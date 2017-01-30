Notes from All-Star Sunday

Rare sight in yesterday’s NHL All-Star tourney, as Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, playing for the Atlantic Division, wore the captain’s “C” — something that’s normally not allowed. (Or at least it’s not allowed nowadays. Back in the 1940s, Habs goalie Bill Durnan wore the captaincy letter.)

Other notes from yesterday’s NHL event:

• One of the three games found the Central Division playing the Pacific Division, which made for a purple-vs.-black matchup that didn’t offer much in the way of contrast:

• I’ve written before about Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin’s custom elbow pads. They’re designed to mimic his jersey sleeves, which he likes to roll up. I was wondering if he’d get custom pads to mimic the design of his All-Star jersey, and the answer turned out to no. He was still wearing his Caps pads:

• There was a ceremony for the living members of the NHL 100 — the league’s 100 greatest players. Interestingly, some of them wore era-appropriate jerseys, while others wore contemporary jerseys:



Weird that some of the #NHL100 is wearing uniforms specific to when they played while others are wearing current uniforms. pic.twitter.com/Nmiq8Hqjym — Nathan Bryson (@nbryson625) January 29, 2017

Meanwhile, over on the gridiron, the NFL’s staged its annual all-star charade, the Pro Bowl. For those who’ve been hankering for a true Color Rash game, without any white, this game delivered the goods — although that’s not to say it was actually good-looking, as you can see in this video clip:

At one point the Tugboat Captain, who never watches football, glanced at the TV and said, “Those look like bad superhero outfits.” I explained to her that that’s precisely the idea.

Notes from the game:

• The rule against dark or tinted visors was apparently lifted (there were lots of other examples besides this one):

• It’s hard to think of a more incongruous pairing of uniform elements than neon trim and grey facemasks:

• Here’s a Nike logo in a place I haven’t seen one before:

Pretty much what you’d expect, but shouldn’t they also have provided a swoosh-shaped air vent? They’re slipping.

(My thanks to all contributors, including @TheGoalNet45.)

• • • • •

Click to enlarge

QBC update: In case you missed Phil’s coverage of it yesterday, the 2017 Queens Baseball Convention was a hoot, and our uniform panel was a big success. From left to right in the photo above, that’s game-used uniform maven Nick DiSalvo, uniform designer/historian Todd Radom, Mets uni number savant Jon Springer, Mets stitcher Russ Gompers, Uni Watch deputy editor Phil Hecken, and yours truly. You can listen to the audio of our panel discussion here:

• • • • •

The Ticker

By Alex Hider

Baseball News : New number assignments for some Chicago White Sox players (from Matt Newberry). … Strange: The Brewers’ old bullpen cart (the same one Mike wrote about last week) has a red squatchee on top of its big plastic cap. Any theories as to why it’s red? Was it at one time painted in Milwaukee Braves colors? (from Matthew J. Prigge.)

NFL News : Many of those speaking out against President Trump’s immigration order tagged their tweets with #RiseUp — and unintentionally ended up with a Falcons emoji. … Venus Williams’s coach is apparently a big Jacksonville Jaguars fan. Per Wikipedia, he lives near Jacksonville (from Guy Finelli). … The folks at Pro Football Journal found some in-game color inconsistencies with the Oilers‘ columbia blue helmets. They also found a good shot of Atlanta’s Royce Smith’s FNOB. … Not sure what the context is of this caricature of former Oilers kicker Tony Fritsch, but it’s glorious (from Gene Sanny).

College Football News : I mentioned in last week’s Ticker that Alabama has been letting recruits pose for photos in old jerseys. Here’s another shot of a recruit wearing an old jersey. Note the template and the outdated SEC patch. Bryan Moss guesses this jersey hasn’t been worn on the field since Nick Saban arrived. … Homophones can be a real bitch (from Matt Shevin).

Hockey News : According to a graf buried deep within this story, NHL commish Gary Bettman is not interested in having advertising patches on the league’s jerseys. That’s consistent with what he’s said all along (from Will Chitty). … Ted Arnold found this picture of former Leafs coach John Brophy wearing a jacket with a strange logo. Anyone seen it before? … The Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League wore green-trimmed unis for “I Love Saskatchewan” night. More photos here (from Wade Heidt). … The Connecticut Whale of the NWHL wore military appreciation jerseys yesterday (from Zach Pearce). … In a New York Times story about a barnstorming women’s hockey team, a photo shows one player wearing U of Minnesota breezers (from Tris Wykes).

Basketball News : Great color-on-color game between the Raptors and Magic yesterday in Toronto. The Raptors were wearing their Chinese New Year design (from The Road Guy). … Issiah Thomas thinks his Celtics need a uniform overhaul. I respectfully disagree (from Mike Sullivan). … Michigan State wore “Michigan Agriculture College” throwbacks on Sunday (from Robert Brownie). … The rest of these are from Zachary Loesl: The Knicks wore white on the road in Atlanta, and the Thunder wore white on the road in Cleveland. … Speaking of Cleveland, Imam Shumpert wore his headband a bit higher than usual. “I can’t believe it didn’t fall off,” says Zachary. … The Wizards wore white on the road, with the Pelicans wearing their Mardi Gras alts. … The Spurs and Mavs went blue vs. grey.

College Hoops News : A couple of teams observed Coaches vs. Cancer this weekend: Virginia Tech (who went BFBS with pink trim) and Youngstown State (whose coaches wore sneakers with their suits) (from Andrew Cosentino, Robert Hayes). … Case Western Reserve wore two different throwback uniforms over the weekend.