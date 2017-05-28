MLB Theme Weekend, Part Deux

By Phil Hecken

MLB began the second of four uni-theme weekends yesterday (the other three are Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Independence Day). This one will last three days. The ratchet continues to turn.

For about a decade, MLB has been “honoring” the Memorial Day holiday by dressing teams in various getups, beginning in 2008 and running through 2012 with various caps of red, white and blue combinations, eventually transition to camouflage in 2013 and continuing with that through 2015. Last year, the camo extended through the entire uniform. If you forgot how awful things were last year, Paul covered it very nicely.

Fast forward to this year.

All teams (except the Blue Jays, who escaped having to wear the getups yesterday) broke out solid olive colored caps with camouflage brims:

Each cap (as well has jersey) had 5 stars (for a Five Star General?) on them:

The jerseys (much like Mother’s Day) were basically the same as the teams normally wear, only with olive green swapped in for color elements:

Logos on the sleeve patches were rendered in an oliveish hue as well:

Home teams wore white, road teams all wore gray (so at least we had *that* going for us).

All teams wore their own batting helmets — and because the Yankees iconic interlocking NY is relatively small (and they wore pinstripes), you almost couldn’t notice the difference…

Almost. Guys who chose to go high-cuffed to show off the Stance camo socks didn’t exactly blend in. Exactly the opposite of what camo is supposed to do:

I didn’t see that many games (though I did have MLB channel on and saw highlights and have scrolled through many photos), but it seemed like every team had a player or three to wear those socks — I didn’t see any stirrups or non-Stance hosiery. Last year, as you’ll recall (without a sock “contract”) several players wore black socks.

Virtually every team, when wearing their regular helmet, looks ridiculous when it’s combined with the camo/olive affects. However, surprisingly (or perhaps not), the Oakland A’s, with their green and gold, didn’t look too bad:

Even the catchers’ gear worked:

For everyone else, though. It was a mess.

The Brewers, for the second year in a row, went the “extra” mile and tweaked their ball-in-glove helmet logo:

I missed this on Mother’s Day, but like on Mother’s Day, the Giants (at home again) wore white uniforms, rather than their usual cream-colored homes:

However, the Phillies, who wear a cream alternate, did appear to have a cream-colored base uni (no pinstripes & alternate helmet):

As previously mentioned, the Toronto Blue Jays hate our dead soldiers did NOT wear the woodland camo stuff yesterday, and opted to go with their blue jerseys while playing the Texas Rangers. It made for a somewhat colorful matchup (however, the Blue Jays do apparently have a camo getup for Memorial Day — so maybe they’ll just wear it Monday):

The Cubs, because they’re one of the few teams who have pants sans-piping, wore their regular road pants (with blue belts) yesterday, and as such, had their logo pants patch rendered in “normal” colors:

Both the Dodgers and Cubs have pants sans striping, so both wore their regular pants yesterday — and both sets contain the Jerry Dior “Batterman” logo on the belt tunnel:

Teams who normally wear plain pants with piping were given special pants for the occasion, and they were free of the Batterman logo:

The Dodgers, of course, rebels that they are, went Mother’s Day Saturday wearing their regular blue caps, but switched to the gray/pink versions on Sunday. Yesterday, there was no shenanigans, as the team wore camo caps like everyone else:

Another slight uni-oddity occurred between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox, who played a double header yesterday. They played game one in their “camo” duds, like all of MLB (except Toronto):

But in the second game of the double dip, the teams reverted to their standard home and road uniforms, but both teams wore the camo caps:

As with most of these theme weekends, players like to style where they can, which usually means wristbands, socks (the only option seemed to be the camo Stances) and of course, shoes. This year, mercifully, it seems the shoe companies (at least a little bit) are “getting” it. I was particularly impressed with the number of adidas players who sported cleats bearing a poppy:

I'm impressed with the restraint (dare I say…"respect") shown for the solemnity of Memorial Day. Well done adidas https://t.co/TfoGVY8N1F — Phil Hecken (@PhilHecken) May 25, 2017

Some Nike wearers had reserved shoes as well:

Sadly, not all players/shoe makers were as…reserved:

There was at least two catchers (Martin Maldonado of the Angels and Sandy León of the Red Sox) who wore custom camo gear:

All teams looked about equal(ly bad) yesterday as the camo was pretty consistently swapped for all teams. Of course, the team that normally looks the worst took that crown yesterday as well, because the Diamondbacks wear a darker gray with snakeskin sublimation and side panels…it didn’t translate any better with camo swapped in:

Since the Memorial Day camo lasts three full days (and just you wait — the Independence Day costumes will last…wait for it…FOUR full days), many clubs will be playing at home (or road) on Saturday and Sunday, and then traveling (or returning home) on Monday [God forbid MLB could do wrap-around series on holiday weekends], so you may get to see your favorite club in both a home AND road uni this weekend/Monday. Because one day of camo just simply isn’t enough.

That should pretty much cover it — if I missed anything I’m sorry — not a lot of you @’ed me or sent in to Uniwatching (which is fine, but if I don’t see it, and you guys don’t tip me wise, we don’t get it on UW). If I missed anything (and I’m sure I did), hopefully Paul will have more camo updates Monday or Tuesday.

Uniform Tweaks & Concepts…

…from Uni Watch readers

For years, Uni Watch readers have been sending in their redesigns, concepts and tweaks for current (or future, or past) uniforms for all sports. I have a few new ones to run today — don’t be shy designers — send me your concepts!.

You can click on any images below to enlarge.

First concept today comes from reader Jerry Chavez , who some soccer concepts.

Hello,

Apologies for the crudeness. Only have MS Paint to work with. :/

Put together some designs for the U.S. Soccer team. Unfortunately we still lack an identity and I think it shows every year, with the unis that are rolled out. Away Kit is similar to previous kits used and channels the uniforms of the Continental Army. Home Kit is an attempt to design a look that could finally become our identity. Something we still lack. Third Kit is a nod to the Gadsden Flag and keeping with the theme of liberty and bravery. Jerry Chavez

And rounding things out today is Jimmer Vilk with a concept for the team who just likes to sacrifice…

Phil, Chicks dig the long ball, but what do buntings prefer? Bunting, of course! With all the bird names in baseball, why isn’t there a team called the Buntings? I picked an indigo bunting for a blue team and a lark bunting (Colorado’s state bird, if the Rockies want to rebrand).

Jimmer

That’s it for today. Keep sending those concepts in to me!

In Case You Missed It…Paul’s Latest ESPN Piece

Last week Paul did a blog entry on MLB players who’ve worn the captain’s C. On Friday, he released a new ESPN column that expands upon that piece, with new players added to the mix (turns out that the first C-clad captain was Dave Concepcion in 1983) and more historical context (can you guess who is the only player to have worn the C in a World Series?).

If you didn’t read Paul’s latest piece, here ya go.

Good stuff there!

Uni Watch News Ticker

By Phil

Baseball News : In Tacoma, the Triple-A Rainiers (Mariners are the parent club) turn the designing over to grade schoolers. This year the design was by a fifth grader and was awesome. Here’s more (from Shawn Anderson). … Yesterday’s ticker contained a photo of Blue Jays slugger Josh Donaldson wearing a face guard on his helmet. Here’s why he added the extra protection. And here’s a bit more (from Mike Chamernik). … Here’s a great look at Indians Manager Frank Robinson & AL Umpires in varying shades of red (from Bruce Menard). … I’m not quite sure of the context of this, but apparently there is a “Pirates wearing camo for kids event” (from Mike Anderson). … Proof that MLB (or at least some media) don’t get it: first line in this story “Major League Baseball players — including the Dodgers — will honor America’s military troops over the Memorial Day holiday weekend by wearing camo-style uniforms during their games” (emphasis mine). Sigh. … Here’s a good look at the frayed jersey and undershirt edges on former Twins Pitcher Scott Erickson (from Chris Lather). … The Bowling Green Hot Rods had a Top Gun-inspired jersey auction last evening (from Nick Lineback). … Great Seattle Mariners Pride Night giveaway cap (from Mike Anderson). … Cleveland unveiled a Frank Robinson statue yesterday “with a bunch of players wearing camouflage hats & socks — awkward,” says Robert Hayes. … And here’s a look at the statue (from Robert Hayes). Robinson is a “fan of his statue despite, as he said, not giving them much to work with.” It appears the statue is based off of this photo. The Indians also retired his number (complete with logo creep), and put it in the seats (all thanks to Robert). … This is great: the Yankees saluted a “military veteran” at their game…and he was wearing a “Mets” interlocking NY (from Ryan Feuerstein). … Not sure when, but it appears the Tampa Yankees will be wearing this awareness jersey at some point (here’s what I’m going off), from Mike Anderson. … Two uniform notes from last night’s Salt Lake/Tacoma game. Bees wearing camo, Rainiers have ASG patches on their hats (from Nick Badders). … The Pittsburgh Pirates had a nice, non-camopander t-shirt giveaway last evening (from Bruce Menard). … Softball coach from A&M using a helmet sans logo (and flaps), from Benji King. … The Lehigh Valley Pigs and Louisville Bats went color vs. color yesterday, which isn’t particularly notable. What is notable is that both were wearing gray pants (from BandaBear). … This is not an uncommon occurrence these days, but Yadi Molina was wearing an elbow guard that was not his own (from Trent Knaphus).

NFL/CFL/Arena/College Football News : Members of the 2016 Ottawa Redblacks received their Grey Cup rings. Wade Heidt says, “Some pretty awesome bling.” … Reader David A Wishinsky saw this “bumper/magnet” at a hotel in suburban Denver. He adds, “Perfect condition magnet celebrating two Iowa bowls that bookmarked my birth 36 years ago!” … Riddell, the company behind the helmets worn by around 60 percent of NFL players, will use a new 3D head-scanning process on each player who wears its new Precision Fit headgear. … Here’s a nice ‘uni-lapse’ of the Washington Valor (term coined by bryanwdc). … The Philadelphia Soul, an Arena League team, wore their new all-white helmets with metallic Soul helmet logo and stripes yesterday afternoon (from Tim Capper). … “Found this (poster of Eight Decades of NFL Uniforms) going through storage,” says Griffin Smith, “perfect to zoom in and read the descriptions.” … They make rings for everything it appears, even Commander In Chief Trophy (from Damon Hirschensohn). … “I think this may be the first time I have ever noticed a Skin wearing upside sock stripes,” says Steve B. Creations. “Yes, I notice these things.”

Hockey News : If you read yesterday’s ticker, you know we had three items of “faux” merchandise. Well, here’s an unused strip of 2nd Round Playoff Tickets from the Nashville Predators 2004 playoffs-Sec 303 Row L $19! (from Lee Wilds). How ’bout seein’ a playoff game for $20??? … Due to an overabundance of jersey patches, the Penguins’ 50 years patch has moved to the shoulder for the Stanley Cup Final (from Adam Jordan). … Penguins Head Equipment Manager Dana Heinze “had the Finals patch put on all the Coaches and Staff jackets as well. Moved the 100 from the front to the arm,” (from Derek Reynolds).

Soccer News : There was a Frankenjersey alert at the half time show (!) of the German soccer cup final (from EnterNameHere). That’s Helene Fischer, btw. … Yesterday’s FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea was a very colorful affair (from Ursus Maije).

Grab Bag : Here’s a look at the 2018 Indianapolis 500 logo, (the 102nd), which combines elements from the 2016 and 2017 race logos (from MrMichael). … Here’s a great pair of lines about the upcoming 50th Anniversary of Sgt. Peppers, “what on earth were they thinking with those outfits? In angry magenta, safety-yellow, Kool-Aid-blue and tomato-red faux military uniforms, John, Ringo, Paul and George, who had so rarely put a foot wrong, conjured a look that could give a rent-a-clown nightmares,” (from Tommy Turner). … Here’s a golf ball with a logo that JB hasn’t seen before. Anyone know what it is or who it’s for? . Welp, that didn’t take long. … So, this color is Nantucket Red (a half red/half pink). And just why is it so popular with wealthy New Englanders? (thanks, Brinke). … “MetLife got rid of snoopy last year but he still pops up from time to time,” says Joseph Bailey. “I recently had a conversation with my MetLife rep and he said corporate was very clear that there should be no vestiges of Snoopy in their offices or on any correspondence.” … The Indianapolis Star has/had a story about nicknames of Indiana’s past and present High Schools. There are some unique monikers (from Roger Cooper). … Also from Roger: Today is the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. “Thought I send you a pic of one of the more famous race cars to win the race, the Lotus 38, which was painted in Uniwatch colors of Green and Yellow. The racer is from the 1965 race and was driven by Jimmy Clark to first place.”

And that’s it for today. Everyone have a safe remainder of the Memorial Day weekend, enjoy the Indy 500 and a couple more days of camopander. You guys have a great week and I’ll catch ya next weekend…but until then…

Follow me on Twitter @PhilHecken.

Peace.

