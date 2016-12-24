2017 Pro Bowl Jerseys Released

Click to enlarge
Paul here, pinch-hitting for Phil, who has the weekend off. Had we seen the new Pro Bowl jerseys yet? I hadn’t, until a reader pointed out that they’re now available for sale. Nice to see they’ll be going color vs. color. Too bad about the neon trim, though. No sign yet of the pants, so a Thursday-style mono vs. mono pairing is possible (and, let’s face it, likely). The game will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29.
For those who’d like to refresh their memories, I did a pretty comprehensive survey of Pro Bowl uniform history for ESPN last year.
Click to enlarge
Sweeping Beauty: Wow — now that’s a jersey! Or, rather, a curling sweater. Reader Will Scheibler took that photo yesterday at the Fort William Curling Club in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which is currently celebrating its 125th anniversary. Holy moly, is it too late to ask Santa to get me that, in my size?
That’s it for today. The comments are open, so feel free to talk among yourselves. Tomorrow I’ll have the winners of our year-end raffle.
Happy Hanukkah to all who are celebrating tonight. Enjoy a happy and healthy holiday. Peace. — Paul
Wow. Those are really… plain.
Also, wasn’t aware they were going back to AFC/NFC again. The last couple have been used the goofy fantasy team format with retired player-captains.
I actually like those for some reason. AFC/NFC and color vs color are a plus. Unfortunately, I think you will be right about the mono look with these, although I could see them use a darker shade of red and blue (like the numbers) for the pants.
Never thought I would say this about pro bowl jerseys- I think they look to bland. Some old school sleeve striping would be cool. I wonder if the pants will be striped
You can’t buy those curling sweaters, you have to earn them. Provincial (or, in this case, regional – N. Ontario gets a rep at the national curling championship) champions..
We have reached a new uni-low when red and blue jerseys that have neon yellow (or gosh, is that “volt”) are considered bland.
At least it’s just the pro bowl so only 3 to 4 thousand degenerate gamblers will be exposed to their hideousness.
Serious question: Why are gamblers so often referred to as “degenerate gamblers”? I first noticed this years ago during ‘The Sopranos,’ when Tony routinely referred to people as “degenerate gamblers.”
Some gamblers do fit the description, of course. But lots of other unsavory people could also accurately be described as “degenerate,” yet the term isn’t often applied to them — only to gamblers.
To be clear: I find gambling culture seriously off-putting (esp. as it pertains to sports), so I’m not trying to defend it. I’m just curious about the choice of language.
“Degenerate gamblers” would be the ones who feel the need to get a bet down on anything. Anyone who’d bet at all seriously on a game like the Pro Bowl certainly qualifies.
I remember when all star uniforms in various leagues used to have stars on them. Newer versions do not seem too. That is a pity.
My favourite Pro Bowl uniform is from the early 1990s. Regular looking football uniforms that were blue and red. League colours that are not the trendy flavour of the year bright colours. Stars present on the uniform.
http://www.gridiron-...
Wonder if that’s pronounced like the Texas city or the Manhattan street? hmmm.
I find it difficult to believe that anyone still watches the Pro Bowl. The whole thing seems to be an utter waste of time, effort and resources.