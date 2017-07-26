A Modest Proposal

I came up with an idea the other day. It’s such a simple, obvious idea that I’m sure other people have previously thought of it. But if they have, I’ve never heard anyone talking about it. So I’m going to share the idea with you today — my apologies if you’ve already heard it (or, for that matter, if you’ve come up with it yourself).
Here’s the deal: Last Friday the Tugboat Captain and I had lunch with longtime Uni Watch reader/pal Marty Buccafusco and his brother, Chris. They grew up in Georgia, and Marty currently lives in Atlanta (he was in town for a friend’s birthday party), so at one point the talk turned to the Braves — and their use of Native American imagery.
We all pretty much agreed that the team should scrap the whooping Indian (duh), scrap the tomahawk, ask fans to stop doing the chop, and even change its team name. That’s the only way to make a clean break from the use of Native iconography, we figured.
But then Chris, who likes to engage in thought experiments (he’s a law school professor), proposed a compromise approach, which led to an interesting back-and-forth between him and me. It all happened pretty fast, and we’d both had a few drinks, so this transcript isn’t a word-for-word reproduction of what was said, but I think it captures the gist of it:
Chris: For some people, changing the team name would be going too far. What if they got rid of everything else — the tomahawk, the chop, all of that — but kept the team name?
Me: No. That undercuts the whole thing — you know it does.
Chris: I know, I know. But just try to work with me here. What if, hypothetically, they kept the team name but repositioned it to mean something else?
Me: What do you mean “something else”? The word braves, in our culture, refers to a Native American warrior.
Chris: But what if it meant something else?
Me: But it doesn’t.
Chris: Yeah, but what if the team basically redefined it to mean something else?
Me: Like what?
Chris: What if it referred to brave people. A bunch of brave people are “braves.” Firefighters, say — they’re “braves,” because they’re brave.
Me: Why would you want to come up with some sort of convoluted meaning like that? Just scrap the name and come up with a new one.
Chris: I bet if you repositioned the meaning of the name, within 20 years nobody would view it as a Native American thing.
Me: Why wait 20 years, and why stand on your head trying to create new definitions of things? Just come up with a new name.
Chris: No no no — imagine an alternate world where, say, Rudy Giuliani is doing one of his press conferences with New York City firefighers, and he says, “I’m really proud of these braves!”
Me: I can imagine all sorts of alternate worlds, but we’re living in this world. And in this world, Rudy Giuliani doesn’t talk like that, and neither does anyone else. In this world, New York City firefighters aren’t “braves.” They’re “New York’s…”
And that’s when it hit me.
New York City firefighters are known as “New York’s Bravest.” And as it happens, the word “bravest” is almost the same as the word “braves” — all you have to do is add a “t” at the end. But that one simple letter completely recontextualizes the word:
So that’s my proposal: In addition to scrapping all of the Native iconography, the Braves should rename themselves the Atlanta Bravest (or, if they prefer, “Atlanta’s Bravest”). They could use imagery relating to firefighters, or police officers, or other brave public servants (although they’d probably lean heavily on military themes, which we already have too much of in sports these days), and the name would function as a link to the team’s former name without glorifying it.
When I proposed all of this to Chris, he said, “Hmmm — you’re asking that ‘t’ to do a lot of work. Do you really think it would make enough of a difference?”
Yeah, I do. And look, I know the Braves aren’t changing their name anytime soon (and I also know many of you think there’s no need for them to change their name, which is fine — we can agree to disagree on that point). But if and when they’re ever ready to do so, I think “Bravest” would be a good solution.
(Footnote: Some of you are no doubt rushing to the dictionary and preparing to tell me that a “brave” actually can be defined as “a brave person,” just as Chris suggested. But come on — have you ever, ever heard anyone talk that way? Is there anyone in America who, upon hearing the word “braves,” would not think of Native Americans? “Bravest” is way better.)
Kyrie Irving traded for mannequin: There was a bit of excitement yesterday afternoon when Cleveland-based photographer Josh Teplitz tweeted a photo of what he said was the Cavs’ new red uniform (shown at right; click to slightly enlarge). Someone must not have been happy about that, because Teplitz soon deleted his tweet, but by that time the photo was circulating all over the place and there was no way to get the toothpaste back in the tube.
The number font shown on the jersey matches the new Cavs font that NBA uni watchdog Conrad Burry reported on Twitter last Friday, so I’d say that argues in favor of the uniform’s legitimacy. (The font is also brutal, but that’s another matter.)
Conrad used that photo, along with some inside info to which he’s had access, to createkelly mock-ups of the Cavs’ red and white uniforms.
One note: If you leave aside the leaks of dubious legitimacy and stick to images that appear to be trustworthy, I believe every full-view Nike NBA uniform we’ve seen so far — Raptors, Thunder, Kings, and now Cavs — has had a logo on the waistband. Granted, that’s a small sample, and the Raptors already had that maple leaf logo there last season, so that one isn’t new. But still, seems like a trend. Something to keep an eye on.
Naming Wrongs update: Naming Wrongs continues to move along quite nicely. First, in response to many requests, we’ve added new color options for our line of Vet shirts, which are now available in green and grey/green (click to enlarge):
For the green design, note that Teespring’s various brands of T-shirts and sweatshirts come in a variety of shades of green. I used kelly (or kelly-ish)kern whenever possible and settled for hunter when that was the only option for a given brand.
We also had requests for additional Candlestick color options, so we now have that available in red with white lettering, red with white/gold lettering (the gold outlining is easier to see if you hover your cursor over the shirt), and grey (click to enlarge):
Also: We had lots of requests from fans in Houston who miss the Dome, and we’ve come up with a bunch of designs for that, beginning with a standard type treatment available in navy, orange, grey with orange lettering, blue, grey with blue lettering, and white (click to enlarge):
But here’s the beauty part: Designer Scott Turner has also come up with a really cool dome-shaped treatment, which we’re making available in navy, orange, white with orange lettering, blue, and white with blue lettering. Check it out (click to enlarge):
All of these designs are now available in the Naming Wrongs shop. They’re also cross-listed in the Uni Watch shop, where card-carrying members can get 15% off. (If you’re a member and need the discount code, send me a note and I’ll hook you up.)
The Ticker
By Alex Hider
Baseball News: Indians P Mike Clevinger was forced to change gloves yesterday after the Angels lodged a complaint about his glove being too light-colored. Here’s a good comparison (from Robert Hayes). … The Rangers will wear this patch this weekend to honor Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez (from TJE). … Before the Cardinals had a mascot, they had Miss Red Bird — a Miss America-style contest that selected the team’s “official hostess” for the season (thanks to all who shared). … Here are the logos for the teams in a new Argentinian baseball league (from Carlos Sánchez). … The President of the University of Northern Iowa threw out the first pitch at a recent Cedar Rapids Kerneedmontls game while wearing a softball jersey. According to Jesse Gavin, the school killed its baseball program in 2009. … The Johnson City Cardinals wore some nice-looking throwbacks last night. … The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will wear Wisconsin Badgers-themed jerseys and give away a Sam Dekker bobblehead on “Strike Out Cancer Day” Aug. 22 (from Zachary Loesl). … Couple of notes from Japan: Rough dark blue-on-black matchup between Hokkiado Nippon Ham Fighters and Chiba Lotte Marines, and lots of color and stripes in the matchup between Hanshin Tigers and Yokohama DeNA Baystars (from Graveyard Baseball). … New baseball unis for Ohio Dominican University (from Danny Desch). … The American Legion, of all organizations, uses baseballs that are made in China (from Tris Wykes). … Padres P Buddy Baumann wore some classic-looking stirrups last night (from James Beattie). … Mets OF Yoenis Céspedes wears a lot of bling, which looks sort of ridiculous during his home run trot.
NFL News: Whoops: A store in in Michigan is selling Lions 2016 NFC North Champions gear — of course, the Packers won the division last season (from Brinke). … The Giants will wear their Color Rush throwbacks on a Sunday — Week 14 against the Cowboys. Here’s the rest of their uniform schedule (from Phil and Devon). … It looks like a bunch of teams have received shipments of the new Schutt F7 helmet, including the Lions, Bills, and Washington (who were the only team to take the trouble to cut the striping tape as it crossed the helmet’s flex panels). … Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium has new scoreboards (from Andrew Cosentino). … The Falcons’ new stadium has a display of helmets of every Georgia high school football team that has won a state championship (from James Gilbert). … Arthur Savokinas found this photo of Irving Police Department patch that includes a Cowboys helmet. Must be old, considering the Cowboys now play in Arlington. … An NFL news Twitter account shared a photo of Robert Griffin III wearing an old Browns jersey — a style he never wore (from Ryan Getty). … Spotted at a London rugby bar: This strange Junior Seau Chargers jersey (from Arash Markazi).
College Football News: San José State is now being outfitted by Adidas, which has saddled the team with the dreaded tire tread pattern. Also, note the accent over the “e” — much more prominent than on their previous jersey (from Carl). … North Dakota State is installing new field turf. Interesting to see those blank boxes on the field, which is presumably where the yard numbers will be placed (from Brett Baker). … Wisconsin seniors donned throwback uniforms for the team schedule poster in honor of Camp Randall Stadium’s 100th Anniversary. … Looks like Purdue Pete left his hammer in Chicago during Big Ten media days (from Erik Spoonmore). … USF is among the teams that will be using the Schutt F7 this year (from Michael Princip). … Here’s a ranking of the Pac 12’s best unis (from Phil). … Remember this new logo the UNLV recently unveiled? Vegas reporter Ed Graney says they’ve apparently scrapped it already.
Hockey News: The Lightning are soliciting fan input on a new alternate jersey for 2018-19. … The Predators now have an extensive uniform and logo history page on their website. … On display at a Toronto museum: This “scalloped” Maple Leafs chest logo — a design that was never implemented (from Devlin Ralph). … Not a great photo, but it appears that Providence College’s red line will now feature the team’s “Skating Friar” logo (from Dan Herr). … Scott M. Trembly found a Mack Truck hockey jersey at the company’s headquarters store. Looks like they were inspired by the Golden Knights. … What’s worse than jersey ads? Jersey ads that push the Captain’s “C” into the wrong spot (from Rovitz).
NBA News: You probably won’t catch Paul shooting at this purple hoop (from Tom Konecny). … This guy in Australia probably getting a little ahead of himself (from B.T. Knope). … New court apparently in the works for the Pacers.
Soccer News: We may have seen this before, but here is Manchester City’s new away kit (from Wayne Muller). … This graphic shows every away and third jersey that Real Madrid has worn in its history (from Josh Hinton). … A kid in Edmonton used colored markers to draw a soccer kit and sent it to Adidas. The company surprised him by turning his concept into an actual jersey (from Phil).
Grab Bag: For years, a Utah state flag hung in the Kennedy Center in Washington with a typo — until a Capitol staffer recently noticed (from John Muir). … Whataburger, a burger chain with locations primarily in the southwest, is giving away these custom Nike sneakers for the #WhataThoseContest — a social media marketing campaign (from @hofhheinz). … New uniforms for France’s women’s rugby team (from Josh Gardner).
or remove the “s” and be the Atlanta Brave. Team names without S’s are all the rage right now and it sounds better to me than the Atlanta Bravest.
Too similar to Braves — just a singular of the existing plural. “Bravest” is more transformative — adds a syllable, changes the meaning.
I guess when I hear “brave” I hear an adjective, not the singular of braves. Kind of like the movie of the same name. Obviously the imagery would play a huge role in any change.
But also, Bravest is a nickname for FDNY. I don’t have a good feeling taking that and giving it to a team from Atlanta due purely on history.
http://www.nydailyne...
“Bravest” has been applied to fire departments of many cities, not just New York.
I guess when I hear “brave” I hear an adjective, not the singular of braves.
Oh, for sure, it is an adjective. But it feels too close, not transformative enough (at least for me).
“Bravest” is not exclusive to NYC, incidentally. In fact, Atlanta has an event called “Breakfast with Our Bravest”:
https://www.facebook...
Atlanta’s fire department even has “bravest” on their website, so I will accept that.
I thought the same thing, remove the S. As in, “home of the brave” from the Star spangled banner. The colors are right, and by playing up the America aspect they could once again try to claim the moniker “America’s Team.”
…there would be some kind of irony there if they had a hockey team called the Flames…
That’s Manchester City, not Manchester United, with the new away kit.
Also, all WNBA games are color on color, they got rid of home whites not too long ago.
Also there’s some funky stuff with the hyperlink and html for the link to the new Pacers court.
All fixed.
Perdue pete? Or Purdue pete? Not sure myself .. but I know the college is spelled with a ‘u’ ..
Fixed.
Brad! Haven’t seen your name here in a while. Good to hear from you!
Hey buddy… been reading, just have been quiet… still one of my everyday reads!!! always a pleasure!
That Braves logo at the top is begging to be reworked using fireman’s axes.
Holy shit, I didn’t even think of that. Y-E-S!
I had to look at that logo a few times because I thought it’d been photoshopped into fire axes at first.
RE: Braves –> Bravest
The Peoria Chiefs (Midwest League, Single A, St. Louis Cardinals) have gone from a headdress-wearing baseball to a feather-wearing cardinal, then to a firefighter dalmatian when their affiliation switched from St. Louis to the Cubs. They have now switched back to St. Louis, but kept the firefighter dalmatian with slight changes. It’s also an interesting case of using the same name and very similar – but not identical – logos even as affiliation and mascot changed.
http://www.sportslog...
Just popped in to see if anyone mentioned Peoria. That was a clever way to keep a long established team name and make the mascot a lot more minor-league family friendly.
Also in Peoria are the Bradley Braves. All the Native American iconography was scrapped in the 90’s, but the name stayed. After a period with a much ridiculed bobcat mascot running around at sporting events (which ended when the bobcat head went missing), the university went with no mascot for a long time. A few years back they began using a gargoyle, which has gained some traction. While I know folks who pine for the days of tomahawk wielding Brad E. Lee, it’s good to know most folks are okay with progressing to a mascot that does not denigrate an entire group of fellow humans.
Bravest makes the inevitable typos that much better. “Barvest”.
I mean, Atlanta doesn’t exactly have the best record when it comes to fighting fires.
ouch
Ugh, classic Cowboys-Giants matchup and Dallas will be mono-chrome navy. Color Rush is insane and sucks.
As the son of a firefighter, I think calling any sports team “Bravest” would be an insult to those who actually do show bravery in their jobs. I get similarly annoyed when people throw the word “hero” around in reference to athletes.
Fair critique.
Jon, do you also appose the use of camouflage-themed sports uniforms, for the same underlying reason? (Not playing gotcha, just curious.)
I’m ok with the camouflage as long as they don’t display any specific earned military insignia, for example the anchor globe and eagle of the USMC. In my book, wearing things like that is stolen valor. You have to earn the right to wear them.
And I’m ok with firefighter imagery as well. Axes, halogens, fire helmets, it’s all good. The Peoria Chiefs mentioned elsewhere in the thread is a great example.
But “Bravest” is a superlative. It’s the word itself that rubs me the wrong way.
What would be the purpose of keeping the root word of the team name the same? You set out to change the meaning of the name of the team to something else. Particularly to something awkward-sounding and bush league like Bravest or Brave? What is gained?
The purpose would be to offer an olive branch to local fans, to make the change less wrenching.
North Dakota State has boxes for the yard markers on the new turf because that is a practice field. They play in the Fargodome.
Fargodome sounds like a place where Minnesota criminals fight to the death.
Given the talk about how the noun “braves” is only ever used to refer to Native Americans, I wanted to mention that I’m 29 years old and I’ve ONLY ever heard the term used in reference to the team. If it weren’t for the Atlanta Braves, I would have no idea that “braves” referred to Native Americans.
Same for me, and I am 35. Braves has only meant a baseball team to me. Strip the Native American stuff that goes along with it and you are good to go, won’t take long for a pivot and you don’t even need to change the name.
Look at Golden State!! At some point in history Warriors referred to Native Americans. They stripped the imagery (granted a while ago), but the same idea. I bet a majority of younger people have zero association of Warriors to Native Americans.
Growing up–and hell, even now–I only associate(d) “braves” with Native Americans BECAUSE of sports teams. I think re-positioning what it means could work in less time than 20 years.
Yeah I agree here. The baseball team, and I’m sure various small colleges and high/middle schools, are likely the only reason most people associate the word with Native American imagery at all. Changing that imagery could certainly change the perception of the word. Just like relatively abstract names that don’t line up with the team imagery like Clippers, Lakers, Blazers, etc. How many people actually know what those names really represent? Simply take the tomahawk off the logos and stop playing the “chop” song over the PA and in no time “Braves” will only mean “baseball team from Atlanta”.
Growing up, I didn’t associate the word “Warrior” with Native Americans only until I saw sports teams imagery. To me, a warrior can be of any nationality or ethnic group. When the word/name is ambiguous, the imagery can define the meaning.
Marquette changed to the Golden Eagles, but Golden State is still the Warriors. It seems like everyone is OK with the Golden State Warriors when the logo is the Bridge.
About a decade ago Carthage College changed their name from Redmen meaning Native Americans to Red Men (kool aid man?). Thought that was pretty clever.
Proofreading:
“actually can defined”
“The font is also brutal, but we’ll save that analysis, but that’s another matter.”
“to created mock-ups”
“I kelly (or kelly-ish) available”
“Cedar Rapids Kernals” Kernels
“A kid in Edmonton used colored makers” markers
Thanks, Jerry. All fixed.
I think the “Atlanta Brave” is a wonderful choice. I automatically think of our national anthem’s final line, “…and the home, of the, brave!”
When I was a very young child, I didn’t like singing the final line of the anthem because I thought it was referring to the Atlanta Braves. “Why do they get to be in the song? And THIS isn’t their home! It’s in Atlanta!” Oh to be young again.
I don’t know if Atlanta Bravest has a good ring to it, may have to be Atlanta’s Bravest, so first team ever with a name where the team’s city has an apostrophe.
Also maybe a uni redesign contest in the works??
Sidebar on the Braves name thought: They *should* have stopped being the Braves when they moved from Boston to Milwaukee. If I ever run for national public office one of my policies will be pushing to make it illegal for teams (especially those who take public funds to build stadiums, which is almost all of them) to take a nickname, colors or any branding with them when they move to another city. Basically a Ravens type situation should be the norm, everything that isn’t a player or staff member stays in the city you’re leaving. Losing a team is bad enough. But having to see *your* team cavort about in some other city is even worse.
Pistons jersey ad:
https://www.cbssport...
I am relieved after seeing photos of the Schutt F7 football helmet with the decals on. I was really worried that the side decals would not work out after seeing the plain helmet without the decals when it was shown for the first time.
Doesn’t not cutting the stripe on the new Schutt F7 helmet defeat the purpose of the flex panels? I would think it would hinder performance. Those stripes can be pretty thick and note very flexible.
I still find it weird that while the Maple Leafs never used that particular version of the “scalloped” leaf on their game sweaters, it did pop up in merchandise, including jerseys such as those worn by the late Glenn Frey.
And as I noted in the comments then, the Leafs did have something similar to that leaf (it may have actually been closer to the at centre ice at Maple Leaf Gardens, but with a white face-off dot instead of the Kabel-typeface wordmark. The centre ice logo looked closer in shape to the centennial leaf, though.
Have there been any studies on Native Americans’ opinion on the Braves name? I know the recent survey (by Washington Post I believe) found they really were not offended by the Redskins name. And if any name was going to be insulting I would think it would be that. I sometimes get the feeling that we are saying this is insulting to Native Americans, when a vast majority of the people who are supposed to be disparaged by it actually do not care. I was all for changing the Redskins name until I saw that poll. You have colleges that use local tribes names (Seminoles, Illini, etc) and the tribes support it. So long as you are not using a blatantly offensive caricatures (Wahoo), I am not sure I see the difference between the Atlanta Braves, using a Native American warrior, and the Minnesota Vikings using a Scandinavian pillager. If polls show Native Americans aren’t offended by it, why remove it?