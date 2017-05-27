Movie Jersey Contest - The Final 10

By Phil Hecken

OK — we’ve had our voting and now we’re down to our final 10 Movie Jersey Contest contestants. In case you missed it, last weekend on Saturday and Sunday, 46 participants (23 each day) had their jerseys shown and voted upon, and as per the rules, the top 5 vote getters from each day have now moved on to the finals. I’ll have each of the 10 finalists below (one last set of voting will follow). The poll was closed at 11:00 pm Friday evening and the votes as of that time were as follows for each day (click to enlarge):

Saturday:



Sunday:



So, congratulations to David Britt, Brendan Gargano, Christian Jackson, Kristopher Kern and Nick Lineback from Saturday’s voting, and Angus O’Keefe, Justin Peterson, Romulus Ramirez, Will Sinnott and Matt Yancey from Sunday. Those ten contestants will now face off for the final vote.

Once again I want to give thanks to Steve Rosenbeck of Garb Athletics, who will provide the reader with the winning submission a custom-created jersey based off of his/her creation!

Here’s your 10 finalists (once again in alphabetical order) — DON’T FORGET TO VOTE at the end of the section!!!

• • •

1. David Britt

Movie/Jersey: A League of Their Own



“IMO, the two best baseball movies don’t include adult men: The Sandlot and A League of Their Own. I updated the Rockford Peaches, because my wife said if I won, she would absolutely wear a Peaches jersey…and I thought that would be a cool thing to give her.”

• • •

2. Brendan Gargano

Movie/Jersey: Space Jam/Tune Squad



• • •

3. Christian Jackson

Movie/Jersey: Slap Shot/Syracuse Bulldogs



“For my submission I have updated the jersey of the Syracuse Bulldogs from the 1977 movie “Slapshot”. The new uniform uses an Adidas template. I went with a slightly deeper orange base than the original. It features aggressive vector logos with bold lettering.”

• • •

4. Kristopher Kern

Movie/Jersey: The Mighty Ducks/Minnesota Waves



“The heritage of Minnesota Waves hockey is celebrated by utilizing the most unique color palette in all of sports combined with a modernized logo and jersey design. The legacy of greatness established by Gordon Bombay is reflected in the new look: the design is built for speed…and triple dekes.”

• • •

5. Nick Lineback

Movie/Jersey: The Mighty Ducks



“Here’s my submission into the coolest contest I’ve seen in quite some time! I apologize for the earliness of the hour, as I’m about to go work for 12 hr shift 7am – 7pm.”

• • •

6. Angus O’Keefe

Movie/Jersey: A League of their Own



“Did a modern day take on the Rockford Peaches from A League of Their Own. Obviously influenced by the Card’s throwback jerseys, using the scales from the Peaches’ original logo.”

• • •

7. Justin Peterson

Movie/Jersey: The Simpsons/Springfield Isotopes



“I didn’t read the rules close enough and picked a team from a TV show. My bad.”

• • •

8. Romulus Ramirez

Movie/Jersey: Hardball



“Classic clean approach. Heather grey modernized fabric pattern. Updating the logo and numbers with a clean custom sans serif font. Side panel design not distracting from the logo. Honorary G-Baby sleeve patch. Custom button. Kofi, G-Baby’s older brother and protector was chosen as the player name on the jersey.”

• • •

9. Will Sinnott

Movie/Jersey: Mystery, Alaska



• • •

10. Matt Yancey

Movie/Jersey: Any Given Sunday/Sharks



• • • • • • • • •

And now — cast your votes — remember, you can vote for as many submissions as you’d like but you can only vote once. The top vote getter will receive a custom new jersey from Steve Rosenbeck and Garb Athletics. I’ll reveal the winner next weekend:

Movie Jersey Contest – The Finals 1. David Britt (A League of their Own) 2. Brendan Gargano (Space Jam) 3. Christian Jackson (Slap Shot) 4. Kristopher Kern (The Mighty Ducks) 5. Nick Lineback (The Mighty Ducks) 6. Angus O’Keefe (A League of their Own) 7. Justin Peterson (Simpsons/Isotopes) 8. Romulus Ramirez (Hardball) 9. Will Sinnott (Mystery, Alaska) 10. Matt Yancey (Any Given Sunday) pollcode.com free polls

• • • • • • • • •

Thanks to everyone who participated and good luck to our 10 finalists!

.



.

A Little Help…???

Earlier this week I exchanged a few e-mails with Chris Whitehouse, who you’ll get to meet in much greater depth next weekend — and who is an amazing colorizer of black and white photographs — mostly sports — and he has had several of his colorizations featured on here before (he’s known professionally as “ManCave Pictures”).

Anyway, Chris has posited a question to me that I can’t answer, but I’m hoping the collective knowledge/researching abilities of Uni Watch nation can assist us with. Here’s Chris:

• • •

Hi Phil, This was my Uncle Stanley Klores, Major League prospect and head baseball coach at Northwestern. You can check the full bio here. I’ve looked everywhere for an idea on these uniform colors, without luck. I’d really love to restore this photo for his son, my cousin, and the rest of my family. Most likely red with blue piping, but I really want to be sure. Any ideas? Chris Thank You!

I told Chris I’d post this for the readership. He has actually gone ahead and colorized the photograph, believing those colors to be correct, but he wants to be totally sure (click to enlarge):

If anyone knows the colors for sure, or can confirm what Chris suspects, please post your thoughts/answers in the comments below!

Thanks UWers!!!

.



.

In Case You Missed It…Paul’s Latest ESPN Piece

Last week Paul did a blog entry on MLB players who’ve worn the captain’s C. On Friday, he released a new ESPN column that expands upon that piece, with new players added to the mix (turns out that the first C-clad captain was Dave Concepcion in 1983) and more historical context (can you guess who is the only player to have worn the C in a World Series?).

If you didn’t read Paul’s latest piece, here ya go.

Good stuff there!

.



.

Uni Watch News Ticker

By Phil

Baseball News : Here’s a somewhat ‘primitive’ (in that it’s not as intricate as some of our own trackers go) look at Diamondbacks uniform tracking for the month of May. … I often give MLB (and their partners in crime, most of whom make lifestyle gear) grief over their complete missing of the mark on Memorial Day (and have been doing so for longer than I care to admit), but things may be a-changin’. Not only did adidas seem to “get it,” here is some information from Mike Galante that gives me “hope” MLB and its partners may finally be recognizing the solemnity of the “holiday” we “celebrate” this Monday (and all weekend long): “USAA is a client that I’ve recently worked with to produce a commercial spot. Being as they’re a company that has a military tilt, we just released this Memorial Day themed ad with Justin Verlander from the Detroit Tigers. It will be airing across all US Regional Sports Networks in all MLB teams’ games this week and through the holiday weekend. The poppy has a strong presence in the spot.” … Hmmm: “This carpet company has a logo that looks a lot like the Rockies logo,” says Jeffrey Schleicher. Here’s a link to their website. … Interesting observation, from Matthew Lohr “but it seems that this Monday, when the Cubs play the Padres that it might be the first time since 1915 that there will be no blue on the Cubs’ unis with the way they are doing the uniforms.” Actually, they’ll be sporting these jerseys and these caps beginning today. So we’ll get three days with no blue (and that’s the case for pretty much every team, save for teams with blue batting helmets). … Two Orioles uni observations from Andrew Cosentino: 1) The O’a had a Halloween themed color vs color against the Astros, and 2) The O’s wore their all-black BP caps. … I know we’ve seen this before, but John D. Russel notes Padres starter Perdomo has the toe of his right foot reinforced with either tape or some epoxy. John adds, “Can’t recall seeing this before, but maybe it’s just designed to cut down on the wear and tear.” … Josh Donaldson of the Toronto Blue Jays is now wearing a face guard on his helmet (good spot by Ian Okorofsky. … Jed Lowrie of the Oakland A’s was sporting a Rawlings logo on the back of his helmet (from Niko Goutakolis‏). According to Paul, that’s a no-no. … Oooh, check out this display of ACC baseball jerseys at Louisville Slugger HQ (in front of Bench and Dawson bat specs). From James Gilbert. … “A bucket full of Mariners 40th year baseballs on the A’s account talking about New York,” says Josh. “I’m confused.” … What’s worse than one team wearing the accursed color of death? An Ohio D-II High School regional final game. Two of them. … Holy shit! We have a new contender for Giveaway of the Year, on June 17th the Jacksonville Shrimp will be giving away this Neck Pillow (from MiLB Promos). … From June 2 thru June 4, the Frisco Rough Riders will be wearing these special Strikeout Cancer jerseys (from Frisco Rough Riders). … Looks like Kent State baseball was wearing camo caps last night (from Mary Lynn Delfino). … Here’s a WONDERFUL partial colorization of Lou Gehrig from Chris “ManCave Photos” Whitehouse) with Joe D. in 1937. … The Toronto Blue Jays have some really nice logo details on their stadium shop jerseys (from MBD Chicago). … Why do teams keep trotting out softball jerseys? Maybe the tail is wagging the dog (h/t A M Myers). Granted, that’s not exactly a scientific poll (and it likely skews towards a younger demo — but they’re also the target demo for jersey sales), but teams can justify adding color jerseys by claiming it’s what the fans want. But I’d love to see exactly *who* answered that poll. But clearly, polls are always right, right?

NFL/College/CFL/Football News : Cardinal Newman School in Columbia, SC, has new helmets. The school’s nickname (Cardinals) is printed on the center stripe. Submitter Andrew Shain asks, “How common is that?” … Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy wore No. 96. In 1992, he wore No. 99, and here’s why (from Markus Kamp). … Some college football fans collect autographs, ticket stubs, or jerseys. ‘Others take things to the next level, and design their own awesome concept helmets, or even build custom helmets for their favorite teams.’ … The University of South Florida has sent a cease and desist letter to an Alabama HS using similar logo without permission. Yeah, they prolly have a case (from Robert Hayes). … Check out this outstanding hat on a former FAMU coach (from Victor Fromage). … Luckily for Bengals fans, the team’s 50th logo to be installed on East Club windows (from Brinke).

Hockey News : There are tremendous old hockey photos and then there are truly outstanding old hockey photos. This one of the 1957-1958 Boston Bruins falls into the latter category (nice find by R.J. Pratt). … Besides the preciousness of Alexa (who happens to have her own twitter handle), can anyone spot what’s wrong with this blanket? (from Megan Brown).

NBA/D(G) League/College Hoops/Basketball News : According to tweeter John Bedell, “One last pickup game on the original tartan floor at UD Arena. It’s being removed starting Tuesday as part of facelift.” Of course, with everything old that needs replacing, Jimmer Vilk was none too happy with this development. … If you’re into phantom championship gear, here’s your chance to pick up a Miami Heat NBA Champs 2011 cap (thanks to Tyler). Wonder if any Mavs fans will score it.

Soccer News : The United States’ men’s and women’s teams will wear rainbow numbers in recognition of LGBTQ Pride Month, during June friendlies, U.S. Soccer announced Friday. The men will sport the jerseys in a World Cup-qualifying warm-up against Venezuela on June 3, while the women will don the shirts in friendlies against Sweden on June 8 and Norway three days later. … Lane United FC unveiled its third kit for the 2017 season at the Reds’ PDL home opener on Friday, May 26 (from Brittany Brown). … New shirt for Rapid Vienna. They’ll wear it this weekend in their last match of the season (from Ed Żelaski). Also from Ed: new third shirt for Chile’s Colo-Colo. … “Heard of any other youth leagues with this mandate?” asks C. Todd Davis. “Check end of thread…it’s a mandate for practice & games.” This is fairly fucking disgusting (and apparently, not completely uncommon). … West Ham United is going with a first ever black away kit this upcoming season (from AG Harris IV). … In this ticker, we’ve seen a phantom cap and a phantom blanket, so how about a phantom ticket for Pittsburgh Spirit vs NY Cosmos game 3/23/85. The Cosmos ceased operations prior this game (h/t Jimmer Vilk).

Grab Bag : “I was watching the latest episode of Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Thursday) night and one of the segments highlighted the 2016 World Pinball Champion,” writes Mike Rosenberg. “His name is Robert Gagno and he is Canadian. He also, this episode keeps reminding you, has autism and pinball is is something he excels in.” Mike continues, “Besides simply telling you about this really sweet and heartwarming story, I writing because whenever they would show Robert at a competition he was just wearing jean, t-shirt, and headphone. This got me thinking, what are some other sports that do not require any special gear or uniform? We are so use to seeing multimillion dollar athletes decked out in branded kit that it was almost jarring to see another sports world champion wearing the same clothes I was wearing while watching him.” Good question — UWers, can we name any of these “sports”? … Not uni related, but Bo Baize knows how much Paul likes infinite regression on labels — Bo, c’mon man, you gotta hold the can like on the label!!! … Speaking of cool labels, check this one out (from DHG1984). … Crossover alert: Bill Belichick visiting Maryland lacrosse practice yesterday (from Matt Shevin).

.



.

And that’s it for today. Thanks to everyone who participated in the “Movie Jersey” contest, and good luck to our 10 finalists. If you haven’t already done so, don’t forget to vote for your favorites! I’ll be back next weekend with the winner.

As you probably know (sigh), today MLB begins its celebration of Memorial Day with a new set of caps and unis (and also awful camo socks) — they’re still bad, but not as bad as they have been, so, while I do expect the ratchet to keep turning (now we have THREE full days of this uni nonsense — some clubs will wear both home AND road unis, since MLB doesn’t do wraparound series between Sunday and Monday), maybe one day they’ll get the true meaning of Memorial Day (hint: it’s not about celebrating the military, or war, or barbeques or even baseball), but a solemn day of remembrance. The rather sedate “poppy shoes” are at least a welcome relief. PLEASE tweet at me or e-mail me (or uniwatching) any photos of oddities (and socks, sweatbands, catcher’s gear, bases, bats etc.), or the usual stuff. I’ll be doing a full run-down on the uni shenanigans tomorrow. Thanks! Catch you tomorrow…but until then…

Follow me on Twitter @PhilHecken.

Peace.

.. … ..

“(E)veryone knows that in rural Quebec the drinking age is merely a suggestion anyway, pas encore!”

— Jon Rose

.



.