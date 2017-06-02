A Quick Thought Regarding the NBA Finals

I was watching Game 1 of the NBA Finals at a party last night, and at the start of the game I did a double take because the players didn’t have the O’Brien Trophy patch on their jerseys. Then I remembered, “Oh, right — they don’t do that anymore. They wear a Finals patch on the back of the jersey.” There’s something very unsatisfying about that — seems like more of an afterthought than a way to mark a special occasion, you know?

Meanwhile, these are the NBA’s final games without uniform advertising. Enjoy it while you can, people. — Paul

Yellow journalism: In case you missed it yesterday afternoon, my latest ESPN column takes a look at all the yellow (don’t call it gold) being worn by the four teams in the NBA and NHL finals, and also has my picks for the best yellow-centric uniforms ever in each of the major pro leagues. Check it out here.

The Ticker

By Paul

’Skins Watch : The new season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which began streaming on Netflix about two weeks ago, has picked up the cliffhanger storyline from last season regarding the ’Skins name (from Mixed Media).

Baseball News : SB Nation has been running a day-by-day look back at the White Sox’s 1917 season. The entry for May 30 included an intriguing note about the team’s plans to introduce a new road uniform during a June road trip: “During the eastern trip the Sox will treat the seaboard fans to something entirely new in the uniform line. It was one of Comiskey’s teams that was first to get away from the long-endured blue road uniforms. Gray was substituted. A tan, something a few shades lighter than the olive drab of the army, is the newest thing.” None of the historical databases show the Sox wearing a “tan” road uni, and none of my usual go-to sources had any insights. Maybe the new uni was never introduced after all (from John Exby). … Here’s an animation showing the evolution of the Tigers’ “D” logo over the years. … Why do the Nats have an old cow femur in their clubhouse? For bat boning, of course (from Mike Rosenberg). … Ya ever think that maybe Indiana is taking the candy-striped thing a little too far? … Here are the logos for the various minor league all-star games (from Chris Cruz). … Mets C Travis d’Arnaud doesn’t always use his own bat. … Cleveland players showed solidarity with the Cavs yesterday by wearing “Defend Together” T-shirts, with their own team logo on one sleeve and the Cavs’ logo on the other (from Tyler Barry).

NFL News : Lions QB Matthew Stafford has been trying out a Riddell SpeedFlex helmet. .. .So has Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Interesting that they didn’t cut the striping tape on his helmet — the Steelers usually do cut the tape (and the helmet numbers, once they’re added). You can see a team-by-team breakdown of how the various clubs handle the striping on SpeedFlex helmets here (Roethlisberger photo from Kris Salmons). … The 49ers are adding a ring of honor and some other history-minded details to their stadium. Additional info here (thanks, Brinke).

College Football News : A 1909 game between Minnesota and Chicago (which at that time was in the Big Ten) had a lot of potential confusion, because the teams both wore maroon. So both teams made some uniform modifications to help distinguish the two squads (thanks, Phil). … This article about financial problems at the U. of Nebraska-Omaha features a list of potential cost-cutting moves that the school is considering, including this one: “Limiting teams to one new uniform annually, with no special pink-out or camouflage uniforms for breast cancer awareness or military support. UNO says some teams didn’t get new uniforms this year, and that it had no specialty uniforms and hasn’t ‘for some time.'” Makes you wonder how much the uniform outfitters charge for the special-occasion unis (from Chris Bisbee). … Auburn has a new design for its game balls, with a tiger eye motif (from Tyler Till). … New turf design for Northern Iowa (from Austin Roy). … New blue turf for Luther College (from Aaron Richards).

NBA News : The Grizzlies’ new D-League G-League affiliate will be called the Memphis Hustle. I kinda dig the lowercase-lettered logo. … The Pistons are close to announcing a uniform advertiser for next season (from Erik Kissel). … This is pretty cool: an oral history of the Suns’ sunburst jersey design (from Tom O’Grady). … Steph Curry wore a new signature sneaker for Game 1 of the Finals last night (thanks, Brinke).

College Hoops News : New 50th-anniversary logo for Purdue’s arena. It’s not yet clear if they’ll be wearing it on their uniforms, or if it’ll be on the floor, or what (from Jeff Demerly).

Soccer News : New away jersey for Benfica (from Mike D). … New ball design for the Premier League. … Tottenham’s new kit has leaked (from John Muir). … So has Chelsea’s (from Chris Cruz). … And Southampton’s (from Ryan Keberly). … You can now buy Minnesota United-themed beer. Additional info here (from Zach Kindt).