Monday Morning Uni Watch

For the first time in team history, the Steelers went mono-black yesterday. What’d you all think of that? Additional photos here.
Meanwhile, NBA teams wore the final Christmas Day uniforms of the Adidas era, as seen below:
And that’s it for today. Hope everyone had a great Christmas and/or Hanukkah, and that you all enjoy this final day of the holiday weekend. We’ll get back to more substantial content tomorrow. Peace. — Paul
(My thanks to @insterst8forty4 for the NBA montage.)
HAPPY BOXING DAY TO ALL. (anything to stretch the holidays!)
Not crazy about the pants or gold numbers, but the Steelers NEED to go back to block numbers.
Clinton nailed it. They finally got the font right but the pants and jerseys looked like shit. Too bad their owner doesnt have the balls or clout like the NYG’s Mara.
Loved the Black on Black on Black with the gold numbers. They should try the black pants with their standard white jerseys. No way should they go with gold jerseys.
The gold jerseys may be more realistic than one may think. The Steelers use plain gold jerseys for practice, often teaming them with game style gold pants. With another throwback uniform not coming until at least 2018, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Steelers brought this alternate back next season, or added a gold jersey to it.
The 1994 retro gold jersey was very sharp.
Minnesota looked phenomenal with that particular shade of green fonts on black. Crisp, distinctive, and visible. Wish the Lakers went with gold bases instead of white. As much as I like the Lakers standard white Sunday home alternates, just white and purple with no gold makes something look missing from the Lakers. Everybody else looked pretty good on the hardwood!
Black and gold are a wonderful combination, but you need white to accent those colors properly (yeah, I know it was a mono-Thursday ……….. on a Sunday).
Sorry, not a fan of the NBA Christmas uniforms, but they don’t market to me anyway.