'Movie Jersey' Contestants - Part I

By Phil Hecken

Last weekend I announced our latest contest, which was basically to “update” a jersey from a movie for 2017. While I did say “movie” I didn’t specifically forbid updating a jersey which appeared on television, so I did actually receive a few of those. I also didn’t explicitly forbid using a “real” team from a movie, and I did receive one or two submissions of people who updated jerseys for actual teams. Voters can take these factors into account.

If you want to know the particulars of the contest, it’s all explained in the link above. I received a total of 46 submissions — so I’m going to run 23 today and 23 tomorrow (all alphabetically) with a single set of voting each day. So as you scroll through the submissions today, make notes (or write down) the jerseys you like. At the end of all the submissions, I will have a poll where you can vote on as many of the efforts as you’d like. The top five from each day (today and Sunday) will move on to the finals next weekend. Some of the entrants did provide short descriptions, which I said I would include if they were given to me.

Big thanks go out to Steve Rosenbeck of Garb Athletics, who will provide the reader with the winning submission a custom-created jersey based off of his/her creation!

Lots to get to today, so let’s get started. Again, DON’T FORGET TO VOTE after all the day’s submissions are shown. There will be a lot of choices, so make sure you select the correct entrant(s). To make it easier, I’ll number each entry and include the Movie/Jersey in the voting. OK? OK…here we go (you should be able to click any image to enlarge):

1. Nick Allen

Movie/Jersey: The Replacements



2. Matt Bachovchin

Movie/Jersey: Slapshot/Chiefs



“As a native of Charlestown (aka Johnstown, PA) I decided to redesign the Chiefs road jerseys – switching to a slightly darker blue, eliminating any white and changing the horizontal ‘Chiefs’ to the diagonal ‘Charlestown’ as its main front design. My inspiration was the ‘Tre Kronor’ from the Swedish National team.”

3. David Britt

Movie/Jersey: A League of Their Own



“IMO, the two best baseball movies don’t include adult men: The Sandlot and A League of Their Own. I updated the Rockford Peaches, because my wife said if I won, she would absolutely wear a Peaches jersey…and I thought that would be a cool thing to give her.”

4. Adam Cain

Movie/Jersey: The Waterboy



“Here is my take on the SCLSU Mud Dogs; a subtle update, the main change is the unfortunate addition of the Farmer Fran memorial patch.”

5. Michael Candelmo

Movie/Jersey: Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings



6. Gary Chanko

Movie/Jersey: The Saga of Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars



From the 1976 comedy sports flix. The fictional uniform designed for the movie were as flamboyant as the team’s on field antics. My updated minimalist design retains the original color scheme. Each jersey now displays ‘Bingo,’ in contrast to parts of the full team name spread across multiple jerseys.”

7. Austin Chen

Movie/Jersey: Slap Shot/Chiefs



“I chose show some love to the Charlestown Chiefs’ away uniforms (from Slap Shot). I wanted to emphasize the team’s primary color some more, as well as bring symmetry to the striping. The end result is a sweater that is clean and distinctly classic, but fits well with today’s aesthetic.”

8. Jacob Colby

Movie/Jersey: The Big Green/The Big Green



“Took this jersey from the soccer movie The Big Green. I took the old style jersey and gave it a modern look. This jersey would be adidas if possible. Basic but clean like a real pro style jersey with an updated custom goat logo.”

9. Stephen Colyer

Movie/Jersey: Benchwarmers



“I picked the movie Benchwarmers and just updated their 80s pullovers to more of a traditional button down with bright colors and simplified the name to “Benches”, kind of what the Tampa Bay did going from Devil Rays to Rays. The bench in the logo is a metal bench instead of a wood bench which are more common now as well.”

10. Jimmy Corcoran

Movie/Jersey: The Mean Machine



“I updated the 1974 Mean Machine jersey, I updated the fonts, added a Georgia Corrections patch, and a memorial patch for Nate Scarborough. I did #30 because Sonny Sixkiller was my father’s back up with the Bell and they once did his Longest Yard scene for me in the locker room.”

11. Drew Doyle

Movie/Jersey: Air Bud/Timberwolves



“Fabricated using the latest dog-performance-enhancing technologies, these redesigned “Air Bud” jerseys feature more gold and less white to pay homage to the school’s most legendary player of all time: a Golden Retriever named Buddy. They also feature light-blue claw marks and a modern wolf head.”

12. Craig Dudley

Movie/Jersey: The Natural



“The Natural is easily in my top three sports movies. So I had to choose the New York Knights home jersey for this contest.”

13. Brendan Gargano

Movie/Jersey: Space Jam/Tune Squad



• • •

Movie/Jersey: The Replacements/Sentinels



“Sentinels 2017 Home Red Jersey; Custom Template w/ simpler design; Modified traditional striping on shoulder; Metallic blue outline on numbers and stripes.”

15. Staci Glover

Movie/Jersey: The Natural/New York Knights



“2017 Home Cream Jersey; Navy blue stripe around collar and across shoulders; Navy buttons represent rivets in the armor; Sleeve logo identifies with both medieval and military.”

16. Andrew Greenwood

Movie/Jersey: Space Jam/Tune Squad



17. Joe Hilseberg

Movie/Jersey: A League of their Own



“This was an easy one for me to pick, and a simple tweak too. I have always wanted to update the manager’s jersey from A League of Their Own. It looks like they grabbed whatever was on the rack and slapped a patch on it. I wanted the men’s version to be more on par with the women’s, but still different. Nothing fancy, but better than just the patch on the front.”

18. Christian Jackson

Movie/Jersey: Slap Shot/Syracuse Bulldogs



“For my submission I have updated the jersey of the Syracuse Bulldogs from the 1977 movie “Slapshot”. The new uniform uses an Adidas template. I went with a slightly deeper orange base than the original. It features aggressive vector logos with bold lettering.”

19. Andrew Jones

Movie/Jersey: The Replacements/Washington Sentinels



“Home Jersey for the Washington Sentinels from the Replacements: The shoulder stripes and with the 3 stars and the updated logo are meant to represent the flag of Washington DC.”

20. Kristopher Kern

Movie/Jersey: The Mighty Ducks/Minnesota Waves



“The heritage of Minnesota Waves hockey is celebrated by utilizing the most unique color palette in all of sports combined with a modernized logo and jersey design. The legacy of greatness established by Gordon Bombay is reflected in the new look: the design is built for speed…and triple dekes.”

21. Alexander Lash

Movie/Jersey: Hardball



“Attached is my entry. longtime reader, first time entry. Thanks so much for putting together the Uni-watch blog every day. Its a great way to start the work day.”

22. Ian Lee

Movie/Jersey: High School Musical



“My Jersey Contest Submission. Attached is my Jersey Contest submission. It’s from High School Musical.”

Movie/Jersey: The Mighty Ducks



“Here’s my submission into the coolest contest I’ve seen in quite some time! I apologize for the earliness of the hour, as I’m about to go work for 12 hr shift 7am – 7pm.”

And now…cast your votes — remember, you can vote for as many submissions as you’d like (top 5 move on to the finals), but you can only vote once.:

Movie Jersey Contest – Part I 1. Nick Allen (Replacements) 2. Matt Bachovchin (Slap Shot) 3. David Britt (League of their Own) 4. Adam Cain (Waterboy) 5. Michael Candelmo (Bingo Long) 6. Gary Chanko (Bingo Long) 7. Austin Chen (Slap Shot) 8. Jacob Colby (Big Green) 9. Stephen Colyer (Benchwarmers) 10. Jimmy Corcoran (Mean Machine) 11. Drew Doyle (Air Bud) 12. Craig Dudley (The Natural) 13. Brendan Gargano (Space Jam) 14. Chris Glover (Replacements) 15. Staci Glover (The Natural) 16. Andrew Greenwood (Space Jam) 17. Joe Hilseberg (League of their Own) 18. Christian Jackson (Slap Shot) 19. Andrew Jones (Replacements) 20. Kristopher Kern (Mighty Ducks) 21. Alexander Lash (Hardball) 22. Ian Lee (High School Musical) 23. Nick Lineback (Mighty Ducks) pollcode.com free polls

And there you have it — Part I. I’m pretty impressed with the entries, and I think this was a pretty fun contest to host. Give the participants your thoughts (props, jeers, etc.) in the comments below. I’ll have Part II tomorrow.

Uni Watch News Ticker

By Phil

Baseball News : Yesterday, in 1979, the Philadelphia Phillies wore their now-infamous “Saturday Night Special” all burgundy uniforms for the 1st & last time (from Bruce Menard). Here’s another look (via Dan Mallon). … Evidently, the burgundy uniforms were viewed as a bad idea for multiple reasons (from Todd Radom). … “Apparently the doctors of the 4077 developed time travel for the army in the early 1950’s, as Jamie Farr’s character is spotted wearing a 1972-1985 Texas Rangers hat,” writes Bryan Moore. “This came from a 1979 episode.” … Nice photo here of Warren Spahn as a pitching coach for the Cleveland team in 1973 — check out the soutache on the cap! (from 216 Sports History). That’s a “coaches” cap. Here’s a shot of Rocky Colavito also sporting one. … Shawn Anderson has a website, “Hall of the Very Good,” which I occasionally link to, and this one features a podcast with Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, who discussed the origin of the Kansas City Royals “Dressed to the Nines” (Negro League throwback game), among other topics. Highly recommended. … Here’s a version of the very scary Mr. Met (the original one), riding a bike (from Bruce Menard). … Remember those Crying Jordan softball jerseys? You can now buy one (for charity). … Here’s an absolutely stunning photo of Stan Musial in 1942 (note the Hale patch), and which is also colorized, by ManCave Pictures. … “I saw a guy wearing a Cubs World Series championship t-shirt yesterday on the Red Line after the Cubs game,” says Ryan Beth. “I remember you posting about Javy Baez having this same design as a tattoo, and that it was also the 2015 WS Champs style that was used for the Royals.” … While the SF Giants were busy wearing a white (instead of cream) uni for Breast Cancer Awareness Mother’s Day weekend, the San Jose Giants wore these beauts (from OT Sports). … The “opening round play for the Women’s College World Series Lexington Regional still shows the outdated logo” (from Gosha Offset). … The Frisco RoughRiders will don these jerseys for Military Appreciation Night this evening (from Frisco RoughRiders). … Whoa — check out these Westside Woolly Mammoths (USBPL) ‘Flintstone’ jerseys which debuted last night (from Timothy Pontzer). … You can read Daniel Norris’ undershirt (#Tigers baseball) through his jersey observes Beau Parsons. … START ‘EM YOUNG (and start ’em off right!): Check out the stirrups on this little guy (from Mike Tocco). … Speaking of a good stirrup game — check out Linfield College (from Ben Belletto‏). … The Buffalo Bisons whipped out their baby blue look last evening (from Jordan M.).

NFL News/CFL/College/Football News : This prolly won’t stir controversy: The jerseys and cleats that Colin Kaepernick wore during the 2016 NFL season where he protested the National Anthem are headed into the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. … Not sure if we covered this back when Paul was finding which teams did and did not cut the helmet stripe to fit the newer style helmets, but the Carolina Panthers are one of those teams who apparently don’t cut it (from Troy). … Check out these photos of Terrell Davis during the sculpting of his Pro Football Hall of Fame bust (from Kary Klismet). … “From NFL rookie symposium” comes this photo of JuJu Smith-Schuster’s jersey. Submitter Jenks McGee asks, “Somebody condense the font by 40%?” … Latest (confirmed) team to upgrade their jersey template: The Cincinnati Bengals, who’re getting rid of the awful Nikelace (from Ryan Suckow). … Iowa State sported “Beat Iowa” on their jerseys in 1977 when their rivalry with Iowa resumed after a 43-year pause. They lost, 12-10. (from Sports Paper via Paul). … “Just a minor observation: at the Taste of the Jets event, the Jets were selling helmets and mini helmets with the white facemasks used in last season’s Color Rush,” writes Jonathan Earl. “Does this suggest the team might be thinking of a permanent move to white facemasks?” … A couple people (including Nicholas Barrett and Cam Erikson) pointed out this Vikings jersey which is either new or a hybrid of the color rash/regular jersey (note the gold sleeve stripes). Anyone know if this is just a one-off type thing or will the Vikes be modifying their jerseys going forward? … Going, ahem, *head to head*: Schutt has filed a lawsuit against Riddell, claiming that Riddell is infringing three patents covering Schutt’s football helmet technologies (via Paul, from a sender who prefers to remain anonymous).

Hockey News : The Ottawa Senators are embracing their status as the lone remaining Canadian team in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and added a Canadian flag decal to the back of their helmets. … Windsor is hosting the CHL’s Memorial Cup, and this the Commemorative Memorial Day jersey (from our old pal Teebz). … The Nashville Predators are honoring their injured teammate by adding a band aid to a locker room mural. More on the mural (from Alex Hider). … Tweeter Steven Mills received a survey to help the Washington Capitals decide on an Alternate via the Interwebs. They are obviously looking towards 2018-19, as there will be no alternate jerseys this upcoming season. … Peter on Twitter asks, “IF the Ottawa makes the Stanley Cup, where would the patch go on this jersey?” … FTH GLG? “Just saw this hardcore @MapleLeafs fan way out here in California. #Leafs fans are everywhere,” says Damon Hirschensohn.

NBA/D-League/College/High School/Hoops News : Apologies if this has already appeared in the ticker, but the Cleveland Cavaliers, who announced their jersey advertiser will be Goodyear this week, have now given some details on how their patches will look when paired with their white and wine color unis (from David Gipson). … Officiating a high school sporting event can be a thankless task, what with parents and coaches screaming for your head while you do a job that isn’t exactly going to make anyone rich. And now it appears that fewer people are choosing to go that route (from Tommy Turner). … Conrad Burry writes, “JUST IN: The new Cavaliers ‘global logo’ and a new Spurs logo have leaked online via new hats. Check ’em out here.”

Soccer News : The names of (*some*) of the South London boroughs are on the stripes of this new Crystal Palace kit top (good spot by Mark Coale).

Grab Bag : Golfer JordanSpieth wants to make a statement in his hometown this week, but he let his shoes do the talking first — check out the shoes (from Megan Brown). … Here’s a look at the Haas F1 Team’s updated livery for Monaco and beyond (from Victory Cheeseballs). Here’s another look (from Omar Jalife). … Reader Paul Carlson thought we’d be interested in Indycar driver, JR Hildebrand’s numbers project. “He and a team of friends are taking a look at old racing numbers, offering up a little history on them and digitizing them for fans’ use.” … Students at South Burlington High School have picked their new mascot — they picked “Wolves” to replace “Rebels” (from Jay Pritchard).

That’s all for today folks. Everyone have a great Saturday, and make sure you vote! I’ll catch you guys tomorrow, but until then…

Peace

