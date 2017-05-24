You Can Take the Team Out of the City...

Reader D.P. McIntire sent in this photo of a Raiders bumper sticker yesterday. Sure, it’s a funny riff on the whole “Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim” thing, but underneath the humor is the larger and more intriguing issue of how sometimes you can take the team out of the city but you can’t take the city out of the team. Consider the possibilities:

• The Indianapolis Colts of Baltimore

• The Utah Jazz of New Orleans

• The Los Angeles Dodgers of Brooklyn

And so on. I don’t think it works for every relocated franchise (and let’s please not go down the road of teams that also changed their names — “Oklahoma City Thunder of Seattle” doesn’t work) , but it’s an interesting trope.

Meanwhile, out at the ballpark…: This was the scene last night in Flushing, as Phil and I met up to watch the Mets and Padres (a real barn burner right there, eh?). Matt Fratboy was on the hill for the home team, so we worried that they’d be wearing his preferred blue softball tops, but they wore their standard home pinstripes — nice. Even better, they scored seven runs in the first inning, giving the home fans a much-needed laugher.

An interesting groundskeeping note from the game: Years ago I wrote about the differences between the Mets’ two scripts — I call them the Classic Script and the Wilpon Script — and how there’s no rhyme or reason to which one gets used in a given situation. Just as a quick refresher, here are the two scripts — Classic on top, Wilpon on bottom:

The Wilpon Script is a really bad piece of design, which is annoying. But it’s arguably even more annoying that the team uses the two scripts interchangeably, with no rhyme or reason. The latest example of that is that the Mets mowed the Classic Script into the outfield grass a few days ago, but they routinely paint the Wilpon Script onto the grass behind home plate, so now they have both versions displayed on the field at the same time. Here’s a photo I took last night:

It’s hard to see in that photo, but the outfield version is definitely the Classic Script. It’s easier to see here.

StripeRite update: I’m happy to show you the four designs that will be featured in our third batch of StripeRite socks (see above). I think you’ll agree that they’re all extremely handsome. As usual, we’re at the mercy of the knitting mill schedule-wise, but we hope to have these in stock and available for sale soon — possibly by mid-June, and definitely by the end of June. No pre-orders this time, but I’ll give you the heads-up when everything’s ready to go.

Meanwhile, the first and second batches of StripeRites are still available for your shopping pleasure. My thanks, as always, for your consideration.

The Ticker

By Mike Chamernik

Baseball News : Red Sox Nation travels well, particularly for road games against AL East rivals. The team is hosting a Red Sox in Baltimore Party for a road game against the Orioles on June 3. The ticket package includes this Maryland flag-themed BoSox shirt. I wouldn’t be surprised if things aren’t quite civil between O’s and Sox fans, especially considering the turmoil from a few weeks ago (from Adam Vitcavage). … Two notes on Yankee Stadium: The team added a Judge’s Chambers section to its outfield seating in honor of phenom Aaron Judge, and Yogi Berra’s No. 8 is still upside-down in Monument Park (from Adam Lazer). … The Buffalo Bisons will wear Jabba the Hut jerseys for Star Wars Night X on June 3 (from Matt Wilcott). … The first Washington franchise alternated between being called the Senators and Nationals over its first 60 years. Back in the 1910s, team owner Clark Griffith said he preferred “Senators,” and even liked “Washingtons” (from William Yurasko). … The Astros’ Mike Fiers wore a University of Houston helmet when crashing Tigers outfielder JD Martinez’s MLB Network interview the other day. … Robin Yount is a partial owner of the Lakeshore Chinooks collegiate summer team, and he showed off the team’s new alternate jersey the other night (from Zachary Loesl).

NFL News : Due to construction delays for the new Rams/Chargers stadium, the NFL voted to push back Los Angeles’s Super Bowl one year to 2022. Tampa will host Super Bowl LV in 2021. … The NFL also voted to relax penalties for end zone celebrations. Players will now be able to go to the ground, use the ball as a prop, and make snow angels after scoring a touchdown. … Odell Beckham Jr. signed a footwear and apparel deal with Nike worth $5 million a year over five years. It’s the largest contract Nike has ever given an NFL player (from Brinke).

College Football News : To counter NC State players in white shoes, Clemson players wore orange cleats for a game against the Wolfpack in 1967 (from Scott Trembly). … Boise State pushed back its uniform unveiling event, which had been scheduled for yesterday, to next Tuesday (from Phil).

Hockey News : The Swedish team wore gold helmets during the celebration of their World Title (from A.J. Frey). … Jack Lynch of the Capitals wore a lacrosse helmet with a facemask to protect a broken cheekbone for a game against the Blackhawks in 1975 (from Russ Levine).

Basketball News : The TBT Jamboree is being held in Philadelphia in June, so teams will wear Rocky-themed uniforms. … The D-League’s Iowa Energy will get new a name and design package after becoming an affiliate of the Timberwolves (from Travis Hines). … New logo for the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship.

Soccer News : The newest episode of the 99 Percent Invisible podcast discusses the history of Brazil’s iconic soccer jersey. After suffering a crushing defeat in the 1950 World Cup final, Brazilians blamed everything for the loss, including the team’s white jerseys. So the country’s soccer authorities held a new jersey contest, with the stipulation that entries had to work in the colors of the country’s flag. The winner was Aldyr Garcia Schlee, a 19-year-old illustrator from a small town near the Uruguay border. Schlee is still alive, and he actually has a secret that many Brazilians would consider blasphemous (I don’t want to spoil the podcast, it’s a good one).

Grab Bag : PayPal is suing Pandora over its similar blue P logo (from Brinke). … Also from Brinke: A man stole 800 pairs of shoes from a Nike Factory Store in Portland. It’s unclear how he was able to do so. It’s also unclear how 800 pairs of shoes were only worth $5,000. … A recent high school graduate designed the logo for 30th annual International Horseradish Festival, which will be held in Collinsville, Ill., a city known as the “Horseradish Capital of the World.”

Paul here. I’m going to be off the grid for a good chunk of today. Play nice while I’m away, yes? Thanks, and I’ll see you back here tomorrow.