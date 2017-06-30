A Face Like a Catcher’s Mitt ... On a Catcher’s Mitt!

For all photos, click to enlarge
The annual SABR convention is currently underway, and this year it’s in New York. I’m not attending, but lots of Uni Watch readers are (hi, Elena!), including the great Sean Kane. In case you don’t recognize Sean’s name, he’s the guy who does awesome paintings on vintage baseball gloves. He joined me last night at Susquehanna Industrial Tool and Die Co.’s monthly show and brought along a swell Yogi Berra glove for show and tell. Here’s a closer look at the glove:
How great is that? I particularly like how Sean interrupted the stripe across the center so the little illustration of the catcher was left untouched, and I continue to be amazed by his lettering, which is of near-typographic quality. Tremendous stuff.
Hanging out with Sean was the highlight of my night. But a close second was an appearance by her royal majesty Daisy the Chicken Queen (don’t ask), who hopped up onstage between songs to present a birthday cake to one of the audience members:
At first I thought Daisy’s jacket was just, you know, colorful. But upon closer inspection, I discovered that it was actually covered in Kwik Loks (or as they’re more commonly known, bread tags):
Longtime readers may recall that I wrote a story about the eternal tug of war between Kwik Loks and twist-ties for BusinessWeek back in 2013, so I was particularly enthralled by Daisy’s jacket, which she made herself. So cool!
Research query: I’m trying to compile a list of players or groups of players who were uniform renegades or just eccentrics. The Fab Five and their black socks (shown at right) would be a good example. Others would include Joe Namath’s white shoes, LC Greenwood’s yellow shoes, Brooks Robinson’s truncated helmet brim, Frank Robinson’s stirrup extensions, Pedro Martinez’s slit sleeves, David Price’s squatchee-free cap, Manny Ramirez’s baggy pants, George Hendrick’s low-cuffed pants, Hunter Pence’s high-cuffed pants, Ezekiel Elliott’s crop-top jersey, and a lot more.
As you can see, some of these involve making modifications to the uniform, while others involve adding accessories. Some were influential and others were just limited to the one player. Some involve players that are currently active and some are from decades past. I’m interested in as many of these as we can come up with. Feel free to post them in today’s comments. Thanks.
’Skins Watch: Back in 1963-64, there was a minor league hockey team whose logo showed a savage Indian marauder. The ironic thing is that the team was called the Denver Invaders (good one from CityBuffPete). … As had been expected last week’s Supreme Court decision allowing trademarks to be granted to potentially offensive terms means the ’Skins will retain their trademark rights.
Baseball News: The Yankees’ roster currently includes four players named Tyler. That prompted a really fun piece by longtime Uni Watch pal Tyler Kepner. … Unusual to see a tequila sunrise motif on a road grey uni (from Stan Capp). … This is pretty awesome: The Potomac Nationals are giving away a Tommy John surgery statue thingie (from @VictoryCB). … Lederhosen-style jerseys next weekend for the Bismarck Larks (from Jordan Oster). … D-backs SS Ketel Marte came to bat yesterday with the size sticker still on his throwback batting helmet.
NFL News: Here’s a really good investigative piece about that ongoing scandal involving game-used Giants gear and Eli Manning. It’s long but really well-written, and it provides a good look at all the corruption in the modern memorabilia scene. Highly recommended reading (from Tommy Turner). … Check out this shot from a 1959 Cardinals/Rams preseason game. Looks like Ram No. 58 has a white outline on his numbers while his teammates do not. According to the mighty Gridiron Uniform Database, the Rams used the outlined numbers in 1957 and the 1958 preseason, but not at all in 1959. So assuming the date of the photo is accurate (always a bit of a leap with Getty photos), No. 58 was probably wearing an old jersey carried over from 1957 (good spot by Eric Bangeman).
College Football News: New uniforms for Lamar. … New uniforms for Monmouth (from Mark Mohrman). … The tequila sunrise look even extended to the Georgia Tech cheerleaders back in 1979. … In case you couldn’t figure out UNLV’s new logo, they’ve diagrammed it for you.
Hockey News: The official puck of the IIHF Inline Hockey World Championship is pretty weird-looking (from John Muir). … Speaking of the inline tourney, Slovenia appears to be wearing something akin to Cooperalls (from Bob Addison). … Whoa, check out the amazing jersey worn by the Minnesota State Mavericks in the early 1980s! (Big thanks to Paul Allan.) … New uniforms for the Knoxville Ice Bears (from Mike Campos). … Players at the Penguins’ prospect camp were wearing Reebok practice jerseys yesterday. … Here’s a good look at the Vegas home and road uniforms together (from Patrick Thomas).
Basketball News: The Mavericks will have a darker shade of blue this fall. … The Knicks misspelled Frank Ntilikina’s NOB on his first practice jersey with the team — possibly because they reused an old Jeremy Lin jersey. … New floor in the works for the University of Jamestown (from Greg Enkers).
Grab Bag: Beginning tomorrow, hunters in Virginia will be permitted to wear blaze pink vests (from Gregory Koch). … The Team Sky cycling team is using NOBs, which is atypical for cycling (from Ted Taylor). … You can now own a mock turtleneck similar to the ones Steve Jobs wore for a mere $270 (blame Brinke). … The PGA website has a version of apparel tracking called “The Style Insider” (from Rex Henry). … I still call it the Tappan Zee.
The Independence Day weekend unofficially begins this afternoon for many people. If you’re traveling, travel safe. And for our Canadian readers, happy Canada Day! Phil will be here tomorrow and Sunday, as usual, and I’ll be back on Monday. See you then.
Hockey Uni-Eccentricity: Wayne Gretzky tucking half his jersey into his hockey pants.
That is the one I immediately thought of as well. Current NHLer, Sidney Crosby having his Reebok sweater tailored to make the back hem straight instead of curved.
Evgeni Malkin has the same tailoring, and it’s straight on the front as well for both players.
For Gretzky, his quirk actually had an effect on another trend: maker’s marks. Since they were just starting to appear in the early 1980s, and their position was normally on the right side of the jersey’s tail, the mark would get obscured when Wayne tucked his jersey in. So Nike, who made the Oilers’ jerseys from 1982-1989, switched their logo’s position from the right side to the left in 1983. It remained that way even after Wayne was traded to the Kings, although when CCM took over in 1989, their logo went back to the right side.
CCM duplicated their logo on the left side for Gretzky’s Kings and Blues jerseys, and Starter did the same when he was with the Rangers.
Hockey eccentricity:
Remember Butch Goring wearing that same odd helmet as a pro that he wore as a youngster?
http://www.nhl.com/i...
http://shottec.com/u...
Wearing the same helmet at age 31 that you wore at age 12? That just doesn’t seem right at all.
Speaking of helmets, I actually liked the Jofa 366! And here’s another quirk: Mario Lemieux switched from the Cooper SK2000 to the 366 for the 1991-92 season, sticking with it until his first retirement in 1997. In that time, he scratched the 3 off of the model number on the front bumper, so it just read “66”. So he had his jersey number on the front long before the NHL made it a requirement!
How about Ovechkin wearing shorter sleeves and having his elbow pads printed with the jersey pattern
Oops, should read all the comments. This was mentioned by Adam w
RE: Research Query. Didn’t Deion Sanders tailor the sleeves of his Reds jersey to the point where patches had to be moved to the deltoids?
http://reds.enquirer...
And who can’t forget Ted Kluszewski!
http://mlb.mlb.com/a...
Deion Sanders did that to his road jersey in 1997 to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking Baseball’s color barrier. The sleeves on Robinson’s uniforms were similarly short.
He also wore high-cuffed pants and low stirrups to complete the Robinson-tribute look. Deion couldn’t alter the Reds’ home jersey because they were wearing vests at the time. The rest of the team liked the look and appreciated the tribute, so all of the road jerseys were altered.
The rest of the team liked the look and appreciated the tribute, so all of the road jerseys were altered.
It’s a little more complicated than that. The National League office (which still existed at the time) ruled that Sanders couldn’t alter his sleeves because that made his jersey different from everyone else’s. The rest of the team decided to alter theirs in solidarity.
Uniform Eccentrics/Renegades
Gretzky – tucking his jersey in on one side
Cruyff – Adidas shirt with only 2 stipes
MLB Uni-Eccentricity: I don’t remember who started it (or if it still happens), but the Brewers untucking their jerseys as soon as the game is over representing something like completing a hard day’s work.
Mike Cameron started that.
1959 Rams: The player behind No. 58 is also wearing the out-dated jersey (no. 40?). That makes two…
Some members of the Philadelphia Eagles wore black shoes ‘commissioner’s will be dammed’ during the Buddy Ryan days as quoted in this article about the 1989 Bounty Bowl vs the Cowboys.
https://www.google.c...
Uni-eccentricity; Ovi’s custom elbow pads / sleeve roll ups
Proofreading: “Back in 1964-64”
Fixed.
Don’t forget Andre Ethier who is breathing a little eathier!
Eccentricities: Brad Marchand’s super short sleeves, and holey glove palms.
Jayson Werth’s sleeves always appeared to be custom/extra long to me
http://media.clevela...
https://cbsphilly.fi...
Just look how much space is in between the shoulder and the sleeve patch!
Re: Research query
Alex Ovechkens sleeves
Yellow laces too
The Fab Five made other uni waves as well. To protest how Michigan and others were making money off their likeness, they wore their shooting shirts inside out, so they appeared just as plain solid blue shirts without the word “Michigan” on them. This would portend the trend of using warmup gear to make political statements (e.g. “I can’t breathe”), which is so common now it’s become completely ineffectual.
Uni eccentric Phil Esposito and turtleneck under jersey
A few goalies don’t wear socks under their pads. On a personal note, my daughter who is a hockey goalie some times wears 2 different color socks under her pads.
I’m not sure if this is “eccentric” or just fashion-forward, but Willie Mays and Tito Fuentes started the skin-tight uniform trend by taking their baggy flannels to a tailor and having them altered to be more form-fitting. Derek Bell did just the opposite, bringing back the baggy look in the early 2000’s by wearing jerseys and pants that appeared to be about three sizes too big.
Carl Yastrzemski did something similar to Brooks Robinson’s helmet alteration. When he started wearing a helmet with an ear flap, it looks like he took a hacksaw to cut the front part of the flap off – I assume it was bothering his ability to see a pitch.
Yaz also modified the earflap on his helmet by making the ear hole larger. I forget the reason why though.
Jim Burt from the NY Giants modifying his jersey to make it extra tight.
Ted Kluszewski going sleeveless
Renaming bridges strikes me as a particularly futile exercise as you are flying in the face of commuters’ habits and the routines of people who might be responding to emergencies. I wonder how many folks get lost by their GPS instructing them to take the “RFK Bridge” while they drive in circles around the Triborough.
I would suggest “Pistol” Pete Maravich. His socks always drooped down around his ankles.
Mark Brunnell’s “Redskin” jersey. Sean Taylor’s and Devin Hester’s socks.
Ted Kluszewski, MLB, w/ no shirt under his vest/altered shirt sleeves.
Fun article about the rainbow uniforms. But that first paragraph is a sweeping blanket statement. I may dislike the those uniforms more than any of the Padres brown ones. And that’s saying a lot!
You’ve got the Pedro sliced sleeves, but who could forget the Pedro Portal?
From the NBA, Michael Cooper’s socks, which were even high for the era.
Porthole, not portal!
Oh goodness, this could be fun.
Rajon Rondo’s upside down headband
Gary Sheffield wore size large batting gloves but insisted on special XL labels
Marc-Andre Fleury’s yellow pads from Cape Breton…kept them even though the Penguins were in Vegas gold by then
Martin Gerber got hot after getting traded so he kept his plain black mask and never wore his new paint job he would have been waiting on…so he became Darth Vader
Patrick Lalime always had eyes on his mask…actually started as young Penguin chick eyes not all the way out of the shell, but then it took off as Marvin the Martian
I’m so geeking on Daisy the Chicken Queen’s jacket! Nothing less than heroic.
Regarding the inline(roller) hockey puck and pants, that is the standard uniform. There’s nothing at all unusual about the puck, other than the logo.
Some NBA player tied his wedding ring to his shoes…that became a problem when he gave away his shoes to a kid fan one time.
Marc Jackson perhaps?
That highly annoying, unavoidable popup ad is still plaguing the site when I visit on my iPhone. It’s perhaps the most effective way to drive traffic away from here.
Screen shot?
Notice in the picture of Jimmy King and Chris Webber that each has the M on their shorts in a different spot compared to the other. King’s M is midway between the waistband and hem. Webber’s M is just above the hem. This inconsistency is visible throughout the Fab Five era and was spread throughout the team.
John Stockton’s short shorts immediately come to mind. He might’ve been the last player to wear shorts above the knee.
Also… Ed McCaffrey’s shoulder pads (or lack there of), Joe Namath’s sideline fur coat, Tom Dempsey’s square cleat, and Gerry Cheevers’ goalie mask (he marked it with stitches every time he got hit, he basically started goalie mask designs).
Do barefooted kickers in football fall under your purview?
Mark Kelso and Steve Wallace wore those helmet caps (extra outside padding)
As seen here
One uniform quirk I like personally is Bobby Orr removing the laces from the neckline of his Bruins jerseys in the early 1970s.
Johnny Unitas’ high tops
Re: Kwik-Lok vs Twist Ties – that reminded me of my dear, departed grandma. She lived in a mobile home the entire time I knew her and she had a stash of several years worth of Kwik-lok thingies and Twist Ties stored in separate bread bags. She even had a bread bag stuffed with bread bags.
Good stuff!
R/
SWells
The Vegas sweater logo would look better if the Knight’s helmet was surrounded by red, since it would unify the accompanying red stripes instead of making them look as if they were tojssed into the mix on a whim.
Sean Kane’s work is ninety percent awesome. The other half is stupendous.
Yoenis Cespedes’ neon compression sleeve
Hockey eccentricities:
Puttin’ on the foil!
(https://www.nhl.com/...)
Al Arbour wearing glasses on the ice in the pre-helmet days.
https://s-media-cach...
Football Uni-Eccentricity: Former Steeler DE Brett Keisel liked Nike football pants (I assume they supplied BYU uniforms while he was there) so the Steelers equipment staff would sew a Reebok logo over the Nike swoosh to meet NFL uniform regulations
Scott Erickson wore solid black socks while with the Twins, when everyone else was still wearing stirrups. Obviously the solid socks look caught on (unfortunately).
Ezekiel Elliott’s crop-top? How quickly we forget. The original abs-bearing jersey wearer was definitely an Ohio State Buckeye. But it was Eddie George more than twenty years ago.
John Garrett’s extra long jersey to cover the 5-hole is my fave Uni eccentricity. Bonus points that it happened on the Canucks V jersey.
Love the bread clip jacket, wonder how they were attached? Hot glue gun?
I know it was for health/safety reasons rather than whim or preference, but does John Olerud’s helmet-worn-while-fielding qualify?