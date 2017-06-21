NHL/Adidas Unveiling Recap

Photo by Chris Creamer
Good morning! I’ll still be asleep when some of you see this entry, and then I’ll be on an airplane for a big chunk of the day, but let’s not let that get in the way of a good entry, shall we?
So: The most surprising moment of last night’s NHL/Adidas unveiling event in Las Vegas was when the Golden Knights’ home uniform was revealed and you could sort of feel everyone mentally processing the fact that the team will be wearing white gloves. Bizarre, right?
I was never in love with that Golden Knights logo, and I still don’t much care for it. I do like the uniform’s color scheme, however (grey, black, gold, and red work really well together). But ugh — those gloves. That’s not gonna work.
I interviewed several Adidas and NHL execs, all of which was interesting. I hope to be able to tell you more about that later on, but one takeaway was that NHL branding czar Brian Jennings told me flat-out that uniform advertising is not on the table for the NHL. That doesn’t mean it’ll never happen, but he seemed pretty serious about it as we discussed it. (Yes, I’m aware that Deadspin more or less declared NHL jersey ads to be a done deal yesterday afternoon. But if you read the piece, you’ll find that the writer’s entire evidence for this is that “it seems inevitable.” He also asserts that NHL jersey leaks were pre-orchestrated inside jobs, again with no evidence. Draw your own conclusions.)
One major frustration is that the league and Adidas did not provide a summary of all the design changes by the various teams. When I asked about this, they said, “We need to let the team tell their own stories.” It’s nice that they’re deferring to the teams, but come on — you can’t unveil 31 new uniforms without giving us some kind of road map. It’s just too much information for reporters and fans to process on the fly. I did my best to summarize some of the more significant changes, and also gave an overview of the new Adidas template, in this ESPN news piece, which I wrote right there at the event. It was published as I took a cab back to my hotel.
So what did I think? Here are some very quick reactions:
1. The new hemline format is a big improvement.
2. I hate the new collars with that pentagon of fabric to showcase the NHL logo. When the pentagon is contrast-colored, as it is on many of the jerseys, it’s as bad as the old Ree-box. (This is sort of like the NFL’s changeover from Reebok to Nike in 2012, when the most visible aspect of the new outfitter was the annoying new collar format.)
3. Not a fan of the dimpled fabric on the shoulders. Here’s hoping it isn’t visible on TV.
4. I love the Wild’s new home uni, hate the Devils’ new sleeve stripes (waaaaay too wide — it’s like one of those Stadium Series designs where they make everything oversized so the guy sitting in the upper deck can see it), and am agnostic about the Bruins new black socks (which don’t look bad in a vacuum but seem kinda silly because now the Bruins look too much like the Penguins).
5. Last week I mentioned that the Red Wings appeared to be moving away from direct-sewn lettering for their NOBs and were using a nameplate instead. But the mannequin at last night’s event had direct-sewn letters — no nameplate! I asked an Adidas exec about this and he confirmed that teaser photo was wrong and that the team would not be using a ’plate. A nice surprise.
There’s more, but I have to pack and get ready for my flight home. See you tomorrow!
Two new NBA uni advertisers: The Magic announced yesterday that their uniform advertiser for next season will be Disney. Given that the team’s name was inspired by Disney’s nearby Magic Kingdom, and that there’s actually a cruise ship called the Disney Magic, this one makes a certain amount of sense, even though it’s still disappointing and unacceptable.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have announced that their uni advertiser will be Fitbit. The patch design won’t be revealed until the unveiling of the T-Wolves’ new uniform set later this summer (no specific date yet on that), but you can see various iterations of the Fitbit logo here, so the patch will presumably look something like one of those designs. The patch will also appear on the uniforms of the Timberwolves’
D-League G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves.
I had expected most of the NBA advertisers to be lifestyle brands like Disney, but the Fitbit deal continues the trend of teams partnering with advertisers who specialize in data and analytics. Other teams going that route have included the Nets (whose jersey advertiser will be Infor), Celtics (GE), and Jazz (Qualtrics).
The press release, straining for a local tie-in, notes that “Minnesota is home to many like-minded companies, clients and partners of Fitbit, including UnitedHealth Group, providing additional opportunities for collaboration in the future.” That’s nice, but Fitbit itself is headquartered in San Francisco, so there’s no local connection here for the Timberwolves.
Brand-new opportunity: Yesterday I received a very nice note from a representative of the Brooklyn Cyclones, as follows:
Good morning, Paul. My name is [redacted] and I work for the Brooklyn Cyclones. Our home season is starting tonight, 6/20/17 and wanted to reach out to you to see if you would be interested in bringing the Uni Watch brand out here to MCU Park to co-brand with the Cyclones via ballpark signage and website inclusion. I have just a few signs left for the taking and can cut you an unbelievable discount to get this done. Please call me today at [redacted] to discuss. I can turn-key this for you and make it happen on a very quick turnaround.
Being a huge fan of your site, and bringing the brand out here to MCU Park in Coney Island would be a fantastic way to get our fan base acclimated to Uni Watch and your “U-Watchers”. Thank you, in advance, for your time and consideration.
Now, I’m not gonna lie and pretend that it wouldn’t be fun to have some sort of Uni Watch sign out at the ballpark. And the guy sounds polite and sincere. But man, that’s a whole lot of “brand”-speak, eh?
A few hours later, at the NHL unveiling, I bumped into a writer whose work I’ve long admired. We’d emailed many times over the years but had never met in person, so it was a treat to shake his hand and get better acquainted. Things were going really well, and then he said, “So has ESPN been good for your brand?”
I realize there’s an increasing tendency for all of us to be in our own little bubbles. And my bubble is probably worse, because I work by myself at home (well, except when I travel to the desert for a hockey event). But still, all this chatter about branding, always with a straight face — is that really how people talk these days?
StripeRite update: I’m extremely happy to announce that the latest batch of StripeRite socks (shown at right; click to enlarge) is now available from American Trench. I really like these designs, and I hope you will too. Supplies are limited — seriously, they are, that’s not just a sales pitch — so move fast if you want to get in on these.
And remember, most of the designs from the first and second StripeRite batches are still available as well.
The Ticker
By Alex Hider
Baseball News: Rangers announcers made note of P Nick Martinez’s stirrups last night. … Speaking of the Rangers, OF Carlos Martinez was wearing Superman cleats (from Todd Oliver). … ESPN’s Tim Kurkjan wrote a piece hypothesizing what baseball will look like in 20 years, and he included this passage: “… long before 2037, all that space on a player’s uniform will be used for free marketing and advertising purposes, à la NASCAR.” (From Kary Klismet). … Tigers fans: Jason Werth needs your help in tracking down one of these Michigan/Old English D shirts. … This artist has a number of famous fans — namely, the Toronto Blue Jays (from Ted Arnold). … Cool photo of the Reds’ Johnny Temple testing out an early batting helmet in 1959 (from Sports Paper). … Speaking of batting helmets, Ben Matukewicz found this old photo of a Red Sox player wearing a batting helmet with the team’s “hanging sox” logo. … We may have shared this before, but there is a statue of the Padres’ Swingin’ Friar made out of Lego at Legoland in California (from Sean L.). … The Hartford Yard Goats wore green caps last night, but at least one player was wearing a blue cap in the dugout (from Ricky Schumaker). … Looks like the Staten Island Yankees have some number font inconsistencies (from Jeremy Posner). … A player for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers was missing his Chief Wahoo patch on his sleeve last night. This is what the jerseys is supposed to look like (from Collin Kelly). … Some TCU players are wearing an “M” patch on their caps during the College World Series. Anyone know what it means? (From Jonathan Hall). … Louisville wore tequila sunrise jerseys last night, but the red numbers on red stripes really ruined what could have been good jersey (from Dave Cohen). … No photo, but the Brewers will wear their gold “Cerveceros” jerseys on July 1 (from Kurt Krowley).
NFL/CFL News: The Ravens have worn “Arm & Hammer” merit patches on their practice jerseys for years to signify that they’ve attended 85 percent of OTAs in the offseason. But according to Bryan Duklewski, they’ve added more patches this season: Stars apparently signify how many seasons they’ve been awarded “Arm & Hammer,” AFC logos to signify AFC North Championships and a Lombardi Trophy to signify a Super Bowl. But does anyone know what the final row of patches mean? … Actor Ashton Kutcher wears an Ottawa Redblacks shirt on his Netflix show, The Ranch (from Ted Arnold).
Hockey News: Here’s a good Q&A with the Canadiens’ equipment manager. He discusses assigning numbers and the weirdest piece of equipment he’s ever seen (from Moe Khan). … Marian Hossa of the Blackhawks may have to retire due to a “serious allergy” to his equipment (from Mike Chamernik).
NBA News: The Bucks’ new D-League G-League team, the Wisconsin Herd, will be officially unveiling their logo tomorrow, but it has apparently leaked.
College/High School Hoops News: KJ Smith, son of former North Carolina standout Kenny Smith, is transferring to his dad’s alma mater, and donned his old jersey to mark the occasion (from James Gilbert). … New floor for Fargo South High School in North Dakota (from Greg Enkers).
Soccer News: The NBA may be adding ad patches next season, but we in America are still light years ahead of the state of unis in South America. Thom Gibbs shared a photo of a jersey for Bolivian team The Strongest that his sister brought back for him from South America — 14 different ads!
I took a career class sponsored by a local jobs ministry and creating “a personal branding statement” was one of the five major components.
For the past 13 years I’ve been a member of a professional organization for healthcare finance. It’s astounding how often, especially for such a stodgy industry, speakers at conferences blather on about an individual’s brand. Fie on that!
All this talk about branding has me singing the Weird Al Yankovic song “Mission Statement” out loud this morning.
Proofreading:
“We need to let the team tell their own stories.” teams
“Jason Werth” If we’re talking about the ballplayer, it’s Jayson.
Happy solstice, fellow “U-Watchers”!
I don’t think that’s the case. I’d be surprised if Jayson Werth the ballplayer was watching an episode of Counting Cars, saw that Detroit/Michigan shirt and said “I just gotta have that…I’ll contact UniWatch and see if anyone can find on for me!”
My apologies to Jason. (I’m guessing this isn’t the first time someone’s made that mistake.) At least I included the “if”.
It’s actually a rarity that anyone makes the connection. Only in sports related contexts. When it does happen, I kinda like it.
Jason, I don’t really know what I’m looking at, but I think this is a digital download of the design you want for purchase on Etsy. https://www.etsy.com...
That is Carlos Gomez, not Martinez, in the Superman cleats.
I certainly would call UniWatch a brand.
I like the Vegas uni, but I didn’t notice the gloves until now. Maybe they’ll come to their senses before hitting the ice.
You are going to take the Cyclones up on that, right?
Deadspin is the sports media equivalent of fake news. I generally dismiss whatever they “report”.
NHL jerseys have always been my biggest interest in the uni-verse, so please bear with my extended ramblings regarding the changes unveiled last night. I’m pretty excited :-P
Sabres’ jerseys are basically perfect now. I always loved the navy and the gray highlights – just didn’t understand the silly “pit stains” and piping. Now it’s 10/10.
Interesting that the Flames kept the funky side stripes on the road jersey but not on the home. I’ll miss them on the home jersey, but I won’t miss the silly curved piping. So overall I’d say this is an upgrade.
Hurricanes’ change is awesome. Good to see both the black and the storm-flag pattern back. Now is someone gonna complain that a true hurricane flag only has two squares instead of however many it takes to wrap around the jersey? :-P
Fun fact: This is the first time the Avs have ever had gray stripes on their dark primary jersey. Their old design was awful, so pretty much anything was bound to be an upgrade, but this still doesn’t look right to me. It needs some black or something. Just feels bland.
Love the Oilers’ new look. It’s a new identity for a franchise that finally is worth having an identity after so many years of futility. I also like that they changed the stripes to match what’s been on their white and blue jerseys for so long.
This might be the best jersey Minnesota has ever worn. I absolutely love it. I’m really glad to see they went with an actual logo on the front instead of their old 3rd-jersey wordmark, and I’m also happy to see they put some red striping on the jersey. The old 3rd looked kind of dull without it.
As much as I dislike piping in general, I feel like it had become part of the Preds’ identity. This is the first of the new changes that I think is a downgrade. They kind of just look like a banana now.
The Devils’ design isn’t the greatest, but I’m going to call it an upgrade just because they did SOMETHING. No team should wear the exact same uniforms for 25 straight seasons. Gotta keep things fresh!
Can’t really say I have an opinion about the Islanders adding another trim color to their logo.
The Sharks missed an opportunity to fix their stupid striping pattern with the one random orange stripe. I was hoping they’d add more orange, though I knew it was a longshot. I’m not a fan of either of the shoulder logos either. The new angry shark is too cartoony, and the “SJ” logo just looks unbalanced and weird.
As for Vegas… I love that they went with a totally new color scheme that’s never been seen before in the NHL. I’m not sure if I like it yet, but I will at least give them props for going bold. And regardless of the colors themselves, I like the overall design of the jersey. It looks modern and fresh without being weird for weird’s sake.
I still think the Sabres should switch the stripe colors on the white jersey – make the thicker stripes navy and the outer stripes gold.
Also, don’t know what you’re talking about with the Flames. The side stripes are still very much present on both jerseys.
I like a lot about the new Wild home jersey, but the chest stripe is all kinds of terrible. Yay to the switch to green at home, and yay to the return of the beautiful primary logo on the chest. But the stripe would work better as a yoke or as a wide bottom hem – and if it has to be a center-of-the-jersey stripe, it should at least be a hoop that continues on the back. I know that the team has retconned some obscure historical precedent for the stripe, but that’s ex post facto marketing storytelling BS. If pro hockey in Minnesota has any established visual language, it would consist of the color green, shoulder yokes, and/or bold stripes near the waist and sleeve hems.
The thing that annoys me about the Wild jersey is that the back number is two colors, but the sleeves are just one.
Which one would look better for both though, I’m not sure.
My only complaint about the Wild’s jersey is that they didn’t wrap the chest stripe around the back. If you’re not going to do that, why bother with the chest stripe at all? Basically, it’s the same issue I had with the Panthers’ redesign from last year.
My Blue Jackets did some made some subtle but worthwhile improvements. The piping not going all the way up onto the shoulders, the lack of white on the collar, and of course, the new font. I prefer the cannon logo to the star and flag, but I didn’t have expectations of that. Solid, if unremarkable, upgrade.
Vegas — its different in a good way. Proper metallic gold, the subtle design in the sleeve stripe, its all very nice. Some folks on Twitter are up in arms about the red, but I think it takes a C- uniform to a solid B. Without it, its very drab and dull. This is also a case where I prefer the secondary logo to the primary, though. That would make an awesome crest.
*did make some
Not sure what I done did there.
The new collar treatment is pretty disappointing. I am glad that the Red Wings, though, went with solid-color collars all the way, and I wish a few other teams (Pittsburgh) had gone that route. The funky collar mutilations detract from a number of teams that otherwise made minor improvements or straight-up lateral moves.
Overall, I’m pretty happy, though. Compared to the Edge uniforms, were fully half the league downgraded their uniforms (in my eyes, anyway) in favor of funky and ugly-ass templates, the Adizero unveiling gave us, in my opinion, only two straight-up downgrades from last year – New Jersey and Edmonton. And the Oilers’ new unis are only mildly disappointing (compared to the total fuck-up they did when they went to the Edge unis in 2007). The Devils, though, just butchered their look.
The big winners as far as changes go are Colorado and Carolina. I am greatly pleased that the Avs brought back the mountain-ridge stripes, and simplifying them to the gray color actually works nicely. Carolina makes a huge upgrade by bringing black trim back to the red uniform, and the subtle warning-flag waist striping is a nice callback.
The most disappointing unis for me are Calgary and Ottawa. The Flames did improve their unis slightly by getting rid of the extraneous piping, but that’s just polishing a turd. The uniform is still ugly as hell and the flag patches and black C still need to go. Ottawa flat-out shocked me by porting over that terrible-looking Edge template that Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay also used to have.
On the Good/ Bad/ Stupid scale, the Devils new sweater ranks a “Stupid,” especially the “justification” for the change to the waist striping.
Further, I simply don’t “get” the nod to team history in the new design. The Devils have made their history as a franchise in the previous (some would say “iconic”) design. It’s almost like the Yankees doing a redesign to honor their years as the Highlanders and Orioles.
The Devils ruined their uniform, wtf were they thinking? Why take the waste stripes off, the sweater looks like an actual sweater.
Also the Bruins look like they are wearing stripe leotards, bring back the yellow socks.
The switch from yellow to black socks by the Bruins on their primary dark uniform is just plain wrong. A spit in the face to their tradition. Here is hoping this will not last long once they realize the mistake they made.
I didn’t see this tweet last night, so I didn’t find out about the details until just now.
The most bizarre part is claiming that the single stripe at the bottom is a tribute to the Newark Bulldogs (a team from the pre-AHL days), but then use a jersey with FIVE waistline stripes to illustrate their point.
In any case, this is the kind of thing you’d expect to see for a Stadium Series jersey, which would be fine. As a full-time uniform, though? It’s still really damn disappointing.
Vulgaria has an NHL franchise?
“Louisville wore tequila sunrise jerseys last night, but the red numbers on red stripes really ruined what could have been good jersey (from Dave Cohen)”
No, the number split between the white top and the stripes ruins the look first. The red number is just piling on to the mess. If you can’t accurately replicate the rainbow guts look, DON’T PRODUCE IT!!
It’s not hard to look at historical photos and properly produce the jersey so that the number rests comfortably and exclusively in the stripes.
How hard was it to find these two photos? As hard as an ordinary Google search.
https://s-media-cach...
https://s-media-cach...
I wonder if they Sabres didn’t make the switch to Royal blue because they’re in the Winter Classic as the designated home team; giving them a reason to roll out the Royal blue for that game.
Golden Knights = gray
Blackhawks = red
Blue Jackets = navy blue
Red Wings = red
Well, I guess 2 out of 4 isn’t bad?
Crest on Flyers jersey looks different. Orange center dot is smaller.
I’m so disappointed with Adidas. I’ve never liked their style or products to begin with, but now they’ve ruined the NHL… it’s personal.
Some of the jerseys look decent, mostly the Original Six teams that don’t have much variation anyway. Sadly, though, they’ve ruined Nashville, which now looks like a cheap high school team. Minnesota and Edmonton have also been trashed for similar reasons.
Finally, my poor Lightning. For quite some time, many of us here in the Tampa area have been hoping for a bit of color to return to our uniforms. Blue is fine, but accent it with the black and silver of our past. Remember the blue “BOLTS” third jersey of a few years ago? Something like that, without the lame word mark.
But no… we’re still the same #TorontoBayMapleWings now made worse by deleting our laces. Such a shocking lack of creativity on Adidas part. Why the hell should I waste 200 bucks on this??
Also… BRING BACK TAMPA’S VICTORY STRIPES UNDER THE ARMS!!
Those white gloves will not look good in March on the ice. Long season, puck marks, sweat, wear and tear…maybe they’ll last about as long as white Capitals breezers.
But what’s up with the yellows? It’s supposed to be metallic on the jersey, but that one yellow stripe at the hem looks like Steeler gold and the yellow on the gloves appears to match that.
I need some time to do a full breakdown of these new jerseys, but my gut reaction is wow, those collars are a tragedy. Across the board.
that Wisconsin Herd logo is just the lovechild of the current Milwaukee Bucks and old Columbus Crew.
The M on TCU’s hats refer to Micah Ahern, who was a 7-year old boy who lost his life to a terminal illness in 2016. He had become a “superhero” & developed a close relationship to the TCU program.