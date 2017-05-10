Insert Joke About the Knicks’ Offense Here

I don’t usually pay much attention to TV commercials, but the other night I was watching the Mets and caught a quick glimpse of what appeared to be a Viagra ad featuring a couple wearing very NBA-esque jerseys. A quick search on “viagra basketball commercial” turned up the video shown above. It was apparently released back in January, so maybe you’ve all seen it plenty of times, but it was new to me.
The ad shows a guy wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt and a woman wearing a blue tank top jersey. Both feature the same logo. The implication is that they’ve just returned from watching a game. A few notes:
• The guy’s T-shirt is white. If there’s one thing I’ve learned from selling T-shirts (and from talking to other people in the T-shirt biz), it’s that nobody buys or wears white T-shirts. Nobody.
• The T-shirt and jersey both have a blue/orange color scheme — very Knicks-like. The woman’s jersey also has a bit of black trim, somewhat evocative of the Knicks’ BFBS phase.
• In fact, the logo shown on the shirt and jersey — a very NBA-ish stylized basketball — is oriented almost exactly like the basketball in the Knicks’ logo:
True, it’s not exactly the same as the Knicks’ basketball, but it’s very close. If you look at all 30 NBA team logos, you’ll find that no other logo has a basketball that’s as close a match as the Knicks’ basketball.
• The woman’s jersey has No. 16 on the back — a number worn by only two active NBA players: Pau Gasol of the Spurs and James Johnson of the Heat. NNOB, naturally.
• The jersey doesn’t have a maker’s mark, but it does have three white stripes up the side — very Adidas-like! They’d better run this commercial a lot over the next month or so, before Nike takes over the NBA’s uniform contract.
The Ticker
By Alex Hider
Baseball News: Brewers OF Keon Broxton, who wears NO. 23, was wearing a teammate’s wristband during yesterday’s game (from Stephen Hayes). … The Cardinals promoted an upcoming 1967 World Series ring replica giveaway with a tweet that many are calling sexist (from Tommy Turner). … The Mariners are having a rough season — are their new BP caps bad luck? (From Dustin Jensen.) … Padres OF Travis Jankowski went undercover to sell his own jersey to unsuspecting fans (from Mike). … Mets 1B Lucas Duda is currently on rehab assignment with Class-A St. Lucie and was wearing different pants than the rest of the team during yesterday’s game. Duda’s pants had a blue stripe, but St. Lucie’s pants have a thick orange stripe (from A.J. Frey). … A bar in Covington, Ky., across the river from Cincinnati, celebrates the history of the Covington Blue Sox, the short-lived Federal League team (from Jorge Cruz). … Blue-on-blue matchup in the Texas high school state playoffs (from Mike Barnes). … Chase d’Arnaud, now with the Red Sox, once again has a lowercase letter in his NOB. … Yesterday we reported on Venezuelan-born MLB players wearing the #SosVenezuela hashtag on their eye black. Last night Pirates P Felipe Rivero wore something similar on the back of his cap (from Mark Kunz). … A’s INF Jed Lowrie’s cap didn’t have the New Era logo last night (from Rudy Gutierrez). … In a related item, Nats skipper Dusty Baker has apparently been wearing an old cap, without the maker’s mark, on the road, as seen here and here (from Neil Dorfman).
Pro and College News: The Colts will retire Peyton Manning’s No. 18 on Oct. 8 (from Mike). … The Steelers’ draftees have received their uni number assignments (from Mike Slavonic). … Broncos rookie DeMarcus Walker was spotted at a Denver-area school wearing a jersey with the Nikelace. Probably just old stock, as the team is selling jerseys with the new tailoring template (from Broc). … The Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL exchanged jerseys with Canada’s national rugby team on Tuesday (from Moe Khan). … Matt Fedorka found a bunch of old Patriots media guides at his work. Check out the 2000 guide — it uses the wrong number font! … Look at former Charger RB Joe Washington’s double-decker FNOB — and his silver shoes (from Pro Football Journal). … Ravens coach John Harbaugh spent $1,500 to buy caps for soldiers at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan. … The Texas Longhorns have become the first Power Five program to monitor head injuries with an innovative helmet system (from Phil).
Hockey News: The Rangers and Sabres will play in the 2018 Winter Classic at Citi Field. No word yet on jersey designs. Although the NHL is doing without alternate jerseys for 2017-18, as part of the Reebok-to-Adidas changeover, you’d think they’d still have special designs for the Winter Classic. … The Sioux City Musketeers sure have a lot of ads on their ice (from Danny Manson).
NBA News: The Clippers’ D G-League affiliate will be named Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario. Agua Caliente (“Hot Water”) refers to a advertisement deal with a local casino/resort, and Ontario refers to the team’s home of Ontario, California (from Mike). … Here’s a good story from a 1993 edition of SI, featuring interviews with 13 players with the last name Williams, then the most common surname in the league. Per Mike Chamernik, “Most interesting part is that at the end, Brian Williams says his name is too bland and that he’d like to change it. A few years later, he actually did change it, to Bison Dele.”
Soccer News: Here’s a good piece on the origins of English football badges (from Ryan). … Eintracht Frankfurt of the Bundesliga will wear these jerseys for an upcoming game. According to Bernd Wilms, the kit’s advertiser is a brewer, so the club has different advertisers for its youth teams and doesn’t usually include an ad on children’s replica jerseys. So, inexplicably, here’s what the children’s version of the one-off jerseys looks like. … Here’s the kit Championship side Ipswich Town will be wearing next season (from Ed Zelaski). … Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC of the Scottish Premier League will have new kits next season (from Ed Zelaski). … New kits for Olympique Marseille (from Josh Hinton). … Stoke City’s new kits have also leaked, as has Nottingham Forest’s new home kit (also from Josh Hinton). … Lionel Messi has quite the jersey collection, thanks to post-game jersey swaps (from Phil). … Sporting Kansas City will wear Wizards-era rainbow warmup jerseys before their May 17 match for “Throwback Night” (from Phil). … These are the kits for the Birmingham Hammers of the National Premier Soccer League this season (from James H. Jimenez).
Grab Bag: Golfer Rory McIlroy will begin using TaylorMade clubs and balls (from Brinke). … Also from Brinke: It appears tennis player Novak Djokovic is set to sign an endorsement deal with Lacoste. … Japan’s badminton team has new uniforms (from Jeremy Brahm). … Apparently, every municipality in Japan has its own unique manhole cover design (from James Gilbert).
I had that issue of SI with the Williams NBA article and it was interesting to me at the time. Reading it now, I see Dele name dropped the brother that supposedly killed him.
I’m sure the Red Sox have had many other players with a lowercase NOB. A quick Google search found this example: http://legacy.wbur.o...
Oh, fair point. Will adjust text.
Re: Viagra Commercial…
They move in slow motion, just like the Knicks.
The lower-case “d” on d’Arnaud’s jersey looks a lot like an upside-down “P”, as does the one worn by the Mets’ Jacob deGrom.
Personally, I don’t like the practice. If the name is all caps, then all the letters should be caps. Names are typically typeset with a capital letter followed by a string of lowercase letters, not in all caps. All caps is simply the style used for the jersey lettering. It doesn’t make sense to have one letter lowercase if all the others are uppercase, though. If they need to be made subordinate, they should be small caps.
I disagree. Nothing to me looked more stupid than the Cardinals using all caps resulting in “MC GWIRE” and “LA RUSSA”.
deGrom’s is a genuine lowercase d, as you can see from the little notch at the base:
http://www.uni-watch...
Rory taking on TaylorMade is an interesting development. It’s owned by Adidas (Nike’s chief rival). I wonder will they make him wear or utilize a golf bag that has anything Adidas related to it? I’m assuming Nike will have to clear anything if they try, but typically TaylorMade keeps Adidas off everything but the hats they sell, so I guess it could work OK.
Not sure what Viagra is, but I’m gathering that it is a sports supplement that improves passing accuracy. That’s because an old commercial showed a gray-haired older man tossing football after football through a swinging tire with deadly precision. Then an admiring, young-looking woman (his daughter?) beckoned him to come inside for some immediate bedrest.
Anyway, I purchased some for my defensive lineman son in the hope of turning him into a star quarterback (and future meal ticket and retirement plan, mind you). Gave him five tablets and his passing ability literally disappeared. (Some unknown entity kept batting down his throws as soon as they left his hand!)
But his defensive position coach claims he now has the damndest 5-point stance that he’s ever seen. Go figure.
“…young-looking woman (his daughter?)”
I don’t laugh out loud at many things (not even my own “jokes”), but that line got me. Thanks!
Why did she choose #16, I asked.
She said, “C’mon. You gotta have a little bit of fun, man! But only if you explain what 16 means to me. Then I’ll talk.”
Pharmaceutical commercials are the best around. Where else can you find some old guys jamming in the garage? Or a man and his wife catching a glance at each other while sanding an antique bench? Or a guy operating a food truck called Jalapeñ-O! because food trucks were really big at the time?
So sublime.
I swear the “on hold” music at my work is the same as on the Cialis commercial! At least written by the same person.
“Ravens coach John Harbaugh spent $1,500 to buy caps for soldiers at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan.”
Yeah… I don’t think he spent any money at all.
Viagra had another ad where the actress wore a white football jersey with the number 16 on it. I am guessing that there is some connection with viagra and the number 16.
https://youtu.be/0Bp...
Or it could just be that both commercials were filmed in 2016.
Or “Hey, guys, remember what it was like when you were 16?”
The Mariners are having a rough season — are their new BP caps bad luck? (From Dustin Jensen.)
Augh! Hating on the trident is something I despise. The team is not changing its name to the Wariners or the Whalers (although a Washington connection could have a case made for it). Superstition drives me nuts.
I did a search on NFL shop for “vapor untouchable” and if the current retail jerseys are any indication, the following teams will not have the new template: Bills, Jets (though both the Bills and Jets had the new jersey template for the draft), Cardinals, Bears, Colts, Browns, Panthers, Bucs, Packers. The Cowboys aren’t on the site either but are selling the new template on their own website so maybe some of these other teams will switch too. The jerseys look so much better than both the old Reebok template and the older Nike template. I can deal with the triangle collar thing alot more than that “NFL Equipment” and toilet bowl collar crap. The Saints, Rams, and Bengals jerseys especially look notably better as they no longer have the toilet seat 2 color collar.
http://www.nflshop.c...
If that search is any indication, the 49ers finally fixed their sleeve striping.
We addressed the Niners sleeve situation about two weeks ago:
http://www.uni-watch...
How appropriate, a name-branded team in a name-branded league. But will news outlets ignore the branding and just call them the Ontario Clippers?
