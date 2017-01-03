A Seriously Weird NOB

Click to enlarge

The jersey shown above is currently available for purchase on eBay. The seller claims that it was worn by William VanDeSteeg, who was a linebacker on the Ravens’ practice squad in 2009 but never made it onto an NFL roster. If the jersey really is legit and not a counterfeit knockoff, it has one of the more unusual NOBs we’ve ever seen. Consider:

• Internet references to VanDeSteeg all show his surname as intercapped with no spaces, but the NOB shows it as “Van De Steeg,” with two spaces.

• Instead of being all-caps, the NOB includes lowercase letters.

• The “T” is capped, when it should really be lowercase.

• The “g” is base-aligned, instead of having the descender projecting below the baseline.

What a mess! I’m sure some of you are saying, “Chinese knockoff,” but why would anyone make a counterfeit jersey for a player who never made it past the taxi squad? Moreover, the eBay seller is a Ravens specialist with a near-perfect feedback rating, so he appears to be reputable. Definitely a weird one.

Update: Reader MJ Kurs-Lasky has found an action shot of VanDeSteeg wearing this jersey! It’s from a practice on Aug. 11, 2009 (click to enlarge):

So: Confirmed!

(My thanks to longtime Uni Watch reader/pal Joe Hilseberg for bringing this jersey to my attention.)

• • • • •

Click to enlarge

Winter Classic: It wasn’t all that wintry, but this year’s Winter Classic was a winner from a uniform standpoint. Man, did those Blues uniforms look great or what? Additional photos here and here.

• • • • •

KRC update: After a bit of a holiday hiatus, Key Ring Chronicles is back! The first installment of 2017 involves an unattractive pink bow. Check it out here.

• • • • •

Birthday boy: Please join me in wishing the happiest of birthdays to our own Phil Hecken — that’s him at right — the best and most loyal bench coach a web editor could ever hope to have (and a damn good curling skip to boot). Enjoy your special day, buddy!

• • • • •

The Ticker

By Paul

NFL News : Someone on Reddit says that his uncle was on the Oilers’ medical staff. Here are some of his shirts and caps (from Justin Cliburn). … Black memorial armbands in the NFL are uncommon but not unheard of. One example: the 1979 Cardinals, who wore the armband for tight end J.V. Cain. Here’s how it looked on the white jersey (from Max Grimes).

College Football News : Penn State RB Saquon Barkley had his uni numbers on his thigh pads yesterday. … The Pride of Broken Arrow March Band, which took part in the Tournament of Roses Parade, had new uniforms. … Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert wore black and teal shoes for the Sugar Bowl (from Andrew Cosentino).

Hockey News : Here’s more about how Hurricanes equipment manager Jorge Alves got into a game as the team’s emergency goalie the other day. “It even has shots of him doing his equipment manager duties in full goalie gear during the game,” says Taco Todd. … The old WHA was supposed to have a team called the Miami Screaming Eagles. “They actually signed the great Flyers goalie Bernie Parent, but they couldn’t find a rink in Miami, so they moved to Philadelphia and became the Blazers before ever playing a game,” says Jeff Flynn. Here are some photos showing how their uniforms would have looked. … Buried within this page is the news that the Bridgeport Sound Tigers will wear military-themed uniforms on Jan. 14.

NBA News : The Bucks wore their green road uniforms at home last night, with the Thunder wearing their white home uniforms on the road (thanks, Mike).