Insert Joke About the Knicks’ Offense Here

I don’t usually pay much attention to TV commercials, but the other night I was watching the Mets and caught a quick glimpse of what appeared to be a Viagra ad featuring a couple wearing very NBA-esque jerseys. A quick search on “viagra basketball commercial” turned up the video shown above. It was apparently released back in January, so maybe you’ve all seen it plenty of times, but it was new to me.

The ad shows a guy wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt and a woman wearing a blue tank top jersey. Both feature the same logo. The implication is that they’ve just returned from watching a game. A few notes:

• The guy’s T-shirt is white. If there’s one thing I’ve learned from selling T-shirts (and from talking to other people in the T-shirt biz), it’s that nobody buys or wears white T-shirts. Nobody.

• The T-shirt and jersey both have a blue/orange color scheme — very Knicks-like. The woman’s jersey also has a bit of black trim, somewhat evocative of the Knicks’ BFBS phase.

• In fact, the logo shown on the shirt and jersey — a very NBA-ish stylized basketball — is oriented almost exactly like the basketball in the Knicks’ logo:

True, it’s not exactly the same as the Knicks’ basketball, but it’s very close. If you look at all 30 NBA team logos, you’ll find that no other logo has a basketball that’s as close a match as the Knicks’ basketball.

• The woman’s jersey has No. 16 on the back — a number worn by only two active NBA players: Pau Gasol of the Spurs and James Johnson of the Heat. NNOB, naturally.

• The jersey doesn’t have a maker’s mark, but it does have three white stripes up the side — very Adidas-like! They’d better run this commercial a lot over the next month or so, before Nike takes over the NBA’s uniform contract.

• • • • •

Discount reminder: In case you missed it earlier this week, all Uni Watch membership cardholders are now entitled to a 15% discount on any of the merchandise listed in our Teespring store.

The discount code will be provided to new enrollees when they place their card orders. Existing enrollees can obtain the discount code by contacting me. Once I confirm that you are indeed a card-carrying Uni Watch member, I’ll email the discount code to you.

As always, you can sign up for your own custom-designed membership card here, you can see all the designs we’ve done so far here, and you can see how we produce the cards here.

• • • • •

The Ticker

By Alex Hider

Baseball News : Brewers OF Keon Broxton, who wears NO. 23, was wearing a teammate’s wristband during yesterday’s game (from Stephen Hayes). … The Cardinals promoted an upcoming 1967 World Series ring replica giveaway with a tweet that many are calling sexist (from Tommy Turner). … The Mariners are having a rough season — are their new BP caps bad luck? (From Dustin Jensen.) … Padres OF Travis Jankowski went undercover to sell his own jersey to unsuspecting fans (from Mike). … Mets 1B Lucas Duda is currently on rehab assignment with Class-A St. Lucie and was wearing different pants than the rest of the team during yesterday’s game. Duda’s pants had a blue stripe, but St. Lucie’s pants have a thick orange stripe (from A.J. Frey). … A bar in Covington, Ky., across the river from Cincinnati, celebrates the history of the Covington Blue Sox, the short-lived Federal League team (from Jorge Cruz). … Blue-on-blue matchup in the Texas high school state playoffs (from Mike Barnes). … Chase d’Arnaud, now with the Red Sox, once again has a lowercase letter in his NOB. … Yesterday we reported on Venezuelan-born MLB players wearing the #SosVenezuela hashtag on their eye black. Last night Pirates P Felipe Rivero wore something similar on the back of his cap (from Mark Kunz). … A’s INF Jed Lowrie’s cap didn’t have the New Era logo last night (from Rudy Gutierrez). … In a related item, Nats skipper Dusty Baker has apparently been wearing an old cap, without the maker’s mark, on the road, as seen here and here (from Neil Dorfman).

Pro and College News : The Colts will retire Peyton Manning’s No. 18 on Oct. 8 (from Mike). … The Steelers’ draftees have received their uni number assignments (from Mike Slavonic). … Broncos rookie DeMarcus Walker was spotted at a Denver-area school wearing a jersey with the Nikelace. Probably just old stock, as the team is selling jerseys with the new tailoring template (from Broc). … The Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL exchanged jerseys with Canada’s national rugby team on Tuesday (from Moe Khan). … Matt Fedorka found a bunch of old Patriots media guides at his work. Check out the 2000 guide — it uses the wrong number font! … Look at former Charger RB Joe Washington’s double-decker FNOB — and his silver shoes (from Pro Football Journal). … Ravens coach John Harbaugh spent $1,500 to buy caps for soldiers at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan. … The Texas Longhorns have become the first Power Five program to monitor head injuries with an innovative helmet system (from Phil).

Hockey News : The Rangers and Sabres will play in the 2018 Winter Classic at Citi Field. No word yet on jersey designs. Although the NHL is doing without alternate jerseys for 2017-18, as part of the Reebok-to-Adidas changeover, you’d think they’d still have special designs for the Winter Classic. … The Sioux City Musketeers sure have a lot of ads on their ice (from Danny Manson).

NBA News : The Clippers’ D G-League affiliate will be named Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario. Agua Caliente (“Hot Water”) refers to a advertisement deal with a local casino/resort, and Ontario refers to the team’s home of Ontario, California (from Mike). … Here’s a good story from a 1993 edition of SI, featuring interviews with 13 players with the last name Williams, then the most common surname in the league. Per Mike Chamernik, “Most interesting part is that at the end, Brian Williams says his name is too bland and that he’d like to change it. A few years later, he actually did change it, to Bison Dele.”

Soccer News : Here’s a good piece on the origins of English football badges (from Ryan). … Eintracht Frankfurt of the Bundesliga will wear these jerseys for an upcoming game. According to Bernd Wilms, the kit’s advertiser is a brewer, so the club has different advertisers for its youth teams and doesn’t usually include an ad on children’s replica jerseys. So, inexplicably, here’s what the children’s version of the one-off jerseys looks like. … Here’s the kit Championship side Ipswich Town will be wearing next season (from Ed Zelaski). … Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC of the Scottish Premier League will have new kits next season (from Ed Zelaski). … New kits for Olympique Marseille (from Josh Hinton). … Stoke City’s new kits have also leaked, as has Nottingham Forest’s new home kit (also from Josh Hinton). … Lionel Messi has quite the jersey collection, thanks to post-game jersey swaps (from Phil). … Sporting Kansas City will wear Wizards-era rainbow warmup jerseys before their May 17 match for “Throwback Night” (from Phil). … These are the kits for the Birmingham Hammers of the National Premier Soccer League this season (from James H. Jimenez).