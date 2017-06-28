Arizona Unveils New Unis, Trashes Old Ones

The University of Arizona unveiled a new set of football uniforms yesterday. By far the most interesting thing about this move was the video clip shown above, which was posted to the team’s Instagram account. It shows a player hurling the team’s blue helmet downfield and ripping a red jersey in half — a not-so-subtle way of saying that those uniform elements will no longer be part of the team’s wardrobe.
Has there ever been a team that has treated its outgoing uniform with such a blatant “good riddance!” gesture? If so, I can’t think of one. Anyone..?
As for the new uniforms, the good news is that the gradeients are gone. The bad news is that Nike has given them the same shoulder stripe template that they gave the Browns, with the stripes wrapping too far into the chest area, which doesn’t look so hot.
New season. New look. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/RDVaoukIUU
— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) June 27, 2017
(My thanks to Rob LoGiudice for letting me know about the Instagram video.)
The Ticker
By Alex Hider
Baseball News: We already knew the Phillies and the Padres would be wearing throwbacks on July 7, but the Phillies have also announced they’re giving away Gary Matthews T-shirts on that date (from Robert Hayes). … Here’s a story on why Rays OF Mallex Smith wears No. 0 (from Andrew Cosentino). … The Norfolk Tides wore throwback uniforms yesterday (from Eric Juergens). … The Western Michigan Whitecaps will wear “Snapchat Selfie” jerseys for Social Media Night on Thursday (from Dennis HommingaJr). … Minor League teams will once again all wear the same cap template on July 4 this year. Here’s what they’ll look like for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the Nashville Sounds, and the New Orleans Baby Cakes (from Robert Hayes, Saxon Brack and Jeremy Poursine). … Geoffrey Erhard found some photos of the 1961 Reds uniforms before the black trim was added to the armholes. As many of you know, the Reds originally added black pipping on the left armhole as a tribute to owner Powel Crosby, who died just before the season began. The team eventually decided they liked the look and added it to the other arm. … This picture of a 1892 Independence Day parade in Des Plaines includes a couple of baseball players in “Des Plaines” uniforms leading the way (from Jonathon Cain). … This kabob restaurant in Detroit used a very Tigers-esque logo (from Ken Traisman). … No photo, but Rob LoGiudice reports that Willy Garcia of the White Sox was wearing a gloss-finish helmet with a conventional logo decal, instead of the team’s current matte/3-D format, when he appeared as a pinch running in the 9th inning of last night’s game.
NFL News: The Packers unveiled a new logo for the “Titletown District,” an entertainment district that is being built next to Lambeau. The goalposts in the negative space are a nice touch (from Jake Copp). … Vikings RB Letavius Murray wears No. 25 to honor a friend who passed away (from Michael McGivern). … Former Giants DT Matt Mitrione now competes in Bellator MMA. After earning a KO win this weekend in Madison Square Garden, Mitrione threw on a Giants No. 98 road jersey — the number he wore with the Giants in his only season in 2002. But Jamie Burditt points out that Mitrione was wearing the team’s new road jerseys, not the style he wore with the team in 2002.
College Football News: New field design for Cal (from Robert Hayes). … The Coast Guard Academy shared a bunch of photos of their football helmets through the years on Twitter yesterday (from John FitzGerald). … Nike is apparently “analyzing” Pitt’s brand, which could result in a color scheme change and a possible secondary Panther logo. However, these comments make it seem like “Script Pitt” is here to stay (from Robert Hayes). … Pepsi is taking over the beverage contract at Utah. But Pepsi’s branding using predominately blue — the color of hated rival BYU. So Pepsi has agreed that its logo can be used on a red background on Utah’s campus (from Damon Hirschensohn).
Hockey News: It had been reported last week that the Vegas Golden Knights might wear gold gloves, instead of the white ones that were shown at the recent unveiling. For now, though, they’re sticking with white — or at least that’s what Vegas players wore when taking the ice yesterday (from Patrick Thomas). … New Hurricanes G Scott Darling has struck a deal with C Derek Ryan to wear No. 33 next season, and the team created a graphic to break down the details (thanks Mike). … The MGM Grand reimagined some Vegas casinos as hockey teams (from Jennifer Hayden). … Justin A. Cohn found this old hockey instructional manual on display at a hockey rink in California.
NBA News: New Bulls Zach Lavine, Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen have picked their uni numbers (from BP). … Speaking of the Bulls, it’s no secret that many fans are upset that the team traded away Jimmy Butler, one of the league’s rising stars, to the Timberwolves. So a group of fans started their own club, the Minnesota Timberbulls, to commiserate. They even whipped up a logo (from Brian Brinkman).
College Hoops News: A Mizzou grad and temporary athletics department employee did $100,000 worth of damage to the school’s basketball court when he drove his car over it last weekend (from Mike). … Scott Thomas hand-painted his own cornhole set based on the Illinois “Flyin’ Illini” uniforms of the ’80s. Well done!
Soccer News: Here’s Tottenham Hotspur’s new away kit. … Hertha BSC, a German soccer club, will have sleeve ad patches next season (from Ed Zelaski). … You may remember Anthony Emerson’s piece for Uni Watch in 2014 about bad soccer kit advertisers. Among the most notable was that of Atlético Madrid’s deal with Columbia Pictures, which used the kit to advertise for upcoming films like Hitch, White Chicks and Spider-Man 2. But Atlético Madrid wasn’t the only club doing business with Columbia Pictures. Trevor Williams points out that Columbia also advertised with Chievo Verona during the 2003-04 season, and used their kits to promote such flicks as Terminator 3 and Bad Boys 2. … New kit for Dumbarton FC (from @Mike_Will904).
Grab Bag: Interesting story about how some bike brands go the extra mile to get their sponsored cyclists a yellow bike if they take the lead in the Tour de France (from Jeff Mayer). … The Brewers Association, a non-profit trade union that represents craft breweries across the country, has debuted a new seal that member brewers can include on their cans and labels (from Andrew Cosentino). … Really nice photo essay on the empty railways of America (from Trevor Williams). … New volleyball court for Nevada. … New golf shoes for Oregon.
During the event to unveil the new Marlins logos and uniforms in late 2011, Jeffrey Loria tossed one of the ‘F’ Florida hats into the crowd and said something along the lines of “we want people to forget about the Florida Marlins!”. I don’t recall the exact comment he made at the mic but that gesture and remark I found particularly unnecessary and upsetting considering the Florida Marlins were a team that won two World Series titles (also considering how much of a colossal downgrade the rebranding was – both his 2003 reduction of teal and the full blown W Hotels + OKC Thunder Miami conversion). Not as over the top “screw those uniforms!” as this, but a similar sentiment.
Now, how can you hate a guy like that? Being facetious, of course; I despise Loria with the heat of a thousand suns.
Bad move by ‘zona. Their tricolor ‘A’ is one of the best logos in college sports. It loses its panache in twotone. The red and blue jerseys and helmets don’t look like they belong at a major program. If they would (1) eliminate the red helmets, jerseys and pants; (2) eliminate the blue pants and (3) use white or even white-outlined numbers on the blue jerseys, then they’d have something pretty decent.
The Broncos famously burned their vertically-striped socks. That should qualify as a “good riddance”.
Ah, good point! I should’ve thought of that one.
Closest thing to a “Good riddance, jerseys” I can think of right now? Many NHL teams do a shirt off the back lottery at the last home game. The Florida Panthers gave away the last of the JetBlue jerseys on that occasion.
The ‘Detroit Kabob House’ is actually in, of all places, Niles, IL.
The first Grab Bag item about Tottenham belongs in Soccer.
Fixed.
$100,000 of damage was not done to the Mizzou court, the little genius damaged other things including golf carts and a gate that are factored into that number.
Destroying the old uniform is immature. You can’t anticipate the way individual fans might have embraced the old iconography, and now you’ve alienated them. I feel the same way about monster truck shows and flashy building implosions. What people are sentimental about is entirely beyond their control.