Notes from All-Star Sunday

Rare sight in yesterday’s NHL All-Star tourney, as Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, playing for the Atlantic Division, wore the captain’s “C” — something that’s normally not allowed. (Or at least it’s not allowed nowadays. Back in the 1940s, Habs goalie Bill Durnan wore the captaincy letter.)
Other notes from yesterday’s NHL event:
• One of the three games found the Central Division playing the Pacific Division, which made for a purple-vs.-black matchup that didn’t offer much in the way of contrast:
• I’ve written before about Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin’s custom elbow pads. They’re designed to mimic his jersey sleeves, which he likes to roll up. I was wondering if he’d get custom pads to mimic the design of his All-Star jersey, and the answer turned out to no. He was still wearing his Caps pads:
• There was a ceremony for the living members of the NHL 100 — the league’s 100 greatest players. Interestingly, some of them wore era-appropriate jerseys, while others wore contemporary jerseys:
Weird that some of the #NHL100 is wearing uniforms specific to when they played while others are wearing current uniforms. pic.twitter.com/Nmiq8Hqjym
— Nathan Bryson (@nbryson625) January 29, 2017
Meanwhile, over on the gridiron, the NFL’s staged its annual all-star charade, the Pro Bowl. For those who’ve been hankering for a true Color Rash game, without any white, this game delivered the goods — although that’s not to say it was actually good-looking, as you can see in this video clip:
.@andydalton14 finds @tkelce for the TD!
The AFC regains the lead! #ProBowl https://t.co/laQKsAjN0k
— NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2017
At one point the Tugboat Captain, who never watches football, glanced at the TV and said, “Those look like bad superhero outfits.” I explained to her that that’s precisely the idea.
Notes from the game:
• The rule against dark or tinted visors was apparently lifted (there were lots of other examples besides this one):
• It’s hard to think of a more incongruous pairing of uniform elements than neon trim and grey facemasks:
• Here’s a Nike logo in a place I haven’t seen one before:
Pretty much what you’d expect, but shouldn’t they also have provided a swoosh-shaped air vent? They’re slipping.
QBC update: In case you missed Phil’s coverage of it yesterday, the 2017 Queens Baseball Convention was a hoot, and our uniform panel was a big success. From left to right in the photo above, that’s game-used uniform maven Nick DiSalvo, uniform designer/historian Todd Radom, Mets uni number savant Jon Springer, Mets stitcher Russ Gompers, Uni Watch deputy editor Phil Hecken, and yours truly. You can listen to the audio of our panel discussion here:
The Ticker
By Alex Hider
Baseball News: New number assignments for some Chicago White Sox players (from Matt Newberry). … Strange: The Brewers’ old bullpen cart (the same one Mike wrote about last week) has a red squatchee on top of its big plastic cap. Any theories as to why it’s red? Was it at one time painted in Milwaukee Braves colors? (from Matthew J. Prigge.)
NFL News: Many of those speaking out against President Trump’s immigration order tagged their tweets with #RiseUp — and unintentionally ended up with a Falcons emoji. … Venus Williams’s coach is apparently a big Jacksonville Jaguars fan. Per Wikipedia, he lives near Jacksonville (from Guy Finelli). … The folks at Pro Football Journal found some in-game color inconsistencies with the Oilers‘ columbia blue helmets. They also found a good shot of Atlanta’s Royce Smith’s FNOB. … Not sure what the context is of this caricature of former Oilers kicker Tony Fritsch, but it’s glorious (from Gene Sanny).
College Football News: I mentioned in last week’s Ticker that Alabama has been letting recruits pose for photos in old jerseys. Here’s another shot of a recruit wearing an old jersey. Note the template and the outdated SEC patch. Bryan Moss guesses this jersey hasn’t been worn on the field since Nick Saban arrived. … Homophones can be a real bitch (from Matt Shevin).
Hockey News: According to a graf buried deep within this story, NHL commish Gary Bettman is not interested in having advertising patches on the league’s jerseys. That’s consistent with what he’s said all along (from Will Chitty). … Ted Arnold found this picture of former Leafs coach John Brophy wearing a jacket with a strange logo. Anyone seen it before? … The Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League wore green-trimmed unis for “I Love Saskatchewan” night. More photos here (from Wade Heidt). … The Connecticut Whale of the NWHL wore military appreciation jerseys yesterday (from Zach Pearce). … In a New York Times story about a barnstorming women’s hockey team, a photo shows one player wearing U of Minnesota breezers (from Tris Wykes).
Basketball News: Great color-on-color game between the Raptors and Magic yesterday in Toronto. The Raptors were wearing their Chinese New Year design (from The Road Guy). … Issiah Thomas thinks his Celtics need a uniform overhaul. I respectfully disagree (from Mike Sullivan). … Michigan State wore “Michigan Agriculture College” throwbacks on Sunday (from Robert Brownie). … The rest of these are from Zachary Loesl: The Knicks wore white on the road in Atlanta, and the Thunder wore white on the road in Cleveland. … Speaking of Cleveland, Imam Shumpert wore his headband a bit higher than usual. “I can’t believe it didn’t fall off,” says Zachary. … The Wizards wore white on the road, with the Pelicans wearing their Mardi Gras alts. … The Spurs and Mavs went blue vs. grey.
College Hoops News: A couple of teams observed Coaches vs. Cancer this weekend: Virginia Tech (who went BFBS with pink trim) and Youngstown State (whose coaches wore sneakers with their suits) (from Andrew Cosentino, Robert Hayes). … Case Western Reserve wore two different throwback uniforms over the weekend.
Grab Bag: Roger Federer is auctioning off commemorative signed racquets in honor of his Australian Open win (from Brinke). … Some have pointed out that Nike’s logo was riding high on their new golf shirts. I think we know why now (from Jack). … Recommended reading: the history of candlepin bowling in Worcester, Mass., where there’s only one remaining candlepin house (from Bill Sodeman). … Virginia Tech wrestling is embracing the “Hokie Stone” pattern, as other teams at the school have (from Andrew Cosentino). … Couple of racing notes from David Firestone: NHRA driver Courtney Force will wear a Qalo band for workouts, and possibly races. She also has new parachutes for her car. Finally, David evaluated and graded every president’s signature.
I have to say, I do like that Gary Bettman has been consistently against advertising patches on game uniforms. So he’s got that going for him, at least.
Yeah, that Central-Pacific game could’ve used my color tweaks… gold shoulders and waist stripe would’ve helped the purple jersey contrast more against the black ones.
And that wasn’t a *true* Color Rash Pro Bowl because the shoes didn’t match the unis. Though white shoes with highlighter accents just made them worse, in my opinion.
And here’s a comparison pic I whipped up showing the actual purple vs. black against my suggested fix.
I’d say the splash of gold (yellow) brings it out very much, and the white on the black version better fits the homage to the early 90s ASG unis.
Re: The Purple and Black match up yesterday’s NHL All-Star game. The winning division of the skills competition was allowed to pick their opponent. I suspect somewhat surprisingly the Atlantic (Carey Price Captain) (winners of the skills comp) picked the Metropolitan Division, i.e. for whatever reason, I suspect the NHL was thinking, they would pick outside their conference. The result white on yellow, and purple on black. I suspect if they do something similar next year, the pick will have to be outside your conference.
For a league that relatively organized, the All-star game tends to have screw ups. The fastest skating competition, well for whatever reason record holder Dylan Larkin was allowed a running start, Connor McDavid, who tried to beat the record this year, wasn’t allowed such an advantage.
As long as there are four teams, there’s the chance of that dark-on-dark matchup, even if it’s not until the final. If the colors aren’t distinct enough, maybe one team should have a second set of jerseys available.
And with rosters that small, it seems wrong to have duplicate numbers on the same team. Even Doc Emrick mentioned that he was having trouble distinguishing between a couple of guys who wore the same number.
“Not sure what the context is of this caricature of former Oilers kicker Tony Fritsch, but it’s glorious (from Gene Sanny).”
And as for Isaiah Thomas, he can go play for another team if he doesn’t like the Celtics’ uniforms. The green-and-black uniforms are ass, the gray ones are almost as bad. The Celtics should be green and white. Period.
Yet another illustration that athletes are not always fans, and that playing the game at a high level doesn’t necessarily mean an informed love of what makes it special. (e.g., I suspect that year in, year out, a solid majority of Cubs and Red Sox players would love to see their home ballparks demolished, and replaced with something more modern and cushier.)
Isaiah Thomas is the current Celtics guard, while Isiah Thomas is the Pistons legend.
Proper decorum is to refer to Mr. Trump as President Trump.
Excellent point. Fixed.
“Decorum,” proper or otherwise, applies only if one is directly addressing the president, either in person or in correspondence. When talking about rather than talking to the president, decorum and protocol do not apply. In the case of a journalistic enterprise, descriptions of the president ought to follow a consistent style. Most publications call for identifying officeholders by the title of their office for the sake of clarity. That’s a sound practice. But it is no breach of decorum or protocol for anyone to refer to the president, or any officeholder, by name rather than by title.
Side note: In direct address, proper decorum is to refer to the president by title only, not with his or her name at all. One addresses a letter to, “The President, The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave …”; one introduces him as, “The President of the United States”; one speaks to him as, “Mr. President”; one speak about him in his presence as “the President.” One does not say to the president, or speak of him in his presence, as “President Trump” or “Mr. President Trump.” It’s “The President” or “Mr. President.”
Now, if the United States were a monarchy, and the president were a sovereign, then all subjects would be bound by protocol and decorum whether addressing the president or speaking about the president. But this country is not, the president is not, and therefore American citizens are not.
Yes, it’s more a matter of proper journalistic style than of decorum, but I didn’t feel like going into that level of detail. The larger point remains: The proper style here on the site should be “President Trump” (just as it was “President Obama” for the past eight years, and “President Bush” before that), and I’ve accordingly made the change.
I have always identified politicians by their office, and will continue to do so. In Trump’s case, he’s been a celebrity for so long that I think many of us reflexively just think of him in terms of his full name.
It’s possible the Oilers center in that photo has a clear shell helmet – a MacGregor/Kelley or a Marietta/MaxPro. They wpuld show up darker than shells painted on the outside due to the slight tint of the “clear” plastic.
Any way you slice it, it’s still funny.
As a graphic designer for over 20 years, I honestly cannot understand how things such as the NFL’s Pro Bowl unis even get off the drawing board. They are God-awful, especially compared to the NHL’s All-Star unis. I work for a relatively small company with little exposure given to my work and I don’t pretend to be a big player, but even I would be embarrassed to put horrors such as these in my portfolio.
The jersey seen in the picture was actually worn in 2010.
https://s-media-cach...
why aren’t goalies allowed to have “captain” C?
Quoting from several sources: “The Montreal Canadiens’ Bill Durnan was the last goaltender to serve as captain in the 1947–48 season. Prior to 1948–49, the NHL passed a rule prohibiting goalies to act as captain or assistants in what could be called the ‘Durnan Rule.’ The Canadiens keeper left his crease so much to argue calls that opponents protested saying that Durnan’s actions gave the Canadiens unscheduled timeouts during strategic points in games.”
Additional info, and an argument that goalies *should* be allowed to be captains, here:
http://ingoalmag.com...
Dang, I miss the Nordiques’ old jerseys.
Pros from the Pro Bowl unis:
1) Nice color contrast.
2) I’ve always liked that the players wear their own teams’ helmets.
3) Better than the weird orange theme they’ve had.
Cons from the Pro Bowl unis:
1) I know Color Rash isn’t going anywhere, but still… can it just go away, please?
2) Why were the TV numbers and primary numbers a different design?
3) The jerseys were a weird combination of modern design (Nike Volt color numbers) with utterly generic template (everything else). In this instance, “weird” means “bad.”
4) It shouldn’t be that hard to make a decent Pro Bowl uniform, but Reebok and Nike have both made it clear that they aren’t able to get it right.