which is repeated on the shorts.

The back of the jersey features the NBA logo atop a radially arched NOB in solid navy. Rear numbers are navy blue with a gold outline.

And how does the 2017-18 white uniform compare to its predecessor? It’s almost identical, with the navy elements replacing the powder ones for the most part.

The bonus Easter Egg? The jersey’s jock tag will feature a small wordmark with the number “5280” (indicating Denver’s altitude above sea level).

That’s of course, just the first two (of four) new uniforms. While I’m a fan of powder blue (and Denver kinda owned it), I think I like the new navy uniform even more (and who knows, they may have a powder blue option that has yet to be revealed). Even though navy is overused throughout sports, it seems pretty solid here (and Denver does have a history of navy blue).

I’ve now lost track of who has unveiled and who has yet to unveil. Nike and the NBA are really squeezing this for all it’s worth (and we’re obliging by keeping them in the news every day). Is anyone unveiling today? I’m not sure — I know the Spurs are up soon, and I’m pretty sure the Suns and Timberwolves are set for Thursday unveils. The hits just keep on coming.

Anyway, while the new Nuggets uniforms didn’t have many drastic changes (other than the switch from powder to navy), I like them. If you’re interested in some reactions to the new unis, click here.

Classic Ballpark Scoreboards

Our scoreboard creator Gary Chanko, after a long hiatus, has returned to grace us with “Series IV” in the set of Classic Ballpark Scoreboards. This feature usually appears on weekends, but it’s getting a rare weekday viewing since I’m running the weekday show for this month.

Here’s Gary (click on image to enlarge):

Classic Ballpark Scoreboards – Series IV

by Gary Chanko

In this edition of Classic Scoreboards we return to Brooklyn. It’s opening day of the 1915 season for the only major league team named for a bakery product.

Washington Park (III)



Baseball Home of: Federal League Brooklyn Tip-Tops (aka Brook-Feds), 1914-15; National League Brooklyn Superbas (later Robins, Dodgers), 1898-1912; AA & NL Brooklyn Bridegrooms, 1884-1890

Opened: 1883 (Washington Park I); destroyed by fire May, 1889.

Rebuilt: Washington Park II (1898-1913)

Demolished and Reconstructed: Washington Park III (1914-1915)

For a brief two seasons (1914-15) Washington Park served as the home of the upstart Federal League’s Brooklyn franchise. Washington Park III is the third generation of this historic Brooklyn ballpark built and rebuilt on two different, but adjacent locations. The interesting and complex history of Washington Park is documented here. Another great source for Washington Park history is this well researched article.

And yes, the ballpark was named in honor George. It turns out that General Washington ’s headquarters during the Battle of Long Island (which didn’t end well for the good guys) was Gowanus House located on the site of Washington Park I. Called the Old Stone House, it also served as the first clubhouse for the team that became the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Tip-Tops or BrookFeds?

The Federal League Brooklyn team was owned by Robert B. Ward and his brothers who were also proprietors of the Tip-Top Bakery in Brooklyn, the source for the team name. But for many sports writers and fans the team was also known as the Brooklyn Feds or BrookFeds.

This 1915 article from Baseball Magazine provides an in-depth look at the Ward Brothers and their Federal League baseball involvement both as a business investment and hobby. In the article Robert disclaims any responsibility for promoting his bread product as the team name. Rather it was the sports writers that coined the Tip-Top nickname.

Okay, enough historical details. Just want the Cliff’s Notes version? Watch the short video.

The Scoreboard

The illustration depicts the completion of the mid-afternoon opening day ceremonies on April 11, 1915. The game was scheduled to start at 3p. It lasted over three hours – an unusually long duration for the era. The newspaper account of the game was critical of the lengthy game duration.

The basic layout of the scoreboard was typical for the time period: list of Federal League games and scores by inning, the corresponding Pitchers and Catchers, the current BATTER, the two UMPIRES, and the WINNING NUMBERS that hopefully are printed on your scorecard.

At the bottom was a posting for a Yankees and Dodgers matchup because these teams played an exhibition game that day.

The B.V.D. Billboard

The right field brick wall featured several billboard ads; all clothing related. The illustration includes a classic B.V.D. advertisement proclaiming the product’s loose fitting comfort!

The exact wording along the bottom remains a mystery. From photos the words “Short Stops”, “Hear,” and “Discomfort” are clear. Piecing these together into a meaningful sentence was a problem. Nothing seemed to make sense. So I made a best guess at the wording, but it still seems awkward. Maybe the correct wording will be discovered someday and the illustrated can be corrected.

A Few Things to Know

• The scoreboard and bottom support structure were in play. Outfielders had to navigate these supports to retrieve balls landing beneath the scoreboard.

• The Tip-Tops built five 75-foot light towers for Washington Park and planned to play night games in 1916.

• C.B. Comstock was the engineer and architect for Washington Park III. Comstock was principally a designer of general manufacturing plants, such as the Ward Brothers’ bakeries. So the firm consulted with architect Zachary Taylor Davis of Weeghman Park (later Wrigley Field) fame. This accounts for the many similarities between Wrigley Field and Washington Park III.

• The 200-foot plus flag pole in center field was repurposed from a racing yacht.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

If anyone is interested in purchasing a digital copy of these posters, Gary is working on an online purchase option. In the interim you can contact him directly at Classicscoreboards@gmail.com.

The Ticker

By Alex Hider

Baseball News : The A’s will wear this patch on their jerseys and caps next season in honor of their 50th season in Oakland (also their 50th season in the Coliseum). … The Rockies honored former manager Don Baylor by hanging his jersey in the dugout last night. Baylor died on Monday (from Mike). … This blog compared all 30 MLB teams to beers — and used some old logos in the process (from Nick Lineback). … The Vancouver Canadians will wear Expos-inspired jerseys on Tim Raines Night on Aug. 22 (from Johnny Stewart). … New bat knob decal for Astros’ prospect Kristian Trompiz (from Super Monicaco‏). … The AA Tulsa Drillers will wear Star Wars jerseys on Friday (from Mike Iles). … Bridgeport, Connecticut is turning its minor league baseball stadium into an outdoor concert venue, leaving the Bridgeport Bluefish without a home (from Jon Rose). … Not sure if we’ve brought this up before, but the Binghamton Rumble Ponies wear sleeve numbers like the Phillies (from Nick Lineback). … Navy-on-navy in a Cape Cod League matchup between Bourne and Wareham last night (from Ryder). … There was some red-on-red action in a Little League World Series matchup last night (from Emily Scherer). … Lots of good shots in this story about the New York Islanders charity softball team (from Garrett McGrath).

NFL News : Yesterday, it was reported that the Patriots would be the first team to own its own airplane — and of course, it would be decked out with Flying Elvis (from Mike). … Looks like the Cardinal logo on Bruce Arians shirt in this photo is missing an eye (from Joe Farris). … Old Navy is selling a line of NFL shirts, all of which have a geographical identifier and the team name — except the Raiders, who’s geographical identifier will be outdated in just a few seasons (from Mike Stevens). … Here’s another round of NFL helmet concepts.

College Football News : Miami teased their new Adidas threads again on Monday (from Adam Apatoff). … Could these be Cal’s new Under Armour unis? Aaron Friedman spotted those at Cal’s bookstore. … Looks like UAB has some pretty wild helmets lined up for their first season back (from Phil). … Graduates from MAC schools will wear this patch this season (from Clint Richardson). … According to this newspaper clipping, the Youngstown State Penguins’ logo was designed by a member of the soccer team in 1979.

Hockey News : Great work by Jeff Hoose who (with the help of his daughters), painted the players on his Stiga table hockey game into Vegas Golden Knights players. … Artemi Panarin wore No. 72 with the Chicago Blackhawks, but the number is taken on his new team, Columbus. So, he’ll wear No. 9: 7 +2 (thanks Mike). … ICYMI from the baseball section: Lots of good shots in this story about the Islanders charity softball team (from Garrett McGrath). … New logos on the ice at Ohio University’s Bird Arena (from Trevor Wilson Patton). … The Kalamazoo Wings have selected this design as the winner of their fan-designed jersey contest (from David Barringer).

NBA News : It appears that the Suns will be getting a full redesign as part of the Nike onboarding (from Phil). … Lots of video game leaks yesterday. We got some looks at potential new Timberwolves designs (from Tony Lombardo and Brian Garanich), Pelicans Jazz, Mavs, Nets and Knicks — none of which reveal any significant changes. … Speaking of video games, Cole points out that NBA 2K18 coverboy Kyrie Irving is wearing the the Cavs’ new jerseys in the video game trailer, while he’s wearing the team’s old unis on the game’s Twitter account. … There’s rumors the Warriors may wear a jersey that looks like this for their “Community” design (from Conrad Burry). … Not sure what jersey Kristaps Porzingis is wearing in this photo, but they made sure to include the accent mark under the “N” in his NOB (from Dan Gartland). … Check this out: During the 1992 Olympics, Angola wore NOF — name on front (!) — jerseys against the Dream Team (from K Dawg).