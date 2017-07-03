An Overlooked Chapter in MLB Flag-Based History

MLB teams are currently in the midst of a four-day run of wearing stars/stripes uniforms. This is the latest development in a progression that began in the wake of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, when MLB teams wore American flag patches over the MLB logo for the last few weeks of the season. (The Mets went further by wearing flag embroidery on their sleeves.)

Up until then, it was fairly rare for the American flag or flag-based imagery to appear on an MLB uniform (more on that in a sec). But since then, it has become increasingly common. Beginning in 2002, teams wore American flag cap patches on Independence Day for several seasons (a ritual that often went awry and occasionally sent unintentionally prophetic messages). The cap patches eventually gave way to caps with stars/stripes team logos, which in turn gave way to the stars/stripes jerseys that we now see every year around this time. Flag patches have also become routine on various camouflage jerseys, and the Nats have had several stars/stripes alternate jerseys.

Prior to the Sept. 11 attacks, it was uncommon for the flag or flag-based imagery to appear on MLB uniforms. The primary examples are as follows:

• In 1917 and ’18, many teams wore flags and/or red-white-blue stripes to support America’s entry into World War I.

• There was a similar show of support for the war effort during World War II, as teams wore the Hale America “Health” patch and other flag-derived patches.

• The Reds and A’s wore American flag patches during the 1990 World Series as a gesture of support for the first Gulf War.

(I suppose you could argue that the baseball centennial patch, worn in 1939, is flag-based, and maybe ditto for the National League centennial patch, worn in 1976, although I don’t think either of those quite fits the bill.)

But there’s at least one other use of the flag on an MLB uniform that I hadn’t been aware of until reader Jeff Scott recently pointed it out to me. It involves former Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons, who for much of the 1980 season wore American flag decals on his shinguards:

If you look closely, you can see that there was a phrase printed beneath the flag: “Free the Hostages,” a reference to the Americans who were being held captive in Iran at the time:

Simmons took an additional step on July 4 of that season, when he covered his sleeve numbers with American flags (click to enlarge):

This was all new to me (or else I once knew and just forgot — always a possibility). Big thanks to Jeff for letting me know about unusual chapter in flag-based uniform history.

