Baseball Hall of Fame Jersey-Redesign Results

I recently challenged Uni Watch readers to redesign those crummy jerseys that the Baseball Hall of Fame gives to its new inductees. A handful of readers responded, and today we’re going to look at the best entries I received.

One reader at a time (for all images, you can click to enlarge):

Best Pinstriped Design: Joe Hilseberg

“I think this calls for something simple, clean, and timeless,” says Joe. I agree, and I think he nailed it very nicely.

Joe goes on: “I think it would be really cool is to have sleeve patches of all the teams the inductee has played for. As you can see, I mocked up what it could look like for the current class. I just used the logos I had on hand for the teams, but it would be better to use era-appropriate logos from the player’s time with the team.”

Best Non-Pinstriped Design: Adam Cain

I really like that Adam included separate home and road versions. “I like the ‘Cooperstown’ lettering but couldn’t convince myself it belonged on a home white, so I went with standard road grey,” he explains. “The chest patch shown on the home white would also be on the caps. The number would of course change with the year of the class.”

Best Non-Jersey Idea: Alex Rocklein

Alex decided to skip the jersey idea altogether and bring back baseball sweaters. Not a bad idea, since the Hall’s election results are always announced in January. “It even looks great with a shirt and tie underneath!” notes Alex, and he’s right.

Those were my favorite entries. Any of them would be a huge improvement over the current jerseys. Your move, Hall of Fame!

Want to see more? Here are all of the submissions we received (if you can’t see the slideshow below, click here):

Click to enlarge

Delving once again into the inconspicuous: Lately I’ve become intrigued by windshield wiper design. Look at these two sets of windshield wipers shown above, for exampe: The wipers on the left are anchored close to each other and move in tandem, while the wipers on the right are anchored on opposite sides of the car and face each other. And for the car on the left, one of the wiper arms is straight and the other is bent. The more you look, the more you’ll discover that no two cars seem to have the same wiper configuration.

Wiper design seemed like an interesting niche to explore, and I wanted to learn more about it, so I did what I usually do when I want to learn more about something: I wrote an article about it. It’s up now on the science/tech website Ars Technica, and you can check it out here.

Big thanks to my Ars Technica editor, Eric Bangeman, for making this story happen. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Eric is a longtime Uni Watch reader and Ticker contributor. He specializes in rugby items (he has a rugby contribution in today’s Grab Bag, in fact) and was wearing an Australian rugby jersey when I met him at a Uni Watch gathering in Chicago back in 2007. He’s frequently invited me to write for Ars, but I’m not the most science/tech-y guy, so we could never come up with a good topic — until now. Glad we finally got to work together, Eric!

