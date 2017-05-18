MLB Lettermen

A few weeks ago I did an ESPN column about NBA team captains who’ve worn a “C” on their jerseys. Today I want to turn our attention from the hardcourt to the diamond.
MLB, like the NBA, does not maintain an official database of players who’ve worn a captaincy designation. My own mental database includes the following players (for many of these photos, you can click to enlarge:
1. Barry Larkin, Reds. I always liked how the Reds gave Larkin a wishbone-C.
2. Keith Hernandez, Mets. Hernandez wore the C in 1987. But when Gary Carter was named co-captain the following year, Hernandez removed the C. (Carter himself never wore the C, perhaps because it might be confusing to have a catcher named Carter wearing a C on his chest.)
3. John Franco, Mets. It’s unusual to see a reliever serving as a captain, and even more unusual for a reliever to wear the C, but Franco checked both of those boxes for the Mets.
4. Jason Varitek, Red Sox. The Sox gave Tek a C after re-signing him to a new contract prior to the 2005 season.
5. Mike Sweeney, Royals. During a period when the Royals didn’t have a whole lot to feel good about, they did their best to promote Sweeney, who put the “C” in KC for many years.
6. through 9. Sammy Sosa, Mark Grace, Kevin Tapani, and Rick Aguilera, Cubs. In 2000, Cubs manager Don Baylor decided to name four captains — one apiece from the infield, the outfield, the starting rotation, and the bullpen. The weird thing is that they wore the C on the right sleeve, and many fans no doubt mistakenly thought it stood for either “Chicago” or “Cubs.” (I had trouble finding good C-inclusive photos of Tapani and Aguilera, but you can just barely see their Cs in the pics that follow.)
———
And that’s it. It’s a surprisingly short list, no? Until I started spelling it out, I didn’t realize how short it was, and now I’m kind of stunned that there have been so few C-clad MLBers. Also, this list spans a relatively short period of time, from 1987 (Hernandez) through 2007 (Sweeney). Was Hernandez really the first MLB captain to wear a C? That seems absurd, but I can’t think of an earlier example.
Did I miss anyone? I feel like I must have. If so, let me know. (Of course, there have been plenty of team captains who didn’t wear the C — Derek Jeter, David Wright, and Paul Konerko are three recent examples — but that’s a whole different category and not uni-relevant.)
The Ticker
By Mike Chamernik
Baseball News: Astros INF Jose Altuve wore teammate Carlos Correa’s arm guard yesterday (from @SteveinLC). … Rays 2B Brad Miller used his Mother’s Day weekend bat on Monday and got three hits. MLB promptly told him that pink bats were no longer allowed. … The Giants will unveil a plaque for Barry Bonds on the team’s wall of fame in July. … Single-digit pitcher alert! That’s Jo Jo Romero of the Class A Lakewood BlueClaws (from Kevin Clark). … In 1970, Richie Hebner of the Pirates changed his number from 20 to 10 when Three Rivers Stadium opened during the season. He knew the team wanted to retire No. 20 in honor of hall of famer Pie Traynor, who spent his entire career in Pittsburgh. After a slump, though, Hebner changed his number back to 20 before the season ended. Then, when the club officially retired Traynor’s number after his death in 1972, Hebner switched to No. 3 (from Jerry Wolper). … Indians P Johnny Allen wore an enormous overcoat in the dugout to keep warm back in the 1930s (from Ed Hughes). … Matthew Rogier plays on a baseball team in Paris called the Patriots. The team has filed a lawsuit over intellectual property against a new far-right political group called “Les Patriotes.” Here’s a news clipping, and rough translation from Matthew, on the suit. … Jarrod Saltalamacchia is back down in the minors, with the Buffalo Bisons. He still has the super-long NOB, of course, but it is no longer arched (from Phil Walck). … The St. Paul Saints of the American Association named their new live pig mascot Alternative Fats (from Andrew Hoenig). … The 1973 American League Red Book contains a section on team uniforms and insignias. Judging by the length of those blurbs, a picture really does say a thousand words. As for the book itself, each year MLB produced Red (AL) and Green (NL) Book media guides that contained stats and historical information. They were discontinued in 2016 (from Kevin Vautour). … As you can see at certain parts of this video, the New Britain Bees use umpire cams during their home game streams (from Scott Markiewicz). … The Kane County Cougars and Beloit Snappers went green vs. green yesterday (from Melissa Lockard). … Interesting hyphenated NOB for new Rangers P Austin Bibens-Dirkx. … It’s standard for the visiting team’s logo to appear atop the visiting dugout at PNC Park, but they’re using an outdated Nats logo. … Willie Stargell’s widow is selling off his memorabilia, including his 1979 MLP award and World Series ring (from Mike McLaughlin).
Pro & College Football News: The Houston Gamblers of the USFL had oddly-shaped 8s on their jerseys (from Gene Sanny). … Broncos WR Rick Upchurch wore a plain blue helmet during a 1975 game against the Chiefs. “Pat Summerall explains on the video that the helmet was plain because Upchurch had split his regular helmet ‘wide open’ on an earlier kickoff,” explains Jon Michael Smith. He got a new helmet with a decal for the second half. … Former Browns WR Michael Jackson died last week. During his first two years in the league in 1991 and 1992, Jackson wore No. 1 because numbers 80 through 89 were unavailable (No. 82 was unused, though not officially retired, for Ozzie Newsome). Eventually, No. 81 opened up, and the league forced him to switch for the 1993 season. The NFL eventually allowed receivers to wear Nos. 10 through 19. … New uniforms for UAB (from Phil). … Check this out: Marcus Allen wore a Raiders helmet with a black facemask in the 1983 Pro Bowl (great find by Gene Sanny).
Hockey News: The numbers on Erik Karlsson’s helmet didn’t match the font or placement of the numbers on the rest of his Senators teammates’ helmets (From Chris Ramirez). … The Senators gave fans these rally towels for last night’s game.
NBA News: What is this? Brett Knowles spotted a new Suns logo. … The artist Asur continued her tradition and drew illustrations depicting the essence of the conference finals matchups. … At one point in the mid-1980s, the “K” in Ralph Sampson’s “Rockets” chest insignia didn’t match the size of the rest of the letters (from Andy Silvester). … What’s your favorite Detroit Pistons logo? Unfortunately the dribbling piston man they used in Fort Wayne was not an option. … Kinda looks like one of the letters on LeBron James’s jersey was out of alignment last night.
Soccer News: New logo for Sydney FC (from Ed Żelaski). … FC Cincinnati, whose colors are orange and blue, wore black during last night’s U.S. Open Cup game against AFC Cleveland, who wore blue (from Brian Henke). … Nicolas Lombaerts was presented with a hybrid jersey based on the many jersey designs he’s worn during his 10-year stint playing for Zenit (from The Boot Room). … New kit for Borussia Dortmund.
Grab Bag: New uniforms for Great Britain’s track and field team (from Jonathan Bean). … One observer thinks that uniform ads are “inevitable” for other major sports such as MLB and the NFL (from Phil). … New volleyball uniforms for the national teams of Belgium, Germany, Iran, Qatar, and the Netherlands (from Jeremy Brahm). … Very clever (and delightful): a yellow “wet floor” hazard sign shaped like a banana peel (from @generationink). … Here’s the 2017 style guide for the US Formula 4 series (from Dane Drutis). … Some of the biggest music stars of today, including Kanye West and Justin Bieber, have made concert merch cool again. … Scott Rogers says his local supermarket in Madison, Wis., sells “Home” shirts featuring the colors of the four major teams in the state: the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and Badgers. I’m just happy the Bucks were included, because they usually get the shaft in these types of things. … Police officers in Western Australia will wear uniforms and drive cars that feature Aboriginal art motifs for National Aboriginal and Islander Day Observance Committee Week (from Gary Chanko). … New logo for the city of Beloit, Wis. … New uniforms for the Washington State Patrol (from Paul Deaver).
The Nicolas Lombaerts thing is a collage of all the jerseys he wore during his 10-year period at Zenit, not of all the clubs he has played for in his career. He’s only played for two clubs, so he’s not particularly well-traveled in the professional sense.
Fixed.
Odd thing about the entry for the A’s in that Red Book page from 1973 – it says their “home and road shirts have OAKLAND across front in Old English style.” However, the A’s jerseys throughout the seventies had only the Old English “A’s” on the front. According to the Dressed to the Nines website, the A’s did have “Oakland” across the front in an Old English font in 1968, their first year in town, but switched to “A’s” the following year. It looks like for some reason they forgot to revise the whole entry after 1968, even though it had been changed to reflect the A’s switch to doubleknits in 1972.
I was thinking the same thing, especially since it was the 1973 Red Book and the A’s debuted their new green, gold, and white jerseys (with the Old English A) the year before. A proposed uniform change perhaps? Very interesting…
Dave Concepcion wore the “C” for the Reds, circa 1983. I’ll post a photo when I find one.
http://keycincinnati...
Good one! I found this shot, but I’m not sure of the date:
https://c1.staticfli...
Actually, it appears that Concepcion may have set the record for the most different styles/locations for the C. Look:
http://www.uni-watch...
http://www.uni-watch...
http://www.uni-watch...
No dates on any of those pics, alas. If anyone can help narrow down exactly when Concepcion wore the C, I’m all ears.
Reds yearbook item about Concepcion adding the C:
http://www.gameusedu...
The story in the last link Paul posted (the Reds yearbook item) says it’s Bench’s last season, so that makes it 1983.
According to Bill Henderson’s guide, the Reds went from embroidery on the C-Reds logo to layered twill in 1985, so the photo is probably pre-1985.
The original picture you posted shows an embroidered C-Reds crest, which puts it as 1984 or older. The third picture shows the All-Star Game logo on the sleeve, which puts that one at 1988.
Concepcion was named captain in 1983 and retired after the 1988 season, so he may have worn the “C” throughout his entire captaincy. Judging from the pictures you posted, it can be assumed he wore it from 1984-88 at the least.
A captain’s letter on a jersey is a good example of how what we’re used to affects our aesthetic preferences. The “C” or “A” on a hockey jersey somehow just looks right, because it’s always been there and has become a part of the sport’s tradition, but I find that it looks clunky and out of place in any other sport.
Hockey is the only sport (I know of) where a player’s captaincy affects the rules. So it’s important the captain be clearly indicated. In other sports I think of it as a vanity thing, and therefore inappropriate. That being said, I liked the “C” on John Franco’s uniform, because it was plain block on the home jersey, but fancy block (to match the “New York”) on the visiting shirt.
Hernandez was the first to wear a C b/c my friends & I were laughing at this at the time b/c it strictly NHL & we were Yankee fans the C looked so out of place & still does on a MLB uni.
Re: Browns WR Michael Jackson and the number rules.
CFL rules are less strict. A number of receivers in the Canadian game wear single digits these days.
A player is not restricted from wearing the number “0” as well.
Happy 80th Birthday Brooks Robinson!
http://www.juliensli...
I don’t think Brooks EVER stood like that.
C is for cookie. That’s good enough for me.
The Houston Gamblers of the USFL had oddly-shaped 8s on their jerseys (from Gene Sanny)
That problem afflicted the Oilers, too. I have a feeling the uniforms were numbered by a local supplier who allowed a couple of dodgy-looking silkscreen frames to infiltrate his collection of eights.
What’s your favorite Detroit Pistons logo?
The flaming horse with the tailpipes, the blue and red version. Because if you just mail it in with words on a basketball, you better have the world’s best handwriting! And really, how hard is it to make a “P” that looks like a piston?
Regarding the Captain’s C…
The Captain’s C belongs in hockey, where it is traditional and has a specific purpose under the rules of the sport. It has no place in baseball. If you’re the captain, every player on both sides of the field, the umpires, and fans know it. Sewing a C on the captain’s jersey is completely unnecessary and pretentious.
The captaincy patch in baseball has struck me as an odd addition to the uniform in comparison to than of hockey. In hockey, the letter is functional, as the Captain or Alternate are supposed to be the only players on the ice that can hold discussions with the referees on rule interpretations. Other that saying “I’m the team leader” is there a purpose for the sleeve/chest letter in baseball?