And Your Movie Jersey Contest Winner Is...

By Phil Hecken

… Justin Peterson

Our most recent contest — the “Movie Jersey” contest — has now ended with voting closed last evening at approximately 10:00 pm. I took a screenshot of the voting as of that time, and our winner, with 724 total votes (in a fairly close contest) out of 3,111 cast by 2,011 voters, was Justin. Here’s a screenshot of the voting (click to enlarge):

If you missed any of the contest, the 10 finalists were shown here, and you can also view the jerseys which made up Part I and Part II. I want to thank everyone who participated and give congratulations to all the finalists (and participants) and another thank you to all who voted in all three rounds. The USA may be a republic, but we’re a democracy here at Uni Watch.

And of course, a special congratulations go to Justin Peterson for creating what was ultimately the winning design. Our friend Steve Rosenbeck from Garb Athletics for offering to create a jersey based on Justin’s design. If you’re not familiar with Garb’s work, check them out on Instagram, on Facebook and on Twitter. You can also see their work (and if you want, order your softball team some gear) from the Garb Athletics website. OK? OK!

I hope to announce our next contest soon. As always, suggestions for a “theme” or “topic” for the next contest are always welcome — post any thoughts you might have in the comments down below.

.



.

What if…

…the USFL and the NFL met in a championship “SuperDuper Bowl” following the three seasons the USFL was in existence?

What if the USFL and NFL teams met during ‘regular’ season play, establishing new intra-city rivalries?

What if …

Our pal Gene Sanny had just such a thought earlier this week. I’ll let Gene explain…

I had a little fun using photoshop to pit the Superbowl champs vs the USFL champs in 83, 84, and 85…. then I did a few city matchups. Thought you guys might enjoy seeing the uniforms going up against each other :) Gene Sanny

Damn right. Only instead of the SuperDuper Bowl, Gene calls it the “Galaxy Bowl.” That probably flows off the tongue much better…

Check these out (click to enlarge):

• • •

GALAXY BOWL I (1983):



• • •

GALAXY BOWL II (1984):



• • •

GALAXY BOWL III (1985):



• • •

THE BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES:



• • •

THE BATTLE OF HOUSTON:



• • •

THE BATTLE OF TAMPA BAY:



• • •

THE BATTLE OF NY/NJ:



• • •

THE BATTLE OF CHICAGO:



• • •

THE BATTLE OF THE NEW ENGLAND AREA:



• • •

THE BATTLE OF DENVER:



• • •

THE BATTLE OF DETROIT:



• • •

THE BATTLE OF OAKLAND:



• • •

THE BATTLE OF PHILADELPHIA:



• • •

THE BATTLE OF PITTSBURGH:



• • •

THE BATTLE OF WASHINGTON:



• • •

Tremendous job with that, Gene!

Of course, those matchups will only exist in photoshops (and probably Madden, right?), but they never took place on the field of play. But oh what could have been. If only it weren’t for a certain meddlesome owner you may have heard of that liked to sue people, and thus, killed off the great USFL.

.



.

Uniform Tracking – 2017

Got a note yesterday from reader Edward D. Kendrick who has been tracking three teams this season (and recently added a fourth): the Diamondbacks (and there is a LOT to track there), as well as the Red Sox and Nationals:

Hello once again Phil, I have provided updated tracking for the Diamondbacks, Red Sox and Nationals through the month of May. I have also included the Orioles as well. Cheers, Edward​

To see the tracking Ed has done for each of the teams, click on the links below:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Boston Red Sox

Washington Nationals.

Baltimore Orioles.

Great stuff Ed. Thanks!

.



.

In Case You Missed It…Paul’s Latest ESPN Piece

In case you missed it on Thursday, Paul’s latest ESPN column takes a look at all the yellow gold being worn by the four teams in the NBA and NHL finals, and also has his picks for the best “yellow-centric” uniforms ever in each of the major pro leagues.

If you didn’t read Paul’s latest piece, here ya go.

Good stuff there!

.



.

Uni Watch News Ticker

By Phil

Baseball News : These Shea Stadium(!) beanies will be going on sale beginning tonight at Citi Field I CALL IT SHEA (thanks to Mike Chamernik). … Kentucky still has the old ‘UK’ logo on baseball field (from James Gilbert). … Pete Rose apparently likes Pete Rose. Like a lot, and stuff (from J. Daniel). Still, Pete wearing Pete Rose t-shirts is better than Pete not wearing a Pete Rose t-shirt. … The Fresno Grizzlies rocked these Sgt. Pepper’s themed jerseys on Thursday evening. Here’s another look. … Oooohhh, check out this Montgomery Ward & Co. catalog of baseball unis26 (circa 1915). Submitted by 216 Sports History. … Weird look yesterday on the ‘Road to Omaha’ (College World Series): In the Maryland/Virginia regional game, the road team was in white pinstripes and the home team in camo jerseys/blue pants. Asks submitter Lenny Vangilder‏, “Is this baseball or softball?” … Also from CWS action, “Kentucky is the only regional host I’ve seen so far with NCAA logo on mound,” says Josh Claywell. … On Thursday night, the Ashville Tourists wore these “sudsy” jerseys (from OT Sports). … WHOA!!! Check out these Jackie Robinson tribute jerseys the Brooklyn Cyclones will wear on Friday, August 18th. There’s a whole package deal for that night too (h/t to Brooklyn Resident). … Reader Ted Arnold liked this article about the imagery of baseball, which includes this: “Last week, I watched a replay of David Ortiz’s game-winning home run in the 12th inning of Game 4 of the 2004 A.L.C.S. It happened nearly 13 years ago, but it could have been last October, the way the scene was presented: the HD video, the score at the top of the screen, Joe Buck calling balls and strikes. We may be past the point when the only way to distinguish among coming eras will be by the change in uniforms” (emphasis by the submitter). … Josh Claywell asks, “I can’t be alone in disliking Houston’s mound … Am I?” … Sometimes color vs. color softball tops in baseball work (it’s rare, but it happens). Other times, yeah, that’s a nope (from Sam Neher). … This weekend is another edition of MLB’s “Play Ball” initiative, and last night, the Padres wore the Play Ball patches on their brown jerseys (from Tim Arzaga). Those patches aren’t affixed terribly well.

NFL/CFL/College Football News : The San Francisco 49ers are going to bringing back their old (awesome) helmet cart. Here’s more on that. Speaking of helmet carts, here’s a look at the old Oilers one (from minihelmetguy), and a couple from Mizzou (from Nate Stein). … The Chicago Bears usually wear their monsters of the midway throwbacks with gray face masks and no logo. Here’s a picture from an autograph session which shows gray face masks with white “C” logo (from Adam Grad). … The Seattle Seahawks will be honoring Cortez Kennedy this year with a “96” decal on their helmets. … The 2017 Sun Belt Conference Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The linked PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each Sun Belt team. … “From a Youngstown State program from ’74, great TV ad with University of Florida football (I think)” says Robert Hayes. … The NFL has incentivized the equipment industry with $60 million and called for a better overall helmet within three years, and position-specific helmets within five years. Here’s more on the quest for a better helmet (from David Rakowski). … Speaking of better helmets, here’s a good article from WaPo on the future of football equipment and measuring a hits impact on the brain (from Tommy Turner). … So, did you think Nike was going to “take over” Michigan football and *not* do an alternate? You’d probably be wrong. Can’t vouch for this 100%, but I’d say it’s highly likely (from Kevin Patrick). … The Chicago Cardinals rolled out a very interesting uniform design in the early ’30s (from Sports Paper).

Hockey News : If you were ranking all the jerseys the New York Islanders have worn in their history, what would be your “best”? What would be your “worst”? Any list that includes the Fisherman as the worst is invalid, but I guess everyone’s entitled to their opinions. At least he gets the two black jerseys correct (though they should be last and next-to-last).

NBA/College/High School Hoops News : The first jersey worn by Steph Curry as a member of the Warriors (a special Warriors NBA Summer League jersey for the first time on the night of July 10, 2009 in Las Vegas) is going to be sold at auction later this year (from Rich Mueller). … “What Might Have Been”: check out these 2003 NBA Finals logos which were designed (but went unused) by Uni Watch pal Todd Radom. Says Todd, “a fun, retro-influenced look, done at a time when retro was ascendant.” … Interesting graphic here depicting NBA teams as corporations (or vice versa). That comes from this article entitled, “Stop supporting tech companies as if they are sports teams.” Submitter Steven Carlson asks, “Which team is Amazon?” … Here’s a look at the championship rings for the school that won the largest IL high school basketball division, Class 4A (from Mike Chamernik).

Grab Bag : “Here are four photos from a display case in the lobby of the main gymnasium at Santa Rosa Junior College, where I work,” writes Daniel Klempner. “The football with the white tips caught my eye initially and then I had to look at everything. The shoulder striping on the other football photo is something we’ve seen before but I can’t recall where. Finally, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen the 1918 jersey logo for the Cubs copied anywhere else (SRJC is the Bear Cubs). Considering Okkonen came out a few years before that photo it made me wonder if that book had anything to do with their 1995 uni design.” … Apparently the latest *thing* is now “University inspired candles” (from James Gilbert). … Liverpool’s quartered jersey takes inspiration from 1892 threads (from Ted Arnold).

.



.

And that’s it for today. Congrats again to Justin Peterson and thanks to all who participated in the Movie Jersey Contest, HUGE thanks to Gene Sanny for that awesome USFL vs. NFL “What If…” and everyone who contributed to today’s post. Barring any breaking uni news, I will have a very special post tomorrow you won’t want to miss…but until then…

Follow me on Twitter @PhilHecken.

Peace.

.. … ..

“I should buy a toy bone from the pet store so I can bone my wiffleball bats.”

— Jimmer Vilk

.



.