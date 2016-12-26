Monday Morning Uni Watch

Click to enlarge

For the first time in team history, the Steelers went mono-black yesterday. What’d you all think of that? Additional photos here.

Meanwhile, NBA teams wore the final Christmas Day uniforms of the Adidas era, as seen below:

And that’s it for today. Hope everyone had a great Christmas and/or Hanukkah, and that you all enjoy this final day of the holiday weekend. We’ll get back to more substantial content tomorrow. Peace. — Paul

(My thanks to @insterst8forty4 for the NBA montage.)