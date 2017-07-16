It's T20 Time

By Phil Hecken, with Jimmer Vilk

Quick story: I spent a semester (“J-Term” actually) in England during January of 1987; being Americans, we were used to “our” sports, and were of course somewhat surprised at the TV offerings when we arrived across the pond (remember, Al Gore hadn’t yet invented the Internet, people still got their news from pulp and radio transmissions, and many of you may not yet have even been born…it was a different time). Anyway, we immediately notice there were four sports, broadcast in somewhat (especially for the mid/late 1980s) heavy rotation on British telly: Snooker, Darts, Soccer, and Cricket. The first two were “indoor” (I suppose I should put “sports” in quotes too), and were being broadcast from England. The other two, because it was January, were being piped in from Australia and elsewhere.

I won’t get into the other three sports (save to say that snooker is similar to pool, but with a lot more balls and many of them get removed from pockets once they’re shot in…and darts was interesting because on British TV you could show people drinking; it was kinda cool to see some big fat huge dude pound a full pint of bitters before putting three darts in quick succession in the “treble 20” slot). But the fourth sport, Cricket, I found strangely enticing. It was played in a huge stadium, kinda laid out like baseball but with no foul lines (and no foul balls), the scoring was weird, and everyone wore white. There was much more to it of course, but as a 21 year old I was fascinated. Unfortunately, once my month across the Atlantic ended, so did my infatuation with cricket. We couldn’t really get any games on our TVs here, and there was no internet or youtube on which to view games. Basically the game to me was games that took four days to complete, with tea time in the middle, and lots of guys wearing white.

Fast forward to a year or so ago when Jimmer Vilk started getting (me) into Cricket. I learned there are versions of the game that don’t take several days to play, and more importantly, the uniforms are no longer all white. In fact, they make use of some interesting color combos we don’t use here in the States on any of our sports (and we should). So I asked Jim if he’d like to do a Cricket piece — this one has been a few months in the making — because the season only just started. And without further ado…here’s Jimmer with…

T20 Time

By Jimmer Vilk

Baseball may be back from its All-Star break, but today I am here to celebrate the beginning of a different bat-and-ball season. Happy (belated by nine days) Opening Day to England and Wales’ T20 Blast! As frequent readers of the Uni Watch ticker’s Grab Bag section know, I have become quite enamored with the wonderful sport of cricket. For the past two years I watched highlights from leagues around the world and listened online to English County Cricket in all three of its forms. There is the County Championship, nicknamed “Proper Cricket.” That is the traditional four-day version where everyone wears white. Then, there is the One-Day Cup, where the same 18 counties face each other in colorful uniforms (mostly dark monochrome, with some exceptions) and play roughly six-hour games. Then, there is the uni-watcher’s delight…the explosion of colors and designs that is the T20 Blast. “T20” is short for Twenty20 cricket, a 21st century innovation where teams only get 20 overs in which to bat. An over is 6 deliveries, so each team has 120 chances to hit the ball. These games are typically played in two or three hours and are very popular with spectators and television networks.

Now that you have the most basic of introductions to the sport, let’s get on to the important part: my review of the league’s uniforms! Instead of ranking them, I will go in alphabetical order for both the North and South groups.

North Group

We begin with the North Group’s Birmingham Bears, whose uniforms kits are made by PlayerLayer (folks in North America may not be familiar with most of these makers).



Nice backdrop, eh? You will see that again later in this article. Birmingham is the only club that uses its city name. In the County Championship they are the Warwickshire County Cricket Club. Both versions have a bear as the mascot, but this one looks particularly nasty. The logo shows up on the jersey and on the batting/wicket-keeping helmets.I like the yellow over blue, so I will grade this as a nice solid kit.

Derbyshire Falcons, kits made by Samurai.



That’s pronounced “Darb-a-sure.” Anyway, I. Would. Wear. That. Even with the giant ad blocking the light blue, yellow and brown sash, I love that jersey. Last year the Falcons had those same colors in a quarter-panel design. This year’s version is my vote for Most Improved Jersey. I also love the big light blue striping on the sleeves and pants.Derbyshire started the season 2-0. It must be the unis!

Durham Jets, kits made by Gray-Nicolls.



As you can see on the helmet, the Durham County Cricket Club logo is blue and yellow. So the red and black of the Durham Jets’ kit is, well, different. Also different are the side panels on the jerseys, but I have to say I like them.Another very solid kit. And hey, if you *have* to have jersey ads, at least you have an airline advertising on a team called the Jets.

Lancashire Lightning, kits made by Kukri.



If you are a Manchester United fan, this is the club for you. The club plays in Old Trafford (the cricket ground, half a mile from United’s stadium of the same name) and shares the same color. The “Proper Cricket” logo for Lancashire is the red rose, which is visible on the club’s helmets.You may have noticed by now the league has a standard number font. It’s another of the many things I like about these uniforms, given my love of big legible numbers.

Leicestershire Foxes, kits made by Kukri.



That is a lot of black. The gold and red set it off nicely, though.Probably too much superfluosity for Phil’s taste, especially on the pants striping. I’ll rate it as another solid look.

[Is superflousity even a word, Jimmer? — PH]

Northamptonshire Steelbacks, kits made by PlayerLayer



Last year’s champs wore vertical stripes with gray (steel?) numbers. This year the stripes are gone and the numbers are gold.That jersey ad really sticks out without the stripes, but I gue$$ that i$ the point. Not bad, but it’s a step down from 2016.

Nottinghamshire Outlaws, kits made by Masuri.



Why John Deere isn’t an advertiser on these jerseys is a mystery to me! Last year the kits were made by Puma, so they had a leaping puma on one side and a leaping deer on the other. I miss that. This year they added a neat image of the club’s stadium, Trent Bridge, on the jerseys.I’d rate this one as almost up there with Derbyshire.

Worcestershire Rapids, kits made by Canterbury.



Remember the nice backdrop in the Birmingham photos? That was the Worcester Cathedral , which is across the River Severn from Worcestershire’s New Road cricket ground. Its silhouette is what you see on these jerseys. As with Leicestershire, that’s a lot of black.However, the blue is a nice touch, especially when they wear the helmets.

Yorkshire Vikings, kits made by Puma.



Yorkshire’s “Proper Cricket” logo is a white rose. Their big rival is Lancashire, so the matchup is called “the Roses Match,” a reference to the 15th century Wars of the Roses.I’m a fan of double blue, and the rose, while big, is still somewhat subtle. I’d definitely wear that.

South Group

Now we move on to the South group, beginning with the Essex Eagles, with kits made by Surridge.



There’s a nice V pattern on the jerseys. Take a few steps back, though, and you don’t see it. From where the fans sit they look like plain blue jerseys with a little bit of yellow striping.I need more yellow, or I’d like the V pattern to be more pronounced. It’s not a bad uniform, but it’s probably my least favorite.

Glamorgan, kits made by Gray-Nicolls.



Not every club has a T20 nickname, so, same as the “Proper Cricket” version, Glamorgan is just Glamorgan. This is the only team from Wales in the league, and the club proudly displays the Welsh flag on the collar of the jerseys.I told Essex I needed more yellow, and here it is! For a club whose Twitter handle is @GlamCricket, that’s a pretty glam kit. Maybe a little too glam, with the sublimated daffodils and lettering. The daffodils on the helmet and jersey crest are more than enough. From a distance, I like this kit.Speaking of yellow…

Gloucestershire, kits by Gray-Nicolls.



Just “Gloucestershire.” Wow, that’s a lot of yellow! In this case, though, that’s a good thing. The black is a perfect complement, and I like the pattern. Oh, and the club is well aware of how bright these are.These are tied with Derbyshire for my favorite new kits.

Hampshire, kits by Puma.



I like these. Either they or Birmingham should have done something different, though, because if they meet on Finals Day it’s going to be like looking in a mirror. Last year Hampshire looked like Glamorgan, only with thinner horizontal stripes.Maybe they should have kept the stripes and made them vertical.

Kent Spitfires, kits made by Samurai.



The first thing that comes to mind is Dave Bowman piloting a Spitfire into the Monolith. Here’s a closeup if you need it.The second thing that comes to mind is, why did you get rid of last year’s completely awesome jerseys?Those were not only in the “I’d wear that” class, but in the even rarer “I’d buy that” class. The club shop ran out, so if anyone has one in a U.S. extra large, let’s talk.

Middlesex, kits made by Nike,



The biggest rival of my favorite team, so I don’t like them. But I can’t say I dislike those kits. You know how your favorite North American team goes pink in October? Middlesex’s T20 jerseys went pink for breast cancer ten years ago and they’ve kept the color ever since. Phil always says there’s room for a full-time pink team in sports…well, here you go.Missed the color yellow? Don’t worry, here comes another one…

Somerset, kits made by Tyka.



Last year the jerseys were red and black hoops with white numbers. This year, because the dragon crest wasn’t enough, they added a big red dragon.Thankfully, they went with black pants. Unlike with Gloucestershire, I think all-yellow here would have been taking it too far.

Surrey, kits made by adidas.



From the day I first saw them on YouTube, this has been my favorite team. No one, and I mean no one wears the duck egg blue and black with brown helmets better than Surrey. I just wish they wore brown caps as well, the way they do in the County Championship. For T20 and for the One-Day Cup, though, they wear black caps but keep the brown helmets.Last year Under Armour made the kits, with black side panels and an off-center black vertical stripe to the left of the jersey ad. This year adidas gave them a cleaner look, while of course adding the three stripes. I think I’d like to see brown pants someday. In the meantime, this kit will more than do.

And we close out the South group with the Sussex Sharks, with kits made by Surridge.



It looks as if someone wiped their dirty hands on the front and back of these jerseys, right? Wrong, it’s a pattern.It’s a somewhat nice pattern at that. Too bad it’s not bigger, because from a distance it’s really hard to appreciate it.

The Indian Premier League, the Australian Big Bash League and the Caribbean Premier League may be more popular worldwide, but in my opinion the T20 Blast is the best-dressed cricket league in this format. I also think it’s just as much fun to listen to or watch. Hopefully, whether you agree or disagree, you’ll give cricket a try in one form or another.

Thanks, Jimmer! Who knew cricket could be so, ahem, colourful. With this uni primer, I’ll have to find this somewhere out there on the cyberwebs. Cheers, mate.

You See LA’s New Unis?

Now that UnderArmour has taken over as the uniform supplier for UCLA, the eagerly awaited(?) unveiling of the new football uniforms (or at least two of them) took place yesterday…

From UCLA’s official release:

UCLA and new athletics apparel and footwear partner Under Armour unveiled the Bruins’ 2017 football uniforms today. Maintaining UCLA football tradition was key to the design of the uniforms. The home blue jersey is in “Powderkeg Blue”, the official blue of UCLA Athletics, and the home pant remains in the “Mighty Gold” color scheme. The jersey is built with Cordura rip stop yarns to resist rips and tears. Strategically-placed non-stretch panels make the jersey virtually impossible to grab. Front and back mesh panels at the bottom of the jerseys provide moisture management and breathability, and the upper portion of the jersey has four-way stretch knit for maximum mobility. The traditional UCLA stripe, which was introduced to the football uniforms by Red Sanders in 1949, remains on the shoulder. The stripe can also be found on the white away pants. Some personalized details have been added to the jersey. The UCLA Athletic Department motto “Champions Made Here,” framed by a pyramid inspired by Coach John Wooden’s Pyramid of Success, can be found on the hemline. Under Armour’s motto “Protect This House” will be on the neckline inside the jersey. The numbers and names on the jersey are made using the custom typeface Bruin Block. The “Mighty Gold” color of the helmet is accented by the original UCLA Football script with the tail. The helmet is the only place where that logo will be used. One change to the helmet, however, is the color. All wordmarks, including the helmet decal, are now “Powderkeg Blue” to match the home jersey. Accessories will be anthracite gray, along with white, to mix and match with the uniforms. There are five styles of cleats and three different types of gloves from which the players can choose.

The tail will remain on our helmets but it will now be in "Powderkeg Blue" to match the rest of the uniform.#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/BHmqD5wow1 — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) July 15, 2017

Can't beat the traditional blue and gold.#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/sbCNn6UX7E — UCLA FOOTBALL EQUIP (@UCLAFOOTBALL_EQ) July 15, 2017

Nice, right? I like how they actually gave UCLA a “UCLA stripe” and that “powderkeg blue” (ugh) is actually a pretty nice color. The only thing that would have been better is if the new unis had had clarendon font for numbers, but these are nice and legible. I fear there will be an anthracite or black alternate at some point (maybe this season), as UCLA has been wont to have one or two of those types of unis (or at least they did under adidas).

If you want to see more large pics, this article has some good ones.

In Case You Missed It…Paul’s Latest ESPN Piece

In case you missed it on Friday, Paul’s latest ESPN column takes a look at MLB teams that have worn zippered jerseys (including Cleveland, shown here, whose 1969 zippered vests featured the MLB centennial patch on the chest, instead on the sleeve).

If you didn’t read Paul’s latest piece, here ya go.

Good stuff there!

Uni Watch News Ticker

By Phil

Baseball News : I’m pretty sure we’ve seen this one before, but once more can’t hurt: from 1977 Seattle Mariners part-owner Danny Kaye w/players, during Spring training at Tempe Diablo Stadium (from Vintage Baseball). … “I was at the James Taylor/Bonnie Raitt concert at Nats Park last night and they were selling this shirt based on the Nats circle logo (actually closer to the old Nats D.C. Circle logo),” says David Raglin. … Here’s a look at the great “Shoeless” Joe Jackson (ironically, with footwear) warming up with the Savannah Indians, in 1909. (South Atlantic League) Hit .358 in 118 games before be recalled. From Alex Cheremeteff. Love that sweater! … From Robert Hayes: More news on Wahoo’s future in Clevo. … brandon® thinks the Air Jorday baseball shoes are awesome. … Yeah, the Everett Aqua Sox make those tequila sunrise jerseys look mighty-good (from JayJay Dean). … From the “That was quick” files: “I have attached three pics of the MLB Network banner located behind home plate during (yesterday’s) Yankee/Red Sox game,” says David Rakowski. “Top of the 1st, it was falling off. Bottom of the 1st, it was removed. By the 2nd inning it was replaced or fixed.” … Mississippi Uptown Toodle-oo too? “Interesting half stripe on the pants of the Aberdeen Ironbirds (short season A Orioles affiliate),” notes David Raglin. … The Frisco RoughRiders were sporting some Retro Game Show Night jerseys yesterday (via RoughRiders). Here’s another look. And another. … Saturday night, the Charlotte Knights celebrated their delicious barbeque history by changing their name for a day. The White Sox Triple-A affiliate went with the Pitmasters, complete with the obligatory specialty jersey and hat. … A bit tough to see here, but the A’s and Indians went navy vs. hunter at the Rickey Henderson Field at the Oakland Coliseum last evening (from Benjamin Kassel).

NFL/CFL/College/High School Football News : In a move that will likely surprise no one, it looks like the San Diego Chargers have revealed their Color Rash jerseys for this season (from Coach Dave). Of course, the Chargers had one of the better Color Rash kits last year, so, if yer gonna CR, might as well look aight doing it. … Former Ohio State linebacker Chris Spielman is suing his alma mater over its promotion of the university by using players’ likeness through its marketing department. Honda and Nike are co-conspirators in the suit — Nike’s involvement is for its “Legends of the Scarlet and Gray” vintage jersey licensing program and other apparel contracts with the school. … WTF! This old article notes these “Saskatchewan newlyweds (were) fined for not wearing Roughriders jerseys in wedding photos,” (nice find from Mike Styczen). I’m pretty sure this isn’t an Onion-esque article, tho there’s so much “fake news” out there I might be duped. (Oh, wait — apparently it is). … Check out these chrome helmets for East Mississippi Community College (from △⃒⃘‏). … Check out this great video from Sports Funhouse from 1970: showing the First Steelers game at Three Rivers Stadium. Preseason vs. #NYG. Note the “GIANTS” in one end zone. Terry Bradshaw’s first game also. … Pj Kuzdal writes, “Notre Lame pants seem to have interesting folds on the thighs. They both are the same so can’t be how he put them on.”

NBA/College/G-League/Summer League High School Basketball News : It’s now official. Chris Paul is a Houston Rocket. Here’s a look at him in his (still swoosh- and ad-less) uniform (from Nick Lineback). Of course, we won’t be seeing any *official* Nike uniforms on players until October. … I have no idea how accurate this is nor if it’s even legit, but this is apparently a look at the Cavaliers new unis via 2K18 (from justin berdar). If true, it looks like there will be a black alt in the rotation.

Soccer News : Here’s a really nice colorization by Marina Amaral of Prime Minister Winston Churchill shaking hands with members of Newcastle United before the 1952 FA Cup final (from James Gilbert). … “The ‘national’ soccer team of French Guiana was eliminated from the regional championships (CONCACAF Gold Cup) [Friday] night,” says Mark McGinnis. “Since it is part of France they can’t be part of FIFA, so this tourney was their no stage. It included brothers Loïc and Ludovic Baal. Their kits went two very different ways in distinguishing them.”

Grab Bag : During yesterday’s Wimbledon Ladies’ Final, Venus Williams’ coach was seen wearing a Jacksonville Jaguars jacket (from Douglas Ford). … Interesting article from Esquire (spotted by Tommy Turner) focusing on Carhartt, “What it means to be a Working Class clothing brand in America today.” … The International vegan flag has launched: “A team of designers have created a new International vegan flag that shows our love as vegans to the Earth, and our battle to a create better and cleaner world” (from K.C. Kless). … There are other Naming Wrongs? “Someone, somewhere in Indiana has adapted your (Paul’s) IP,” says Jordan Cutler. “Photo is from a friend’s Facebook page at {Friday} night’s Chicago Phish show.” … Spalding, get your foot off the boat (via MrMichael).

And that’s it for today. Thanks to Jimmer Vilk (who should be making a return engagement for “Vilkmas in July” later this month) for the Cricket rundown! I’m not sure if I’d buy any of those kit tops, but I’d wear plenty. I’ll be back next weekend, but until then, everyone have a great week and I’ll catch ya in six days…

Peace.

