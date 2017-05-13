Our Next Contest: Update A Jersey From A Movie

By Phil Hecken

It’s time to announce our next contest, kids, and I think this one will be a REALLY fun one. Also, we’ve got Steve Rosenbeck from Garb Athletics to produce the contest winner’s jersey submission as a prize!

The contest will be a little different than most, so bear with me while I describe it. What we’re looking for this time around will be for each contestant to design ONLY a jersey (so, no pants, caps, helmets, etc.) and ONLY one jersey (so you can design a home or road jersey, but not both). The jersey can be for any of the major sports (plus hockey) — Garb can do Baseball, Basketball, Football, Hockey, Softball, and Soccer.

For this contest, we’re going to ask you to update a jersey design used in the movies. As you can see from today’s splash, there is a jersey from “The Natural,” (baseball), “Hoosiers” (basketball), “The Replacements” (football) and “Slap Shot” (hockey) — obviously all fictional teams, (though some are based on actual teams). There are obviously MANY sport movies out there…

…just to show a few. And that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

What we want you to do is to take any jersey from a movie and to UPDATE it for the team to wear if they were playing in 2017. How you choose to go about this is entirely up to you — you can simply modernize the template, tweak the fonts/wordmark, or completely redesign the whole thing. It’s all up to you. Whether the jersey depicted in the movie was from 1939, 1973 or 1995, your job is to update it for 2017.

As I mentioned above, this contest is slightly different from previous contests so be sure to read AND follow the rules below:

THE RULES:

1. Choose any jersey from the movies. When you send in your submission, you MUST include an image of the jersey you’re updating (I will link to this when displaying your submission).

2. Pick ONE jersey only (home or road). If the team you’re updating has only one jersey in the movie, that’s the one you must pick. Don’t “create” a jersey that never existed in the movie.

3. ONE GRAPHIC PER ENTRY! If you want to show multiple views (front, back, side, etc.) PLEASE INCLUDE THESE IN ONE IMAGE (in other words, don’t send me three separate images — please put them all into one graphic).

4. You MAY include a description of 50 words or less (anything over 50 words will not be considered).

5. Your designs can be created in any digital or analog medium (Illustrator, Photoshop, crayon, whatever) and can be submitted in any standard digital format (JPG, PDF, TIFF, etc.). Make sure your NAME is somewhere on the design.

6. ONE entry per person.

DEADLINE/VOTING/WHERE TO SEND

DEADLINE IS THURSDAY (May 18th) 11:59 pm EDT. — Short turnaround because we want to run the entries next weekend.

Depending upon the number of submissions, I hope to have all voting take place at one time, so all entries are considered simultaneously. It may require separate sets. Also depending on the number of entries, we may break this into two rounds (like with previous contests where the top vote getters in a set move on to the finals). Again, this will depend upon how many submissions I receive.

Send all entries to my usual g-mail address. Please put as the subject line: “MOVIE JERSEY CONTEST (from [your name])”. You will be sending me total of two images: YOUR DESIGN (please send as an attachment), and a picture of the jersey (from the movie) you’re redesigning (this can be an attachment or a url to the image). Remember to put your name somewhere on your design. That’s it.

OK? OK! Now get crackin!

Once the winner is chosen, our buddy Steve Rosenbeck from Garb Athletics will create and ship the winner a jersey based upon his/her design (like we did with the USA Baseball jersey).

Don’t forget, you can see all of Garb Athletics’ work and follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and the company website is www.garbathletics.com.

I’m pleased to report Dan Kennedy (the winner of our USA Baseball jersey contest) has received his jersey from Garb, and I wanted to show you some of the photos Dan took just yesterday (click any to enlarge):

Really nice, right? So, a similar prize awaits the winner of our MOVIE JERSEY CONTEST. You know what to do.

MLB: The Pinkening

As most of you are probably aware, MLB has extended the “Mother’s Day Pink Out” to both Saturday and Sunday — so instead of just ONE day of pink out, it will be today AND Sunday (they’re doing this for all their *big* promotions — Mom’s Day Pink, Memorial Day Camopander, Father’s Day Blue, and Independence Day Flag Desecration). If you somehow missed this news, our pal Chris Creamer had the scoop this year. Really good rundown there.

I’ll be heading ‘out east’ to open up the Summer House today, so I won’t be by a tv set or have internet access for a good portion of the day (the cable guy is supposed to show up between 2 and 5) and will be busy with other stuff in any event. I’m hoping you fine readers will PLEASE send me — via uniwatching e-mail, my own e-mail, or by tweeting at me — any pink stuff (bats, shoes, sweatbands, bases, on-deck circles etc.) that catches your eye. Even regular uni pics are OK. But if you see anything special or unique (so shoes & bats are a must, but keep your eyes peeled for anything out of the ordinary), please take a minute to send a photo my way.

Thanks!

In Search of…

…the “Perfect” Baseball Card

Earlier this year, I ran a post in which reader Ray Hund described his quest — and “rules” — for a “Perfect” baseball card. I had asked readers to submit their own submissions for what they considered to be their own version of the perfect card. I’ll run these periodically. If you have a submission for your own “Perfect” baseball card, shoot me an email with a short(ish) writeup and of course, an image (or images) of your own perfect card.

We begin today with Jimmer Vilk:

In my meager collection I don’t have THE “perfect” baseball card, but this one is pretty close. I chose my 1983 Scott McGregor from Topps.

My ideal card has a full-body action photo, simple graphics and clearly shows the jersey/cap/helmet. Yeah, the right foot is slightly cropped…otherwise they nailed it. Plus that year they had bonus closeup portraits. Jim

• • •

And we conclude today with Eric Snyder:

Dear Phil, I got one for ya. The 2011 Topps Heritage Midway Masters Kinsler Andrus became an instant classic for me when I was dipping my toe back into baseball card collecting. As a lifelong Rangers supporter who endured the heartbreaking loss to the Cardinals, the card was a reminder of my favorite players from those teams. Also, the sheer uniqueness of the card, with Kinsler flashing a heavy metal sign while Andrus looks like he’s going in for some kind of handshake, is a delight. Kinsler’s walk-up music was always something along the lines of classic rock, and Andrus remains the happy-go-lucky center of the team.

In the Series too, Kinsler and Andrus put together some really memorable plays. A force out after Andrus flipped the ball out of his glove on the ground springs to mind. And, I forget which game, but Kinsler and Andrus almost singlehandedly execute a come-from-behind 2-1 win late in the game. The heartbreaking nature of the loss only adds to the allure of this card for me. I still remember seeing a picture of Kinsler and Hamilton in the dugout, it looks like Kinsler is basically saying, “you did it”, without suspecting David Freese was about to ruin it. As a card, it’s a great glimpse into personality and the relationship between teammates. As a kid, I always loved different cards, action cards, Series highlight cards. Portrait shots of players in poses seemed really, really boring. This type of card on the other hand, showed you something you wouldn’t otherwise see. Finally, the colors are a bit dark, you get a good view of that Texas flag patch, and you can see Kinsler’s old school knickers style. One for the ages. Eric Snyder

I keep getting a couple new ones each week — so if you’d like to continue with the this little segment, please send me your “perfect” card, my e-mail address is above.

In Case You Missed It…Paul’s Latest ESPN Piece

One of the most surprising uniform-related developments in recent years has been the emergence of batting helmets as a new hotbed of design innovation. Twelve of the 30 MLB teams are now using matte-finish helmets instead of the standard glossies, and six teams are using three-dimensional helmet logos instead of conventional flat decals, with both numbers representing big increases from 2016. But the Braves took it up a notch last month when they introduced MLB’s first hydro-dipped helmet with a carbon-fiber pattern (which I looooove).

In case you missed it on Thursday, Paul’s latest ESPN column latest ESPN column takes a look at how hydro dipping could transform MLB batting helmets, with some very cool concepts on display.

If you didn’t read Paul’s latest piece, here ya go.

Good stuff there!

Purp Walk Reminder:

Paul here. In case you missed it over the past few days, we have big plans for this year’s Purple Amnesty Day, which is coming up on Wednesday, May 17. Full details, including info on how you can get a discount on this year’s Purp Walk shirt (which is a sensational design with deluxe packaging and lots of added bells and whistles), are available here.

Discount reminder: Paul again. In case you missed it earlier this week, all Uni Watch membership enrollees are now entitled to a 15% discount on any of the merchandise listed in our Teespring store.

As always, you can sign up for your own custom-designed membership card here, you can see all the designs we've done so far here, and you can see how we produce the cards here.

As always, you can sign up for your own custom-designed membership card here, you can see all the designs we’ve done so far here, and you can see how we produce the cards here.

Uni Watch News Ticker

By Phil

Baseball News : Yesterday was the great Yogi Berra’s birthday, so naturally Bruce Menard found and cleaned up an awesome photograph of the catcher. … Anyone who knows me knows I LOVES ME some vertical placket lettering, so it’s no surprise that I love these special uniforms to be worn by the Convington Blue Sox. … Here’s a wonderful photo from the 1960 World Series in Yankee Stadium (from Alex Cheremeteff‏). Gives a nice view of the monuments and flagpole in deep center field, which were in play. … The subject line form Austin Gillis’ e-mail read: “Vintage (uncomfortable) Braves lunchbox,” so you can imagine what followed: “I am old enough to remember when the Atlanta Braves’ mascot Homer was not a Mr. Met knockoff, but rather a guy sporting a huge plastic head modeled after the screaming/laughing Indian logo. Here is a 1980s era lunchbox my friend saved for posterity. As a lifelong fan of the team, it’s a weird thing to see after so many years. It sure is… something.” … There’s tequila sunrise and then there’s … Tattooine (double) sunrise? Nope, Jakku. Here’s what the Durham Bulls will be sporting today (h/t Nick Lineback). … The Baltimore Orioles will be giving away this um, patriotic t-shirt for Memorial Day to all fans on May 29th. (from Andrew Cosentino). Not sure if flag desecration is any more appropriate than camopander for this solemn day, but whatever. … Whoa — check out this photo of the 1927 Algoma (WI) baseball team. Submitter Benjamin Nisbet‏ notes, “My grandfather is first row 2nd from left.” … MLB made their guesses for which numbers will be retired next for each MLB team (from Andrew Cosentino). … Derek Jeter’s No. 2 will be retired at Yankee Stadium on Sunday and “there’s a case for it being the biggest retirement of a uniform number in history,” opines Darren Rovell of ESPN. The merchandising of the moment has reached unprecedented levels (thanks, Brinke). … Vanderbilt has added “Graduate” to SEC patches for players that have graduated during the season (from Casey MacDougal). … When you’re as jacked as Yonder Alonso, you do a bit of guns out alterations to your BP jersey (good spot by Chris F.). … Tweeter Sports Human thinks Aledmys Diaz’ socks on are the wrong feet; “logo supposed to be facing outward right?” he asks. … The Democrat and Chronicle asks, “Will Derek Jeter’s No. 2 be the final retired Yankee jersey?”. We can only hope. Otherwise they’ll start needing letters or triple digits soon. … Spotted last night at The Jake Progressive Field: Johnny Manziel Padres jersey (the Padres actually drafted him). From Nick Hatch. … Alcides Escobar was wearing a Venezuela flag arm sleeve yesterday in support of his home country (via Ryan Atkinson).

NFL/College/CFL/Football News : “Caught this is rush hour traffic this morning here in D.C.,” says Bryan Martin Firvida: “Lions logo on top of a Bears logo which I can only guess are a church’s or school’s colors.” … Good observation from Mike Wissman who notes, “The Eagles put out a video (I saw it on Facebook) hyping their newly selected draftee’s uniform number assignments. The number font they used is an unusual deviation from the font they’ve used since 1996. See attached photos of Gerry’s #47 and a comparative look at Sproles (4) and Jeffery (7). The differences between the 7s are minor, the 4s more pronounced. The jersey shots are from the NFL store so it doesn’t appear there will be a font change, but its still really odd.” … Speaking of odd — it’s really weird seeing players wearing non-numbered jerseys (from B Parsons). According to the Browns, All players take photos in blank jerseys in case they change numbers later on.” Guess that’s to avoid stuff like this (from Kevin Chmura). … Do the Pittsburgh Steelers have new practice unis? asks Rich Donahue. … Over on the “Uni Watch Fans” Facebook page, they are doing a survey to rank NFL helmets. Here is the survey (from DB_Ezekiel 36:26). … *sigh* The Jim Thorpe Award, recognizing an outstanding DB, has become the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (more info here). Thanks to Victory Cheeseballs. … Everyone loves Kelly, right? Alshon Jeffery has revealed his favorite Eagles uni. … Even though it’s partially *marred* by a rookie’s name sticker, here’s a look at the LA Rams new helmet for 2017 (from J.S.). … “25 NFL Teams Are About to Make the Biggest Change to Their Gear Since the 1960s” — Testing by the NFL found Vicis’s helmet to be the safest on the market. … The Eagles have more uniform numbers to give out — this time it’s for the undrafted free agents. … Speaking of the Iggles, Sidney Jones IV going with the RNOB on the nameplate of his Eagles practice jersey (from Jackie Treehorn). … Interesting: 3 UNC Tar Heel NFL draftees are wearing #10: Trubisky (UNC wore #10), Switzer (UNC #3), Hollins (UNC #13). From James Gilbert.

Hockey News : So, you want to see the 10 best selling jerseys of the NHL playoffs? Of course you do. I’m sure no one will be surprised at who’s #1. … The Fayetteville Fire Antz have been renamed the “Fayetteville Marksmen” (from James Gilbert). … WHOA — check out this awesome colorization of the 1941-1942 Penn State Nittany Lions hockey squad. Colorizer Anna Whitaker‏ adds, “With no home rink, the ‘iceless wonders’ went 5-1 in striped glory” (good spot by Joe C). … If you can’t beat ’em…eat em? The Nashville Predators had Ducks-logo-shaped pretzels in the press box for last nights game (from Lee Wilds).

NBA/ABA/College Basketball News : The “Big3” is a Professional 3 on 3 basketball league, whose season begins June 25th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Tickets just went on sale accompanied by this image Zack Lowman asks, “Jersey leak?” — This may be something to keep an eye on as our pal Todd Radom is “overseeing production of the real things on site as we speak. Some details are works in progress-stay tuned.” … Robert Hayes notes “They (CBS) go though the effort of having the Blazers’ new logo, but use the Jazz’s old logo.”

Soccer News : Looks like AC Milan has a new home kit for 2017-18 (from Conrad Burry). … Scottish Premier League team Aberdeen revealed their new shirts at halftime of their match yesterday (from Ed Żelaski‏). … Tottenham Hotspur (COYS) will wear a special edition shirt for their final game at White Hart Lane (from James Beattie).

Grab Bag : In what could only be considered a crushing blow, the University of Pittsburgh rowing team says their uniforms were among items stolen from team vans as they prepared for a big race in Philadelphia. … So, B1G coaches are people too? “My friend Katie took her kids to soccer today, and lo-and-behold, her kids play soccer with Jim Harbaugh’s,” says Greg Netherwood. “We both thought it was hilarious that he wears khaki’s and a pullover in every day life, too! He was awesome with the kids.” … Is another C&D coming from Sconnie? “NC private high school uses UW ‘flying W’ with middle truncated” says James Gilbert. “I wonder if that’s different enough.”

And that’s it for today. Concepters — get crackin’ on those “updated movie jersey” designs — and thanks to Steve Rosenbeck for again gracing us with a great jersey for the contest winner. Hopefully we’ll start voting on them next weekend!

Everyone enjoy day one of the MLB Pinkening today and don’t forget to send me lots of pics! I’ll be back tomorrow, but until then…

Peace.

“I usually appreciate the small inconsistencies of a hand-drawn logo, but this crosses the line from ‘charming’ to ‘stupid’. And it drives me nuts every time I see it.”

— Chance Michaels on the different “Mets” wordmarks for their logo and jersey

