Bill Henderson Sweats the Details

As many of you probably know, the Phillies and Padres wore 1983 throwbacks on Friday. They got a lot of things wrong, which Phil covered in his excellent Saturday post. But Bill Henderson, author of the awesome Game Worn Guide to MLB Jerseys, noticed some additional issues, which he has helpfully spelled out for us. Take it away, Bill.
A Closer Look at the Padres and Phillies Throwbacks
By Bill Henderson
The Padres’ numbers and wordmarks didn’t match the color of the player names! That is a lazy and unacceptable oversight. The numbers are likely in Liebe’s “Oakland Gold” (the closest shade, PP44), while the player names (likely sewn someplace else?) were in some other color — possibly Light Gold (PP08). There are like seven shades of yellow and gold available on the color wheel, so it is easy to get it wrong — but it’s not that hard to get it right [for all of these, click to enlarge].
Also, the font used for the Phillies’ numbers was too light. Where the hell did they even get this font? I supplied the correct ones to Majestic some years ago, but they clearly don’t care to use them. And they never call for assistance anymore, either. Here is the correct font, followed by a game photo:
Finally, as Phil noted on Saturday, the players’ names should have been vertically arched, but they weren’t. It is so easy to create vertically arched names in this day and age. I do them in my basement workshop, for crying out loud. No excuse. Here’s one I made for the 1978 BP jersey that I sewed for my son last month, using my recreated patterns taken from real period game jerseys:
Just to show how easy it is, I went to my recreated font sets and laid out the jersey back of a player from Friday night’s game who has a particularly long name: Cory Spangenberg. It took me all of ten minutes.
The pattern I drew can then be sent to the cutter to cut the lettering out of twill. I have a cutter in my basement, so I even made this video showing how easy that process is.
Some years ago, I regularly was consulted by Majestic. They often asked me to send them fonts, which I gladly did. But when Majestic was sold to VF Corp. eight or so years ago, all communication ceased. I even called the new executives down in Florida to let them know I was still willing to help, but they seemed thoroughly disinterested. At one point I even re-created the Phillies 1960s flannel jersey player number font — those big chain-stitched numbers that would have looked more at home on a football jersey — and then the throwback game happened and they didn’t use them! They used a generic and incorrect font.
Was I annoyed? Sure, but mostly I was sad, because I really had believed I was helping MLB get the details right. But then I recalled an adage that I learned a long time ago: “You shouldn’t care more about your work than your boss does, or else you’ll end up frustrated and angry.” So if Majestic, the Phillies, and MLB choose not to care, I guess I shouldn’t care either.
Paul here. Great stuff, Bill — thanks so much for sharing your passion and expertise with us. And whoever your videographer was, please thank him/her for us as well.
So here’s a question for you: As we continue to expand our line of Naming Wrongs T-shirts (we’ll have some new designs soon, possibly this week), UK reader Neil MacLeod has suggested that the project should include some English soccer stadiums.
I’m certainly willing to consider that if there’s a demand for it. But I’m not the least bit knowledgeable about English soccer, so I’d need some guidance regarding which stadiums to feature. Neil has provided a preliminary list of suggestions, as follows:
• I Still Call It The Abbey (for Cambs Glass Stadium, home of Cambridge United)
• I Still Call It Valley Parade (for Northern Commercials Stadium, home of Bradford City)
• I Still Call It Brisbane Road (for Matchroom Stadium, home of Leyton Orient)
• I Still Call It the Bescot (for Banks’s Stadium, home of Walsall)
• I Still Call It Dean Court (for Vitality Stadium, home of AFC Bournemouth)
• I Still Call It London Road (for ABAX Stadium, home of Peterborough United)
• I Still Call It Boundary Park (for SportsDirect.com Park, home of Oldham Athletic)
Neil also included some ideas for UK and Australian rugby stadiums, but let’s hold off on those until I can gauge how much interest there is for these soccer concepts.
It’s worth noting here that Teespring’s shipping charges to the UK are $12.50 for one shirt and $16.50 for two (as opposed to $4 and $6, respectively, for USA shipping). This means a UK customer’s price for one shirt, including shipping, would be in the $36-ish range.
So what say ye, UK soccer fans — would you be willing to pay that much for a Naming Wrongs shirt? For that matter, are there soccer fans here in the here in the States who might enjoy wearing the shirts to their favorite soccer bars? Are there other stadiums you’d like to see featured, in addition to (or instead of) the ones listed above? Feel free to answer any or all of these questions in today’s comments.
Membership update: Eight new designs have been added to the membership card gallery, including Todd Oliver’s Texas Rangers 1970s road treatment, shown at right. I like that we processed this order just as the Rangers were wearing that design as a throwback, and I also like the Todd’s NOB has a notable Rangers precedent.
The printed/laminated versions of these cards should mail out either today or tomorrow.
Remember, a Uni Watch membership card now entitles you to 15% off of any of the merchandise in our Teespring shop (if you’re an existing member and would like to have the discount code, email me). As always, you can sign up for your own custom-designed card here, you can see all the cards we’ve designed so far here, and you can see how we produce the cards here.
The Ticker
By Alex Hider
Baseball News: Looks like we could have some NOB/number font inconsistencies on the All-Star unis this week. … The Rockies repurposed their Memorial Day duds for Military Appreciation Day yesterday. So during their last nine games, they’ve worn stars/stripes four times and camouflage once (from Jake Yergs). … The Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen was wearing solid red batting gloves yesterday (from Derek Reynolds). … Michael Blake Raymer spotted a Blue Jays fan wearing a Joe Carter with shoddy NOB work . … Think the Western Michigan Whitecaps have enough sleeve patches? (From Robert Hayes.)
Pro Football News: Reader Billy Ferris found a Lions cap with the team’s new primary logo (note the lack of a black outline) that also included the team’s old wordmark. … Interesting NOB situation for the Saskatchewan Roughriders: The team has two receivers on the team with the last name Grant: Bakari (a seven-year veteran) and Antwane (a rookie). But instead of having the Grants wear first initials, as most teams would do, Bakari wears “Sr.” — not because he has a son with the same name as his, but because he’s the senior Grant on the team due to his veteran status. More on that here (from Wade Heidt).
College Football News: Reader Clint Richardson, who for many years has maintained a website devoted to Auburn’s uniforms, has now added a companion site: a UAB uniform tracker.
NBA News: A member of the Sixers’ marketing team tweeted a close-up of what appears to be a new jersey. Could this be a new home jersey? A new alternate? (From Jimmy Football). … Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen played well in his first Summer League game despite a misspelled NOB (from Kelby Phillips).
Soccer News: Not sure if this detail has been pointed out, but the USMNT’s Gold Cup kits are marked with the opponent, location and date for each match on the front of the jersey above the number (from John Smith). … FC Cincinnati wore white at home against the Richmond Kickers yesterday (from Brian Henke).
Grab Bag: Found on Etsy: This Vancouver Canucks sweater that combines the team’s vintage “stick” logo and the black/yellow/orange color scheme (from Matthew Black). … Teams in the Major League Lacrosse All Star Game wore American flag-themed uniforms this weekend — a theme that extended to the cleats (from Jared Buccola and The Doctor). … Some people are just now noticing that there is a “1” in the negative space of the Formula 1 logo. … New rugby uniforms for Scotland.
I always enjoy checking out the various Membership Card designs, and occasionally still peruse the card gallery. Paul, your comment today re: the Rangers makes me wonder…
Have you ever considered including (perhaps below each card in the gallery) the reasoning behind why members chose the various card designs?
I suppose it may be too difficult to execute at this point; but given what I suspect is the general demographic of devoted Uni Watch readers (thoughtful attention to details), it sure would be a fascinating read.
Not every enrollee tells me the reason.
Back when the membership program started, people would often comment on the Flickr pages for each card — lots of discussions, sometimes the enrollees would join in and explain their card choices, etc. It would be nice to see that happen again.
Majestic’s suits not consulting with Bill Henderson is a joke considering how badly they missed the mark with the throwback uniforms that the Padres and Phillies wore a few days ago. It’s as if Majestic’s suits think their shit doesn’t stink. The errors the company made were easily avoidable and are simply inexcusable.
Vertical arching is practically my favorite thing about sports! Paul, you can attest to this: I doodle it in the margins of my sketchbooks. The fallow period in sports of this vital detail is depressing.
I was disappointed when the Braves ditched the vertical arch. Love that detail!
Compared to the hatchet job they did on the 1964 uniforms a season or two ago, these are practically masterpieces. I don’t understand how they could take something so simple – somebody gave them the right stuff!! – and make it so unnecessarily difficult.
I can’t understand it, either. It’s not as if those uniforms are obscure. These are 2 of the best-known MLB throwbacks and Majestic STILL butchered them. That takes some doing!
The addition of the info about the match in soccer jerseys is something that mainly Adidas and Nike do (not so sure about Puma) and it has been done for a couple of years now in the World Cup and Euro (would need to check when it started).
However, not many teams do it as not all outfitters are able to provide 1 brand new jersey per game. Last night Mexico had the flags of both teams while El Salvador had nothing about the match.
I’m guessing the new Tottenham stadium will have corporate naming rights when it opens, so you may want to plan on a I’m Still Calling it White Hart Lane shirt.
… the heck is this card design from?
And this one — https://www.flickr.c...
That’s the rear view of an F1 helmet (I forget the name of the driver):
http://l7.alamy.com/...
Explanation coming soon, and it’s a doozy. Stay tuned.
Arsenal: I Still Call It Highbury
Man City: I Still Call It City of Manchester
Americans (or others) might buy shirts for Man City or Arsenal because these UK teams have international appeal. The teams listed in the entry probably won’t have buyers outside of their small but loyal fan bases.
I thought the unofficial name for Arsenal’s stadium was “Ashburton Grove.” While everyone would still get the Highbury reference, I wonder what Arsenal supporters would prefer.
I thought about the Arsenal one but that’d probably have to be:
I call it Ashburton Grove
rather than ‘I still call it…’
I would discourage City (since I hate them), but the Arsenal example is perfect. Might do better with bigger teams, I know people in the US who would probably like a Highbury shirt. The market for the list Neil provided is probably very small.
Nitpicky-thing from me (shocker): The Canucks’ color scheme from ’78-79 through ’91-92 was always called (in official team color lists) Black, Yellow and RED. The original “Red” color was Warm Red C – which is an orangey-red (see Marlins, OKC Thunder, original Charlotte Bobcats, etc.). in ’92-93 through ’96-97, the shade of Red used was modified to Red 032 C and called “Pacific Salmon Red”.
Bravo to Bill. I was at the game yesterday and immediately picked up on the mismatched yellows. I also knew the Phils jerseys were wrong for various reasons like the number font (which I believe was also outlined in white, incorrectly?) I knew I was missing something, it was the lack of vertical arch. Funny because I refused to by a player t-shirt from that era many years ago until I could find one properly lettered on the back.
Keep up the fight–the manufacturer laziness around getting things right must be called out!!!
How can people not see the “1”???
I know, right? Of the several “negative space” designs out there, I always thought this one was the most obvious.
According to the article, apparently people thought the red pattern was the 1!
WHAT.
Readers: Has anyone been to the All-Star Fan Fest in Miami this weekend?
When the Mets hosted the game four years ago, I saw a photo display of Hall of Fame plaques for all the blacks that were inducted to date. Jackie Robinson’s plaque was shown, but it was the original one.
Just want to know if the display has been changed to show the new plaque, which mentions him breaking the color line.
Having Bill Henderson today was akin to having Jordan, Montana, or Jeter on as a guest. This guy is good at his game.
It elates me to know sports fans across the pond are as upset about greedy advertisers besmirching their favorite stadiums as I am. The ads splashed all over the uniforms break my heart.
Some of us are concerned about traditional stadium names being ‘overwritten’ by the highest bidders corporate moniker others a little less so. Many of the bigger teams in the cash rich Premier League don’t need the extra funds that many of the lower league teams do and so many of their stadia remain untarnished.
As for sponsors/advertisers logos on shirts – we’ve come to get used to that now seeing as its been around 40 years that they’ve featured. Although the plethora of betting websites that are appearing on shirts is not a good look. Thankfully, kids shirts are not legally allowed to carry gambling or alcohol advertising and so they come without the logos. If you’re lucky enough to fit into an XL kids jersey then you can get one without – sadly I’m not that small…
Some clubs have also offered adult versions if people object to wearing betting or alcohol brands on religious grounds but they are few and far between.
Archer’s all star jersey looks like it was made at the Trop (name and numbers are Rays fonts, though the name looks to be just the base layer that makes the white outline). Not sure if there was a logistics issue that prevented Archer’s actual jersey from being given but maybe he’ll have it for the All Star Game and its festivities.
Re: Soccer Naming Wrongs, I suggested a few weeks ago a Columbus Crew version: I Still Call It Crew Stadium.
I don’t know or care what a “MAPFRE” is, and I refuse to use that name.
Here’s my take on recreating numbers like this:
1. They were clearly meant to be (mostly) Helvetica, and any inconsistencies seem to stem from the fact that they were cut by hand instead of by a machine (though there are some forms that stray from the base typeface, like the zero).
2. This presents an issue, because the numbers are obviously not going to be hand-cut for a throwback in 2017. They’re going to be machine-cut for efficiency’s sake, and if you build all those hand-cut errors into the artwork, you’re going end up with every digit having the same imperfections across multiple jerseys. That seems very odd and, to me, even more inauthentic. It feels like pre-ripped jeans or a pre-distressed t-shirt.
This is why I think the best solution is to, rather than just trace numbers directly from old jerseys, figure out the “genetics” of the numbers (so to speak) and build a clean, uniform set of numerals without the hand-cut errors seen in the older specimens.
That said, they still screwed this up and could have gotten the weight and some of the other details correct on that front.
Maybe Under Armour could connect with Mr. Henderson, start a new working relationship with him consulting them for when their MLB uniform contract kicks in.