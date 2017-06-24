Fauxback Jersey Contest - The Entrants (Part I)

By Phil Hecken

The latest contest to create a fauxback jersey (similar to that created by the Tampa Rays to connote a uniform which would have been worn by the team, had the team existed at the time) received what I believe to be a record number of entries — 98 to be exact. So the viewing and voting for this contest will be broken down into FOUR separate groups, with 24 or 25 entries per group. The top FOUR vote getters from each group will advance to the finals. The idea was to design a fauxback jersey for a team which did not exist prior to 1990 (you can see the full post here). Most of the entrants respected this rule, although a few may have gone off the boards, so to speak. You readers & voters can take that into account as we reveal the submissions.

There’s a LOT to get to today — so below will be the first 25 submissions (in alpha-order), numbered and labeled with the team (and year if applicable) the concepter is throwing back to, as well as a description, if provided; following the submissions, we’ll have voting. As you scroll through the graphics, be sure to make note of the concept(s) you like — you’ll be able to vote for as many as you like (but you can only vote once). You guys know the drill by now (click to enlarge, etc.), so let’s get started!

1. Jeff Bakken (1973 DC Nationals)



Description in image

2. John Baranowski (1930s Columbus Blue Jackets)



No description provided

3. Tim Batzinger (1917 New England Revolution)



New England Revolution 1917 fauxback, based on the design of the first New England flag.

4. Garrett Beatty (1970 Jacksonville Jaguars)



My name’s Garrett Beatty and I’m a sophomore in high school. Funny story: I actually made a faxback jersey for the Royals and didn’t realize the year rule until after I finished. But here’s a Jacksonville Jaguars one. If I do win, is it possible to get the jersey in the long-sleeved version? If not that’s fine. Made a long sleeved and normal sleeved version of the jersey.

5. Tom Bierbaum (1966-67 Toronto Raptors)



For the 1966-67 season, the faux Toronto Raptors, inspired by the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, positioned a winged raptor on their jersey, just as the expansion Falcons had done earlier that fall.

6. Blake Pass (1979 Florida Marlins)



No description provided

7. David Bloomquist (1967 Jacksonville Jaguars)



Introducing the 1967 Jacksonville Jaguars Fauxbacks

8. Eric Bogh (1983 California Angels)



I am submitting a fauxback jersey for the 1983 California Angels. I realized late that this team didn’t qualify, but I wanted to send this along anyways. I always liked the baby blue away uniforms and thought the Angels would have been a great candidate for them. I’ve created a new cap logo, inspired by the Expos and Brewers of the time, where there is an interlocking C and A. Lastly, I incorporated yellow as a secondary color, as a nod to the popularity of the color at the time and in present day uniforms. Thank you for hosting these contests and sorry for not following the rules.

9. Ian Borkowski (1969 Miami Marlins)



1969 Miami Marlins road fauxback, vest style jersey with blue undershirt, which is adorned with MLB 100th Anniversary patch. Note the NOB below the number, inspired by the mid 1960s Cincinnati Reds.

10. David Britt (1962 Washington Nationals)



I’m not really a fan of any post 90s teams, but I like the Nats’ unis, and I like red pinstripes, so I thought I would throwback to 1962. They adopted these until they switched to red pullovers in the 70’s in my alternate history.

11. Brittany Brown (1974 Anaheim Ducks)



In the tradition of fauxbacks, this Anaheim Duck jersey is based on the California Golden Seals uniforms from 1974 while utilizing the Duck’s original colors.

12. Mike Cahalan (1976 Toronto Raptors)



In an award winning 1976 interview with legendary anchorman, Ron Burgundy, Toronto player/owner, Jackie Moon, revealed that the name ‘Raptors’ came from a dream he had about man-eating dinosaurs that he vowed to make into a blockbuster movie that he would call “Love Me Sexy Dinosaur Park”.

13. Adam Cain (1946 Miami Marlins)



Here’s my take on the 1946 Miami Marlins, the 50th anniversary of the city (I would have thought Miami was much older than that).

14. Michael Candelmo (1984 Colorado Rockies)



The Denver area lost their original Colorado Rockies after the 1982 season. It would be another full decade before the current Colorado Rockies returned in the form of the purple-hued baseball team. This faux-back is era-appropriate with contrasting shoulder/sleeve panels. The color scheme/logos are based directly on the hockey club that many home-town fans were surely missing at the time.

15. Erik Ceja (1980s Anaheim Mighty Ducks)



80’S mighty ducks shirt!

16. Gary Chanko (1976 Miami Marlins)



For the 1976 season the Marlins introduced the legendary “collared” jersey. The style was popular among the players and fans and remained unchanged until 1980. The Chicago White Sox attempt with a similar jersey style proved a disaster and was quickly abandoned.

17. Sean Connor (1975 Miami Marlins)



I’ve got a 1975 Miami Marlins road jersey for you. In his first year of free agency, it would have made sense for Jim Hunter to sign with “The Fish.”

18. Matt Cooksley (1949 Dallas Stars)



Fauxback for 1949 Dallas Stars (although could work for many years of the original six era).

19. Colin Davis (1962 Marquette Lacrosse)



Thanks For letting me do a Lacrosse jersey! I enjoyed drawing this.

20. Gavin Davis (1990 Vegas Golden Knights)



Description on image

21. Ethan Dimitroff (1989 Oklahoma City Thunder)



The colors are the same as the current Thunder which I don’t see as being unrealistic before the teal takeover of the 90’s. This is a road jersey with a block lettering. I made some use of the yellow which is in the logo. The trim of the jersey I used some Native American pattern as a simple nod to the region without going over board. I included the NBA logo in its current place as it would be worn in present day since it is a “fauxback”. Why 1989 you ask? Because it was the year I was born lol. Sorry if I made you feel old.

22. Craig Dudley (1970 Columbus Blue Jackets)



My submission is the “1970” Columbus Blue Jackets – NHL. I figured I would create the design using throwback materials (markers). The Jackets began play in 2000 so this is a 30 fauxback.

23. Leo Dwyer (1972 Toronto Raptors)



1972 Toronto Raptors. T is for Toronto!

• • •

24. Bob Farrigan (1936 Atlanta Falcons)



Fauxback jersey for the Atlanta Falcons 1936 season. Inspirations;

Football-

· Atlanta Falcons 1968

· Boston Indigenous Americans 1935

· Cleveland Native Americans 1931

· Chicago Cardinals 1927 Baseball-

· Typeface based on the Atlanta Crackers deco “A”

25. Rodney Finnegan (1976-77 Colorado Rockies)



Attached is my entry for the Fauxback Jersey contest. It is a baseball jersey for the current National League leading Colorado Rockies throwing back to the NHL’s cellar-dwelling 1976-1977 Colorado Rockies. The jersey is intended to be used as a road or “third” (special occasion) jersey.

And there you have it — the first group of entries for the Fauxback Jersey Contest. Voting is below (remember, you can vote for as many designs as you’d like, but you may only vote one time).

Fauxback Jersey Contest – Group I

Let’s have a big hand for the first set of contestants. Let them know what you think (and maybe even lobby for your favorites) in the comments below!

So, I was on a Podcast…

…the other day.

I joined HOVG Proprietor Shawn Anderson and his sidekick Lou Olsen to discuss…wait for it…uniforms.

As they describe it,

The weekend editor (and “bench coach”) for the Uni Watch Blog talks to the boys about those hideous things the Arizona Diamondbacks are wearing, the best (and worst) uniforms in the Majors, why baseball needs to tone down their special jerseys and why 1969 might have been the greatest looking year on the diamond.

You can check it out above or click here.

I’ve done several podcasts before, but I think this one turned out pretty well. If you have some spare time, give it a listen — love to get some feedback! Thanks.

Uni Watch News Ticker

By Phil

Baseball News : Here’s a great sign from TheGoalNet from his hometown in the Berkshires. … As you may be aware, two of my favorite MiLB teams are the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs and the Fresno Grizzlies — and the two teams recently had a contest in which the loser would wear the winner’s caps for a game. The Pigs won, so the Fresno Grizzlies had to wear Iron Pigs Bacon hats after losing the bet. They added their own twist by adding the Carnitas patch on the side (h/t Aaron Wiens). … “Ads on uniforms! No leagues! Goodbye Oakland and Tampa Bay! They seem like mammoth changes that would be difficult for MLB to implement.” These and more are discussed in this article, which itself looks at ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian’s piece on the look of baseball 20 years from now. Recommended reading. … A Colorado Rockies blog asks, “What nicknames, patches, or other personalizations should Rockies players do with their uniforms on Players Weekend?” … Looks like the Major League All-Star Game Home Run Derby caps will be black (from Pete Butera). — However, there are also these caps now available in the MLB shop — possibly for the use in the Futures Game? (from Niko Goutakolis). It would appear to be so (h/t Nicholas Schiavo). … The El Paso Chihuahuas have unveiled their flag desecration caps & jerseys for this Sunday. … It was David Ortiz night at the Fens last evening, and of course, the Sawx wore red tops (from Funhouse). … “Pitching coach Charles Nagy has the wrong hat on,” notes Evan Riggs. He adds, “And it’s an Angels hat that I’ve never seen before, period.” … The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters are honoring the 1962 NPB Champion Toei Flyers with throwback jerseys for weekend Legend Series (from Max G.). … Do the Durham Bulls know about this?: “Fun sign at the Upper Valley Nighthawks’ ballpark in White River Junction, Vt.” says Tris Wykes. “They’re a New England Collegiate Baseball League team.” (If you weren’t aware, there’s a fairly famous sign down in Durham.) … I’m trying to figure out why a “fan” would buy a teal Mariners jersey with a “GO CUBS” NOB (from Lawrence Morgan‏). … A new minor league team that will call Fayetteville, North Carolina, home, but what will the team be called? You can help the team choose a name (from James Gilbert).

NFL/CFL/College/High School/Football News : On some type of Canadian TV show taping, some New Orleans Saints’ were seen sporting old collars and “Michael Lewis wearing the once worn gold jersey (a personal favorite),” (from Ray Garofalo III‏). … BYU Football will honor Hall of Fame Coach LaVell Edwards with this uniform patch this season (from Paul R. Cherrington). … Here’s how it will look on the jersey. … Also, BYU is going to be retiring the jerseys of Marc Wilson, Robbie Bosco and Luke Staley. … What should Rutgers fans expect in new football uniforms? Chris Ash explains. … There was recently an image floating around of a matte black helmet, supposedly for Georgia. Turns out, thankfully, it’s a hoax. … IndyCar driver and rookie Ed Jones is wearing this Walter Payton tribute helmet (here’s a look at the back) in this weekend’s Kohler Grand Prix at Road America in Wisconsin (also posted in Grab Bag). From Morgan Webster. … The Alfred University Saxons have new white jerseys (via Paul). … People always like to comment on how player use their cell phones on the field after games in today’s Day & age, but here’s a Youngstown State player in 1994 walking around with one of those big camcorders after winning the National Championship (from Robert Hayes). The players are also wearing some kind of 125th anniversary patch.

Hockey News : Tweeter (and reader) Nick Lineback says of these Jaws-themed jerseys, “Late entry candidate for jersey of the year. They’re gonna need a bigger jersey?” … Here’s just a wonderful 1975 image of a color vs. color game between the Los Angeles Kings and the California Golden Seals (image from Vintage Sports Images). … Tweeter Patrick Thomas saw this NY Rangers tweet of their new jersey and notes that the gray collar is gone. … Holy crap: The Golden Knights name and logo still officially do not belong to the team, leading the franchise to advance this month the legal battle to own its trademark rights (from Tommy Turner). … Goalies wear captaincy patches too! “Collegiate, but are you aware of this example? Cal Petersen of Notre Dame,” says Mike Engle. … With all the uni unveilings this past week, I wasn’t sure if we’d seen this one, so apologies if it’s already been posted: here’s a look at the Tampa Bay Lightning road (white) jersey. Also, the Lightning’s anniversary patch will be on upper right chest of home & road (half of season) sweater (from John Sabol). … UND will have their new Fighting Hawks logo on their hockey sweaters. … Yikes — not the best job affixing a nameplate on the newest Florida Panther (from Greg Rajan). … “Based off this photo, looks like the Hawks sticking with the two layer sewn twill numbers on game jerseys,” says Steve Jankowski.

NBA/G-League/College/Basketball News : In case you missed it, on Thursday, the Phoenix Suns unveiled a FIFTY seasons anniversary patch (from multiple folks). The teams also unveiled several alternate anniversary patches, including one in Spanish (from Conrad Burry). … Here’s a look at a Boston Celtics jersey with a GE ad patch. Robert Hayes notes it’s likely still an adidas jersey. — Here’s a look at the back with the Jerry West logo on the shoulder (from Brad Tatum). … Here’s the Golden State Warriors Championship patch (from The Emblem Source). … This isn’t incredibly shocking, but Lonzo Ball, the LA Lakers No. 1 Pick (and No. 2 overall) pick confirmed he will continue to wear the No. 2 he wore with UCLA with the Lakers. … “Lonzo Ball wearing pre-2014 adidas home jersey…” says Jay Appaji who asks, “is that a Derek Fisher jersey? Lol”. This was also noticed by Football Guy.

Soccer News : Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino is changing from number 11 to 9 next season. The club has offered to have him sign for free any eligible 2017/18 #11 Firmino jerseys that were purchased before the change. On top of that, The Anfield Shop, an American LFC retailer is offering $50 rebates or gift cards for those who purchased #11 jerseys (from Patrick Walsh). … “Spotted in NYC,” says James Beattie. “Will likely be Tottenham Hotspur’s home kit in 2017-18.”

Grab Bag : Brazilian volleyball team Olympikus stylist Renan Serrano took used jerseys from Brazil’s biggest victories and cut them into smaller pieces and then transformed them into a new jersey. This new jersey would be the only one in world (from Jeremy Brahm). … This will be…interesting: Citing religious refusal of adoption rule, California bans state travel to Texas: California state agencies, universities and commissions won’t be allowed to send their employees to Texas after the California attorney general declared a Texas law discriminatory. Submitter Josh Hinton asks, “No public university from California can play in Texas. Does that mean that if UCLA wins their region they can’t go to the final 4?” … IndyCar driver and rookie Ed Jones is wearing this Walter Payton tribute helmet (here’s a look at the back) in this weekend’s Kohler Grand Prix at Road America in Wisconsin (also posted in Football). From Morgan Webster. … Our pal Douggie Keklak saw this video of the 1972 Munich Olympics and asks, “Is that a Star of David as decimal? A memorial to the tragedy in those games??” … BFBS wrestling singlet for the Tar Heels (from James Gilbert). … Check out this article from NatGeo: “From Blood-Soaked Sand to Retractable Roofs: A History of Stadiums” (great find by Dale Alison, who adds “Didn’t know if you saw this. Impressive? Certainly whimsical and obviously expensive.”) … adidas has nearly doubled its US sneaker market share — at Nike’s expense (thanks, Brinke).

And that’s it for today. Thanks to everyone who submitted for the Fauxback Jersey contest. If you haven’t already done so, don’t forget to vote for your favorites! I’ll have our second (of FOUR) sets tomorrow, so make sure you check back then. And if you have a few spare minutes, give the ‘cast a listen too! Catch ya on the morrow…but until then…

Peace.

