A Uni Watch Reader Design Hits The Ice

By Phil Hecken

Uni Watch readers will (hopefully) recall that back during Paul’s August sabbatical, when I took over the weekday posts for the month, I kicked off my run by announcing a hockey design contest for the Grand Rapids Griffins (a professional hockey team in the American Hockey League, whose primary affiliate is the Detroit Red Wings). All the deets are in that post, but suffice it to say, after more than EIGHTY reader submissions, and several rounds of voting, reader Dan Kennedy was selected by the Griffins as the Grand Prize Winner and his design, seen in today’s splash, was worn last night by the Griffins (there was also a runner up in that contest whose design was also chosen; that will be worn on March 24th).

Dan was invited by the Griffins to last evenings game where there were lots of festivities. I realized he’d be pressed for time, but I asked if he could have some photos and brief writeups from the evening for me to run for you guys today. I’m hoping to do a much more in-depth profile of Dan (possibly running next weekend), but I wanted to share with you guys today the photos from late last evening. In order to beat the press deadline (*coughmybedtime*), I’ll run Dan’s pics along with some brief writeups.

Please join me in (again) congratulating him for his efforts, and how awesome is it that a reader-designed jersey has made it’s way onto the rink of a professional hockey team? Very awesome, that’s how. You can click on any photos below to enlarge.

OK, here’s Dan:

Awesome — and thanks for getting the photos to me so quick Dan. What a fantastic experience (which I hope to bring to the readers in greater detail shortly) and congratulations on being named the winner of the contest!

How great was that, readers? Please let Dan know your thoughts and if you have any questions for him, post them below and I’ll be sure to ask him for the follow up!

Our Pets…In Uniform

Last weekend, in a post I co-authored with Megan Brown, I featured lots of photos of pets (well, mostly … OK … ALL … dogs) in uniforms, and asked Uni Watch readers to please send me photos of their own furry friends in uniform.

I was expecting a few pics, but I never expected the pretty large number of photos I received. I’m going to run them here today — along with any comments the owners may have added.

Turns out our best friends sometimes rock jerseys better than we do! (you can click on the photos to enlarge)

Thanks, everyone.

ACC 2016 Uni Roundup

We’re probably ready to finally put a bow on the 2016 NCAA College Football Season today — I’m joined by my ACC Tracker, Rex Henry, who last week during “roundups” I mentioned would have a more complete uni report this weekend. Today’s that day. So, without further ado, here’s Rex to give you a (very) brief rundown of the uni machinations of the ACC for the 2016 Season.

ACC Uni Roundup, 2016

By Rex Henry

The ACC and college football seems to be on the back end of the outlandish uniforms and combinations. While some teams have new designs, the color combinations for most teams have been kept to a minimum.

We’ll go from bad, to no change, to best improvements (which almost all have pant stripes):

SYRACUSE:



LOUISVILLE:



WAKE FOREST:



FLORIDA STATE:



NORTH CAROLINA:



BOSTON COLLEGE:



VIRGINIA TECH:



PITTSBURGH:



NORTH CAROLINA STATE:



DUKE:



CLEMSON:



GEORGIA TECH:



VIRGINIA:



MIAMI:



Thanks, Rex!

ICYMI…

…on Friday, Paul announced he was running a new design contest to fix Major League Baseball’s “Hall of Fame” inductee jersey (all the deets are in that post).

In one of those cases where “great minds…” (lol) collide, I had enlisted the aid of a friend a couple years back to do just that — but as Paul says, I think you guys can do even better!

So … you know what to do. Get crackin’!

Uni Watch News Ticker

By Phil

Baseball News : This 1975 San Diego Padres schedule is everything (from Sports Paper). … From the “could polyester pullovers and sansabelt unis ever be considered beautiful?” department, comes Exhibit A: Catfish Hunter. I don’t know about you (and maybe it’s because I grew up with these), but that uniform is just all kinds of awesome (from Vintage Baseball). … Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow will be changing his number for the 2017 season. After wearing number 51 in 2016, Glasnow will wear number 24 in 2017. … Yesterday’s ticker featured a look at the Rockies cap in a new shade of purple. Here’s a good side-by-side comparison of the ’16 and ’17 (on the left and right, respectively) jerseys. From Robert Hayes.

NFL News : The Chargers ill-fated logo was going to be a bigger part of their LA roll-out. Artist renderings of StubHub Center last week and this week (from Arash Markazi). … Some former Miami Dolphins players were signing autographs wearing throwback jerseys featuring a “50 Greatest” patch (good spot by willchitty4). … This past season, more than 150 NFL players switched from their previous helmets to a pair of new helmets from Schutt Sports, the Vengeance Z10 and the Vengeance Pro, which made its debut this past season. … “This funny t-shirt from Israel has a 9 game winning streak heading into today’s game,” writes Robert Brashear. “Lots to like from the use of color, font, missing H on Pittsburgh and ‘Pittsburgh Steelers’ in Hebrew — wearing it to(day) for sure!” … Arizona Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson is gearing up for free agency, only he has done some leg work many would not expect. To get him ready for a potential new team, he has used Madden NFL 17. What? … Reader Nathan Dorton runs “Phenom Elite,” a company that produce football gloves, custom and non custom. He notes “Our glove grip is extraordinary.” I’d say so. Check out the videos here, here and here. Paul notes, how glove stickiness has gotten way out of hand. … Tweeter Scott Nuzum notes that “though it (this Detroit Lions jacked) does have an NFL tag on the sleeve, according to the tag on the side, this is an *NHL* licensed product.

College Football News : Yesterday’s ticker featured a Colorado Buffaloes cap in colors that *might* not have been the original. Today, Matthew Robbins points us towards this Georgetown Hoyas cap that is “just a SnapBack style from the 90s. American Needle & New Era made ’em.” … Tweeter Robert Hayes was looking over an old Youngstown St., football program from 1970, and says, “look at all of the different logos for each sport back then!” … Austin Hampton notes it’s “weird that in a game that’s meant to showcase players @NFLPABowl their names are absent from the back of their jerseys.” If only there were some other way to identify the players.

Hockey News : ‘MURICA! The Orlando Solar Bears broke out these “Military Appreciation” night jerseys last evening (from Orlando Solar Bears). Here’s another look (from Jeff Tasca). … Yesterday was “Hockey Day in Minnesota,” and one of the games featured color vs color/throwbacks for the Stillwater vs Eden Prarie (from Shane Fennell). Here’s another view (from Cody Wolfe). … Lots of throwbacks yesterday (from Tony Tengwall). … Our own Alex Hider writes, “This article includes a sign from a Women’s March rally with a Florida Panthers-themed protest sign.” … In the AHL, the Wolves & Admirals went color v color. The Wolves were in their Animal Adoption Awareness jerseys (from Aaron Rusnak).

NBA News : Couple NBA items from Friday (from Zachary Loesl) — the game between Charlotte and Toronto was color vs. color. Also, Pacers guard Monta Ellis is now wearing a clear plastic face mask. Apologies if this has been covered already — Ellis had broken his nose earlier this month and wears the facemask as extra protection. … Not satisfied with the NBA’s current All Star Game uni offerings, Conrad Burry has been messing around with 2017 NBA All-Star logos / wordmarks, and came up with this edit of the uniforms. … Just one (more) argument against NBA sleeved jerseys: the Celtics’ Jae Crowder obviously took a pair of scissors to his (from Hit The Glass). … Color vs. color last night for the Nets vs. Hornets (from Zachary Loesl). … Also from Zachary, color vs. color for Memphis v. Houston; San Antonio wore white on the road; and, Boston vs. Portland went color vs. color gray vs. white.

College/High School Hoops News : Yesterday’s ticker noted that Alexander Julian designed UNC Head Coach Roy Williams’ “strong jacket” and the designer was also instrumental in creating the argyle pattern worn by the hoops team. Tommythecpa lets us know Julian has a whole UNC-themed “Carolina” collection available for your shopping pleasure, if you have $195 lying around for a shirt or $95 for a tie. … The University of Wisconsin and the University of Michigan went red versus gold yesterday. Says submitter Trevor Johnson, “Beautiful color on color game featuring my Badgers!” … My buddy Jimmer Vilk has a sometimes unnatural aversion to “same color” numbers/letters on a jersey (even if they are perfectly readable because of a thick outline), but even I will admit these jerseys are the worst. But at least they realize it and know they don’t comply with national uniform rules. But how could something that bad even have made it into production? … A nice color (gold) vs. color (dark blue) uni matchup took place yesterday between App State and Georgia Southern (from Luke Parks). … Tweeter Browns Flyer asks, “Iowa State has a warmup that is a sleeveless, zip-up vest. Ever seen this before?” That led Twitter to point out they’ve worn them before yesterday (from Joe Hoyt), and both Michigan State (via Joey Zurek) and Oklahoma (via Kasey Moody) have worn similar warmups. … More color on color yesterday, this time involving the College of Charleston (from Evin Wilson). … Last night the Oregon Ducks wore all white uniforms with Puddles(!) on them for their game vs. Stanford. Some more pics here. … Last night, Indiana State took the court for warmups sporting the Doug Collins throwback Candy Stripe shorts (from Ryan Kraemer). And here is a close up look at the whole throwback set (from Matt Kellam). … WHOA — to quote the late, great Vince Lombardi: WHAT THE HELL is going on here? — that’s South Carolina hoops — looks like a torn jersey was stapled back together (nice grab by Matt Harris). … Nice color vs. color matchup in the Ivy League for Cornell vs. Columbia (from Bandstand). … More color vs. color: San Francisco vs San Diego (from Daniel Vaught). And here is another larger photo (also from Daniel).

Grab Bag : “GI Joe” (as Andrew Cosentino calls it) wrestling uniforms were the order of the day for Virginia Tech wrestling. … Tweeter JeffreyBigMoney noted some color on color in NLL—Bandits vs. Swarm (GA has no white). Also no more gradient for Buffalo (this is from last week).

And that’s it for today. Thanks to Dan, Rex and of course, everyone who submitted photos of their pets in uniform. Enjoy the NFC & AFC Championship games today. Aesthetically, I’m pulling for a green & gold and black & gold Supe. I’m not sure I could even watch the Falcons vs. Pats. Ugh.

For all you winners of Jimmer Vilk’s “Vilkmas Raffle” (announced last weekend), Jim says the “gifts will start going out this week.”

You guys have a great Sunday, a better week, and I’ll catch you next weekend. But until then…

Follow me on Twitter @PhilHecken.

Peace.

“Wonder if the New Era Cap store inside Staples will be selling Celtics caps.”

— Paul Lee

.