Our Long National Nightmare Is Over (except maybe in Cleveland)

As the NFL prepares for tonight’s draft, assorted teaser photos are showing various teams’ jerseys rendered in Nike’s latest tailoring template (the one with the painfully cringe-worthy name, so I won’t be saying it out loud), which means they’re blissfully, gloriously free of the brutal Nikelace collar that’s been such a gridiron pestilence over these past five seasons.
You can see the Jets’ new collar above. Sure looks better than this bullshit, right? And here’s how the new collar treatment will look in Philly:
Yeah, the little triangle thingie is annoying, but not nearly as annoying as this. Let’s not let the perfect be the enemy of the good, shall we?
This next photo provides a peek at a bunch of additional teams’ collars. See if you can spot the one jersey that’s different from all the others:
That’s right, the Browns still have the Nikelace. Maybe they didn’t have one of the new jerseys available for the photo shoot. Or maybe Cleveland will be stuck with the old style this season while everyone else gets to wear the new style. Would anyone really be surprised by that?
The Browns’ latest potential indignity notwithstanding, that photo also shows how the new jersey style has some design implications for teams with striped collars. Look at the New England and Buffalo jerseys — the collar striping, which used to come to a point, is now truncated. I’d say this issue is much less objectionable than the Nikelace, but it’s still irksome. Several other teams could have the same problem if they adopt the new template. (Keep in mind that some teams, like the Packers, Panthers, and Falcons — all of which have striped collars — have been wearing the old Reebok template all along. It’s not yet clear, at least to me, whether they’ll transition to the new template or stick with the Reebok format.)
We’ll presumably get a better look at the jerseys during the draft tonight. But I won’t be seeing any of that, because I always spend the last Thursday night of the month seeing one of NYC’s most entertaining bands, so I’ll miss the riveting spectacle of Roger Goodell standing next to a series of overgrown children — what a pity. But I’m sure I’ll catch up on any jersey developments when I get home, right? Right.
New ESPN column: Today I have a new ESPN column on the common MLB uniform trope of teams wearing their team name on their home whites and their city name on their road greys, with a closer look at the 10 teams that currently don’t follow that standard (including the Phillies, shown above). Check it out here.
Beauty is where you find it, Part 1: Last night I had dinner with my friend Shane at this Chilean restaurant in Queens (very good). As we walked back to the subway, we passed this cluster of gas meters mounted along the side of a house. I love how the pipes are sort of nested to created a repeating pattern. Kinda reminds me of a classic meander design, like this:
Beauty is where you find it, Part 2: My friend Nicole is a certified financial planner and a serious fan of vintage collectibles. Put those two things together and you get her latest find: the old board game shown above. Love the box design, especially the little anthropomorphized dollar signs running amok.
Baseball News: The Indians have been wearing red shoes at home recently, much like what they did during the 1990s. … Also, Jose Ramirez has been wearing dot-patterned TruSox, instead of Stance socks, much like what Francisco Lindor wears under his stirrups (from Nick Qualters and Robert Hayes). … Yet another Cleveland note: OF Abraham Almote wears a Mims Band, a modern version of the old “Say No to Drugs” personalized wristbands (from @PatDStat). … The Yankees’ Henry Cotto, who wore No. 28, had an upside-down 5 instead of a 2 during the early part of the 1987 season (good spot by Andrew Nesnay). … Braves P Julio Teheran has his initials sewn onto his spikes (from Jason Stewart). … A baseball field in Rhode Island removed five wooden poles that stood in play in front of the right field fence. The poles, which held netting that protected nearby homes, were determined to be safety hazards for players (from Matthew Algeo). … The Salt Lake Bees will wear black-and-pink jerseys on May 13 (from Brady Hack). … Newer ballparks have fewer obstructed views, but the trade-off is that some of the seats are much farther away than they were in older ballparks. … New uniforms for the Chinese team Uni-Lions, who at the very least have an excellent team name (from Jeremy Brahm).
NFL News: RB Marshawn Lynch will wear his usual No. 24 for the Raiders. The number was previously worn by Charles Woodson, whose second stint in Oakland ended in 2015 (from Brinke). … Also, the Raiders team headquarters has this logo display. I’ve never seen the logo at the bottom before. Have any of you? (From Rudy Gutierrez.) … NFL prospect Deshaun Watson is a fan of Cardinals’ black alternates. Arizona has the 13th pick in tonight’s draft and is considering drafting Watson if he is still on the board (from Phil). … A player’s suit and sense of style on draft day could determine future endorsement deals. … The Lions have new helmets, but a display at the draft hasn’t been updated with the new design (from @jawnes12). … The Rams have a new AT&T ad patch on their practice jerseys. Chris Cruz notes that not everyone has the patch yet, and that patches on the red QB jersey have a white background. … The Rams gave Skybound, the Los Angeles-based multimedia entertainment company, a new helmet that still has their old logo on the nose bumper (from Bob Novotny). … Pro wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin wore a Patriots jersey with “3:16” on the front, in reference to his “Austin 3:16” catchphrase, during a trip to Boston in the late 1990s (from @YUNGGOD3HUNNA, via Phil).
College Football News: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh gave Pope Francis a Wolverines helmet and retro Jordans during a trip to Rome this week. The helmet has a “266” decal, since Pope Francis is the 266th pope, and U.S. and Italy flag decals — arguably a mistake, since the pope lives in Vatican City, a nation with with its own flag (from Phil). … Oregon will sell excess equipment and uniforms to the public on May 6 (from Andrew Cosentino).
Basketball News: The Pacers filed for a trademark for a new Indiana-shaped logo. It made its first appearance on a Pacers racecar earlier this week when the team submitted their bid for the 2021 All-Star Game (from Conrad Burry). … Rutgers offered a sneak peek at one of its new Adidas basketball jerseys (from Phil).
Soccer News: New black away kit for Dundee United FC (from Ed Żelaski). … New home kit for Indy Eleven of the NASL (from Nile Smith). … Neither @miked3783 nor I was aware that Lacoste once made soccer jerseys. … An Isis enforcer removed the “blasphemous” Real Madrid logo from a local resident’s jersey in Mosul (from Steven Nabil). … Players for Bjarg, a Norwegian soccer club, wear NNOB jerseys, but coaches have their names on their bench coats (from Roy Ellingsen). … Dulwich Hamlet is letting fans vote on next season’s home jersey design (from Ed Żelaski). … New 125th-anniversary kit for Liverpool. Additional photos here (from Jeremy Brahm). … Speaking of Liverpool: Here’s a short history of their crest (from JohnMark Fisher).
Grab Bag: Flyers legend Bobby Clarke once owned a house that had a pool in the shape of the Flyers logo (from Jackie Treehorn). … It’s always interesting to see athletes wearing “wrong” uniforms at the ends of their careers (from Phil). … Three finalists were announced for a new flag design for Tulsa, Okla. The public will vote to determine the winner (from @hardchargindady). … First Lady Melania Trump’s birthday was yesterday. Oddly, the American flag shown on her birthday card had only 39 stars (from Andy Moeschberger).
On a serious note: As many of you are aware, yesterday was not a good day up in Bristol. As news of the unpleasantness spread, many Uni Watch readers got in touch to ask if I was okay and offer their support.
I truly appreciate everyone’s concern and am happy to report that I was unaffected by yesterday’s events. In fact, I signed a new contract just last month, which means ESPN was willing to continue investing in my work even as they were planning cutbacks in other areas — a heartening and humbling realization.
Many of my colleagues, including one good friend and some people I’ve worked with in various capacities, were not so fortunate. My thoughts today are with them.
Yikes, terrible how that Ram horn cuts off right at the mask line like that. I know they used to trim around bolts and would cut the horn off at the mask clip and start right after it agsin, but that one just has a tip showing right after the mask, with a sizable chunk missing.
-Still is an issue with the Jets and Eagles jerseys. They have not returned to kelly green! We need an NFL team wearing kelly green. They could use some inspiration from my favourite pro football team up north (Saskatchewan Roughriders):
http://www.ridervill...
– Re: players in the wrong uniform. Grant Fuhr wearing a Calgary Flames uniform seemed really wrong, considering all his glory days on the other side for the Oilers during the Battle of Alberta.
This may no longer be an issue in the Hi-Def era, but Kelly green used to blend into the grass on television. I recall some Eagles-Jets games that were really hard on the eyes.
In addition to the shade of green, the Jets unis continue to offend me with those stripe panels making a mockery of the Jets’ classic look.
The sad thing is, there’s an easy fix to the current template that would improve the look by leaps and bounds without having to alter the template! Just switch the stripe panels on the jerseys, so that the white-green-white panels are on the white jersey, and the green-white-green panels are on the green jersey. Then you’re not stuck with those ugly-ass corners.
The Indians have been wearing red shoes at home recently, much like what they did during the 1990s.
It’s never bothered me that red is emphasized on the Cleveland home uniform, while navy is the dominant road color. I think of it as their tradition, along with the navy blue jersey over white pants.
Does the Pope’s helmet *really* have the flags and 266 on both sides at the back??
Both photos show them on the near side.
Re the ticker text, I wouldn’t call Vatican City a nation. It’s a state all right, but it’s more of a microstate or a city-state – or even a corporate state – than a nation-state. With no natural-born residents or citizens, there exists no people whose national identity might be bound up with or represented by the Vatican state. So, not a nation.
And while it would seem obviously better to have crossed the Vatican flag with the US flag on the helmet, the Italian flag isn’t necessarily a mistake. Francis is the child of Italian emigrants, and primary among his official titles is Bishop of Rome. So while he is head of state within Vatican City, he is also the senior church official in Italy.
https://www.catholic...
All-time worst case of an athlete wearing the “wrong” uniform: Johnny Unitas, San Diego Chargers (even though the Chargers had a nice uniform it still wasn’t right).
https://s-media-cach...
I agree.
Art Monk in a Jets uni was pretty bad too.
http://fourhorsement...
Today’s ESPN column is up:
http://www.espn.com/...
Glad you’re still there. It’s a shame for a lot of people who lost their jobs are ESPN. But it’s good to know your stuff can be found there.
Cool column! I thought the Reds have a famous logo at home and COR à la Nats, Tigers, and Yankees, but granted the home jersey logo contains the word “Reds,” so you obviously disagreed in your judgment call. Either way, that’s a wardrobe that would not be improved by a strict NAH-COR.
Yeah, I included the Reds because the word “Reds” is there inside the logo. That counts!
Speaking of wrong uniforms… Harmon Killebrew went from this https://www.google.c.....i&w=200&h=301&bih=573&biw=1129&q=harmon%20killebrew%20royals&ved=0ahUKEwjmrav_4sTTAhVIVyYKHa2FDcIQMwg2KBEwEQ&iact=mrc&uact=8 to this https://www.google.c.....i&w=283&h=400&bih=573&biw=1129&q=harmon%20killebrew%20royals&ved=0ahUKEwjmrav_4sTTAhVIVyYKHa2FDcIQMwglKAAwAA&iact=mrc&uact=8
Some of those jerseys in the frames look like they have metallic NFL shields on the collars.
I must admit, I scrolled through that Deadspin list of cutback victims bracing for the worst…which thankfully never came. Very glad you’re still writing for the mothership, and my thoughts are with those who are not.
Enjoyed the story on ballpark “intimacy”. I lived in old Comiskey Park in the summers of the 1960’s, usually sitting in the first row of the upper deck between home and first. Section 19. Could hear the players all the time. But I lost count on how many times a fan below me took a foul ball of the head. In today’s world, that would have been countless lawsuits.
Went to a game at Tiger Stadium before they closed it. The right field upper deck hung over the field! Literally above the action. You’ll likely never see that again.
With regards to the “wrong uniforms” article, I’m surprised they didn’t mention Favre’s stint with the Vikings, because as strange as his season with the Jets was, seeing him in in the purple and gold of one of the Pack’s divisional rivals was much worse.
RE: Tulsa Flags
Councilor Anna America said her first thought at seeing the designs was to question why the city’s name had not been included.
“And then I started thinking … any flag that I can remember doesn’t say words,” America said.
Uh, last I checked Tulsa was in Oklahoma:
http://www.50states....
Not to mention many other examples…
Exactly. There are many memorable flags in the world. Oklahoma is not one of them. Nor Wisconsin, which also has the state name emblazoned across its flag.
Any list of memorable flags – flags most Americans would probably recognize – would include the flags of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Chicago, Arizona, Alaska, the Soviet Union, Nazi Germany, the Confederate Army, and maybe some combination of Jamaica, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, and South Africa. None of which have words written on them. Any list of forgettable flags – flags most Americans would probably not recognize, even if the flags represent the place where they live – would include many flags with words written on them.
The one exception is California, which has a simple and memorable design that also includes written words.
What the awesomely-named-for-a-politician Anna America is saying is that henceforth, Tulsa will have a more memorable flag than Oklahoma. Which is a true statement.
As my phone was loading, I only had the headline. I was hoping so badly that this was a ‘skins update in reference to the national disaster. I’ll take getting rid of nikelace though.
Jackie Treehorn treats objects like women, man
Paul, did you look into getting custom bowling shirts with that logo? I know it will be expensive, but that logo is too good just for a t-shirt!
I may look into it. The thing is, it’s difficult bordering on impossible to find bowling shirts made in the old rayon fabric, which is what I’d want for something like this. Also very difficult to find someone willing to do the chain-stitching.
We could use cotton/poly and screened graphics, but that sort of defeats the point — wouldn’t be that much better than a T-shirt.
Maybe Melania Trump is a big fan of North Dakota, our 39th state? Go Fighting Hawks? Or maybe it’s the politician’s-wife equivalent of keeping 39 candles on one’s birthday cake will into one’s 40s?