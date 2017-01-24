What’s the Best Way to Fill In a Box?

I want to go off-uni today and discuss a topic that’s been on my mind lately. It started when I recently donated blood, as I do every two months. As usual, I had to fill out a form with dozens of questions, which meant I had to fill in dozens of boxes. For some reason that got me thinking about the various ways to fill in a box on a form, and how some of those ways are more satisfying than others.
The way I see it, there are four ways to fill in a box on a form:
1. A check mark. For many years, this was my preferred option. There was something about making the two-stroke check mark — ka-CHECK! — that I found very satisfying.
A side note: Most check marks go from left to right (like the one in the photo shown above). But I’ve occasionally seen people do a check mark that goes from right to left, like this. That looks completely backwards to me, I guess because our culture is used to reading and writing from left to right, so having the check mark leaning to the left feels wrong. Several sources on the internet indicate that this “backwards” check mark is commonly used by left-handed people, but I’m lefty myself and have never done this type of check.
Also worth noting: If you’re filling out a form on the internet and have to click on a box, you usually end up with a check mark, but it’s always fully within the confines of the box. Does anyone actually draw check marks like this? Or, as I suspect, do human-drawn check marks always extend beyond the box parameters?
2. An X. Sometime in the last two years or so I switched from using check marks to X marks. I can’t really explain why — the X just started seeming more satisfying, even though it’s clearly slower and less efficient (you have to lift your pen off the paper in order to start the second stroke).
Again, I’m pretty sure nobody stays within the confines of the box. Hell, going outside the box is practically a small transgressive thrill, right? I also like the “X” to be asymetrical and imperfect, which feels like an organic counterpoint to the staid blandness of the official form being filled out.
3. A ticking mark. I refer here to a simple diagonal stroke. I’ve never liked this method — feels like a lazy, half-assed attempt at a check mark — although I know it has its adherents. Definitely faster and more efficient than the other methods, for what that’s worth.
Also: Does anyone do a “backwards” version of this method, as some people do for a check mark? If so, I’ve never seen it.
4. Filling in the box. Not sure I’ve ever observed anyone taking the effort to carefully fill in each box, like on a bubble form, but it’s certainly an option.
So those are the four primary methods. Did I overlook another possible option? Which one do you prefer to use? if you’re left-handed, have you ever done the “backwards” check mark?
Discuss.
Collector’s Corner
By Brinke Guthrie
Back the Bucs! ACE Auto Parts and Q105 of Tampa Bay were behind this 1970s Bucs sticker. Looks like the color registration was just a tad off, but Bruce looks plenty fierce anyway. And that radio station still has the same logo today!
Now for the rest of this week’s picks:
• Check out this 1960s New Orleans Saints bobble — in perfect condition!
• Pro football teams were stuck on Chiquita bananas — says so right in that print ad!
• Here’s a really nice promo item I’ve never seen before: All 26 (at the time) NFL teams are represented in this cap patch collection. Each patch is 2″ and they’re all mounted in what looks like an official league catalog. [As a catalog collector myself, I love this one. Too pricey for me, otherwise I’d definitely bid on it. Great find! — PL]
• I clearly recall this Dallas Cowboys poster hanging in the Sanger-Harris department store’s NFL Shop in Dallas, in the fall of 1971.
• This bevearage glass has the NFL shield and Eastern Division helmets on it and looks like a promo glass. No sponsor’s mark, though.
• Interesting-looking 1970s New York Football Giants bumper sticker. Why put so much tiny player detail on there when you’re never going to see it from the road?
• Another Giants item: Who here likes this stylized “NY” logo from the mid-1970s, as shown on this gumball helmet? I like it myself. Why won’t they do a throwback of this one? [Probably because that was a miserable period for the team. They went 5-9, were in the midst of their nomadic/homeless period (a year at Shea following two years at the Yale Bowl), and were generally viewed as an aimless, bumbling franchise. Not a fondly remembered era. — PL]
• Now that is one cool-looking retro Eagles sticker. from the “National Decalcomania Corp.” of Philadelphia, PA. Speaking of the Iggles, here’s a nice kids’ Sears sweatshirt to take a look at.
• Did someone say Sears? Check out this 1970s Vikings zip-front sweater.
• Ah, just look at the colors on this Air Coryell-era Chargers pennant. While the powder blues can’t be beat, this is a close second.
KRC update: The latest installment of Key Ring Chronicles has a uniform component. It’s about a button from a fire department dress uniform, and also a St. Anthony medal (see above). Check it out here.
The Ticker
By Mike Chamernik
Baseball News: A few sporting goods stores in Kansas City are taking orders for custom Yordano Ventura memorial jerseys, with “RIP” stitched under the numbers (from Phil). … Tennessee baseball’s Twitter account ran a photo yesterday of pitcher Zach Linginfelter, who had a good amount of patching and stitching done to his pants (from Phil). … A bunch of participants at Braves fantasy camp wore Dale Murphy’s No. 3. … A new study shows that jet lag can have a significant effect on MLB players.
Pro and College Football News: Arthur Blank supported both of the teams he owns at the NFC Championship game on Sunday, wearing a nifty Falcons tie and a pin for Atlanta United FC, a MLS expansion team. The teams will share Mercedes-Benz Stadium after it opens in the fall (good spot by Douglas Ford). … In the spirit of Conrad Burry’s annual playoff brackets for each sport, Todd Hough made his own tracker. … LSU football recruits are being given outdated jerseys.
Hockey News: Earlier this month the Hurricanes hosted a Make-A-Wish recipient with a compromised immune system. His Hurricanes surgical mask wouldn’t stay on right-side up. “Pictured here, it’s upside-down, as compared to the logos on the backdrop,” says Elena Elms. “I never noticed that the logo even had an upside/downside myself.” … Utica Comets goalie Thatcher Demko will wear neon-accented pads on Friday (from Ryan Biech).
Basketball News: The Jazz wore navy at home last night as the Thunder wore their sleeved white unis on the road. Also, the Nets wore black alts at home against the Spurs, who wore white (from Zachary Loesl). … The Knicks’ Lance Thomas will wear a mask after fracturing an orbital bone last week. … A Milwaukee community group is looking to acquire the old MECCA floor and use it in an outdoor basketball court (from Jeff Ash). … Someone on the Bucks game staff drinks from a water bottle with an outdated team logo (from Scott McMichael). … An ad at a D.C.-area grocery mistakenly used a Wizards logo instead of a Capitals logo (from Josh Claywell). … Nevada will wear pink uniforms this week as part of Coaches vs. Cancer. Here’s another look (from Damon Hirschensohn). … The WWE was in Cleveland last night, so Brock Lesnar’s “Suplex City” shirt featured the Cavs’ “C” (from Vaughn Johnson).
Soccer News: FFA — that’s the Football Federation of Australia — has new logos for its A-League, W-League, and Y-League (from @j_foreigner). … European soccer, along with rugby, Aussie Rules, and Gaelic games, have seen numerous examples of teams facing off wearing colors that were too similar (from George Chilvers).
Grab Bag: Many Chicago bars have Old Style signs hanging out front. In the mid-1970s, the brewing company gave the signs out to bars for free, and even offered to install them. … Tom Arnel ran in a relay on the Occoneechee Speedway Trail in North Carolina. It used to be an old dirt race track where Richard Petty used to drive. … New name and logo for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. … Aston Martin may be introducing a new logo. … UNC lacrosse goalie Brian Balkam had a ball go through his helmet during a scrimmage (from Tris Wykes). … “During a race, NASCAR uses several flags to communicate what’s happening to drivers and fans,” says Trevor Williams. “With a new format that includes winning stages within the race, this is the first time I have seen a ‘stage checkered flag that is green and white instead of black and white. However it may been used in All-Star races where there are a lot of stages, but I don’t watch those.”
I am left-handed, and while I don’t draw backwards checkmarks, I do draw them from right to left. That is, I draw the long part of the checkmark first, then finish with the short part pointing off to the left. I didn’t realize this was atypical until a few months ago, when my right-handed wife saw me doing it and was surprised. In retrospect, it makes sense, because I had difficulty drawing checkmarks when I was younger; they always tended to look more like v’s.
A simple “X” would do it.
I go with the continuous “x” where you don’t pick the pen up from the page. Not sure what the actual resulting shape is called, but basically it’s an “x” with the right two arms connected.
I do this. It looks like a ribbon people wear pinned their lapel most of the time.
Otherwise, I will just leave a tick mark. Is it tick or ticking?
I do basically the same thing, but I connect the left “arms” of my x. For some reason I start in the upper RH corner of the box, down to the lower LH corner, loop up to the upper LH, and then finish off in the lower RH corner of the box. The resulting mark resembles a lower case Greek letter “alpha”. This method makes almost no sense though, because it is backwards of the normal L to R convention of writing, and indeed, when I am “writing” an X, I start in the upper left, down to lower right, then lift my pen and go upper right to lower left. Never gave it much thought until today!
This is me now, except the bottom arms are connected (that way both strokes go left to right). Before I switched to the X, I was a box filler. And even now, I’ll occasionally switch over to circling the box.
I vary based on the context of the box to be marked. If there’s a good deal of space around the box, I’ll use a checkmark. If there’s not a lot of space, then it’s an x. If the box is really small, I’ll fill it in.
Most left-handed individuals do it “backwards”…It’s still amazes me that many right-handed people do not comprehend what lefty’s go through, or that we do things at all with our dominate hand (i.e. I use a mouse with my left hand and righty’s just have their minds blown).
I’d propose a 5th way although it would be a variation on the second “X” method. To save time on making the X I don’t take the pen of the paper and continue the mark. In that way it doesn’t look like an X when I’m done but more like this X) if I could attach the parentheses to it.
I do something similar when I write a lower case “e” which makes my “e’s” look like a “6” because I was taught to write an “e” with two strokes and it takes to long. For some reason I don’t enjoy starting an “e” from the left to make it one stroke so I start from the right and never pick up my pen to finish it.
Check mark for all the reasons Paul stated.
Who says you have to lifft the pen when marking an X in a box? An X has obvious advantages over a check – it fills the box more completely, and tends to be more contained within or near the box, whereas checks often run close to or even into neighboring boxes. But a box mark doesn’t need to be read as a particular letter of the alphabet, so you can speed the mark by making it a three-stroke X with a closed right side. That’s what my box marks look like.
Though I will admit to being slightly offput by the lazier form of the X glyph, where rather than being made up of three straight lines with distinct corners – an X that’s closed on one side – it becomes a single flowing loop like a lapel ribbon turned on its side.
My mark is similar. The “x” is a single stroke never lifting the pen from the paper. I start at the left hand upper corner – diagonal to the bottom right, across the bottom edge of the box to the left and then back up to the upper right.
Unless I am instructed to completely fill in a box, I go check mark.
Fill in the box, no matter what. Part OCD, part remnant from taking Iowa Basics tests starting in 3rd grade.
Here's a Bucs license plate from Ace to go with your sticker:
http://www.terapeak....
X
The instructions on the Eagles decal confused me a bit. It didn’t indicate that the glass application should be on the INSIDE of the glass. Perhaps they knew everyone knew that back then when water decals were more the norm.
I’m a checker.
(cue the jingle: Wouldn’t you like to be a checker too?)
Here are clips of that beautiful 1975 Giants uniform in action, from This Week in Pro Football for weeks 7 and 8:
https://youtube.com/...
https://youtube.com/...
A couple of stills from week 7:
http://boards.sports...
http://boards.sports...
I would submit that anyone who fails to recognise that this is the Giants’ best look ever is out of his/her bloody mind.
…count me as “out of my mind”.
This look only lasted a year for a reason and is synonymous with the miserable 70’s (plus the final season in NY in Queens…nothing about this look says / represents “Giants”)
Tampa Bay wasn’t exactly a great team in orange, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t still a good uniform. The same applies here.
The jersey, pants and socks all look great. The helmet looks great but for the logo. Perhaps if the inner blue strokes were narrower it would look better.
That NY logo is an uppercase version of the classic/current ny logo. This is a case of modernisation done right; and that logo would still be around today if not for New Jersey’s inferiority complex. The only reason they got rid of it after one season was due to the insistence of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority.
I was very happy when the classic ny logo replaced the awful “Giants” wordmark on the helmet. But the 1975 NY logo is far superior. It’s time for the Giants to embrace that mark and bring it back.
I am a lefty for most daily activities. Hovever I do sports right handed. I often tell people that they don’t realize what it’s like living on a world built by righties.
Paul, have you written a blog about left handed people living in a right handed world? I seem to remember one though I may be mistaken.
I’ve referenced my left-handednesss many times, but I don’t think I’ve ever written a full piece about it.
It might be a fun topic to explore. I’m sure there are things I do that unknowingly are off handed.
Oh and I write my check marks left to right.
Today’s lede is why I love this site…I’m a checkmark person myself.
Chris Creamer is reporting small changes to the Mets home and road alts: http://news.sportslo...
My grandfather was left-handed and did his checkmarks backwards. He was a rancher and the brand mark he used for branding cattle was a backwards checkmark.
Me, I am left-handed and I do it the normal way. It looks wrong backwards.
Dedicated check mark guy. And that right side tail usually ends up way outside of the box.
For what it’s worth, in France everybody fills with an X. The checkmark is pretty much nonexistent.
Interesting! Any idea why?
Slow news day? haha. I make an ‘X’ myself
For me it depends on the instructions. If it says check all that apply then check it is. If they say mark them..then X marks the spot…and circle gets filled in
I was filling out one of those endless forms at the dentist’s office a few months ago, and I got on such a roll that my check marks turned into “V”s. So, I guess that’s what I do.
Also, for the school version of this, when doing a multiple choice quiz, do people circle just the letter, or the letter and the answer? I just do the letter.
Filling in the box . . . great topic. I typically make an X, but sometimes I will be unhappy with the quality of the X, panic and then fill in the entire box.
“LSU football recruits are being given outdated jerseys”
As an LSU fan, I’ll say the recruits are being photographed in better jerseys. I hate the current LSU number font. Another Nike change for the sake of Nike change.
That outdated Bucks water bottle appears, from the looks of the back of the gentleman depicted, to belong to Bob Wanek, who has literally been the team’s official scorer for its entire history, I believe.
Not only is the logo outdated, but does anyone use that style of water bottle anymore?
Seems like a + would also do the trick but I’ve never seen it used before.
The Q105 branding hasn’t been used continuously. The current station on 104.7 FM, the “old” U92, didn’t brand itself as Q105 until summer ’05. The current station on that frequency called itself Oldies 104.7 after a format and call sign swap with sister station WYUU. The pre-swap Q105 brieftly dropped that brand to become 105 The Bee, something that baffles me to this day. I’m so happy to see the Q105 name around!
http://pqasb.pqarchi...
I’m a check mark guy all the way…and that 1970’s Vikings zip-front sweater is glorious (even if it’s purple!)
I’m a check mark guy, myself. However, I am not consistent as to the form I use. Even on the same piece of paper, I might have a traditional check mark (e.g. https://d30y9cdsu7xl...), one where both sides are equal and it looks almost like a “v”, or one where the left side is so short that it looks like a forward slash or what Paul referred to as a tick mark.
Another little twist on this is whether the checkmark has the little tail at the left. I vote yes on that.