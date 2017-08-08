All For One: Cavs Unveil New Unis

Click to enlarge

[Editor’s Note: Paul is on his annual August break from site. Deputy editor Phil Hecken is in charge from now through Aug. 25, although Paul is still on the clock over at ESPN and may be popping up here occasionally.]

By Phil Hecken

Follow @PhilHecken



The NBA jersey unveiling parade marched on yesterday with the Cleveland Cavaliers releasing two new uniforms: a white and a red (wine) set. These uniforms mark more of a departure from what the Cavs had been wearing from their previous set — a much bigger difference than most of the new uniforms we’ve seen so far. These had been the subject of many a leak, and they basically are exactly as the leaks had indicated.

To whet your whistle, the Cavs unveiled a hype video for these (and supplemented it with well over 100 photos — I’ll include a link to the set at the end of this). But first, the video:

The Shield.

The Swoosh.

The Wingfoot.

Introducing our new coat of armor → https://t.co/iuYLihcVwT #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/QjqpaYQmxb — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 7, 2017

We’ll begin the overview with white uniform. First — how the team described it:

Association (white) → traditional color to pay homage to our @NBA roots#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/e53P8DpzXR — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 7, 2017

Quite a lot of new stuff to take in there. Let’s start at the top of the front of the jersey:

There is new collar and sleeve piping, in burgundy wine, with a gold accent on the collar. The wine stripe under the arm is truncated at the base. “CAVS” is now on the front (as opposed to the full name) in a brand new, custom font face. CAVS is in wine, outlined in gold, and the font face has a marked beveling effect. The swoosh and a Goodyear ad patch balance out the top of the uniform. Letters are direct sewn onto the uni.

Moving down, the numbers are likewise in a custom font and are wine-colored, but they do not suffer the same beveling effect as the wordmark:

Moving down, the pants feature a wine-colored waistband with a “CLE” (if you’re going to shorten Cavaliers to “CAVS” then you should be consistent in shortening CLEVELAND to “CLE” — check) logo in the center. The pants also have an NBA logo and a swoosh on the front.

On the side of the uniform, there is a gold “stripe” (more like a rapier cut) on both the jersey and the pants. The Cleveland Cavaliers logo rests at the bottom of both sides of the pants.

The back of the jersey features wine and gold stripes, with the typical truncated shoulder striping we’re seeing on all the new Nike uniforms, the neckline is a solid wine stripe, notched with the small shoulder patch signifying the number of NBA titles the team has. The NBA logo is beneath that, followed by a radially arched, direct sewn NOB in solid wine.

Beneath the NOB are wine numbers, outlined in gold, in the same custom font as the front:

There’s also some mumbo-jumbo about the new shield being worked into the uniform:

Finally, here’s how the official release described the white uniform:

White Association Edition Uniform The white Association edition uniform features CAVS across the chest in wine accented by a gold outline. The front and back player numbers are wine with a gold outline. The lettering (last name) on the back of the uniform is wine, as is the trim on the collar and shoulders of the jersey. The wine waistband on the shorts showcases the word “CLE” front and center.

And how much different is this from the previous uniform? Notable differences.

Old/new comparison of Cavs' white uniform. pic.twitter.com/YI3SeZ4RlR — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 7, 2017

And the wine uniform? Here’s how the team went about showing it:

Icon (wine) → primary color to represent our unique identity + rich heritage#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/7zu4ZjkJIB — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 7, 2017

The wine uniform is similar to the white, but it’s not a “mirror” copy. There are several important distinctions. The wine uniform uses navy blue for collar and shoulder striping (though the gold accents are identical on both), and the wordmark reads “CLEVELAND” in the same custom font as the new white uniform. The letters are rendered in gold with blue outline. The numbers, rather than following the same pattern, are blue, with a gold outline. How difficult these will be to read on court remains to be seen, but this incongruity doesn’t seem logical (nor does it look good). The “CLEVELAND” is also beveled like it is on the homes, but because it’s in gold, it’s not as noticeable.

The back of the jersey follows the same patterns as the white, stylistically, and it too has blue numbers outlined in gold.

The wine pants have a blue waistband, except where the white pants said “CLE,” the red ones read “CAVS.” Striping patterns, as noted above, are identical.

Finally, here’s how the official release described the new wine uniform:

Wine Icon Edition Uniform The wine Icon edition uniform features CLEVELAND across the chest in gold accented by a navy outline. The front and back player numbers are navy with a gold outline. The trim on the collar and shoulders of the jersey is navy, while the lettering (last name) on the back of the jersey is gold. The navy waistband on the shorts showcases the word “CAVS” front and center.

And how do the new red unis differ from the previous set?

Old/new comparison of Cavs' wine uniform. pic.twitter.com/alA6cBSEUk — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 7, 2017

Like it does on a number of football uniforms, and other sports as well, Nike loves to put a “slogan” on the uniform that won’t be seen on the field (or court). This uniform is no exception — if you scroll back up to the splash photo, you’ll notice the Cavs have a Three Musketeer’s “All For One and One For All” thing going. It’s on the hidden folds on the back of the pants (on both sides)…

… and also on the jock tag (which will be tucked into the pants)

I’m not a huge fan of the red and white unis (remember, there are still unis yet to be revealed), and I especially don’t like the blue elements on the wine jersey. There is a pretty good chance that in poor lighting the numbers will almost appear ghosted.

When will Nike learn that dark colored numbers on a dark colored jersey doesn't work? pic.twitter.com/i0HxuN7cu8 — Robert Hayes🐧 (@GuitaristRobDog) August 7, 2017

One thing I hadn’t noticed, but others picked up on is the fact that while this appears to be a unique font face, it does bear a striking similarity to another uniform Nike designers had a hand in revamping (and not in a good way) a couple years ago:

Obviously it’s not the same (you can notice the differences between the “C” and “S” above). But it’s got that same “sharp edged” feel. I guess the designers are going for a “sword” type of look, since (in theory) Buccaneers would fight with sabers or knives, and Cavaliers would engage in some sort of Three Musketeers-type dueling as well.

Others were amused by the Nike-speak:

You really should click on that to get the full I just threw up in my mouth a little bit marketing department working overtime.

Finally, big-time Cavs fan Jimmer Vilk had this to say, which sums up the feelings of many, I’m sure:

The Cavs are now the Denver Broncos of the NBA: bridesmaids for years, then when they put on their worst outfits ever they become the brides pic.twitter.com/cgpZS8hiDN — Jim Vilk (@JimVilk) August 7, 2017

So why is half the shield blue? They're not Wine Gold & Blue United… pic.twitter.com/lVfHhFJ0ek — Jim Vilk (@JimVilk) August 7, 2017

The uniform unveiling parade continues today with the Denver Nuggets unveiling their uniforms late this afternoon

Nuggets to Unveil 2017-18 Nike Uniform https://t.co/4iun4TB4rW — Phil Hecken (@PhilHecken) August 7, 2017

On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be ‘on the clock’ as it were. And who knows what the NBA has in store for Wednesday.

If you’d like to read Paul’s ESPN take on the Cavs unveil, click here. If you want to read the Cavs/Nike version click here And, if you want to see LOTS more pictures, click here.

Well — what do you guys think?

Collector’s Corner

By Brinke Guthrie

Great logo artwork on this 1974 NHL All Star Game poster. January 29, 1974 at the now-defunct Chicago Stadium. The poster art also includes the now-defunct Flames, Golden Seals, and North Stars. Now for the rest of the week:

• In terms of retro NFL coolness, it just doesn’t get much better than this All-Pro Football Helmet Kit. OK, so the league and their marketing department weren’t quite on top of the branding yet. And who put the Rams sticker on backwards for the cover photo? And how did the Baltimore Colts end up in the “NFL West?”

• Keep your hair styled with this 1970s Oakland A’s comb. “For baseball fans of all ages!”

• Excellent vintage logo on this 1950s Chicago White Sox mini beer stein.

• Dolphin fans, if you’re still longing for your old style dolphin logo, you’ll find it on this 1960s helmet/bottle cap opener.

• Another helmet item for you, this time a Cincinnati Bengals helmet bank from the 1970s. This one says “Hunter Savings” on the base, and I had this very item- I recall us opening accounts there at their Kenwood office after moving from Dallas in 1972 (where I also got a helmet bank, and still have that one right here.)

• Here’s a 1970s (pre-Tequila Sunrise) Astros switchplate cover.

• Speaking of the Tequila Sunrise ‘Stros, I don’t think they got the neck on this bobblehead quite right.

• Terrific vintage San Francisco 49ers post right here.

• Packer fans will be all over this 1960s Packers championship glass. It has flags up through the 1963 season.

• It seems Roger Staubach had his own endorsement deal with Russell in the 1970s- here he is on the hang tag of this navy/silver sweatshirt. No NFL branding, though.

• Check out this Philadelphia Flyers lined jacket– it’s called a “FlyerJak.” Looks like it was “made exclusively for J.C. Penney.”

Two quick reminders from Paul: Hi there. Please remember that I’m currently accepting submissions for an ESPN contest to redesign the Tennessee Titans. Details here.

Also, there are just a few days left to order our latest limited-edition Uni Watch Artist’s Series T-shirt, designed by the great Rob Ullman. Here’s the base design, followed by a few of the many color options we’re offering (click to enlarge):

It’s available through the end of Friday. Full details here, or just go straight to the ordering page. It’s also available in women’s sizes.

That’s it for today. Oh, except for this: Phil is doing a seriously kick-ass job so far this month, is he not? Please join me in giving him a standing O. Thanks, Phil!

Griffins Jersey Contest Reminder

In case you missed it, I’m again hosting a jersey design contest in conjunction with the Grand Rapids Griffins (an AHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings). All the details are contained in this post.

The deadline for getting your submission in to me is August 15 (at 6:00 pm Eastern Time), and we’ll have reader voting on the concept jerseys beginning on August 17th! Last year we had 85 entries and I’d expect we’ll equal or surpass that this year. Prizes include a custom jersey based on your design and tickets to the game that the Griffins will be playing in the jerseys you designed!



Too Good…

for the Ticker

Got an e-mail yesterday from reader (and sometimes-featured artist) Gene Sanny yesterday — not a lot of text, but it’s just too good for the ticker (you can click the images below to enlarge).

• • •

Here’s something I did over the weekend… Ernie Nevers, Duluth Eskimos in the 1920’s. Sculpted the helmet, sleeves, and extended waist of the pants. Gene Sanny

. . .

. . .

Thanks Gene! You always do a tremendous job with figurines, and this time you’ve outdone yourself!

OK. Now, on to the ticker…

The Ticker

By Mike Chamernik

Baseball News : Marlins 2B Dee Gordon was missing the New Era logo on his hat last night (from @TheSteroidEra). … On Saturday night, the Charleston RiverDogs wore jerseys that synthesized all of their previous promotions from this season into one (from Nate Kurant). … A club softball team in Nebraska wears the names of fallen soldiers from the state on their jerseys (from David Westfall). … Fox News recently suspended studio host Eric Bolling over sexual harassment claims. One colleague says that Bolling had a particular fondess for doing business in his baseball jersey-covered office (from Phil). … Metallica performed the national anthem before last night’s Cubs-Giants game with Giants-themed guitars (from @BackAftaThis, via Phil). … On a related note, this shirt is perfect for San Diego-based Metallica fans. … The Reading Fightin Phils changed their name to the Reading Whoopies, in honor of the regional snack cake, for yesterday’s game. Here’s another look at what they wore.

Pro Football News : Texans D-lineman Vince Wilfork announced his retirement with a Twitter ad for Kingford Charcoal, a company with whom he has an endorsement deal. … Here’s a wild story from this spring: A Florida couple bilked investors out of $700,000 through a scheme that involved a fake football league, called the North American Football League. The ringleader of the scam even created a phony website and Facebook page for the NAFL, along with logos and identities for the eight teams (thanks, John Dlugosz). … A lineman on the Toronto Argonauts back in 1973 wore a two Dungard facemasks. I couldn’t find a roster, so I’m not sure who that player is. Does anyone know more? (From Johnny Garfield).

College Football News : Jordan Brand has taken over as the apparel and uniform manufacturer for North Carolina’s football program. Part of the deal includes new helmets with Jumpman logos on them, which will be worn in practice, but not games. Back in 2000, NC State’s student newspaper published a satirical news story about how Nike bought UNC and installed Michael Jordan as chancellor (from several readers, including Andrew Cosentino and James Gilbert). … Auburn will have a 3D nose bumper this season. … The avatar for the Georgia State equipment’s Twitter account is a photo of a helmet with a center stripe. The Panthers didn’t have a stripe last year, and there weren’t stripes on the helmets earlier this summer, either (from Brady Weiler). … Last season Kentucky paired its white helmets with blue facemasks, but so far in practice this year, the Wildcats have been using white facemasks (from Shawn Bridwell). … Maryland unveiled a logo for the 125th anniversary of its football program (from Matt Shevin). … A Houston high school will wear commemorative matte black helmets for NASA Appreciation Night on September 1. The school is only a few miles away from the Johnson Space Center (from Eric Youngdahl).

Hockey News : The Maple Leafs will celebrate their 100th anniversary by wearing blue 1917 Toronto Arenas throwbacks on December 19. … Will Scheibler says his dad’s team wore Lightning-inspired jerseys for the Snoopy’s Senior World Hockey Tournament, which was held in Santa Rosa, Calif., last month. The team was awarded this trophy for winning its age group.

Basketball News : If it were up to John Wall, he would make the stars-and-stripes alternates the Wizards’ primary home uniforms (from @BoyGeniusLA). … New court design for Virginia Tech (from Andrew Cosentino).

Soccer News : Though No. 10 is a common number for some of the world’s top soccer players (including Pelé and Lionel Messi) as it is, Carli Lloyd of the U.S. Women’s Team wears the number in honor of Darren Daulton, who died Sunday. Lloyd grew up in Southern New Jersey during Daulton’s best years with the Phillies (from Mike Engle). … The Seattle Sounders hired the talent firm WME-IMG for their search to find a new uniform advertiser (from Dustin Jensen).