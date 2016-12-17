Let's Go Bowling - Part 1 (2016 Edition)

By Phil Hecken
OK, kids — it’s that time of year again. That wonderful time of year known as “Bowl Season.” And as I’ve done for the past several years (to varying degrees of success), I shall pick the winners of the bowl games (against the spread), based on who has the better uniform set worn throughout the 2016 season.
Some of the games will have a slam-dunk winner for best uni, some will be pretty easy to see, others are a tough call — and some feature teams that are both so bad…neither team deserves to be picked.
As always, you can click on the graphics to see a full size. In all cases, every attempt was made to include all uniform combos worn by each team throughout the year. In some instances, a team with a better uniform in general, but who goes off the grid with too many “special” unis (or fails to use school colors) will not get the nod over a lesser-attired team. It’s not a question of how many unis and combos a school has — it’s who wears them better.
I know Paul’s not a big fan of corporate-douchebaggery associated with Bowl Names. But for ease of reference, I’m going to refer to the Bowls as their names appear here. OK? OK.
This year there are a RECORD 41 bowl games (plus the National Championship/Playoff Final Game), so I’ll break this into two parts — today is the first 21 Bowls. Tomorrow I’ll have the remaining 20. You can click on any image to enlarge.
So, without further ado, here goes nothing…
Air Force Reserve Celebration:
NC Central vs. Grambling State
Saturday, December 17; Noon; ABC
Spread: Grambling State is a 15.5 point favorite
I’m not really a fan of either team and neither has particularly good unis — but colorwise Grambling is the clear winner (black and gold are always a welcome combo). They do have TNDL (Team Name Down Leg) which would normally subtract some points, but so too does NCC. Both seem to use GFGS as well. Tough call here, but I’ll take the team with the prettier colors.
The Pick: Let’s roll with Grambling, despite giving up 2-plus TDs.
Gildan New Mexico
New Mexico vs. UTSA
Saturday, December 17; 2:00 pm; ESPN
Spread: New Mexico is a 7 point favorite
Another game involving teams who don’t like to stick with school colors, and both teams have a BFBS look. *Sigh* I really like the way UTSA uses their orange and gold, and New Mexico has “LOBOS” down their pants. It’s too bad because I really like UNM otherwise, and they do have the one-off turquoise-accented uni which is outstanding. But it’s not enough to tip the scales the other way.
The Pick: Gimme UTSA and the touchdown.
Las Vegas
Houston vs. San Diego State
Saturday, December 17; 3:30 pm; ABC
Spread: Houston is a 3 point favorite
It’s rare that a team in college goes through an entire season with only two jerseys and one pair of pants, but San Diego State does just that. Since changing to these unis a couple of seasons ago, they’ve done nothing but grow on me (which is a rarity). Houston — you’ve improved your unis over the years, but you still have a tendency to wear AFAS (anthracite for anthracite’s sake). You might get the nod over a lot of teams, but not over SDS. I’ll take the field goal.
The Pick: San Diego State and three points.
Raycom Media Camellia
Appalachian State vs. Toledo
Saturday, December 17; 5:30 pm; ESPN
Spread: Toledo is a 1 point favorite
All I can say is I hope this game is color vs. color and one team wears gold jerseys. Both teams manage to mix and match well, despite only having two colors plus white and Toledo barely repeated a combination this year. They are another team whose unis have improved over the years, but their fonts still suck — a big point deducter there. App State somehow manages to have different striping (or none) on all three sets of pants. Odd. Still, they eke out the edge here.
The Pick: App State wins by more than one.
AutoNation Cure
UCF vs. Arkansas State
Saturday, December 17; 5:30 pm; CBSSN
Spread: Central Florida is a 6 point favorite
UCF underwent a sorely needed uni makeover this year, getting rid of the template both they and Rutgers shared. Unfortunately for them, their unis still aren’t particularly attractive. They also have a tendency to wear some form of silver/gray that’s very blah. Ark State, the RED Wolves, on the other hand, wear a lot of black, much to their detriment. This is not going to be a easy choice nor a good looking game. It’s a coin flip here, but I’ll take Arkansas State. Barely.
The Pick: I’ll take the Red Wolves and the six points.
R+L Carriers New Orleans
Southern Miss vs. UL Lafayette
Saturday, December 17; 9:00 pm; ESPN
Spread: Southern Miss is a 3.5 point favorite
Southern Miss is another of those rare teams who you know what they’re going to wear at home and on the road every week. And their uniforms aren’t bad at all. The Ragin’ Cajuns of ULL have a nice spiffy set (even if they manage to squeeze pretty much every possible combo out of red and white). Should be good looking game — with the edge barely going to the ULL squad.
The Pick: I’ll take Lafayette and the field goal with the hook.
Miami Beach
Central Michigan vs. Tulsa
Monday, December 19; 2:30 pm; ESPN
Spread: Tulsa is a 12 point favorite
I didn’t think Minnesota was playing until later. What’s that? Oh, that’s Central Michigan in the maroon and gold. Well, they do look a lot like their compatriots to the west, don’t they? Sadly, this is not an attractive set — not a fan of that yoke on the gold jersey, and the pants stripe is entirely too wide for my taste. Still, they’re not the Golden Hurricane, whose use of gold on their uniforms has been kept to a minimum this year. Yes, they improved a bit with the nifty script “Tulsa” on as the wordmark, but other than that (and particularly the BFBS), these are not a good set. In a tough call, I will side with the Chippewas.
The Pick: Gimme a side of chips and a dozen points, please.
Boca Raton
Memphis vs. Western Kentucky
Tuesday, December 20; 7:00; ESPN
Spread: Western Kentucky is a 5 point favorite
FFS. Both teams went through the entire season without repeating a single combo, an Oregon-induced trend that’s particularly unappealing. Memphis has a chrome hat and likes BFBS. The Hilltoppers of WKU also like the chrome dome, and TNDL. This one is like picking death by boiling or stoning. Neither is good and you just hope one is quicker than the other. Still, I have to give an-ever-so-slight edge to WKU because they are simply not. as. bad. Kill me now.
The Pick: Hilltoppers, giving the nickel.
San Diego County CU Poinsettia
BYU vs. Wyoming
Wednesday, December 21; 9:00 pm; ESPN
Spread: BYU is a 9 point favorite
This is going to be a GOOD looking game! BYU has had solid unis for a few years now (despite their one BFBS game a year), and that royal jersey is one of the finest in all of the land. And it’s hard to believe how far Wyoming has come — going from arguably one of the worst sets in the NCAA to a very nice pair of unis now. Their new fonts and wordmark (evoking a “Wild West” feel) are also a tremendous improvement. Still not a fan of the white hat with brown and gold elements (should be either brown or gold), but after knowing how far they’ve come, I won’t complain. In fact, I’m pulling for them here.
The Pick: How ’bout dem Cowboys (and nine points)!
Famous Idaho Potato
Idaho vs. Colorado State
Thursday, December 22; 7:00 pm; ESPN
Spread: Colorado State is a 13.5 point favorite
This one is a slam dunk. Idaho probably doesn’t even deserve to be in this game (maybe they’re hoping to fill Boise’s stadium with home state fans?), and their unis are out of the league of CSU as well. Sorry, Idaho, you may look like Colorado…but Colorado State won’t be fooled. On the other hand, the Rams’ deep green and gold look incredible together, and even that once-a-season throwback with orange accents is sharp! No contest here.
The Pick: Give me State and I’ll give you almost two touchdowns.
Popeyes Bahamas
Eastern Michigan vs. Old Dominion
Friday, December 23; 1:00 pm; ESPN
Spread: Old Dominion is a 4 point favorite
EMU may play on a shitty gray-turf field, but I won’t hold that against them. In fact, except for the gimmicky diamondplate effect they have on their numbers and helmet logo, they have some pretty nice unis. ODU, on the other hand, just plan has bad looking unis and helmets. The stripe on their helmet is particularly annoying, with the forked tongue effect, and it’s almost like UA decided to outfit them in the most generic unis in their stock. BFBS doesn’t help. I even liked EMU’s “New York Jets” throwback earlier this year. Easy call here.
The Pick: Eastern Michigan plus four.
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces
Louisiana Tech vs. Navy
Friday, December 23; 4:30 pm; ESPN
Spread: Navy is a 1.5 point favorite
This also has the chance to be a very good looking game. Louisiana Tech has some pretty solid unis, and their striping is divine. Navy is Navy. And that’s a fine looking set they have. Despite losing to Army for the first time in about a century, Navy will be back for this one, and their unis have the edge too.
The Pick: Anchors aweigh. 1.5 points away too.
Dollar General
Ohio vs. Troy
Friday, December 23; 8:00 pm; ESPN
Spread: Troy is a 4 point favorite
Ohio managed to go the entire season without wearing their BFBS uni…until the MAC Championship. They lost. But I’ve always thought the Bobcats had a solid set, and this time around is no exception. They look like what the Jets could look like if Nike could match the greens too. Troy. Troy. Troy. No, no, no. Just no. When you have too many hats, BFBS and GFGS, you can go an entire season without repeating a combo. This is not a positive.
The Pick: Give me the ‘cats and the four points.
Hawai’i
Hawai’i vs. Middle Tennessee
Saturday, December 24; 8:00 pm; ESPN
Spread: OFF
I’m not sure why, but as of last evening, this game STILL did not have a line. Odd. Anyway, Hawai’i’s got some pretty cool unis, and basically only one home and road set. MTSU, on the other hand…is another in the long line of Oregon-esque clones that have so many uni choices they can play 12 games without a repeated combo. Again, this is not a good thing. I don’t care what the spread is, I’m taking Hawai’i here.
The Pick: Hawai’i (plus or minus whatever…).
St. Petersburg
Miami (OH) vs. Mississippi State
Monday, December 26; 11:00 am; ESPN
Spread: Miss State is a 13 point favorite
For whatever reason, finding game pics of Miami of Ohio is next to impossible. Perhaps that’s a good thing. Miami did get new unis this year, replacing what may have been the worst set in college (remember the “MI AMI” they had splashed across the shoulders?). Now it’s pretty generic looking, although somewhere along the line they managed to sneak in a GFGS alt. Miss State is no picnic either with all their combos, and they did let adidas talk them into the BFBS “Military” tribute uni. But it’s still a decent set. Maroon and gray are always good colors.
The Pick: I’ll take the Bulldogs and give the 13 digits.
Quick Lane
Maryland vs. Boston College
Monday, December 26; 2:30 pm; ESPN
Spread: Maryland is a 1.5 point favorite
Hey, remember when Maryland wanted to be Oregon and had like 80 bazillion options and combos? Well, not anymore — they actually have toned it down quite a bit since then. Yes, they still have several alternates (including the “White Ops” and “Black Ops” and the retina-searing “Red Ops” they introduced this year to much ridicule), but it’s not nearly as bad as it once was. Nevertheless, they still don’t compare to the classic BC trots out weekly. No contest, here, really.
The Pick: Please let me have the BC with a side of one-and-a-half points.
Camping World Independence
NC State vs. Vanderbilt
Monday, December 26; 5:00 pm; ESPN2
Spread: Vanderbilt is a 4.5 point favorite
Despite still having the almost-obligatory GFGS alternate set, NC State actually has some pretty nice unis. They use and mix-and-match their red and white quite well. This is in stark contrast the the clusterfuck of a uni set Vandy trots out on a weekly basis. The number fonts are annoyingly narrow (and not unique) and the shoulder caps need to go. They need to get back to wearing black and gold only. And four helmets? C’mon. Pick a lane here.
The Pick: Give me the Pack and and points.
Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas
Army vs. North Texas
Tuesday, December 27; Noon; ESPN
Spread: Army is a 9 point favorite
Army has settled into a nice couple sets of uniforms, even if their Army/Navy costume was a bit over the top. But they wear the black and gold well. North Texas also mixes their kelly and white/black nicely, but somehow the uni set feels dated. Like, it’s time for an update. The template feels at least three years old (a lifetime in uni-years). It will be a good looking game (especially if NT avoids black), but Army has the edge here.
The Pick: The Black Knights minus nine and no worries.
Military
Temple vs. Wake Forest
Tuesday, December 27; 3:30 pm; ESPN
Spread: Temple is a 13 point favorite
Temple has one of the modern unis I really like. The tiled stripes (even with the gradient) look great, and cherry and white are great colors. If only they didn’t need to mix in that BFBS uni on occasion. Wake, on the other hand, has regressed uni-wise. Despite having only gold, black and white uni elements, they manage to wear a different set almost every game. And they have TWO different black jerseys. Those sleeve caps with whatever design that is are just distracting. No thanks.
The Pick: Despite giving up 13, I’m gonna take Temple here.
National Funding Holiday
Minnesota vs. Washington State
Tuesday, December 27; 7:00 pm; ESPN
Spread: Washington State is a 7 point favorite
Despite only having two hats, and using only maroon, gold and white, the Gophers were able to go through the season with barely a repeat combo. And maroon and gold are great colors too (and I like the overall look). Wazzu, sadly, combines their crimson with TWO shades of gray when one (the lighter one) would do nicely. It’s not a bad set, but not quite up there with the Golden Gophers.
The Pick: Go Go Gophair and the free TD
Motel 6 Cactus
Boise State vs. Baylor
Tuesday, December 27; 10:15 pm; ESPN
Spread: Boise State is a 7.5 point favorite
After being in the wilderness for a few years, uni-wise, Boise State has cut down on the crazy combos (though they still love the BFBS and don’t wear orange nearly enough). Royal and orange are a tremendous combo — just wish we saw more of it with Boise. Baylor — where do we start? They managed (once again) to wear a different combo for each game, with both a BFBS and a GFGS set to mix and match from. The kids may love the threads, but you never know what you’re going to get. Kinda like Baylor’s game. Boise get the nod here.
The Pick: I’ll take the Broncos and give the seven-and-half.
Phew! There you have it — my picks by uni for the first set of bowls. As I do every year, this system usually produces about a 50% winning percentage — about the same luck as if I’d just tossed a coin. Maybe that will change this time around.
If nothing else, it gives me an excuse to take a look back (and to share with you) a whole season’s worth of uniform combos for all the schools that make it to a bowl game. I hope you enjoy it (it takes me roughly 20 hours of research and preparation, plus about three hours just to create each post). Back with the second half tomorrow!
